Image 1 of 18 Australia's Irene Digenis (Prime Estate Team) makes her dash to the line. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 18 Stage podium (L-R): Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals Team), Irene Digenis (Prime Estate Team), Yvette Hill-Willis (Litespeed Team). (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 18 The peloton has the leaders in their sights. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 18 Tour leader Shelley Evans (USA National Team) looks comfortable in the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 18 The break includes Irene Digenis (Prime Estate Team), Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals), Yvette Hills-Willis (Litespeed Team) and Sia Svendsen (Handy Rentals). (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 18 Irene Digenis of Prime Estate Team leads a break of four. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 18 USA National Team set the tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 18 A curious onlooker was wishing he could be free. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 18 USA National Team continue to lead the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 18 Emily Collins of the Cyclosport team is the next to attack the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 18 Ruth Corset secures some more QOM points. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 18 Japanese riders attempt to box in Kirsty Broun before the first sprint of the day. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 18 The peloton, led by USA National Team, is all back together. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 18 Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals) was caught, now Naila Hassan (Handy Rentals) has gone off the front. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 18 Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals) had taken a flyer as soon as racing started. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 18 The leaders still have a 48 second lead with five kilometres remaining. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 17 of 18 The peloton roll towards the finish. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 18 of 18 Shelley Evans (USA National Team) has kept the leader's jersey, but with a time trial this afternoon for how long nobody knows. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Irene Digenis (Prime Estate Team) won the Women’s Tour of New Zealand’s third stage, just seconds ahead of the peloton that failed to catch her. Behind Digenis, fellow breakaway riders Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals Team) and Yvette Hill-Willis (Litespeed Team) rounded out the podium places.

Brownlee followed an attack by Hill-Willis on the second of three laps in Ashhurst, after several previous breakaway attempts had been thwarted by the USA National Team of race leader Shelley Evans. The move was followed by Digenis and Sia Svendsen (Handy Rentals Team), which was a suitable combination for the peloton thanks to the two minute deficit on general classification to the nearest rider.

The peloton made a tactical error however in failing to time its catch of the leaders. It came up just metres short of the group, with race leader Evans sprinting strongly yet again toward the tail of the lead group but the line came too soon.

Evans’ run in the leader jersey will be tested this afternoon, with the peloton facing an 11 kilometre Individual Time Trial this afternoon.

Results 1 Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team 2:21:29 2 Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:00:04 3 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 0:00:06 4 Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 0:00:10 5 Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team 6 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 7 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 8 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 9 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team 10 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 11 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 12 Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 13 Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team 14 Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 15 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 16 Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team 17 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 18 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 19 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team 20 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team 21 Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 22 Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 23 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team 24 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 25 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 26 Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team 27 Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team 28 Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team 29 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team 30 Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team 31 Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team 32 Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team 33 Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team 34 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 35 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team 36 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team 37 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team 38 Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team 39 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team 40 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 41 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team 42 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 43 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 44 Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 45 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 46 Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 47 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 48 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 49 Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 50 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 51 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 52 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team 53 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 54 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 55 Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 56 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team 57 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team 58 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 59 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 60 Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 61 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team 62 Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 63 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 64 Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 65 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 66 Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team 67 Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team 68 Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team 69 Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team 70 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 71 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:00:23 72 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 0:00:31 73 Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:00:54 74 Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:06:29 75 Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 0:15:21 76 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 77 Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 78 Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 79 Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 80 Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 81 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team 82 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:17:28 DNF Anna Stevenson (NZl) Penny Cycling Team