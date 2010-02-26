Neben time trials into box seat
Stage victory, overall lead stays with USA women
The Women’s Tour of New Zealand is the USA National Team’s to lose after Amber Neben time trialled her way to victory on stage four, taking the general classification jersey off her team-mate’s shoulders. Former race leader Shelly Evans (USA National Team) showed she could lay down a respectable time trial over the short 11 kilometre route, finishing 24 seconds behind Neben to put her four seconds down overall.
With two road stages remaining Evans could easily move back into the race leader’s jersey, thanks to the 10 bonus seconds on offer to the winner of each stage. Either way the USA National Team is not only a strong squad, but now has two different cards to play.
Tiffany Cromwell (Australian Institute of Sport) is their nearest rival after taking third in the time trial. Cromwell now sits 29 seconds behind Neben overall.
The evening’s time trial was delayed due to traffic issues. With the event scheduled to start at 5 PM local time, peak hour traffic caused issues for the race’s organisers however the stage was eventually carried out.
Full Results
|1
|Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
|0:17:11
|2
|Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:00:29
|4
|Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:00:38
|5
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:00:40
|6
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|7
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:50
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:00:52
|9
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:54
|10
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:02
|11
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:07
|12
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:01:10
|13
|Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
|14
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:01:11
|15
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|16
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:14
|17
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:21
|18
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:25
|19
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:01:26
|20
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:01:27
|21
|Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:01:29
|22
|Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:01:35
|23
|Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|24
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:01:37
|25
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|0:01:40
|26
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:01:43
|27
|Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|28
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:01:44
|29
|Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:01:45
|30
|Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
|31
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:01:46
|32
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:01:47
|33
|Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|0:01:48
|34
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:01:50
|35
|Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:01:53
|36
|Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|37
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:01:58
|38
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:01:59
|39
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:02:00
|40
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|41
|Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:02:09
|42
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:12
|43
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
|0:02:17
|44
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:18
|45
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|46
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:02:21
|47
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:02:23
|48
|Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:02:25
|49
|Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
|50
|Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:02:26
|51
|Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:02:32
|52
|Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
|53
|Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:02:35
|54
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team
|0:02:36
|56
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:02:37
|57
|Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|58
|Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:02:49
|59
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:02:50
|60
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|0:02:51
|61
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:02:59
|62
|Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:03:03
|63
|Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:03:07
|64
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:08
|66
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:12
|67
|Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:03:13
|68
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:03:16
|69
|Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|70
|Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|71
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|0:03:19
|72
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:03:31
|73
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:03:34
|74
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:03:40
|75
|Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:03:46
|76
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:03:49
|77
|Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:03:52
|78
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:04:08
|79
|Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:04:42
|80
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:05:09
|81
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team
|0:06:01
|82
|Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:15:15
|1
|Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
|8:41:27
|2
|Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:00:29
|4
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|5
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:00:46
|6
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|8
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:01:10
|9
|Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
|10
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:18
|11
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:21
|12
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:01:37
|13
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:01:44
|14
|Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:01:45
|15
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:01:50
|16
|Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:02:18
|17
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:20
|18
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:02:21
|19
|Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:02:25
|20
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:28
|21
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:30
|22
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:02:43
|23
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:02:50
|24
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:03:02
|25
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:03:05
|26
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:03:06
|27
|Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:03:09
|28
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:23
|29
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|0:03:38
|30
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|31
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:03:39
|32
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:03:40
|33
|Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|0:03:56
|34
|Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
|0:04:01
|35
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:04:03
|36
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:04:12
|37
|Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|38
|Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:04:30
|39
|Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:04:47
|40
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|0:05:17
|41
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:05:25
|42
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:05:47
|43
|Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|44
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:06:29
|45
|Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:06:53
|46
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:07:02
|47
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:07:39
|48
|Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:08:30
|49
|Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:08:31
|50
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:08:58
|51
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|0:09:10
|52
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
|0:12:14
|53
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:04
|54
|Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:13:10
|55
|Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
|0:14:45
|56
|Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:14:52
|57
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:16:03
|58
|Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:16:06
|59
|Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:18:46
|60
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:18:47
|61
|Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:19:19
|62
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:19:27
|63
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|0:19:49
|64
|Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team
|0:20:22
|65
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:21:16
|66
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:22:01
|67
|Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:22:04
|68
|Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:23
|69
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|0:23:48
|70
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:25:46
|71
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:13
|72
|Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:26:45
|73
|Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:34:24
|74
|Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|0:35:05
|75
|Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
|0:36:39
|76
|Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|0:40:49
|77
|Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:52:56
|78
|Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:53:58
|79
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:56:45
|80
|Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|1:08:14
|81
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team
|1:08:30
|82
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|1:26:54
