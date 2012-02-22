Trending

Armstrong powers to time trial victory

Reigning Olympic TT champion assumes overall lead

Kristin Armstrong on her way to victory in stage one of the 2012 Tour of New Zealand

(Image credit: Nicola Cranmer)

Kristin Armstrong (USA National Team) won the opening stage of the Women's Tour of New Zealand, a 7.1km individual time trial conducted in rainy conditions on the grounds of Massey University. Armstrong, twice the world time trial champion and the reigning Olympic time trial champion, stopped the clock in 10:15 for the technical course, 17 seconds faster than runner-up and current US time trial champion Evelyn Stevens, Armstrong's teammate on the USA National Team.

Current world time trial champion Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) finished fractions of a second slower than Stevens for third place. Arndt's teammates Linda Villumsen, the 2011 time trial world championships silver medalist, and Shara Gillow, the current Australian time trial champion, followed in fourth and fifth place, 22 seconds and 28 seconds back respectively, setting up a general classification battle between the US National Team and GreenEdge-AIS over the following four stages.

"There are a lot of great teams here and we have GreenEdge behind us in 3rd and 4th," said Armstrong. "There are four days left to go and we have our work cut for us."

"Armstrong may be 18 seconds in front of us, but we have numbers up there to play with now," said Gillow. "Coming into the stage tomorrow we haven't lost too much time, and our numbers give us options. We’re a strong team up against some really good international riders, so having three us up there is definitely a good start."

The riders will likely face wet conditions again for stage 2 on Thursday, a 137km loop through Ashurst, starting and finishing in Palmerston North.

Full Results
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team0:10:15
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team0:00:17
3Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
4Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:22
5Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:28
6Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:36
7Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:00:37
8Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:44
9Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team
10Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team
11Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:47
12Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
13Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:50
14Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
15Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team0:00:53
16Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
17Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:58
18Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:01:01
19Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team0:01:02
20Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:01:04
21Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
22Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team
23Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:01:07
24Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team0:01:09
25Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team0:01:10
26Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:12
27Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
28Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:01:14
29Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team
30Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy National Team
31Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:01:17
32Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team
33Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy National Team0:01:18
34Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team
35Monica Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team0:01:20
36Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
37Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team
38Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
39Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
40Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team
41Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team0:01:25
42Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team
43Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:27
44Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
45Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
46Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team
47Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:30
48Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:01:33
49Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team0:01:34
50Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team
51Yun Yun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:36
52Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:01:38
53Deane Bell (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
54Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:01:40
55Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:01:44
56Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ
57Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:46
58Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:48
59Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team
60Jane Barr (GBr) Cyclosport NZ0:01:50
61Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team0:01:51
62Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team0:01:58
63Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team0:02:00
64Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
65Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:02:01
66Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:02:03
67Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
68Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team0:02:10
69Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
70Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:02:13
71Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) NZCT Team0:02:46

General classification after stage 1
