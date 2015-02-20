Women's Tour of New Zealand: Garfoot wins stage three
Guarnier back into the overall lead
Katrin Garfoot continued her return to form after a knee injury derailed the start of the season winning stage three of the Women's Tour of New Zealand from a eight rider front group. First leader of the race, Megan Guarnier, was second to continue Team USA's success at the race while Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-SVB) was third.
Garfoot took out the women's Oceania time trial title last week which she followed up by placing third in the sprint for the road race and currently sits in third place overall with two stages to come.
Guarnier moved back into the overall lead, deposing teammate Lauren Hall from the yellow jersey and now leads teammate Evelyn Stevens by three seconds.
Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4), tenth on the stage, is the new leader of the best young rider classification.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|3:41:18
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) TIBCO - SVB
|4
|Ruth Corsett (Aus) Fagan Motors Cycling Team
|5
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Holden Racing
|6
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Racing
|7
|Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|8
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|9
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA
|0:00:03
|10
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:01:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA
|7:57:58
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA
|0:00:03
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|0:00:18
|4
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) TIBCO - SVB
|0:00:42
|6
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Holden Racing
|0:01:05
|7
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Racing
|8
|Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|0:01:30
|9
|Ruth Corsett (Aus) Fagan Motors Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|10
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4
|0:03:03
