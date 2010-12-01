Hondo and Bartko lead after day one
Marguet and Keisse lose a lap
|1
|Danilo Hondo/Robert Bartko
|48
|pts
|2
|Franco Marvulli/Alexander Aeschbach
|44
|3
|Danny Stam/Leon van Bon
|35
|4 -1lap
|Tristan Marguet/Iljo Keisse
|43
|5 -lap
|Claudio Imhof-Silvan Dillier
|23
|6 -2laps
|Loic Perizzolo/Fabio Masotti
|35
|7 -2 laps
|Walter Perez/Sebastian Donadio
|24
|8 -2laps
|Kenny De Ketele/Tim Mertens
|18
|9 -2laps
|Leif Lampater/Christian Grasmann
|17
|10 -2laps
|Bernhard Oberholzer/Marcel Barth
|10
|11 -2laps
|Daniel Holloway/Colby Pearce
|7
|12 -4laps
|Andreas Müller/Sven Krauss
|2
