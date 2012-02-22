Kristin Armstrong on her way to victory in stage one of the 2012 Tour of New Zealand (Image credit: Nicola Cranmer)

Kristin Armstrong (USA National Team) won the opening stage of the Women's Tour of New Zealand, a 7.1km individual time trial conducted in rainy conditions on the grounds of Massey University. Armstrong, twice the world time trial champion and the reigning Olympic time trial champion, stopped the clock in 10:15 for the technical course, 17 seconds faster than runner-up and current US time trial champion Evelyn Stevens, Armstrong's teammate on the USA National Team.

Current world time trial champion Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) finished fractions of a second slower than Stevens for third place. Arndt's teammates Linda Villumsen, the 2011 time trial world championships silver medalist, and Shara Gillow, the current Australian time trial champion, followed in fourth and fifth place, 22 seconds and 28 seconds back respectively, setting up a general classification battle between the US National Team and GreenEdge-AIS over the following four stages.

"There are a lot of great teams here and we have GreenEdge behind us in 3rd and 4th," said Armstrong. "There are four days left to go and we have our work cut for us."

"Armstrong may be 18 seconds in front of us, but we have numbers up there to play with now," said Gillow. "Coming into the stage tomorrow we haven't lost too much time, and our numbers give us options. We’re a strong team up against some really good international riders, so having three us up there is definitely a good start."

The riders will likely face wet conditions again for stage 2 on Thursday, a 137km loop through Ashurst, starting and finishing in Palmerston North.

Full Results 1 Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team 0:10:15 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team 0:00:17 3 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 4 Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:22 5 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:28 6 Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:36 7 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 0:00:37 8 Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:44 9 Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team 10 Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team 11 Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 0:00:47 12 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 13 Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:50 14 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 15 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team 0:00:53 16 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 17 Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:58 18 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team 0:01:01 19 Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:01:02 20 Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:01:04 21 Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team 22 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team 23 Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 0:01:07 24 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:01:09 25 Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:01:10 26 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:12 27 Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team 28 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:01:14 29 Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team 30 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy National Team 31 Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:01:17 32 Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team 33 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy National Team 0:01:18 34 Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team 35 Monica Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team 0:01:20 36 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 37 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team 38 Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 39 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 40 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team 41 Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team 0:01:25 42 Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team 43 Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:27 44 Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 45 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 46 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team 47 Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:30 48 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 0:01:33 49 Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:01:34 50 Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team 51 Yun Yun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:36 52 Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:01:38 53 Deane Bell (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 54 Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:01:40 55 Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:01:44 56 Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ 57 Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:46 58 Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:48 59 Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team 60 Jane Barr (GBr) Cyclosport NZ 0:01:50 61 Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:01:51 62 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:01:58 63 Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team 0:02:00 64 Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team 65 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:02:01 66 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:02:03 67 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team 68 Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team 0:02:10 69 Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 70 Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:02:13 71 Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) NZCT Team 0:02:46