Alvarado wins X²O Badkamers Trofee - Brussels
By Cyclingnews
Betsema and Bakker round out the podium
Elite Women: Brussels - Brussels
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:40:46
|2
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:06
|3
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:00:20
|4
|Fem van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:35
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:00:37
|6
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|0:00:44
|7
|Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:00:59
|8
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:01:14
|9
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:01:23
|10
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:01:53
|11
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:02:25
|12
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:02:33
|13
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:02:41
|14
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777
|0:03:34
|15
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:03:57
|16
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777
|0:04:07
|17
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:04:16
|18
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
|0:04:36
|19
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|20
|Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel)
|0:04:56
|21
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:05:35
|22
|Jinse Peeters (Bel)
|0:05:39
|23
|Hannah Van Boven (Ned)
|0:07:09
|24
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:07:28
|25
|Maïté Barthels (Lux)
|26
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|27
|Laura Greenhalgh (GBr)
|28
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|DNF
|Mascha Mulder (Ned) Group Hens - Maes Containers
|DNF
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Starcasino Cx Team
