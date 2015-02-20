Image 1 of 15 Katrin Garfoot on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 15 The peloton on lap two of nine on the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 15 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin shows the pain as she crosses the finish line, but picked up the young riders jersey in the process (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 15 Katrin Garfoot sprints for the stage win (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 15 The main group on the closing lap (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 15 Katrin Garfoot once again applying some pressure on the break (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 15 Lauren Hall supported by team mates (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 15 Katrin Garfoot was getting active staying near the front (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 15 Cresting the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 15 Ellen Skerritt, Jo Hogan and Tayler Wiles went of the front but it only lasted one lap (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 15 Katrin Garfoot on the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 15 The peloton was more active today (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 15 Evelyn Stevens testing her legs on the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 15 Another day of nice scenery greeted the peloton (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 15 Back in Yellow, Megan Guarnier (USA) (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Katrin Garfoot continued her return to form after a knee injury derailed the start of the season winning stage three of the Women's Tour of New Zealand from a eight rider front group. First leader of the race, Megan Guarnier, was second to continue Team USA's success at the race while Lauren Stephens (TIBCO-SVB) was third.

Garfoot took out the women's Oceania time trial title last week which she followed up by placing third in the sprint for the road race and currently sits in third place overall with two stages to come.

Guarnier moved back into the overall lead, deposing teammate Lauren Hall from the yellow jersey and now leads teammate Evelyn Stevens by three seconds.

Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (DNA Cycling p/b K4), tenth on the stage, is the new leader of the best young rider classification.

Results

Stage 3 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia 3:41:18 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) USA 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) TIBCO - SVB 4 Ruth Corsett (Aus) Fagan Motors Cycling Team 5 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Holden Racing 6 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Racing 7 Tessa Fabry (Aus) High5 Dream Team 8 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia 9 Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA 0:00:03 10 Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling p/b K4 0:01:25