Women's USA Pro Challenge: Armstrong wins time trial in Breckenridge

Dragoo second, Miller third

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 Sho-Air) continued to quest toward her third Summer Olympics with a split-second time trial victory Friday over teammate Allie Dragoo, as the three-day Women’s USA Pro Challenge began on the fifth day of the week-long event. 

Armstrong, the last starter in the field of 64, powered the 13.5km course that featured a 148 metre climb in mid-course in 21 minutes and 24.59 seconds. Dragoo finished .12 seconds behind.

Amanda Miller (Visit Dallas/Noise4Good) was third in 21:48.55, with Abigail Mickey (UnitedHealthcare) fourth in 21:52.80, on a course that featured alternating crosswinds and headwinds that fluctuated throughout the 90-minute event.

Dragoo posted a 17:01 intermediate split, the day’s best and two seconds faster than Armstrong, who claimed her third time trial win toward her goal of competing in the Summer Olympics, where she has won the past two individual time trials.

“It was crushed packed with crowds; I really couldn’t hear myself breathe,” said Armstrong, who also claimed time trial titles this year at the Cascade Cycling Classic and USA Professional Road Race Championships. “My coach at the top of the hill kept saying, ‘Give it a little more.’ And I was like ‘I can’t. I can’t. I am going to fall over.’”

How it unfolded

Unlike the Tour of Utah earlier this month that included two women's races in an omnium format at the start of the weeklong event, the Women’s USA Pro Challenge opted to have its three-day women's stage race correspond with the final three men's stages of the fifth-year race.

The large field began 13.5km route with one-minute intervals and 2 hours and 10 minutes before the men began on the same course. The pre-event buzz was two-fold: the 9,603-foot (2,927 metres) starting altitude at Breckenridge and the mid-race climb that took the field to 10,008 feet (3,048 metres).

Lauren Komanski, a third Twenty16 Sho-Air teammate, set the early-sustained best time posting a 22:29 effort as the 14th starter. Her effort stood for 25 riders before Mickey posted a 21:52 clocking. Mickey’s time held for 16 riders before Miller’s third-place effort.

Two riders, including Alison Tetrick (Optum), a pre-race favourite and the fourth-to-last rider to start, fell off the starting ramp.

Armstrong’s ride wasn’t particularly smooth. She opted not to take risks and had to brake on the steep downhill. She wasn’t aware of her trailing split to Dragoo and looked back quickly at the time board as she crossed the line.

“One of the hardest parts mentally was when you got to the top of the hill, you think it’s downhill,” Armstrong said. “It is, but how many seconds do you take before you starting spinning your legs again.”

Despite the steep downhill, Mickey embraced it and proved successful for her fourth-place. “Oh my gosh, the downhill was so much fun,” said Mickey. “With the wide roads, it was just a lot of fun.”

Armstrong’s win gave her the overall race lead in the same time as Dragoo and with Miller 24 seconds behind. Stage 2, a 93.4km road race is set Saturday from Loveland to Ft. Collins.

“The closest thing I’ve done to this, and I would even compare it course-wise, just with altitude, was at Maroon Bells in Aspen,” Armstrong said. “I asked a friend for advice and she said when you feel ‘pins and needles’ you’re done. I went out too fast and I felt like one of those voodoo dolls. I was getting poked everywhere. But today I didn’t feel pins and needles, so I think I learned my lesson.”

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-_-Air0:21:24
2Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-_-Air
3Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas P/B Noise4Good0:00:24
4Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional0:00:28
5Tayler Wiles (USA) Dna Cycling P/B K40:00:41
6Breanne Nalder (USA) Dna Cycling P/B K40:00:45
7Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:00:47
8Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional0:01:03
9Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-_-Air0:01:05
10Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional0:01:14
11Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D. Foundation
12Robin Farina (USA) Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental0:01:20
13Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas P/B Noise4Good0:01:34
14Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco – Svb0:01:35
15Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-_-Air0:01:37
16Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:38
17Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cooking
18Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-_-Air0:01:40
19Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-_-Air0:01:44
20Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco – Svb0:01:51
21Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cooking0:02:01
22Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional0:02:03
23Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:02:04
24Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cooking0:02:05
25Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling P/B The Happy Tooth0:02:21
26Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional0:02:25
27Amy Charity (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:28
28Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – Svb
29Shoshauna Routley (Can) Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental0:02:31
30Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas P/B Noise4Good0:02:37
31Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme P/B Haute Wheels Racing0:02:38
32Kristen Legan (USA) Colorado Women’S Cycling Project P/B Spark Women’S Racing0:02:39
33Scotti Lechuga (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional0:02:52
34Jannalyn Luttrell (USA) Fearless Femme P/B Haute Wheels Racing0:02:56
35Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:02
36Anne Perry (USA) Dna Cycling P/B K40:03:05
37Kathryn Bertine SKN Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental0:03:06
38Gabrielle Pilote-_-Fortin (Can) Dna Cycling P/B K40:03:08
39Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling P/B The Happy Tooth
40Krista Doebel-_-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco – Svb0:03:09
41Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Dna Cycling P/B K40:03:11
42Megan Rathwell (Can) Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental0:03:13
43Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cooking0:03:15
44Jennifer Sharp (USA) Colorado Women’S Cycling Project P/B Spark Women’S Racing0:03:24
45Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling P/B The Happy Tooth0:03:27
46Anna Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas P/B Noise4Good0:03:29
47Meg Hendricks (USA) Colorado Women’S Cycling Project P/B Spark Women’S Racing0:03:31
48Fiona Meede (Irl) Fearless Femme P/B Haute Wheels Racing0:03:35
49Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:03:38
50Gwen Inglis (USA) Colorado Women’S Cycling Project P/B Spark Women’S Racing0:03:40
51Sarah Fader (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling P/B The Happy Tooth0:03:42
52Kimberley Johnson (USA) Colorado Women’S Cycling Project P/B Spark Women’S Racing0:03:46
53Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:51
54Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling P/B The Happy Tooth0:03:52
55Stephanie Wetzel (USA) Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cooking0:04:18
56Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling P/B The Happy Tooth0:04:36
57Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas P/B Noise4Good0:04:37
58Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:04:43
59Erica Zaveta (USA) Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental
60Marisa Rorabaugh (USA) Fearless Femme P/B Haute Wheels Racing0:04:45
61Sabrina David (USA) Colorado Women’S Cycling Project P/B Spark Women’S Racing0:04:46
62Joanie Caron (Can) Dna Cycling P/B K40:04:51
63Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:41
64Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas P/B Noise4Good0:05:54

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional12pts
2Amber Pierce (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling P/B The Happy Tooth10
3Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D. Foundation8
4Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-_-Air7
5Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-_-Air6
6Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas P/B Noise4Good5
7Robin Farina (USA) Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental4
8Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-_-Air3
9Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional2
10Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cooking1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Mickey (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional0:21:52
2Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-_-Air0:01:16
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional0:01:35
4Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional0:01:57
5Alizee Brien (Can) Team Tibco – Svb0:02:00
6Gabrielle Pilote-_-Fortin (Can) Dna Cycling P/B K40:02:40
7Lauren De Crescenzo (USA) Dna Cycling P/B K40:02:43
8Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cooking0:02:47
9Courteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling P/B The Happy Tooth0:02:59
10Kristen Arnold (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:03:10
11Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:23
12Christa Ghent (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:04:15
13Marisa Rorabaugh (USA) Fearless Femme P/B Haute Wheels Racing0:04:17
14Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:13
15Nina Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas P/B Noise4Good0:05:26

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twenty1:05:17
2Unitedhealthcare Professional0:01:40
3Amy D. Foundation0:03:00
4Dna Cycling P/B K40:03:26
5Visit Dallas P/B Noise4Good0:03:30
6Colavita/Bianchi P/B Fine Cooking0:04:39
7Team Tibco – Svb0:04:49
8Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental0:05:52
9Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:03
10Pepper Palace Pro Cycling P/B The Happy Tooth
11Fearless Femme P/B Haute Wheels Racing0:08:04
12Colorado Women’S Cycling Project P/B Spar

 

