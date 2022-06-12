Olav Kooij wins ZLM Tour

Olav Kooij wins the final stage and overall title at ZLM Tour

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) won the final stage 5 and the final classification of the ZLM Tour on Sunday. Kooij won the bunch sprint ahead of Alexander Salby (Riwal Cycling Team) and Sam Welsford (Team DSM) in Rijsbergen.

Kooij had already won the opening two stages, and with his third on stage 5 he also secured the general classification victory, points classification and the youth classification.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)