Trending

Yamamoto wins men's race in Japan

Nakagome victorious among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)2:01:22
2Ken Onodera (Jpn)0:00:29
3Kyosuke Takei (Jpn)0:02:58
4Dylan Cooper (Aus)0:04:09
5Ryo Saito (Jpn)0:05:02
6Motoshi Kadota (Jpn)0:06:33
7Syun Matsumoto (Jpn)0:09:22
8Masayuki Goda (Jpn)0:09:51
9Kentaro Eshita (Jpn)0:10:21
10Keisuke Goda (Jpn)0:12:56
11Daigoro Yamada (Jpn)
12Seiji Sato (Jpn)
13Yoshinori Ooe (Jpn)
14Takuji Noda (Jpn)
15Sei Kobayashi (Jpn)
16Yoshinori Irie (Jpn)
17Yoshinori Suzuki (Jpn)
18Tomoyuki Suzuki (Jpn)
19Tsukasa Yamada (Jpn)
20Atsushi Kitajima (Jpn)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yukari Nakagome (Jpn)1:51:40
2Mitsumi Yazawa (Jpn)0:04:38
3Yoshiko Nishio (Jpn)0:11:29
4Ayako Harada (Jpn)0:12:12
5Kanae Yamamoto (Jpn)0:48:35
6Aya Tazaki (Jpn)0:21:12
7Masami Noma (Jpn)0:23:57
8Waka Isaka (Jpn)
DNSMiyuki Shigekane (Jpn)

Latest on Cyclingnews