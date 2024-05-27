Aurum Magma first ride review: Have two Grand Tour winners produced a solid all-around race bike?

How does a race bike designed by Contador and Basso perform?

By
published
Aurum Magma
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Early Verdict

In my first ride on the Magma, I got a sense of it being a lightweight, nimble and exciting bike to ride. It promises to do everything well and I'm inclined to agree

Pros

  • +

    Clean, stylish aesthetics and frame silhouette

  • +

    Geometry and ride quality feel very good

  • +

    Claimed 17-watt saving over the old model is sizeable

Cons

  • -

    The too wide stock handlebar

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Tech Specs: Aurum Magma

Price: €11.899,00
Frame weight: 780 grams (54cm) unpainted
Sizes: 48-58
Spec options: Four builds, ten spec options
Bottom bracket: T47 threaded
Hanger: Sram UDH  

Aurum Magma

The new version of the Magma now has an integrated handlebar and stem - saving 10 watts over the old model.  (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.