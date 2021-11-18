Gore Windstopper Thermo gloves review

The Gore Windstopper Thermo gloves combine the company’s impressive Windstopper membrane technology inside a reasonably insulated glove that is warm enough for all but the very coldest of conditions. Breathability is excellent for milder weather and the fit and comfort is very high with little bulk to compromise control of the bike.

Those features helped them to find a place in our guide to the best winter cycling gloves, and now that we've spent time testing them thoroughly, read on to find out exactly how and when the Gore Windstopper Thermo gloves excel.

Design and aesthetics

I would describe these as a mid-weight glove that serves as a good option for all but the coldest conditions, and ideal for autumn and spring when you need insulation against cold biting winds and light rain. The Windstopper membrane does the heavy lifting here keeping the wind out extremely well so the insulation can be lighter weight and this provides a very comfortable and well-fitting glove without the usual associated bulk of insulated gloves. As well as the all-black option pictured here, they also come in more visibility-friendly yellow and red colour options.

Image 1 of 3 The lightly padded palms give good comfort on rides of all duration (Image credit: David Arthur) Image 2 of 3 There's a touchscreen-friendly fingertip on both index fingers (Image credit: David Arthur) Image 3 of 3 The unique selling point of these gloves is the Windstopper membrane (Image credit: David Arthur)

Specifications

The Windstopper shell is the unique selling point here and lives inside the glove underneath the midweight insulation. It provides an impervious barrier to the wind and also provides adequate water resistance, enough to keep light rain and drizzle at bay but heavy prolonged downpours will eventually leak through, not unlike the Sportful Fiandre winter gloves, or most gloves for that matter.

The gloves have a luxuriously soft brushed lining that is comfortable next to the skin and padded palms that give long-ride comfort. Soft material on the thumb is ideal for wiping away sweat or snot, the elasticated wrist is comfortable, the silicone-coated fingers increase grip on the brake levers and the reflective details are a nice touch.

Performance

For autumnal conditions with a fresh breeze, these Gore Windstopper Thermo gloves are the perfect setup. They provide decent warmth on the chilly morning ride and the breathability is impressively sufficient at preventing overheating on tempo rides or in unseasonably mild conditions.

The lack of bulk, low weight, excellent fit and comfort make them a joy to wear for long rides, aided by the padded palms. For all but the very coldest or wettest of conditions, these gloves perform impressively well and while the price is high, the fit, function and durability is up there with the best.

Verdict

Choosing gloves at this time of year is no easy feat but the performance, fit and design of these Gore Windstopper Thermo gloves make them easy to recommend. They have a lovely feeling when you first pull them on before a ride and that feeling continues hours into your ride, with a level of breathability that prevents sweaty hands when it’s warmer than expected, and the continuously impressive Windstopper technology to keep freezing cold winds at bay. They wouldn't be the first choice for the coldest or wettest of rides but in all other conditions, these gloves score highly.

Tech Specs: Gore Windstopper Thermo gloves