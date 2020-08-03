Brooks Cambium Rubber handlebar tape review

Super tough and grippy whatever the weather, but awkward to fit and not particularly comfortable

Brooks of England is renowned for its traditional leather saddles but the rubberised Cambium saddle range has been a big success, too. The bar tape to match is better than the leather bar tape produced by the company with great durability and wet or dry grip but it’s still expensive and not particularly comfortable.

Performance

The ‘Cambium’ rubber surface is backed with a blue elastomer cushion that provides adequate comfort for conventional riding. It’s nowhere near as padded and plush as the Ere Research bar tape we recently tested though, so it’s less suitable for really long mileages and rough roads/gravel. Despite the ‘rubber’ tag it’s not actually that stretchy either so you need to be careful when wrapping not to be left with gaps or raised edges. The soft rubber bar end plugs are a nice touch however and it comes in a wide range of easy-to-clean colours.

The rubberised finish gives great wet or dry grip whatever gloves you’re wearing (or not). It’s also proved extremely durable in terms of knocks and cuts from less than careful use which means it’s potentially a great commuter bike choice. That helps add value for long haul handlebar use but pricing is still definitely on the high side.

Verdict

Super durable and grippy ‘collar-and-cuffs’ tape that’s potentially a perfect match for your premium Cambium saddle or just high mileage all weather riders. Comfort levels are average despite the high price and fitting requires patience.

Tech spec: Brooks Cambium Rubber handlebar tape