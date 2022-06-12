Olav Kooij wins ZLM Tour
By Cyclingnews published
Jumbo-Visma riders wins finale stage 5 in Rijsbergen
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) won the final stage 5 and the final classification of the ZLM Tour on Sunday. Kooij won the bunch sprint ahead of Alexander Salby (Riwal Cycling Team) and Sam Welsford (Team DSM) in Rijsbergen.
Kooij had already won the opening two stages, and with his third on stage 5 he also secured the general classification victory, points classification and the youth classification.
