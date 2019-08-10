Tour of Scotland: Jackson wins stage 2
American takes overall lead after opening stage cancellation
Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-SVB) won the first proper stage of the Tour of Scotland on Saturday, triumphing over Emma White (Rally-UHC) and Stone Borgli (Norway) in a high-speed sprint finish in Perth.
The all-new race had begun on Friday but extreme weather conditions forced the cancellation of the 103km opening stage from Dundee to Dunfermline.
Stage 2 went ahead, albeit in windy conditions, and offered a largely flat 139km route from Glasgow to Perth. With the only categorised climb of the day - Duke’s Pass - coming inside 40km, it was always likely to end in a bunch sprint.
After a cagey start, it took Duke’s Pass to force a selection and form a breakaway. In there were nine riders, almost half of them from the Bigla team: Nikola Noskova, Elise Chabbey, Mikayla Harvey, Leah Thomas. The other five were Joscelin Lowden (Drops Cycling), Krista Hickok-Doebel (Rally-UHC), Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB), and Stine Borgil (Norway), and Ursa Pintar (BTC City Ljubljana), who joined late.
They never gained much more than a minute over the peloton and were caught with 50km to go, with the exception of Chapman, who went it alone for the best part of 40km. Having built a lead of nearly two minutes, she was unable to hold off the advancing bunch and was caught just inside 10km to go.
From there, it all came down to a bunch sprint, and Jackson, whose teammates had been doing no work due to Chapman’s presence up the road, was in a strong position. It was a close contest with White, but Jackson took it, with Borgli a slightly more distant third.
“We had Brodie Chapman off the front, she was out for 50km so that gave me time to think about how I was going to win a sprint if it came back together,” said Jackson.
“I was the freshest coming in, and with 1.5km to go there was a left turn, quite technical, which is better for me because it strung it out. I had my eye on a couple of sprinters. Emma White started her sprint early but I was right there and on it. It was all just heart and desire and wanting to win for the team today.”
The Tour of Scotland culminates on Sunday with a 118.3km stage in Edinburgh that features the climb of The Mount before three short finishing laps of a hilly circuit.
“It’s really exciting to have the first leader’s jersey in the first tour of Scotland,” Jackson added. “Tomorrow we’re going to try to win the day and keep the yellow jersey.”
Watch the Women's Tour of Scotland stage 2 highlights below.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3:24:37
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|4
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|7
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|8
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|9
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|10
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|12
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|13
|Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland
|14
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|15
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|16
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|17
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|_pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|22
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|23
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
|24
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|25
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|27
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|28
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|30
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|31
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|32
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops
|33
|Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|34
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|35
|Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|36
|Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|37
|Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|38
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|39
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|40
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|42
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|43
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|44
|Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain
|45
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:09
|46
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|47
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|0:00:17
|48
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|49
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|0:07:34
|50
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|51
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|52
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
|53
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|54
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
|55
|Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|56
|Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|57
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|58
|Suji Jang (Kor) Korea
|59
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|60
|Christina Wiejak (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|61
|Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
|62
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|63
|Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland
|64
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
|65
|Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland
|66
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|67
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Scotland
|68
|Seonha Yu (Kor) Korea
|0:09:39
|69
|Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
|70
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|71
|Sophie Lankford (GBr) Scotland
|72
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
|73
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|74
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|75
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|76
|Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain
|77
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|78
|Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|79
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|80
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|81
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|82
|Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Korea
|0:18:41
|83
|Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:18:42
|84
|Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|85
|Gemma Sargent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|DNF
|Olivia Bent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|DNF
|Charlotte Mitchell (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|DNS
|Jumi Lee (Kor) Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3:24:37
|2
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|3
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|4
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|5
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|6
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|7
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
|8
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|10
|Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|11
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|13
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|15
|Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|0:00:17
|17
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|18
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|0:07:34
|19
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
|21
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|23
|Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
|24
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
|25
|Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland
|26
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:39
|27
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
|28
|Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain
|29
|Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|30
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|31
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3:24:27
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|4
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:08
|6
|Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:09
|7
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:10
|8
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|9
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|10
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|11
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|12
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|13
|Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland
|14
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:12
|16
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|17
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|18
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|20
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|21
|_pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|22
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|23
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|24
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
|25
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|26
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|28
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|29
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|31
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|32
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|33
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops
|34
|Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|35
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|36
|Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|37
|Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|38
|Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|39
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|40
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|41
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops
|43
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|44
|Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain
|45
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:19
|46
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|47
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|0:00:27
|48
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|49
|Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland
|0:07:41
|50
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:07:42
|51
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|0:07:44
|52
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|53
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
|54
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|55
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
|56
|Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|57
|Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|58
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|59
|Suji Jang (Kor) Korea
|60
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|61
|Christina Wiejak (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|62
|Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
|63
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|64
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
|65
|Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland
|66
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|67
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Scotland
|68
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:09:48
|69
|Seonha Yu (Kor) Korea
|0:09:49
|70
|Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
|71
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|72
|Sophie Lankford (GBr) Scotland
|73
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
|74
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|75
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|76
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|77
|Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain
|78
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|79
|Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|80
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|81
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|82
|Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Korea
|0:18:51
|83
|Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:18:52
|84
|Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|85
|Gemma Sargent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:17
|3
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|0:00:16
|4
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:14
|5
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:11
|7
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:10
|8
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:09
|9
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|10
|Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:07
|11
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|12
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:05
|13
|Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland
|14
|Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|15
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|16
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|0:00:04
|17
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|18
|Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland
|0:00:03
|19
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:02
|22
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|0:00:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|2
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops
|0:00:04
|5
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|0:00:02
|6
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|0:00:01
|7
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3:24:31
|2
|Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:06
|3
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
|4
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|5
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|6
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|7
|Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland
|8
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway
|10
|Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi
|11
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|12
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|13
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|15
|Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Megan Barker (GBr) Drops
|0:00:23
|17
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|18
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison
|0:07:40
|19
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
|21
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain
|22
|Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|23
|Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway
|24
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops
|25
|Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland
|26
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:09:44
|27
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:45
|28
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops
|29
|Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain
|30
|Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo
|31
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy