Hondo and Bartko lead after day one

Marguet and Keisse lose a lap

Results
1Danilo Hondo/Robert Bartko48pts
2Franco Marvulli/Alexander Aeschbach44
3Danny Stam/Leon van Bon35
4 -1lapTristan Marguet/Iljo Keisse43
5 -lapClaudio Imhof-Silvan Dillier23
6 -2lapsLoic Perizzolo/Fabio Masotti35
7 -2 lapsWalter Perez/Sebastian Donadio24
8 -2lapsKenny De Ketele/Tim Mertens18
9 -2lapsLeif Lampater/Christian Grasmann17
10 -2lapsBernhard Oberholzer/Marcel Barth10
11 -2lapsDaniel Holloway/Colby Pearce7
12 -4lapsAndreas Müller/Sven Krauss2

