Keisse's team on top after first night
Dutch favorites run in second
|1
|Vingerling / Stöpler / Jonkman
|2
|Stam / Schep / Veldt
|3
|Traksel / Boskamp / Westra
|1
|Stam / Schep / Veldt
|2
|Havik / Mohs / Knaven
|3
|Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart
|1
|Keisse / Barth / Mouris
|2
|Stam / Schep / Veldt
|3
|Hacecky / Blaha / Hochmann
|1
|Stam / Stam
|2
|Keisse / Zijlaard
|3
|Bartko / Zijlaard
|1
|Traksel / Boskamp / Westra
|2
|Kos / Kuiper / Zijlstra
|3
|Hester / Pronk / Pronk
|1
|Van Bon / Van Bon
|2
|Kreder R / Zijlaard J.
|3
|Mohs / Zijlaard R.
|1
|Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart
|2
|Keisse / Barth / Mouris
|3
|Havik / Mohs / Knaven
|1
|Bujko / Glowacki / Kasperkiewicz
|2
|Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart
|3
|Keisse / Barth / Mouris
|1
|Keisse / Barth / Mouris
|2
|Stam / Schep / Veldt
|3
|Hacecky / Blaha / Hochmann
|1
|Keisse / Barth / Mouris
|2
|Stam / Schep / Veldt
|3
|Hacecky / Blaha / Hochmann
|4
|Hester / Pronk / Pronk
|5
|Bartko / Van Bon / Ligthart
|6
|Vingerling / Stöpler / Jonkman
|7
|Havik / Mohs / Knaven
|8
|Bujko / Glowacki / Kasperkiewicz
|9
|Traksel / Boskamp / Westra
|10
|Pieters / Kip / Van der Zwet
|11
|Kos / Kuiper / Zijlstra
|12
|Kreder / Kreder / Kreder
|13
|Barlevav / Simes / DeFrancheschi
