Lucinda Brand wins women's Zilvermeercross
By Cyclingnews
Betsema second and Vos third
Elite Women: Mol
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) won the Lampiris Zilvermeercross on Saturday. The current World-Cup leader crossed the line with a solo victory ahead of her Dutch compatriots Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal), by four seconds, and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) by 29 seconds.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:42:39
|2
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:04
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|0:00:29
|4
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:00:45
|5
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:00:53
|6
|Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:01:05
|7
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:01:20
|8
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:01:50
|9
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:01:58
|10
|Fem Van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:02:04
|11
|Anne Tauber (Ned)
|0:02:26
|12
|Amandine Fouquenet (Fra)
|0:02:41
|13
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:02:45
|14
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.S Bike Crossteam
|15
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|16
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:03:04
|17
|Loes Sels (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:03:16
|18
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:03:17
|19
|Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:03:38
|20
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:04:09
|21
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra)
|0:04:21
|22
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:04:32
|23
|Kaitlin Keough (USA)
|0:04:41
|24
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|0:04:45
|25
|Jinse Peeters (Bel)
|0:04:49
|26
|Lauriane Duraffourg (Fra) Team S1Neo - Graal - Bjorka
|0:04:53
|27
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|0:04:59
|28
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|0:05:41
|29
|Julie De Wilde (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:06:14
|30
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:06:25
|31
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:06:45
|32
|Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel)
|0:07:15
|33
|Marlène Petit (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc
|0:07:23
|34
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|0:07:28
|35
|Shana Maes (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:08:59
|36
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|37
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|38
|Maïté Barthels (Lux)
|39
|Sidney Mcgill (Can)
|40
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|41
|Laura Greenhalgh (GBr)
|42
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|43
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
|DNF
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lucinda Brand wins women's ZilvermeercrossBetsema second and Vos third
-
Gilbert raises longevity questions over Van der Poel and van Aert“They don’t have any life except cycling. I don’t know if you can hold on that long”
-
Lampaert: I'm confident for the Classics after 2020 results'Is it time for me? I hope it is' Belgian says as he takes aim at Flanders and Roubaix
-
Rebecca Fahringer hitting cyclo-cross stride with two races until Worlds'The best thing to come out of this season was my love for US racing'
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.