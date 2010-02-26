Trending

Image 1 of 18

Amber Neben (USA National Team) on her way to winning the fourth stage.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 18

Tiffany Cromwell (AIS Australia Women’s Cycling)

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 18

Serina Sheridan from the NZCT New Zealand National Team.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 18

Cherise Taylor (MB Team)

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 18

Linda Villumsen from the NZCT New Zealand National Team.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 18

Liu Xin of the Giant Pro Cycling Team.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 18

Morita Masami from the Japanese National Team.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 18

Ruth Corset (MB Team)

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 18

Stage podium (l-r): Tiffany Cromwell (AIS Australia Women’s Cycling), 3rd; Amber Neben (USA National Team), Shelley Evans (USA National Team), 2nd.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 18

Tiffany Cromwell (AIS Australia Women's Cycling) is the new leader in the U23 classification.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 18

Amanda Spratt (AIS Australia Women’s Cycling)

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 18

Courtney Lowe from the NZCT New Zealand National Team.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 18

Janel Holcomb from the USA National Team.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 18

Katayama Riefrom the Japanese National Team.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 18

Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products UCK)

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 18

Toni Bradshaw from the NZCT New Zealand National Team.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 18

Amber Neben (USA National Team) pulls on the race leader jersey.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 18

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) put in a good enough time to maintain second overall.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

The Women’s Tour of New Zealand is the USA National Team’s to lose after Amber Neben time trialled her way to victory on stage four, taking the general classification jersey off her team-mate’s shoulders. Former race leader Shelly Evans (USA National Team) showed she could lay down a respectable time trial over the short 11 kilometre route, finishing 24 seconds behind Neben to put her four seconds down overall.

With two road stages remaining Evans could easily move back into the race leader’s jersey, thanks to the 10 bonus seconds on offer to the winner of each stage. Either way the USA National Team is not only a strong squad, but now has two different cards to play.

Tiffany Cromwell (Australian Institute of Sport) is their nearest rival after taking third in the time trial. Cromwell now sits 29 seconds behind Neben overall.

The evening’s time trial was delayed due to traffic issues. With the event scheduled to start at 5 PM local time, peak hour traffic caused issues for the race’s organisers however the stage was eventually carried out.

Full Results

1Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team0:17:11
2Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team0:00:25
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:00:29
4Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:00:38
5Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:00:40
6Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
7Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:50
8Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:00:52
9Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:54
10Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:02
11Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:07
12Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:01:10
13Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
14Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:01:11
15Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
16Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team0:01:14
17Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:01:21
18Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:01:25
19Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:01:26
20Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:01:27
21Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:01:29
22Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:01:35
23Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
24Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:01:37
25Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team0:01:40
26Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:01:43
27Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
28Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team0:01:44
29Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team0:01:45
30Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
31Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:01:46
32Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team0:01:47
33Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team0:01:48
34Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:01:50
35Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:01:53
36Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
37Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:01:58
38Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:01:59
39Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:02:00
40Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
41Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:02:09
42Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:12
43Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team0:02:17
44Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:18
45Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
46Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:02:21
47Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:02:23
48Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team0:02:25
49Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
50Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team0:02:26
51Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:02:32
52Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
53Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team0:02:35
54Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
55Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team0:02:36
56Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:02:37
57Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:02:44
58Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:02:49
59Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team0:02:50
60Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team0:02:51
61Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:02:59
62Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:03:03
63Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team0:03:07
64Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
65Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team0:03:08
66Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK0:03:12
67Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team0:03:13
68Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:03:16
69Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:03:17
70Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
71Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team0:03:19
72Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:03:31
73Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team0:03:34
74Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:03:40
75Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:03:46
76Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:03:49
77Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team0:03:52
78Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team0:04:08
79Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:04:42
80Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:05:09
81Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team0:06:01
82Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:15:15

General classification after stage 4
1Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team8:41:27
2Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team0:00:04
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:00:29
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
5Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:00:46
6Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:50
7Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
8Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:01:10
9Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
10Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:18
11Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:01:21
12Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:01:37
13Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team0:01:44
14Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team0:01:45
15Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:01:50
16Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:02:18
17Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:20
18Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:02:21
19Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team0:02:25
20Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:28
21Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:30
22Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:02:43
23Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:02:50
24Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:03:02
25Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:03:05
26Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:03:06
27Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:03:09
28Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:23
29Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team0:03:38
30Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
31Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:03:39
32Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:03:40
33Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team0:03:56
34Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team0:04:01
35Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:04:03
36Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:04:12
37Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
38Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team0:04:30
39Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team0:04:47
40Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team0:05:17
41Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team0:05:25
42Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:05:47
43Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:06:25
44Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:06:29
45Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team0:06:53
46Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:07:02
47Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:07:39
48Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:08:30
49Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team0:08:31
50Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:08:58
51Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team0:09:10
52Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team0:12:14
53Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:13:04
54Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team0:13:10
55Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team0:14:45
56Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:14:52
57Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:16:03
58Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:16:06
59Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:18:46
60Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team0:18:47
61Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:19:19
62Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team0:19:27
63Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK0:19:49
64Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team0:20:22
65Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:21:16
66Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:22:01
67Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:22:04
68Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:22:23
69Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team0:23:48
70Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:25:46
71Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:26:13
72Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team0:26:45
73Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:34:24
74Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:35:05
75Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team0:36:39
76Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:40:49
77Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team0:52:56
78Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:53:58
79Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team0:56:45
80Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan1:08:14
81Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team1:08:30
82Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan1:26:54

