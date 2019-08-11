Trending

Thomas wins inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland

Bigla rider tops Jackson on rainy finale

Image 1 of 14

Leah Thomas (Bigla)

Leah Thomas (Bigla)
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Image 2 of 14

The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage

The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Image 3 of 14

Leah Thomas (Bigla)

Leah Thomas (Bigla)
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Image 4 of 14

The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage

The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Image 5 of 14

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Image 6 of 14

Leah Thomas (Bigla) wins the Tour of Scotland

Leah Thomas (Bigla) wins the Tour of Scotland
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Image 7 of 14

Leah Thomas (Bigla)

Leah Thomas (Bigla)
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Image 8 of 14

Leah Thomas (Bigla) takes the sprint

Leah Thomas (Bigla) takes the sprint
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Image 9 of 14

Bigla leads the peloton

Bigla leads the peloton
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Image 10 of 14

A rainy stage meant rain gear

A rainy stage meant rain gear
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Image 11 of 14

Josie Knight (Great Britain)

Josie Knight (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Image 12 of 14

The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage

The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Image 13 of 14

The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage

The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Image 14 of 14

The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage

The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Bigla's Leah Thomas claimed the final stage win and overall victory in the inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland on Sunday, taking out the sprint ahead of teammate Elise Chabbey and Norway's Stine Borgli to secure the final time bonus. The move propelled Thomas ahead of stage 2 winner Alison Jackson (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) in the final standings with Borgli third overall.

In addition to the overall win, Bigla also claimed the points with Thomas, the mountains classification thanks to Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and the young riders classification won by Nikola Noskova.

Uttrup Ludwig put in a late attack and looked set to solo to the victory only to be reeled back in on the final climb. The leading group splintered on the final ascent, with less than 10 riders fighting for the stage, but Thomas proved the strongest, taking out one of the biggest wins of her career .

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3:10:04
2Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
3Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
4Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
5Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
6Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
7Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
9Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
10Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:06
11Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
12Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
13Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
14Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:10
15Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland
16Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:12
17Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
18Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
19Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
20Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
21Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
22Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
23Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison0:00:18
24Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
25Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
26Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
27Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:24
28Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:26
29Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
30Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:43
31Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:54
32Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
33Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway0:01:33
34Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland
35Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
36Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
37Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
38Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
39Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
40_pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
41Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
42Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:42
43Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:55
44Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:03
45Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:15
46Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi0:03:40
47Sandra Weiss (Swi) Torelli-Assure-Madison
48Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain
49Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
50Seonha Yu (Kor) Korea
51Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
52Sophie Lankford (GBr) Scotland
53Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo0:03:58
54Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:05:19
55Katie Archibald (GBr) Scotland0:05:21
56Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:26
57Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:05:29
58Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
59Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:41
60Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison0:05:45
61Annabel Simpson (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi0:05:52
62Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:08:06
63Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:37
64Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
65Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
66Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
67Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:09:21
68Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland0:12:05
DNFSara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFLydia Boylan (Irl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
DNFGemma Sargent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
DNFMarie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
DNFChristina Wiejak (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
DNFEmelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
DNFHyunkyung Kang (Kor) Korea
DNFSuji Jang (Kor) Korea
DNFKatherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
DNFJanine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFJoscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops
DNFIngrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
DNFAnna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain
DNFChiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFRozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNSHedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
DNSDanique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3:10:07
2Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:03
3Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
4Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
5Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:09
6Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
7Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
8Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
9Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
10Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
11Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi0:00:15
12Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway0:01:30
13Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
14Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
15Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
16Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain0:03:37
17Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
18Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo0:03:55
19Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:38
20Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison0:05:42
21Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:08:03
22Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:08:34
23Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
24Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:09:18
25Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland0:12:02

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6:34:24
2Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:05
3Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway0:00:07
4Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:13
5Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
6Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:00:20
7Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
8Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
9Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
10Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:26
11Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
12Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
13Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland0:00:28
14Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
15Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain0:00:29
16Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
17Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
18Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:32
19Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
20Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
21Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:36
22Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison0:00:38
23Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
24Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
25Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
26Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:00:41
27Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:44
28Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:45
29Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:01:00
30Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
31Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi0:01:47
32Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland0:01:50
33_pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:53
34Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
35Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
36Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
37Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:23
38Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:32
39Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:57
40Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain0:04:00
41Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:52
42Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:06:15
43Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland0:07:58
44Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:08:43
45Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway0:09:24
46Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
47Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:40
48Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:09:55
49Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops0:11:29
50Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi0:11:31
51Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
52Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:11:38
53Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo0:11:49
54Katie Archibald (GBr) Scotland0:13:12
55Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison0:13:36
56Seonha Yu (Kor) Korea
57Sophie Lankford (GBr) Scotland
58Sandra Weiss (Swi) Torelli-Assure-Madison
59Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:15:25
60Annabel Simpson (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi0:15:48
61Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops0:16:28
62Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
63Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:18:02
64Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:18:33
65Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
66Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland0:19:56
67Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:24:18
68Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:24:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team43pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank32
3Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway30
4Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana29
5Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team17
6Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling14
7Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg11
8Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg10
9Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi10
10Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini10
11Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling10
12Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies9
13Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain9
14Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops9
15Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini9
16Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana8
17Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team7
18Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team7
19Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison7
20Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland6
21Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
22Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
23Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini5
24Vita Heine (Nor) Norway5
25Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies5
26Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland3
27Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland3
28Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling2
29Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
30Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team40pts
2Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team32
3Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies14
4Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team11
5Vita Heine (Nor) Norway8
6Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini5
7Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana4
8Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
9Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison2
10Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6:34:47
2Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:03
3Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
4Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland0:00:05
5Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
6Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain0:00:06
7Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
8Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
9Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:09
10Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
11Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi0:00:15
12Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:30
13Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain0:03:37
14Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:52
15Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway0:09:01
16Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
17Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:09:32
18Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops0:11:06
19Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain0:11:08
20Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo0:11:26
21Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison0:13:13
22Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops0:16:05
23Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:17:39
24Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:18:10
25Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland0:19:33

 

