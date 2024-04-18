Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11 review: Continuing to set the standard

Shouldn’t your race-ready jersey also have great pockets and a stay-put waistline?

By Josh Ross
published
Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11
(Image: © Josh Ross)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Assos Equipe RS line of jerseys continues to be the example of how to make a race-fit aero jersey that is just as good on a seven-hour ride as it is on a one-hour ride. The pockets are a masterclass for every other company out there, the waist never moves, and there’s protection for the zipper. The S9 version was incredible and the S11 is just as good with a few small updates that make it better. Unfortunately the styling didn’t get an update and it’s feeling a little dated but that's subjective.

Pros

  • +

    Pockets that don't move

  • +

    Bottom of zipper protection

  • +

    Shoulder cut is perfect on a race bike

  • +

    One hand useable zipper

  • +

    Long comfortable sleeves

Cons

  • -

    Lacks a zippered pocket

  • -

    Styling needs an update

  • -

    Zipper protection can fold over

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Tech Specs: Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11

Price: $210 / €210 / £180

Weight: 115g (As measured size small)

Size availability: XS-XLG

Colour Options: Torpedo Grey, White Series, Lunar Red, Moon Sand, blackSeries

Materials: 67% Polyester, 22% Polyamide, 11% Elastane 

When it comes to our list of the best cycling jerseys, Assos is a given for inclusion. That's not a fact I need to dance around and tease out. While it's not impossible next year's jersey will be a fall from grace, it's highly unlikely. The brand has been a stalwart option for cycling clothing at the highest level for as long as I've been paying attention. Among those options, the Equipe Racing Series (RS) line is the brand's most focused on going fast and it's been a while since it's gotten an update. 

Image 1 of 4
Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11 shoulder panel
A big part of the feel of Assos Equipe jerseys comes from the panel that covers the area across the shoulders(Image credit: Josh Ross)
Image 1 of 4
Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11 detail of arm fabric
The sleeves use a new fabric this year that's both soft and highly breathable(Image credit: Josh Ross)
Image 1 of 2
Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11 pocket detail
I like to ride with an aero race jersey but I also like useable pockets and details like the caps that Assos includes help make that possible(Image credit: Josh Ross)
Image 1 of 2
Assos Equipe RS Jersey S11 zipper pull
It's unusual to see such a large zipper pull on an aero jersey but it makes it easy to open this jersey one handed(Image credit: Josh Ross)
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aestheticsExcellent design focused on performance saves this category. Aesthetically it’s only average.8/10
Thermal managementSkin tight performance jerseys handle heat just fine. This loses one point since it's not a specific hot weather jersey but for hot summer riding the performance is what you expect.9/10
StorageFew companies manage to provide both exceptional ride details and usable pockets but Assos nails it. 10/10
Comfort and fitSizing is perfect and the fit is exactly what you want in a jersey of this type.10/10
ValueAssos has a reputation but the pricing of the S11 jersey is actually right in the middle of competing brands. You can get a lot for less money but this is a premium jersey with a premium price.8/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 90%

