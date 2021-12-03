Altura Merino Liner Gloves review

A really handy and versatile option for warmer weather on their own or worn inside bigger gloves to layer up against the coldest weather, and reasonably priced too.

When the weather can change wildly as it does in the UK, you need versatility and adaptability from your clothing. These Altura Merino Liner gloves can cleverly be used as their name implies, as liners inside larger gloves to layer up against really cold weather. Or, you can simply wear them on their own when the temperature is higher but it’s too cold for mitts or no gloves.

But how do they perform against the best cycling gloves in the segment? We've spent some time testing them out on their own as well as in combination with larger gloves, and here's what we found.

Design and aesthetics

The design of these Altura Merino Liner gloves couldn’t be simpler; they're made from a soft and thin merino wool material, which is well known for its insulation, breathability, sweat management and antibacterial properties. The styling is understated, and Altura has managed to add some subtle reflective details for low-light visibility. Due to their intended use as interior liners, it’s no surprise that there’s no padding or silicone-embossed palm.

Merino wool has many fans. It’s a naturally occurring material that is wonderful at providing high levels of comfort backed up by warmth when you need it most. On top of that it delivers very good breathability and the ability to go long periods between washes without building up a stench. Altura has kept the design simple but nailed the basics, with a very good fit, minimal seam placement, a nice use of reflective details, and a generously long cuff to overlap with a long sleeve jersey or jacket and lock in the warmth. They’re very lightweight and thin, so they can be worn inside a bigger glove when you need to double up your layers for extremely cold weather, without adding lots of bulk.

Image 1 of 3 The design is minimal and lightweight (Image credit: David Arthur) Image 2 of 3 Reflective details help with low-light visibility (Image credit: David Arthur) Image 3 of 3 Since they're intended as liner gloves, there's no padding or grip on the palm (Image credit: David Arthur)

Performance

These are versatile gloves. On their own they are a nice lightweight and comfortable option for mild weather and the fit is very good, though the lack of silicone details make the palm a little less grippy on the handlebars than other gloves. However their absence is understandable as they’re predominantly intended to be used as liners.

When it’s extremely cold, they’re unsurprisingly not warm enough on their own, but they are thin enough to be worn inside bulkier gloves, though the fit will depend on how accommodating your other gloves are. I tried them successfully with several chunky gloves, but some tighter fitting options left little space for them. So pair carefully and with caution.

Verdict

With their merino construction, simple yet effective design, dual service as solo or liner gloves, and a low price tag, the Altura Merino Liner gloves are a useful addition to any cyclist's wardrobe during the winter. Wear on their own in autumn and spring and buddy up with bigger gloves for the deep freeze. They lack the frills and details you get on dedicated lightweight gloves like padding and silicone grippers but their simplicity is part of their appeal.

Tech Specs: Altura Merino Liner Gloves