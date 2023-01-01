Crash derails Pidcock as Iserbyt claims GP Sven Nys

Eli Iserbyt (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen) came from behind to snatch the first victory of 2023 at the GP Sven Nys from world champion Tom Pidcock.

Pidcock had a solid gap on Iserbyt and his teammate Michael Vanthourenhout but lost control on the pump track section of the course in Baal. He caught air on the first berm then slid out on the second one, flipping over the banners lining the course.

Iserbyt and Vanthourenhout caught and passed the dejected world champion to take the top two spots, while Pidcock came in third a minute down with blood streaming down his left leg.

The Briton followed closely as Michael Vanthourenhout claimed the hole shot in Baal and latched onto the Bingoal-Pauwels Sauzen train as series leader Eli Iserbyt came forward on the opening lap.

With a series of tough hills and mud covering deep ruts, the course quickly shattered the field and Pidcock forged clear on the second lap and never looked back.

But whether it was overconfidence or simply too much speed, the final lap crash ruined the race for the Briton, and Iserbyt could finally claim a win after being injured and overshadowed by the 'big three' since October.

"It was not that important but it's good for my head, for my family and everyone who believed in me. It's been a difficult two months for me. I'm very happy that Michael helped me in the last lap. The feeling is getting better and better, and I'm pleased," Iserbyt said.

