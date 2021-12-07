Giro Blaze 2.0 gloves review

Giro has delivered a highly insulated glove with a very good fit in the Blaze 2.0 gloves and are perfect for most typical UK winter conditions

Giro’s Blaze 2.0 gloves aim to strike that careful balance of providing the insulation you need for the coldest weather you might encounter but without incurring the bulky penalty of other gloves. Backed up by an extremely good fit that shows careful attention to detail, gel padding for comfort and the optional bright yellow colour pictured here, they are a good winter choice.

But in such a hotly contested segment, how do the Giro Blaze 2.0 gloves compare against the best winter cycling gloves from the likes of Castelli, Sportful, Gore and co? Read on to find out.

Design and aesthetics

Giro aims to trap warm air around your hands and fingers with these Blaze 2.0 gloves by using a Polartec Windbloc material and microfleece lining that combines very well, keeping the biting wind at bay and providing insulation without the bulk which improves dexterity.

Turn them over and the AX Suede Echo palm is also fleece-lined and has been carefully designed with three panels to give a good fit with palm gel padding and touchscreen compatible fingertips. The use of reflective details across the entire top of the hand is a very nice touch for night riding and commuters.

The gel pads on the palm help to aid comfort, while the rubber tab at the cuff provides durability when pulling them on (Image credit: David Arthur)

Specifications

Giro has focused on providing a good fit with low bulk to ensure that comfort isn’t sacrificed in the pursuit of winter warmth. The Polartec Windbloc and microfleece material is windproof, water-resistant and aims to provide good breathability to avoid sweaty hands in higher temperatures and enough warmth down to about 4C/39F.

The touchscreen-friendly fingers are a necessity these days and the reflective striping over the top of the hand gives good visibility. You get a choice of five sizes and two colours, a more conservative black is available if the yellow pictured here is too bright for your tastes.

Touchscreen friendly threads are sewn into the AX Suede palm (Image credit: David Arthur)

Performance

Everything points towards these being an excellent choice for winter conditions and with the Polartec Windbloc and microfleece material combination, they are indeed warm enough down to nearly zero degrees. What I liked about them is how they feel like a much thinner glove with no compromise of comfort or dexterity when riding the bike. The AX Suede palm, along with the three-panel design and gel padding, offers an excellent fit and long-ride comfort.

The glove conforms easily to your hand when gripping the handlebar or hoods and the sensation of control is amplified. There are no silicone details but the Suede material feels grippy in dry conditions. The only slight downside is the cuff, which is on the short side, so can leave a gap between the glove and your sleeve at the wrists.

Verdict

Finding a glove that can provide the insulation and weather protection for the wide range of winter weather conditions we can all face at this time of year can be a tricky task but these Giro Blaze 2.0 gloves work extremely well for much of the time. They are warm whilst keeping the wind and rain out and the excellent fit, comfort and low bulk really helps them stand out. Only the slightly-too-short cuff holds them back from scoring higher.

Tech specs: Giro Blaze 2.0 gloves