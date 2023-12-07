dhb Trail Women's Waterproof Jacket Review

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

A rainy day ride is never a bad idea, especially when you can have confidence in your kit and the dhb Trail Women’s Waterproof Jacket stacks up pretty well in our best waterproof cycling jackets guide. Light and packable aren’t two things I would usually associate with a trail jacket, but the dhb Trail delivers on both fronts. All too often jackets aimed at MTB and off-road riding feel more like a full commitment for the ride, because they are just too bulky and awkward to carry. Not the case here; it feels more like a windproof layer, but delivers on protection from a downpour.

An approaching rainstorm, while riding a mix of trails and fire roads, in the Forest of Dean was the perfect test bed for a trail jacket. After some time putting it to the test in the saddle I’d say it’s lacking in some features I would expect from a jacket at this price point, but I can’t fault the cut and feel.

I needed to size down, but the fit was great on and off the bike (Image credit: Claire Sharpe)

Design and aesthetics

For a trail riding jacket, the fit is really flattering. It goes in and out in all the right places and it doesn’t look out of place off the bike either. dhb’s description of the jacket references “its carefully-considered fit,” and I concur. However, I did move down from the medium advised by the size chart. While it’s better to have room for layers and bulkier clothing when choosing a waterproof for off-road riding, the medium had enough room for a giant wool jumper and a down jacket beneath, so a swap was definitely necessary. Moving down a size still gave me plenty of room for layers and a flattering fit.

The length of the front of this coat sat in just the right spot for me, not bunching up on my waist too much when on the bike in a riding position. The arms are nice and long, easily covering my wrist, and would certainly suit any rider who struggles with exposed wrists usually.

The back of the jacket features a drop panel to protect you from mud spray, but only has an elasticated strip along the drop (and I use the word elasticated generously) so it hangs loose around the front of your torso. The elastic also has a sliver of reflective strip just below it as well, something I’m not convinced would be much use after a particularly muddy ride unless you’re using a set of the best mudguards.

The lightly elasticated strip is replicated around the inside of the arm cuffs with no adjustment strap. How they sit is what you get, but on the flip side it does make it quick to take on and off, without having to remember any velcro straps.

If you prefer a hood that sits under your helmet, the dhb Trail Women’s Waterproof Jacket is on your side. It has a toggle at the back so you can make sure it fits snugly. The thinness of the fabric meant I wasn’t really aware of it on my head once I started riding and didn’t mess with my peripheral vision…very important on tight trails.

The rear pocket was too small for my liking (Image credit: Claire Sharpe)

It also has two zipped pockets. There’s a small internal pocket that’s only suitable for keys or cards and not much more than that, complimented by a larger external pocket. The external pocket is at the back with an easy to reach zip…unfortunately it’s not much bigger and for more casual rides it would be good to be able to fit a mobile phone in it. This to some degree mirrors my gripes with the Albion All-Road Pertex Shield Jacket. You could probably use it for a snack, but not in the quantities I usually pack them. Although not a women’s specific, the unisex Albion Zoa Rain Shell by comparison has two cavernous pockets with enough room for a round of sandwiches in each with room to spare.

Breathability is a big deal when selecting a waterproof. While you still have to expect some sweating with an additional layer, anything to mitigate that is ideal. For this jacket, dhb has quoted a rating of 20,000g/m², which is what you would want for something as demanding as a trail ride. Switching from flowing on the trails to putting in efforts on a climb, breathability is key to make sure you’re not a soggy shivering mess when you get back to the car park. If you’re unsure as to what waterproof and breathability figures mean, we've got a ‘waterproof fabrics explained’ guide to help demystify what can be quite a confusing field. If you're curious as to the chemical make up if your jackets in the wake of the PFAS ban, this jacket uses a polyurethane membrane.

dhb has also added two large armpit vents in the jacket. There’s one either side that begins a few inches below the armpit and goes around the back a little bit, think more like two big slits rather than something as considered as an armpit vent, and they are always open without zips. With a waterproof rating of 10,000mm, a YKK Aquaguard zip and fully taped seams the dhb Trail Waterproof has everything ticked off when it comes to staying dry in a downpour. When it comes to colour the dhb Trail jacket comes in burgundy or burgundy, which is fine until you notice the men have the option of black as well.

Adjustable cuffs would have really helped keep wind chill out while riding without gloves (Image credit: Claire Sharpe)

Performance

After a few gravel rides I could confidently say: This jacket hits the mark. The fabric keeps you protected from the elements while not feeling at all restrictive. I was moving with ease on the climbs and the descents, and there was no audible crinkle of the fabric as I rode.

When I put the hood up, it didn’t block out too much noise so I could still have conversations with my friends before dropping into another descent. It also didn’t rustle when I turned my head which could have been a dealbreaker. I had reservations about the plastic toggle at the back of the hood interfering with the fit of my helmet. It sits much lower than I expected so there was no annoying plastic lump between my head and helmet. I’m not normally a hood up person, but now I might be. After all, dry hair that wasn’t caked in mud was a real treat for the drive home.

The climbs weren’t the sweat fest I had anticipated. Sure, an extra layer is going to cause additional heat, and with that comes perspiration, but I appreciated the vents and could feel a bit of air moving inside the jacket when I stopped at the top of climbs. However, I think on very cold days that sensation might not be as welcome. With such a high breathability rating, it does seem strange to have added two giant holes with no way to adjust them.

The lack of stap or fastening at the cuff did lead to some air streaming up the sleeves. If you pair the jacket with a set of the best winter cycling gloves it may mitigate this though. The lack of fastening at the base of the jacket wasn’t an issue while riding, and everything stayed in place. The hem hugged my butt and there was no spray sneaking inside the coat which is exactly what you want. Off the bike the loose fit was flattering but could be draughty in winter.

When the rain had passed over and I decided to ditch the waterproof, it was not a chore to carry. The fabric rolls down and weighs barely anything, so rolling it up and putting it in my hip pack was no drama. It’s refreshing to have a waterproof jacket that is so slight as opposed to feeling like you may as well keep it on because there’s nowhere to put it.

Its a hood for under a helmet for sure, but it does a great job (Image credit: Claire Sharpe)

Value

You could be forgiven for expecting this jacket to be a bit of a bargain, but dhb has priced it right in the middle when looking at other off-road oriented waterproofs. It is a pretty good jacket, it’s waterproof, very breathable and it has definitely nailed the cut. However, when you’re looking to spend this much on a jacket it’s hard not to get caught up on the details that are lacking, like a pocket I can fit my phone in or the ability to adjust the cuffs. Just a few little tweaks to the design and this would flip from a bit of a stretch to a real bargain, but given dhb gear is regularly discounted the value proposition could well change during the sales.

The lower hem wasn't elasticated enough, but was definitely the right length to stop any bunching at the front and provide spray coverage at the rear (Image credit: Claire Sharpe)

Verdict

Given how light, packable and breathable this jacket is (as long as you think of it as an outer shell and not a layer to add warmth) you won’t be disappointed. Its smart and flattering appearance means it could easily double up for off the bike activities, making it a fairly versatile purchase. dhb could elevate this to an amazing waterproof though; a bit more adjustability and bigger pockets would make it a wet weather must-have.