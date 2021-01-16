Trending

Lucinda Brand wins women's Zilvermeercross

By

Betsema second and Vos third

Bronze medallist Dutch Denise Betsema Gold medallist Dutch Lucinda Brand and and silver medalist Dutch Marianne Vos celebrate stand on the podium after the womens elite race of the Zilvermeercross cyclocross cycling event in Mol on January 16 2021 Photo by YORICK JANSENS various sources AFP Belgium OUT Photo by YORICK JANSENSBelgaAFP via Getty Images
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) won the Lampiris Zilvermeercross on Saturday. The current World-Cup leader crossed the line with a solo victory ahead of her Dutch compatriots Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal), by four seconds, and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) by 29 seconds.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:42:39
2Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:04
3Marianne Vos (Ned) 0:00:29
4Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads 0:00:45
5Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Credishop-Fristads 0:00:53
6Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:01:05
7Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:01:20
8Clara Honsinger (USA) 0:01:50
9Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Credishop-Fristads 0:01:58
10Fem Van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:02:04
11Anne Tauber (Ned) 0:02:26
12Amandine Fouquenet (Fra) 0:02:41
13Marthe Truyen (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:02:45
14Perrine Clauzel (Fra) A.S Bike Crossteam
15Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
16Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:03:04
17Loes Sels (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:03:16
18Sophie De Boer (Ned) 0:03:17
19Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino Cx Team 0:03:38
20Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino Cx Team 0:04:09
21Anaïs Morichon (Fra) 0:04:21
22Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:04:32
23Kaitlin Keough (USA) 0:04:41
24Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct 0:04:45
25Jinse Peeters (Bel) 0:04:49
26Lauriane Duraffourg (Fra) Team S1Neo - Graal - Bjorka 0:04:53
27Julie Brouwers (Bel) 0:04:59
28Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) 0:05:41
29Julie De Wilde (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:06:14
30Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Starcasino Cx Team 0:06:25
31Meg De Bruyne (Bel) 0:06:45
32Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) 0:07:15
33Marlène Petit (Fra) Team Podiocom Cc 0:07:23
34Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct 0:07:28
35Shana Maes (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:08:59
36Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
37Siobhan Kelly (Can)
38Maïté Barthels (Lux)
39Sidney Mcgill (Can)
40Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
41Laura Greenhalgh (GBr)
42Tine Rombouts (Bel)
43Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
DNFKaren Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan

