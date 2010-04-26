Yamamoto wins men's race in Japan
Nakagome victorious among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
|2:01:22
|2
|Ken Onodera (Jpn)
|0:00:29
|3
|Kyosuke Takei (Jpn)
|0:02:58
|4
|Dylan Cooper (Aus)
|0:04:09
|5
|Ryo Saito (Jpn)
|0:05:02
|6
|Motoshi Kadota (Jpn)
|0:06:33
|7
|Syun Matsumoto (Jpn)
|0:09:22
|8
|Masayuki Goda (Jpn)
|0:09:51
|9
|Kentaro Eshita (Jpn)
|0:10:21
|10
|Keisuke Goda (Jpn)
|0:12:56
|11
|Daigoro Yamada (Jpn)
|12
|Seiji Sato (Jpn)
|13
|Yoshinori Ooe (Jpn)
|14
|Takuji Noda (Jpn)
|15
|Sei Kobayashi (Jpn)
|16
|Yoshinori Irie (Jpn)
|17
|Yoshinori Suzuki (Jpn)
|18
|Tomoyuki Suzuki (Jpn)
|19
|Tsukasa Yamada (Jpn)
|20
|Atsushi Kitajima (Jpn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yukari Nakagome (Jpn)
|1:51:40
|2
|Mitsumi Yazawa (Jpn)
|0:04:38
|3
|Yoshiko Nishio (Jpn)
|0:11:29
|4
|Ayako Harada (Jpn)
|0:12:12
|5
|Kanae Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:48:35
|6
|Aya Tazaki (Jpn)
|0:21:12
|7
|Masami Noma (Jpn)
|0:23:57
|8
|Waka Isaka (Jpn)
|DNS
|Miyuki Shigekane (Jpn)
