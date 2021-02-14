Trending

Alvarado wins X²O Badkamers Trofee - Brussels

Betsema and Bakker round out the podium

Elite Women: Brussels - Brussels

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:40:46
2Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:06
3Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads 0:00:20
4Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:35
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:37
6Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777 0:00:44
7Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino Cx Team 0:00:59
8Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Credishop-Fristads 0:01:14
9Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:01:23
10Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino Cx Team 0:01:53
11Eva Lechner (Ita) Starcasino Cx Team 0:02:25
12Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:02:33
13Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Credishop-Fristads 0:02:41
14Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777 0:03:34
15Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:03:57
16Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777 0:04:07
17Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:04:16
18Kiona Crabbé (Bel) 0:04:36
19Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
20Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel) 0:04:56
21Marthe Truyen (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:05:35
22Jinse Peeters (Bel) 0:05:39
23Hannah Van Boven (Ned) 0:07:09
24Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:07:28
25Maïté Barthels (Lux)
26Siobhan Kelly (Can)
27Laura Greenhalgh (GBr)
28Tine Rombouts (Bel)
DNFMascha Mulder (Ned) Group Hens - Maes Containers
DNFLindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Starcasino Cx Team

