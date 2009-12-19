Trending

Keisse's team on top after first night

Dutch favorites run in second

Points race
1Vingerling / Stöpler / Jonkman
2Stam / Schep / Veldt
3Traksel / Boskamp / Westra

Team time trial
1Stam / Schep / Veldt
2Havik / Mohs / Knaven
3Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart

Madison
1Keisse / Barth / Mouris
2Stam / Schep / Veldt
3Hacecky / Blaha / Hochmann

Derny race
1Stam / Stam
2Keisse / Zijlaard
3Bartko / Zijlaard

Elimination
1Traksel / Boskamp / Westra
2Kos / Kuiper / Zijlstra
3Hester / Pronk / Pronk

Derny race
1Van Bon / Van Bon
2Kreder R / Zijlaard J.
3Mohs / Zijlaard R.

Team elimination
1Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart
2Keisse / Barth / Mouris
3Havik / Mohs / Knaven

Team sprint
1Bujko / Glowacki / Kasperkiewicz
2Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart
3Keisse / Barth / Mouris

Madison
1Keisse / Barth / Mouris
2Stam / Schep / Veldt
3Hacecky / Blaha / Hochmann

Standings after day 1
1Keisse / Barth / Mouris
2Stam / Schep / Veldt
3Hacecky / Blaha / Hochmann
4Hester / Pronk / Pronk
5Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart
6Vingerling / Stöpler / Jonkman
7Havik / Mohs / Knaven
8Bujko / Glowacki / Kasperkiewicz
9Traksel / Boskamp / Westra
10Pieters / Kip / Van der Zwet
11Kos / Kuiper / Zijlstra
12Kreder / Kreder / Kreder
13Barlevav / Simes / DeFrancheschi

