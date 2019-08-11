Image 1 of 14 Leah Thomas (Bigla) (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 2 of 14 The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 3 of 14 Leah Thomas (Bigla) (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 4 of 14 The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 5 of 14 (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 6 of 14 Leah Thomas (Bigla) wins the Tour of Scotland (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 7 of 14 Leah Thomas (Bigla) (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 8 of 14 Leah Thomas (Bigla) takes the sprint (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 9 of 14 Bigla leads the peloton (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 10 of 14 A rainy stage meant rain gear (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 11 of 14 Josie Knight (Great Britain) (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 12 of 14 The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 13 of 14 The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 14 of 14 The Women's Tour of Scotland final stage (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Bigla's Leah Thomas claimed the final stage win and overall victory in the inaugural Women's Tour of Scotland on Sunday, taking out the sprint ahead of teammate Elise Chabbey and Norway's Stine Borgli to secure the final time bonus. The move propelled Thomas ahead of stage 2 winner Alison Jackson (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) in the final standings with Borgli third overall.

In addition to the overall win, Bigla also claimed the points with Thomas, the mountains classification thanks to Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig and the young riders classification won by Nikola Noskova.

Uttrup Ludwig put in a late attack and looked set to solo to the victory only to be reeled back in on the final climb. The leading group splintered on the final ascent, with less than 10 riders fighting for the stage, but Thomas proved the strongest, taking out one of the biggest wins of her career .



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3:10:04 2 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 4 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 6 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 7 Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 8 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 9 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 10 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:06 11 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway 12 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 13 Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland 14 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:10 15 Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland 16 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:12 17 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain 18 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 19 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison 20 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 21 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 22 Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 23 Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison 0:00:18 24 Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 25 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 26 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 27 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:24 28 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:26 29 Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 30 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:43 31 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:54 32 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 33 Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway 0:01:33 34 Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland 35 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 36 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 37 Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison 38 Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops 39 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 40 _pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 41 Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 42 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:42 43 Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:01:55 44 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:03 45 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:15 46 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 0:03:40 47 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Torelli-Assure-Madison 48 Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain 49 Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain 50 Seonha Yu (Kor) Korea 51 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 52 Sophie Lankford (GBr) Scotland 53 Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo 0:03:58 54 Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:05:19 55 Katie Archibald (GBr) Scotland 0:05:21 56 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:05:26 57 Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:05:29 58 Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 59 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:41 60 Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison 0:05:45 61 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 0:05:52 62 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:08:06 63 Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:37 64 Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops 65 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 66 Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea 67 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 0:09:21 68 Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland 0:12:05 DNF Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Lydia Boylan (Irl) Torelli-Assure-Madison DNF Gemma Sargent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo DNF Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo DNF Christina Wiejak (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo DNF Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway DNF Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Korea DNF Suji Jang (Kor) Korea DNF Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling DNF Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops DNF Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway DNF Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain DNF Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling DNF Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank DNS Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway DNS Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3:10:07 2 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:03 3 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland 5 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:09 6 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain 7 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 8 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison 9 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 10 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 11 Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 0:00:15 12 Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway 0:01:30 13 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 14 Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops 15 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 16 Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:37 17 Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain 18 Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo 0:03:55 19 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:38 20 Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison 0:05:42 21 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:08:03 22 Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:08:34 23 Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops 24 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 0:09:18 25 Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland 0:12:02

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6:34:24 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:05 3 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 0:00:07 4 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:13 5 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 6 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:00:20 7 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 8 Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 9 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 10 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:26 11 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway 12 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 13 Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland 0:00:28 14 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:29 16 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 17 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison 18 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:32 19 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 20 Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 21 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:36 22 Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison 0:00:38 23 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 24 Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 25 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 26 Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:00:41 27 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:44 28 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:45 29 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:00 30 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 31 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 0:01:47 32 Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland 0:01:50 33 _pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:53 34 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 35 Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison 36 Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 37 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:23 38 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:32 39 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:57 40 Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain 0:04:00 41 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:05:52 42 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:06:15 43 Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland 0:07:58 44 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:08:43 45 Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway 0:09:24 46 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 47 Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:09:40 48 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 0:09:55 49 Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops 0:11:29 50 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 0:11:31 51 Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain 52 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:11:38 53 Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo 0:11:49 54 Katie Archibald (GBr) Scotland 0:13:12 55 Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison 0:13:36 56 Seonha Yu (Kor) Korea 57 Sophie Lankford (GBr) Scotland 58 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Torelli-Assure-Madison 59 Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:15:25 60 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 0:15:48 61 Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops 0:16:28 62 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 63 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:18:02 64 Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:18:33 65 Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea 66 Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland 0:19:56 67 Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:24:18 68 Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:24:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 43 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 32 3 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 30 4 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 29 5 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 17 6 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 14 7 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 11 8 Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 10 9 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 10 10 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 10 11 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 10 12 Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 9 13 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain 9 14 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 9 15 Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 9 16 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 8 17 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 18 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 19 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison 7 20 Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland 6 21 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 22 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 23 Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 5 24 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway 5 25 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 5 26 Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland 3 27 Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland 3 28 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 2 29 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 30 Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 40 pts 2 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 32 3 Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 14 4 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 5 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway 8 6 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 5 7 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 4 8 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison 2 10 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1