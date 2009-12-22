Trending

Stam/Schep/Veldt shift into lead on night five

Barko's boys relinquish lead after losing a lap on penultimate night

Points race
1Bujko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz
2Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman
3Barlevav/Simes/DeFrancheschi

Time trial
1Stam/Schep/Veldt
2Bujko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz
3Bartko/Van Bon/Glowacki

Madison 1
1Stam/Schep/Veldt
2Havik/Mohs/Knaven
3Bartko/Van Bon/ Ligthart

Derny 1
1Ligthart/Schoefs
2Knaven/Zijlaard R
3Mouris/Zijlaard J

Elimination
1Kreder/Kreder/Kreder
2Keisse/Barth/Mouris
3Kos/Kuiper/Zijlstra

Derny 2
1Stam D /Stam C
2Bartko/Zijlaard R
3Keisse/Zijlaard J

Team elimination
1Keisse/Barth/Mouris
2Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman
3Kreder/Kreder/Kreder

Team sprint
1Stam/Schep/Veldt
2Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart
3Keisse/Barth/Mouris

Madison 2
1Keisse/Barth/Mouris
2Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart
3Stam/Schep/Veldt

Overall standings after night 5
1Stam/Schep/Veldt310 pts
2Keisse/Barth/Mouris307
3Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart308 -1 lap
4Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman184 -4 laps
5Hacecky/Blaha/Hochmann112
6Havik/Mohs/Knaven145 -5 laps
7Hester/Pronk/Pronk95 -7 laps
8Kreder/Kreder/Kreder94
9Traksel/Boskamp/Westra82
10Pieters/Kip/Van der Zwet69
11Kos/Kuiper/Zijlstra33
12Bujko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz175 -11 laps
13Barlevav/Simes/DeFrancheschi16 -20 laps

