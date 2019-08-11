Thomas wins inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland
Bigla rider tops Jackson on rainy finale
Bigla's Leah Thomas claimed the final stage win and overall victory in the inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland on Sunday, taking out the sprint ahead of teammate Elise Chabbey and Norway's Stine Borgli to secure the final time bonus. The move propelled Thomas ahead of stage 2 winner Alison Jackson (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) in the final standings with Borgli third overall.
In addition to the overall win, Bigla also claimed the points with Thomas, the mountains classification thanks to Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and the young riders classification won by Nikola Noskova.
Uttrup Ludwig put in a late attack and looked set to solo to the victory only to be reeled back in on the final climb. The leading group splintered on the final ascent, with less than 10 riders fighting for the stage, but Thomas proved the strongest, taking out one of the biggest wins of her career .
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3:10:04
|2
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|4
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|6
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|9
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|10
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:06
|11
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|12
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|13
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
|14
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:10
|15
|Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland
|16
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:12
|17
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|19
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|20
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|21
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|22
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|23
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|0:00:18
|24
|Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|25
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|26
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|27
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:24
|28
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:26
|29
|Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|30
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:43
|31
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:54
|32
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
|0:01:33
|34
|Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland
|35
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|36
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|37
|Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|38
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
|39
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|40
|_pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|41
|Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|42
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:42
|43
|Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:55
|44
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:03
|45
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:15
|46
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|0:03:40
|47
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|48
|Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain
|49
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
|50
|Seonha Yu (Kor) Korea
|51
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|52
|Sophie Lankford (GBr) Scotland
|53
|Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|0:03:58
|54
|Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:19
|55
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Scotland
|0:05:21
|56
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:26
|57
|Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:05:29
|58
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|59
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:41
|60
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|0:05:45
|61
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|0:05:52
|62
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:08:06
|63
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:37
|64
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
|65
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|66
|Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
|67
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|0:09:21
|68
|Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland
|0:12:05
|DNF
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|DNF
|Gemma Sargent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|DNF
|Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|DNF
|Christina Wiejak (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|DNF
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Korea
|DNF
|Suji Jang (Kor) Korea
|DNF
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|DNF
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops
|DNF
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNS
|Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
|DNS
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3:10:07
|2
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:03
|3
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
|5
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:09
|6
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|7
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|8
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|9
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|10
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|11
|Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|0:00:15
|12
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
|0:01:30
|13
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
|15
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|16
|Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:37
|17
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
|18
|Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|0:03:55
|19
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:38
|20
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|0:05:42
|21
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:08:03
|22
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:08:34
|23
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
|24
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|0:09:18
|25
|Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland
|0:12:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6:34:24
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:05
|3
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|0:00:07
|4
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:13
|5
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|6
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:20
|7
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|8
|Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|10
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:26
|11
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|12
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|13
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
|0:00:28
|14
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:29
|16
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|17
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|18
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:32
|19
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|20
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|21
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:36
|22
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|0:00:38
|23
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|25
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|26
|Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:41
|27
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:44
|28
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:45
|29
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:00
|30
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|31
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|0:01:47
|32
|Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland
|0:01:50
|33
|_pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:53
|34
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|35
|Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|36
|Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|37
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:23
|38
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:32
|39
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:57
|40
|Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:00
|41
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:52
|42
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:06:15
|43
|Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland
|0:07:58
|44
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:08:43
|45
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
|0:09:24
|46
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|47
|Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:40
|48
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|0:09:55
|49
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
|0:11:29
|50
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|0:11:31
|51
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
|52
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:11:38
|53
|Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|0:11:49
|54
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Scotland
|0:13:12
|55
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|0:13:36
|56
|Seonha Yu (Kor) Korea
|57
|Sophie Lankford (GBr) Scotland
|58
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|59
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:15:25
|60
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|0:15:48
|61
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
|0:16:28
|62
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|63
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:18:02
|64
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:18:33
|65
|Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
|66
|Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland
|0:19:56
|67
|Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:24:18
|68
|Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:24:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|43
|pts
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|32
|3
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|30
|4
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|29
|5
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|17
|6
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|14
|7
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11
|8
|Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10
|9
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|10
|10
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|10
|11
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|10
|12
|Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|9
|13
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|9
|14
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|9
|15
|Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|9
|16
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|8
|17
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|19
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|7
|20
|Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland
|6
|21
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|22
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|23
|Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|5
|24
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|5
|25
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|26
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
|3
|27
|Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland
|3
|28
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|2
|29
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|30
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|40
|pts
|2
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|32
|3
|Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14
|4
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|8
|6
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|5
|7
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|8
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|2
|10
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6:34:47
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:03
|3
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
|0:00:05
|5
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:06
|7
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|8
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|9
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:09
|10
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|11
|Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|0:00:15
|12
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:30
|13
|Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:37
|14
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:52
|15
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
|0:09:01
|16
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|17
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|0:09:32
|18
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
|0:11:06
|19
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:11:08
|20
|Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|0:11:26
|21
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|0:13:13
|22
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
|0:16:05
|23
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:17:39
|24
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:18:10
|25
|Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland
|0:19:33
