Australia's Digenis gaps field for stage win
Evans still leads heading into afternoon time trial
Irene Digenis (Prime Estate Team) won the Women’s Tour of New Zealand’s third stage, just seconds ahead of the peloton that failed to catch her. Behind Digenis, fellow breakaway riders Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals Team) and Yvette Hill-Willis (Litespeed Team) rounded out the podium places.
Brownlee followed an attack by Hill-Willis on the second of three laps in Ashhurst, after several previous breakaway attempts had been thwarted by the USA National Team of race leader Shelley Evans. The move was followed by Digenis and Sia Svendsen (Handy Rentals Team), which was a suitable combination for the peloton thanks to the two minute deficit on general classification to the nearest rider.
The peloton made a tactical error however in failing to time its catch of the leaders. It came up just metres short of the group, with race leader Evans sprinting strongly yet again toward the tail of the lead group but the line came too soon.
Evans’ run in the leader jersey will be tested this afternoon, with the peloton facing an 11 kilometre Individual Time Trial this afternoon.
|1
|Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|2:21:29
|2
|Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team
|6
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|8
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|10
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|11
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|12
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team
|14
|Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|16
|Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
|17
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|18
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|19
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|20
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|21
|Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|22
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|23
|Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
|24
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|25
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
|27
|Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|28
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|29
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|30
|Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|31
|Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
|32
|Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
|33
|Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
|34
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|35
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|36
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|37
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|38
|Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
|39
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|40
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|41
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
|42
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|43
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|44
|Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|45
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|46
|Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|47
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|48
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|49
|Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|50
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|51
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|52
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|53
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|54
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|55
|Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|56
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
|57
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|58
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|59
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|61
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|62
|Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|63
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|64
|Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|65
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|66
|Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
|67
|Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
|68
|Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
|69
|Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team
|70
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|71
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:00:23
|72
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:31
|73
|Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:00:54
|74
|Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:06:29
|75
|Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|0:15:21
|76
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|77
|Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|78
|Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|79
|Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|80
|Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|81
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team
|82
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:17:28
|DNF
|Anna Stevenson (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy