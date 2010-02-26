Image 1 of 18 Amber Neben (USA National Team) on her way to winning the fourth stage. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 18 Tiffany Cromwell (AIS Australia Women’s Cycling) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 18 Serina Sheridan from the NZCT New Zealand National Team. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 18 Cherise Taylor (MB Team) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 18 Linda Villumsen from the NZCT New Zealand National Team. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 18 Liu Xin of the Giant Pro Cycling Team. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 18 Morita Masami from the Japanese National Team. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 18 Ruth Corset (MB Team) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 18 Stage podium (l-r): Tiffany Cromwell (AIS Australia Women’s Cycling), 3rd; Amber Neben (USA National Team), Shelley Evans (USA National Team), 2nd. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 18 Tiffany Cromwell (AIS Australia Women's Cycling) is the new leader in the U23 classification. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 18 Amanda Spratt (AIS Australia Women’s Cycling) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 18 Courtney Lowe from the NZCT New Zealand National Team. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 18 Janel Holcomb from the USA National Team. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 18 Katayama Riefrom the Japanese National Team. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 18 Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products UCK) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 18 Toni Bradshaw from the NZCT New Zealand National Team. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 17 of 18 Amber Neben (USA National Team) pulls on the race leader jersey. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 18 of 18 Shelley Evans (USA National Team) put in a good enough time to maintain second overall. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

The Women’s Tour of New Zealand is the USA National Team’s to lose after Amber Neben time trialled her way to victory on stage four, taking the general classification jersey off her team-mate’s shoulders. Former race leader Shelly Evans (USA National Team) showed she could lay down a respectable time trial over the short 11 kilometre route, finishing 24 seconds behind Neben to put her four seconds down overall.

With two road stages remaining Evans could easily move back into the race leader’s jersey, thanks to the 10 bonus seconds on offer to the winner of each stage. Either way the USA National Team is not only a strong squad, but now has two different cards to play.

Tiffany Cromwell (Australian Institute of Sport) is their nearest rival after taking third in the time trial. Cromwell now sits 29 seconds behind Neben overall.

The evening’s time trial was delayed due to traffic issues. With the event scheduled to start at 5 PM local time, peak hour traffic caused issues for the race’s organisers however the stage was eventually carried out.

Full Results

1 Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team 0:17:11 2 Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team 0:00:25 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:00:29 4 Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:00:38 5 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:00:40 6 Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 7 Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:50 8 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:00:52 9 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:54 10 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:02 11 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:07 12 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:01:10 13 Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team 14 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:01:11 15 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 16 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 0:01:14 17 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 0:01:21 18 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:01:25 19 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:01:26 20 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:01:27 21 Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:01:29 22 Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:01:35 23 Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 24 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:01:37 25 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team 0:01:40 26 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:01:43 27 Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 28 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:01:44 29 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:01:45 30 Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team 31 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:01:46 32 Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:01:47 33 Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team 0:01:48 34 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:01:50 35 Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 0:01:53 36 Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 37 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:01:58 38 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:01:59 39 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:02:00 40 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 41 Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 0:02:09 42 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:12 43 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team 0:02:17 44 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:18 45 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 46 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 0:02:21 47 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:02:23 48 Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:02:25 49 Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team 50 Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 0:02:26 51 Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 0:02:32 52 Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team 53 Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:02:35 54 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 55 Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team 0:02:36 56 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:02:37 57 Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:02:44 58 Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:02:49 59 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:02:50 60 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 0:02:51 61 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:02:59 62 Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:03:03 63 Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 0:03:07 64 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 65 Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team 0:03:08 66 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 0:03:12 67 Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team 0:03:13 68 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:03:16 69 Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 0:03:17 70 Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 71 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team 0:03:19 72 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:03:31 73 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 0:03:34 74 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:03:40 75 Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:03:46 76 Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 0:03:49 77 Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:03:52 78 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:04:08 79 Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:04:42 80 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:05:09 81 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team 0:06:01 82 Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:15:15