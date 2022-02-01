Giro Syntax Mips helmet review

The Giro Syntax MIPS helmet is a low-profile and well-ventilated road cycling helmet, designed with comfort and safety at the forefront. On paper, it offers a nice meld of all-around performance, ventilation, safety, and value for money, so we decided to get our hands on one and put it to the test.

For the past few months, we've spent time in the blazing heat of the Australian summer to see if this highly ventilated helmet is a contender among the best road bike helmets. Read on to see what we thought.

The Syntax is a stealthy looking helmet with plenty of ventilation on offer (Image credit: Laura Fletcher)

Design

With safety in mind, Giro has fitted the Syntax with a MIPS liner, which works by reducing rotational forces in order to protect the brain during oblique impacts.

This safety net is fully built-in at the design stage, rather than added in later, which has helped to reduce the overall bulk of the helmet.

At the rear, the patented Roc Loc 5 Air retention system is a great micro-adjustment dial that holds the helmet slightly off the head, creating airflow and using internal channels to funnel the heat away quickly. The adjustment system can also fine-tune the forward and backward tilt of the helmet.

It comes in a range of four sizes, one more size than most helmet ranges offer, with the addition of the XL size, but more on that later.

At the rear, large exhaust ports expel heat (Image credit: Laura Fletcher)

Performance

The first thing I noticed when I put the helmet on was the very low profile and snug fit. I’ve got a small head (size small in helmets) so a lot of helmets give me a bit of a “Mario Kart Toad” look. Thankfully, the Giro Syntax definitely didn’t, thanks to its compact frame with the fully integrated MIPS system.

Nothing beats safety at such a great price point, and the design of the helmet with the MIPS integration part of the whole design process has created a really effective and secure fit. In more than a few helmets I’ve tried, I’ve noticed my hair gets tangled in the webbing, but Giro has solved this with its design and utilisation. The Roc Loc adjustments were great to position the helmet correctly and I found the adjustment dial fantastic, with small notches to ensure the right fit.

Inside, you can see the black MIPS liner, as well as the vertical notches for adjusting the helmet's tilt on the head (Image credit: Laura Fletcher)

The helmet sits far back on the head, covering the cerebellum and soft area of the back of the head comfortably, and sitting low down over the temporal lobes. Whilst it feels low-volume and small, I felt like I was deep in the helmet, with it feeling safe and secure, rather than 'above' my head.

I wore this helmet over a few weeks of the blazing Australian sun, and the 25 vents kept me cool with great airflow throughout my rides, although I might have opted for a colour other than black. It's definitely not going to trouble the best aero helmets for straight-line speed, but what is sacrificed in aerodynamics is more than made up for in ventilation and cooling.

One note was the sizing: generally, I will wear a size small in helmets, but the Giro Syntax MIPS is on the cusp of being too small. Perhaps due to the addition of an XL to the range, the rest of the sizes have shifted downward a little compared to what I'm used to. As a result, I'd suggest anyone between sizes opt for the size up.

Verdict

Giro has focussed its tech and features on the helmet shell, providing a really strong value package, but perhaps overlooked the quality of the strap and clip, to balance it out.

It’s extremely well ventilated, and great for hot summer rides, but gives up some aerodynamics in favour of the ventilation. Overall, the low profile and compact helmet is a great mid-range choice packed full of safety features and micro-adjustments. It's aesthetically pleasing, too, even for those who just don’t love the look of most bike helmets.

If you are a rider who mainly heads out on fairer weather days and want a stylish and compact all-around option, the Giro Syntax MIPS is a great option for a safety forward helmet without sacrificing aesthetics.

The Giro logos are reflective for a hint of extra low-light visibility when riding in traffic (Image credit: Laura Fletcher)

Tech Specs: Giro Syntax MIPS helmet