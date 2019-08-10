Image 1 of 41 Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team on the podium in the yellow Baillie Gifford Leader's Jersey after winning stage 2. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 2 of 41 Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 3 of 41 TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 4 of 41 Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team wins stage 2. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 5 of 41 The peloton roll out of George Square, Glasgow. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 6 of 41 Great Britain cycling team. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 7 of 41 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA cycling team in the Event Scotland Queen of the Mountains Jersey. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 8 of 41 Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 9 of 41 Emma White of RALLY UHC cycling team and Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team who won stage 2. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 10 of 41 Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team wins stage 2. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 11 of 41 RALLY UHC cycling team.Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 10/08/2019 - Cycling - Women's Tour of Scotland 2019 - Stage 2 Glasgow to Perth - Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team wins stage 2. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 12 of 41 (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 13 of 41 Leah Thomas of Bigla, Emma White of RALLY UHC, Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA, Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank and Jennifer George of Scotland. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 14 of 41 Leah Thomas of Bigla, Emma White of RALLY UHC, Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA, Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank and Jennifer George of Scotland. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 15 of 41 Leah Thomas of BIGLA cycling team on the podium in the Motorola Queen of Sprints Jersey. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 16 of 41 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA cycling team in the Event Scotland Queen of the Mountains Jersey. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 17 of 41 Emma White of RALLY UHC cycling team on the podium in the Deloitte Best Young Rider Jersey. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 18 of 41 Jennifer George of Scotland cycling team on the podium. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 19 of 41 Jennifer George of Scotland cycling team on the podium. (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 20 of 41 Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team wins stage 2. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 21 of 41 Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team wins stage 2. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 22 of 41 Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team wins stage 2. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 23 of 41 RALLY UHC cycling team. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 24 of 41 Great Britain cycling team. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 25 of 41 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA cycling team in the Event Scotland Queen of the Mountains Jersey. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 26 of 41 Scotland cycling team. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 27 of 41 Alison Jackson of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team on the podium in the yellow Baillie Gifford Leader's Jersey after winning stage 2. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 28 of 41 Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 29 of 41 Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 10/08/19 - Cycling - Women's Tour of Scotland - Stage 2: Glasgow to Perth - The peloton in action near Loch Earn. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 30 of 41 Motorola Solutions sprint. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 31 of 41 The peloton in action. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 32 of 41 RALLY UHC cycling team. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 33 of 41 Valcar Cylance cycling team. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 34 of 41 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA cycling team in the Event Scotland Queen of the Mountains Jersey. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 35 of 41 Valcar Cylance cycling team. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 36 of 41 Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 37 of 41 Great Britain cycling team. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 38 of 41 Brodie Chapman of TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank cycling team. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 39 of 41 Joscelin Lowden of Drops cycling team. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 40 of 41 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA cycling team in the Event Scotland Queen of the Mountains Jersey. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com) Image 41 of 41 Eugenia Bujak of BTC City Ljubljana and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of BIGLA cycling team. (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Alison Jackson (Team Tibco-SVB) won the first proper stage of the Tour of Scotland on Saturday, triumphing over Emma White (Rally-UHC) and Stone Borgli (Norway) in a high-speed sprint finish in Perth.

The all-new race had begun on Friday but extreme weather conditions forced the cancellation of the 103km opening stage from Dundee to Dunfermline.

Stage 2 went ahead, albeit in windy conditions, and offered a largely flat 139km route from Glasgow to Perth. With the only categorised climb of the day - Duke’s Pass - coming inside 40km, it was always likely to end in a bunch sprint.

After a cagey start, it took Duke’s Pass to force a selection and form a breakaway. In there were nine riders, almost half of them from the Bigla team: Nikola Noskova, Elise Chabbey, Mikayla Harvey, Leah Thomas. The other five were Joscelin Lowden (Drops Cycling), Krista Hickok-Doebel (Rally-UHC), Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB), and Stine Borgil (Norway), and Ursa Pintar (BTC City Ljubljana), who joined late.

They never gained much more than a minute over the peloton and were caught with 50km to go, with the exception of Chapman, who went it alone for the best part of 40km. Having built a lead of nearly two minutes, she was unable to hold off the advancing bunch and was caught just inside 10km to go.

From there, it all came down to a bunch sprint, and Jackson, whose teammates had been doing no work due to Chapman’s presence up the road, was in a strong position. It was a close contest with White, but Jackson took it, with Borgli a slightly more distant third.

“We had Brodie Chapman off the front, she was out for 50km so that gave me time to think about how I was going to win a sprint if it came back together,” said Jackson.

“I was the freshest coming in, and with 1.5km to go there was a left turn, quite technical, which is better for me because it strung it out. I had my eye on a couple of sprinters. Emma White started her sprint early but I was right there and on it. It was all just heart and desire and wanting to win for the team today.”

The Tour of Scotland culminates on Sunday with a 118.3km stage in Edinburgh that features the climb of The Mount before three short finishing laps of a hilly circuit.

“It’s really exciting to have the first leader’s jersey in the first tour of Scotland,” Jackson added. “Tomorrow we’re going to try to win the day and keep the yellow jersey.”

Watch the Women's Tour of Scotland stage 2 highlights below.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3:24:37 2 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 4 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 6 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 7 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain 8 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 9 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison 10 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 11 Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 12 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 13 Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland 14 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 15 Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison 16 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 17 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 18 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 19 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 20 _pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 21 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 22 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 23 Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland 24 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 25 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 26 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 27 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 28 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 29 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 30 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway 31 Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway 32 Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops 33 Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 34 Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 35 Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison 36 Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 37 Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 38 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 39 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 40 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 41 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 42 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 43 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 44 Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain 45 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:09 46 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 47 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 0:00:17 48 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 49 Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison 0:07:34 50 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 51 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 52 Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway 53 Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 54 Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain 55 Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 56 Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo 57 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 58 Suji Jang (Kor) Korea 59 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Torelli-Assure-Madison 60 Christina Wiejak (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo 61 Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway 62 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 63 Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland 64 Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops 65 Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland 66 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 67 Katie Archibald (GBr) Scotland 68 Seonha Yu (Kor) Korea 0:09:39 69 Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea 70 Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 71 Sophie Lankford (GBr) Scotland 72 Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops 73 Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 74 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 75 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 76 Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain 77 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Torelli-Assure-Madison 78 Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo 79 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 80 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 81 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 82 Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Korea 0:18:41 83 Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:18:42 84 Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 85 Gemma Sargent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo DNF Olivia Bent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo DNF Charlotte Mitchell (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo DNS Jumi Lee (Kor) Korea

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3:24:37 2 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain 3 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 4 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison 5 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 6 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 7 Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland 8 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway 10 Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 11 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 12 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 13 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 15 Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain 16 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 0:00:17 17 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 18 Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison 0:07:34 19 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 20 Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway 21 Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain 22 Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo 23 Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway 24 Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops 25 Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland 26 Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:09:39 27 Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops 28 Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain 29 Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo 30 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 31 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3:24:27 2 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:04 3 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 4 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 5 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:08 6 Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:00:09 7 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:10 8 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 9 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain 10 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 11 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison 12 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 13 Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland 14 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:12 16 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 17 Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison 18 Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 19 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 20 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 21 _pela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 22 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 23 Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 24 Anna Shackley (GBr) Scotland 25 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 26 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 27 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 28 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 29 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 30 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 31 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway 32 Emelie Røe Utvik (Nor) Norway 33 Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops 34 Julie van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 35 Leah Dixon (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 36 Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison 37 Jessica Finney (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 38 Illi Gardner (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 39 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 40 Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 41 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 42 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops 43 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 44 Josie Knight (GBr) Great Britain 45 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:19 46 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 47 Megan Barker (GBr) Drops 0:00:27 48 Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 49 Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland 0:07:41 50 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:07:42 51 Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Assure-Madison 0:07:44 52 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 53 Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway 54 Janine van der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 55 Amelia Sharpe (GBr) Great Britain 56 Ann-sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 57 Sophie Enever (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo 58 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 59 Suji Jang (Kor) Korea 60 Lydia Boylan (Irl) Torelli-Assure-Madison 61 Christina Wiejak (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo 62 Hedda Samsing (Nor) Norway 63 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 64 Grace Anderson (NZl) Drops 65 Jenny Holl (GBr) Scotland 66 Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 67 Katie Archibald (GBr) Scotland 68 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:09:48 69 Seonha Yu (Kor) Korea 0:09:49 70 Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea 71 Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 72 Sophie Lankford (GBr) Scotland 73 Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops 74 Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 75 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 76 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 77 Anna Docherty (GBr) Great Britain 78 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Torelli-Assure-Madison 79 Marie Lynn (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo 80 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 81 Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 82 Hyunkyung Kang (Kor) Korea 0:18:51 83 Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:18:52 84 Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 85 Gemma Sargent (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite-Vive le Velo

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:17 3 Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway 0:00:16 4 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:14 5 Emma White (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 6 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:00:11 7 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:00:10 8 Jessica Roberts (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:09 9 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops 10 Ahreum (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:00:07 11 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison 12 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:05 13 Neah Evans (GBr) Scotland 14 Maria Apolonia van 't Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 15 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 16 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Brother U.K./ Tifosi 0:00:04 17 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 18 Jennifer George (GBr) Scotland 0:00:03 19 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 20 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 21 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:02 22 Beate Zanner (Ger) Torelli-Assure-Madison 0:00:01

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 2 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:12 3 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Joscelin Lowden (GBr) Drops 0:00:04 5 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Torelli-Assure-Madison 0:00:02 6 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway 0:00:01 7 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team