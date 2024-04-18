Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11 review: Continuing to set the standard

The Assos Equipe RS line of jerseys continues to be the example of how to make a race-fit aero jersey that is just as good on a seven-hour ride as it is on a one-hour ride. The pockets are a masterclass for every other company out there, the waist never moves, and there’s protection for the zipper. The S9 version was incredible and the S11 is just as good with a few small updates that make it better. Unfortunately the styling didn’t get an update and it’s feeling a little dated but that's subjective.

Tech Specs: Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11 Today's best Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11 deals $209.99 View $210 View $210 View Show More Deals Price: $210 / €210 / £180 Weight: 115g (As measured size small) Size availability: XS-XLG Colour Options: Torpedo Grey, White Series, Lunar Red, Moon Sand, blackSeries Materials: 67% Polyester, 22% Polyamide, 11% Elastane

When it comes to our list of the best cycling jerseys , Assos is a given for inclusion. That's not a fact I need to dance around and tease out. While it's not impossible next year's jersey will be a fall from grace, it's highly unlikely. The brand has been a stalwart option for cycling clothing at the highest level for as long as I've been paying attention. Among those options, the Equipe Racing Series (RS) line is the brand's most focused on going fast and it's been a while since it's gotten an update.

After a two-year drought, Assos has a brand new Equipe RS Jersey S11 available for summer riding. Like previous options, it's meant for going fast and it's best suited to time on a bike not cafe stops. Also like other Assos clothing, it aligns well with the way I ride a bike and it has several features that appeal to me. It won't be for everyone though.

If you are looking for a high-performing summer jersey, it's always worth considering the latest Assos option. Now that I've had a chance to spend time in it, I'm ready to share my thoughts. As you consider what to wear this summer, keep reading to see what's new with the Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11 and what makes the right choice for you, or not.

Standing in an Assos jerseys feels slightly uncomfortable but on a bike, everything feels just right (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Design and aesthetics

The very first thing that you have to understand about Assos in general, and especially the RS line, is that it's designed for wearing on a race bike. With the new Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11, that starts with the design of the shoulders. For the most part, this isn't new as the S9 had a similar design. It's still where I like to think of the whole rest of the product flowing from.

Physically the shoulders are the leading edge of a jersey as you get down low on a race bike and for the Equipe RS S11, Assos deals with that by using a separate strip of fabric. It's a little heavier with slightly more structure and keeps any seam from being the leading edge. It also helps move the attachment of the sleeves down the arm slightly.

The arms themselves are one of the things that are new in the transition from S9 to S11. Both designs are similar in structure with the seam sitting just off the shoulder and just outside the armpit. The length is also roughly the same. What's different though is the material is now something Assos calls "550cx warp-knit textile." It's a raw cut end but now the rear portion uses a bonded seam to add a bit of grip without silicone. Overall, the fabric is softer and lighter with an undulating texture that runs vertically down the arm. Although Assos doesn't mention aerodynamics, I have to believe that texture helps keep the air attached to the cylinder of your arm.

The texture that Assos does mention is in the front panels. This year sees the use of the same "3D knit miniCheck Tex" which is so light that Assos only quotes it as being UPF 25 sun protection. Better wear a base layer though the use of another bonded seam at the waist does a great job keeping the jersey in place.

Closing the front up is once again the job of a small tooth plastic zipper. As with all Assos tops, there's a zipper garage at the bottom but this year it gets an update. Pulling from the jackets it's no longer simply a standard garage design. Instead it's now a tag with a synthetic suede backing and a rubber "Clima Code" designation on it. Sitting on top of the tag is a metal zipper pull that's also seen use on Assos jackets of late.

Image 1 of 4 A big part of the feel of Assos Equipe jerseys comes from the panel that covers the area across the shoulders (Image credit: Josh Ross) The shoulder panel makes it possible to move the sleeves a bit lower down for a better fit when stretched out on a bike (Image credit: Josh Ross) Below the upper panel the rest of the back is thin enough to help vent heat (Image credit: Josh Ross) Quality pockets set Assos race jerseys apart from other brands (Image credit: Josh Ross)

At the top of the zipper is the only part of the front panels that's truly new. Despite being new, it's barely noticeable but look closely and the neckline is ever so slightly different in the new jersey. In the front the neckline is only defined by a fold, without a bonded seam, and this year Assos minimises it slightly with an ever so slightly lower front. The rear section is exactly the same as previous RS jerseys. As before it's tailored to remain comfortable against your neck as you bring your head back to see forward on a low bike.

The rest of the real panelling is where you really start to see changes in the design. As before, the front panel wraps around the sleeves and up to the shoulder cap panel. It leaves the section of your back that stays flat in an aero position as a separate panel. Assos has always used a lighter fabric here but this time it's something called "Stabilizer v11" and it tops out at UPF15 sun protection.

Keep moving down to the pockets and these are the big change in the Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11. Assos has always taken care with the pocket design and it seems the brand felt there was room for improvement. The one piece that remains the same is a "cap" design that uses a bit of mesh you can tuck items behind for safety. Below that the three pockets now split into an upper and lower section. The upper section is the heaviest fabric on the jersey while the lower uses the same "Stabilizer V11" from the upper panel of the back. Below that you'll find another panel that gives room for expansion and finally there's an elastic band with generous amounts of silicone grip material. Unfortunately, there’s still no zippered valuables pocket.

Image 1 of 4 The sleeves use a new fabric this year that's both soft and highly breathable (Image credit: Josh Ross) The bonded edge helps longevity without adding complexity (Image credit: Josh Ross) The rear grip helps stabilise the pockets even when they are stuffed full (Image credit: Josh Ross) The same front hem as found on the end of the arms keeps the front from riding up (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Performance

When I put on the Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11 the first thing that comes to my attention is the cut of the shoulders. When Assos sits down to design anything in the Equipe RS line of clothing, the on-bike experience is the one that matters. Standing upright, the shoulders in the Equipe RS Jersey S11 aren't all that comfortable. With your arms hanging down there's a good amount of restriction and you might wonder if this is going to work for you. Then you sit on the bike, reach out to the bars, and everything clicks into place. Stretched out on a race bike with long reach is the posture Assos makes comfortable.

There are actually more extreme examples of this. Brands like Eliel and the Del Dios jersey are so short in the front that the upper portion of your jersey will show when standing. Assos on the other hand avoids that particular indignity. That's not an automatic win though as it does mean that the zipper ripples a bit when you bend, at least if your torso is on the shorter side. Still, it's important to set expectations that this is a race cut jersey with thin compressive fabric and it'll be a bit uncomfortable off the bike.

Once you do get on a bike, that's when the Equipe RS Jersey S11 comes into its own. In that position the shoulders are perfect and you have an opportunity to appreciate the new material Assos applied to the sleeves. It's soft and it does a great job hugging your bicep while staying put and also not feeling constrictive. It's a tough balancing act but Assos manages with a long enough cut that it stops just shy of the crease in your elbow.

Image 1 of 2 I like to ride with an aero race jersey but I also like useable pockets and details like the caps that Assos includes help make that possible (Image credit: Josh Ross) Even without the caps, there is a lot of structure to help keep everything in place (Image credit: Josh Ross)

For those who haven't worn an Assos jersey before, the neckline is a nice feature to be aware of as well. This isn't new to the S11, despite the small change mentioned above, but as with many of the details it's a balancing act. At least on me it's not a V-neck cut like you see in the Assos marketing pictures. It's a bit higher, just as I like it, and fitted but without being tight. I never feel strangled and there's plenty of mobility to get my head back when looking forward on a low bike. The zipper is easy to manage with one hand if you decide you want more ventilation.

So far, these little details of balance are things you can find elsewhere. Shoulders suited to riding and a just right neckline aren't all that impossible to find. Where the S11, and other RS jerseys before, stand apart is in the design of the pockets and the ability of the waist hem to stay put. Race jerseys often treat pockets as a secondary feature unlikely to see much use. At least for me, that's a mistake.

I don't do much racing but I like to go fast and feel fast. Six hours on a bike is pretty standard and 7-10 is a regular occurrence. I need quality pockets that I can stuff full of things and know they're both safe and secure. Assos manages that by starting with room at the bottom of the pockets for expansion. There's a bit of extra fabric that lets the pockets fill up. This time that section is extra light but that's less important than the fact that it's there. Also changed with the S11 is the loss of a headphone wire pass through and there's still no zippered pocket.

What doesn't change is that the height of the pockets are just right and there's plenty of both room and security. There are some jerseys I would love to wear but I can't get my hand into the pockets. Instead, Assos puts the pockets right near the bottom and makes sure they are big enough to get your hand in. When I was testing I stuffed a day's worth of food into the left pocket then put my Insta360 X3 on top and tucked it under the little flap. That flap isn't necessary but I'd rather not worry about losing an expensive camera so I appreciate it.

Again unchanged, even with full pockets, the hem of the Equipe RS S11 doesn't move while riding. The combination of the rear elastic band and front bonded seam helps stabilise the pockets while also keeping the jersey in place. You won't find yourself pulling down your jersey though the new zipper garage does mean it might curl a bit. I find this is an issue when it's lower than it needs to be but a more traditional zipper garage would be my preference if I got a vote.

Image 1 of 2 It's unusual to see such a large zipper pull on an aero jersey but it makes it easy to open this jersey one handed (Image credit: Josh Ross) Assos has always included a zipper garage but this year sees it grow in size (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Verdict

What I like about the Assos Equipe RS jersey S11 is the balance it manages. There's no zippered pocket because it's a race jersey but that doesn't mean there's no room for food and an extra jacket. I can carry flat repair, my rather large Google Pixel 8 Pro phone, my food for a long day, and an action camera without anything bouncing or fear of losing anything. At the same time, it's a perfect race cut fit that never gets in the way on the bike. It's got a nice tall collar without being too tight and I love the feel of the new fabric on the arms.

The only thing that ever gives pause with Assos jerseys is the styling. I have the Torpedo Grey version and it's nicely understated. There's a colour fade to black and an "A" logo on the left shoulder. You could also choose either white or black to lose the logo and instead gain a logo pattern on the left arm. None of it's bad but it's also not particularly exciting or inspired and it's old now.

Some brands manage to intersect performance with design and Assos is starting to lose an edge to them. There is a timeless nature to the Assos jerseys that makes it so you don't have to buy the new one every year but there's also a limit to that.

To be fair, Assos does have two versions in what’s called the “Stars Edition” design. If you want something new, those are the options. The Stars Edition gives you a reinterpretation of a pattern using the logo and the black lower section that is cleaner than the fade. Still, is that enough to compete with the bold colours of PAS Normal or the graphic nature of MAAP?

The Assos Equipe RS jersey S11 is one of the few I put into a small rotation of the best of the best. It's got the performance and features I need for the riding I do and even with only modest updates it deserves its spot on our best jerseys list. In some ways the performance-driven quality means Assos is a fashion statement because of the logo. Still, there’s work to do on the fashion side of things.

Dye sublimation and outdated fashion is the one weakness in the latest Assos design (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Testing scorecard and notes Design and aesthetics Excellent design focused on performance saves this category. Aesthetically it’s only average. 8/10 Thermal management Skin tight performance jerseys handle heat just fine. This loses one point since it's not a specific hot weather jersey but for hot summer riding the performance is what you expect. 9/10 Storage Few companies manage to provide both exceptional ride details and usable pockets but Assos nails it. 10/10 Comfort and fit Sizing is perfect and the fit is exactly what you want in a jersey of this type. 10/10 Value Assos has a reputation but the pricing of the S11 jersey is actually right in the middle of competing brands. You can get a lot for less money but this is a premium jersey with a premium price. 8/10 Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 90%