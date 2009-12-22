Stam/Schep/Veldt shift into lead on night five
Barko's boys relinquish lead after losing a lap on penultimate night
|1
|Bujko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz
|2
|Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman
|3
|Barlevav/Simes/DeFrancheschi
|1
|Stam/Schep/Veldt
|2
|Bujko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz
|3
|Bartko/Van Bon/Glowacki
|1
|Stam/Schep/Veldt
|2
|Havik/Mohs/Knaven
|3
|Bartko/Van Bon/ Ligthart
|1
|Ligthart/Schoefs
|2
|Knaven/Zijlaard R
|3
|Mouris/Zijlaard J
|1
|Kreder/Kreder/Kreder
|2
|Keisse/Barth/Mouris
|3
|Kos/Kuiper/Zijlstra
|1
|Stam D /Stam C
|2
|Bartko/Zijlaard R
|3
|Keisse/Zijlaard J
|1
|Keisse/Barth/Mouris
|2
|Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman
|3
|Kreder/Kreder/Kreder
|1
|Stam/Schep/Veldt
|2
|Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart
|3
|Keisse/Barth/Mouris
|1
|Keisse/Barth/Mouris
|2
|Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart
|3
|Stam/Schep/Veldt
|1
|Stam/Schep/Veldt
|310 pts
|2
|Keisse/Barth/Mouris
|307
|3
|Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart
|308 -1 lap
|4
|Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman
|184 -4 laps
|5
|Hacecky/Blaha/Hochmann
|112
|6
|Havik/Mohs/Knaven
|145 -5 laps
|7
|Hester/Pronk/Pronk
|95 -7 laps
|8
|Kreder/Kreder/Kreder
|94
|9
|Traksel/Boskamp/Westra
|82
|10
|Pieters/Kip/Van der Zwet
|69
|11
|Kos/Kuiper/Zijlstra
|33
|12
|Bujko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz
|175 -11 laps
|13
|Barlevav/Simes/DeFrancheschi
|16 -20 laps
