Albion All Road Lightweight Short Sleeve Jersey review: The best out there, but it does have a flaw

Well cut, minimally branded, just the right thickness, and not crazy expensive either

By
published
albion all road jersey review
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Stylish, comfortable, handles a backpack, reasonably priced, and only really let down by the lack of a zipped valuables pocket

Pros

  • +

    Very comfortable, especially across the shoulders

  • +

    Just the right thickness for British summer riding

  • +

    Long torso

  • +

    Reasonably priced

Cons

  • -

    No zipped valuables pockets

  • -

    Colour selection muted

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

I’ve been trying a huge variety of jerseys lately in order to put together my guide to the best cycling jerseys on the market, and it’s always telling what I reach for to wear when riding when I am not actually testing. If it’s short sleeve weather and not horrifically hot I almost always find myself throwing the Albion All Road jersey on, and that’s why I rate it as the best overall. It’s not perfect, but it hits this goldilocks zone that I think all great products do whereby it does most things really well.

Given the all-road moniker I’ve tried it for both road and gravel riding, but to be honest beyond a few extra pockets I don’t think there’s a great degree of difference between ‘normal’ and ‘gravel’ jerseys, and I just wear road gear all the time anyway. Regardless, it’s seen some extended dirty action too, and a fair few wash cycles.

Image 1 of 3
albion all road jersey review
If you are after a jersey that isn't too showy and just quietly goes about its business in a competent way then here it is(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 3
albion all road jersey review
The only gripper on the jersey is on the rear hem, and it's minimal, but that's a win for long day comfort(Image credit: Will Jones)
Image 1 of 3
albion all road jersey review
Usually I prefer not to wear a base layer, and this jersey is itch-free if that's your preference too(Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aestheticsGreat, well thought out details and nothing unnecessary10/10
Thermal managementFor general British riding it's bang on the money. Without a base layer it's fine in high heat, and cooler than a mesh option9/10
StorageThe three pockets are a good size and hold stuff well, though there is no zipped valuables one8/10
Comfort and fitLong torso, a neck that isn't too wide, long sleeves, and no aggressive grippers anywhere, plus comfortable shoulders too10/10
ValueIt's no bargain, but it's a good price for a very good jersey that'll see a lot of use9/10
OverallRow 5 - Cell 1 92%

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.