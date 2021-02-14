Aerts wins X²O Badkamers Trofee - Brussels
By Cyclingnews
Baloise Trek rider holds off Hermans as Iserbyt seals overall
Elite Men: Brussels - Brussels
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans CX
|3
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|5
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|6
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|7
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek
|8
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans CX
|9
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|10
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens-Maes Containers
Aerts wins X²O Badkamers Trofee - BrusselsBaloise Trek rider holds off Hermans as Iserbyt seals overall
