Aerts wins X²O Badkamers Trofee - Brussels

Baloise Trek rider holds off Hermans as Iserbyt seals overall

OVERIJSE BELGIUM JANUARY 24 Toon Aerts of Belgium and Team Baloise Trek Lions during the 61st Druivencross World Cup 2021 Mens Elite UCICX CXWorldCup Ostend2021 on January 24 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans CX
3Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
4Jens Adams (Bel)
5Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
6Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
7Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek
8Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans CX
9Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
10Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens-Maes Containers

