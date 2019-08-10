Trending

Tour of Scotland: Jackson wins stage 2

American takes overall lead after opening stage cancellation

Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team on the podium in the yellow Baillie Gifford Leader's Jersey after winning stage 2.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team wins stage 2.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
The peloton roll out of George Square, Glasgow.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Great Britain cycling team.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA cycling team in the Event Scotland Queen of the Mountains Jersey.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Emma White of RALLY UHC cycling team and Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team who won stage 2.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team wins stage 2.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
RALLY UHC cycling team.Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 10/08/2019 - Cycling - Women's Tour of Scotland 2019 - Stage 2 Glasgow to Perth - Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team wins stage 2.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Leah Thomas of Bigla, Emma White of RALLY UHC, Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA, Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank and Jennifer George of Scotland.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Leah Thomas of Bigla, Emma White of RALLY UHC, Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA, Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank and Jennifer George of Scotland.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Leah Thomas of BIGLA cycling team on the podium in the Motorola Queen of Sprints Jersey.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA cycling team in the Event Scotland Queen of the Mountains Jersey.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Emma White of RALLY UHC cycling team on the podium in the Deloitte Best Young Rider Jersey.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Jennifer George of Scotland cycling team on the podium.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Jennifer George of Scotland cycling team on the podium.

(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com)
Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team wins stage 2.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team wins stage 2.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team wins stage 2.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
RALLY UHC cycling team.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Great Britain cycling team.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA cycling team in the Event Scotland Queen of the Mountains Jersey.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Scotland cycling team.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team on the podium in the yellow Baillie Gifford Leader's Jersey after winning stage 2.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 10/08/19 - Cycling - Women's Tour of Scotland - Stage 2: Glasgow to Perth - The peloton in action near Loch Earn.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Motorola Solutions sprint.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
The peloton in action.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
RALLY UHC cycling team.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Valcar Cylance cycling team.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA cycling team in the Event Scotland Queen of the Mountains Jersey.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Valcar Cylance cycling team.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Great Britain cycling team.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Joscelin Lowden of Drops cycling team.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA cycling team in the Event Scotland Queen of the Mountains Jersey.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Eugenia Bujak of BTC City Ljubljana and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA cycling team.

(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-SVB) won the first proper stage of the Tour of Scotland on Saturday, triumphing over Emma White (Rally-UHC) and Stone Borgli (Norway) in a high-speed sprint finish in Perth.

The all-new race had begun on Friday but extreme weather conditions forced the cancellation of the 103km opening stage from Dundee to Dunfermline.

Stage 2 went ahead, albeit in windy conditions, and offered a largely flat 139km route from Glasgow to Perth. With the only categorised climb of the day - Duke’s Pass - coming inside 40km, it was always likely to end in a bunch sprint.

After a cagey start, it took Duke’s Pass to force a selection and form a breakaway. In there were nine riders, almost half of them from the Bigla team: Nikola Noskova, Elise Chabbey, Mikayla Harvey, Leah Thomas. The other five were Joscelin Lowden (Drops Cycling), Krista Hickok-Doebel (Rally-UHC), Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB), and Stine Borgil (Norway), and Ursa Pintar (BTC City Ljubljana), who joined late.

They never gained much more than a minute over the peloton and were caught with 50km to go, with the exception of Chapman, who went it alone for the best part of 40km. Having built a lead of nearly two minutes, she was unable to hold off the advancing bunch and was caught just inside 10km to go.

From there, it all came down to a bunch sprint, and Jackson, whose teammates had been doing no work due to Chapman’s presence up the road, was in a strong position. It was a close contest with White, but Jackson took it, with Borgli a slightly more distant third.

“We had Brodie Chapman off the front, she was out for 50km so that gave me time to think about how I was going to win a sprint if it came back together,” said Jackson.

“I was the freshest coming in, and with 1.5km to go there was a left turn, quite technical, which is better for me because it strung it out. I had my eye on a couple of sprinters. Emma White started her sprint early but I was right there and on it. It was all just heart and desire and wanting to win for the team today.”

The Tour of Scotland culminates on Sunday with a 118.3km stage in Edinburgh that features the climb of The Mount before three short finishing laps of a hilly circuit.

“It’s really exciting to have the first leader’s jersey in the first tour of Scotland,” Jackson added. “Tomorrow we’re going to try to win the day and keep the yellow jersey.”

Watch the Women's Tour of Scotland stage 2 highlights below.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3:24:37
2Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
3Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
4Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
6Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
7Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
8Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
9Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
10Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
11Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
12Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
13Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland
14Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
15Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison
16Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
17Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
18Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
19Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
20_pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
21Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
22Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
23Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
24Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
25Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
26Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
27Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
28Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
29Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
30Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
31Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
32Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops
33Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
34Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
35Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
36Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
37Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
38Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
39Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
40Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
41Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
42Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
43Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
44Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain
45Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:09
46Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
47Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:00:17
48Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
49Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison0:07:34
50Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
51Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
52Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
53Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
54Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
55Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
56Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
57Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
58Suji Jang (Kor) Korea
59Lydia Boylan (Irl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
60Christina Wiejak (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
61Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
62Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
63Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland
64Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
65Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland
66Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
67Katie Archibald (GBr) Scotland
68Seonha Yu (Kor) Korea0:09:39
69Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
70Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
71Sophie Lankford (GBr) Scotland
72Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
73Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
74Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
75Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
76Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain
77Sandra Weiss (Swi) Torelli-Assure-Madison
78Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
79Annabel Simpson (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
80Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
81Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
82Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Korea0:18:41
83Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:18:42
84Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
85Gemma Sargent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
DNFOlivia Bent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
DNFCharlotte Mitchell (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
DNSJumi Lee (Kor) Korea

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3:24:37
2Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
3Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
4Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
5Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
6Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
7Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
8Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
10Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
11Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
12Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
13Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
14Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
15Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain
16Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:00:17
17Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
18Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison0:07:34
19Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
20Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
21Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
22Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
23Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
24Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
25Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland
26Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:39
27Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
28Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain
29Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
30Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
31Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3:24:27
2Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:04
3Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
4Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
5Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:08
6Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:00:09
7Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:10
8Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
9Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
10Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
11Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
12Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
13Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland
14Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
15Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:12
16Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
17Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison
18Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
19Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
20Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
21_pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
22Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
23Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
24Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
25Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
26Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
27Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
28Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
29Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
30Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
31Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
32Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
33Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops
34Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
35Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
36Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
37Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
38Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
39Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
40Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
41Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
42Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
43Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
44Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain
45Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:19
46Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
47Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:00:27
48Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
49Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland0:07:41
50Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:07:42
51Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison0:07:44
52Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
53Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
54Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
55Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
56Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
57Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
58Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
59Suji Jang (Kor) Korea
60Lydia Boylan (Irl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
61Christina Wiejak (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
62Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
63Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
64Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
65Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland
66Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
67Katie Archibald (GBr) Scotland
68Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:09:48
69Seonha Yu (Kor) Korea0:09:49
70Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
71Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
72Sophie Lankford (GBr) Scotland
73Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
74Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
75Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
76Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
77Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain
78Sandra Weiss (Swi) Torelli-Assure-Madison
79Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
80Annabel Simpson (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
81Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
82Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Korea0:18:51
83Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:18:52
84Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
85Gemma Sargent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
2Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:17
3Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway0:00:16
4Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:14
5Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
6Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:11
7Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:10
8Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain0:00:09
9Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
10Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:00:07
11Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
12Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:05
13Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland
14Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
15Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
16Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi0:00:04
17Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
18Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland0:00:03
19Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
20Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
21Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:02
22Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison0:00:01

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
2Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:12
3Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops0:00:04
5Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison0:00:02
6Vita Heine (Nor) Norway0:00:01
7Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3:24:31
2Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain0:00:06
3Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
4Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
5Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
6Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
7Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
8Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
9Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
10Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
11Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
12Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
13Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
14Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
15Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain
16Megan Barker (GBr) Drops0:00:23
17Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
18Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison0:07:40
19Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
20Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
21Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
22Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
23Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
24Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
25Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland
26Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:09:44
27Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:45
28Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
29Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain
30Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
31Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling

 

