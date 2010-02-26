Trending

Australia's Digenis gaps field for stage win

Evans still leads heading into afternoon time trial

Image 1 of 18

Australia's Irene Digenis (Prime Estate Team) makes her dash to the line.

Australia's Irene Digenis (Prime Estate Team) makes her dash to the line.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 18

Stage podium (L-R): Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals Team), Irene Digenis (Prime Estate Team), Yvette Hill-Willis (Litespeed Team).

Stage podium (L-R): Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals Team), Irene Digenis (Prime Estate Team), Yvette Hill-Willis (Litespeed Team).
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 18

The peloton has the leaders in their sights.

The peloton has the leaders in their sights.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 18

Tour leader Shelley Evans (USA National Team) looks comfortable in the peloton.

Tour leader Shelley Evans (USA National Team) looks comfortable in the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 18

The break includes Irene Digenis (Prime Estate Team), Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals), Yvette Hills-Willis (Litespeed Team) and Sia Svendsen (Handy Rentals).

The break includes Irene Digenis (Prime Estate Team), Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals), Yvette Hills-Willis (Litespeed Team) and Sia Svendsen (Handy Rentals).
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 18

Irene Digenis of Prime Estate Team leads a break of four.

Irene Digenis of Prime Estate Team leads a break of four.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 18

USA National Team set the tempo in the peloton.

USA National Team set the tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 18

A curious onlooker was wishing he could be free.

A curious onlooker was wishing he could be free.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 18

USA National Team continue to lead the peloton.

USA National Team continue to lead the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 18

Emily Collins of the Cyclosport team is the next to attack the peloton.

Emily Collins of the Cyclosport team is the next to attack the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 18

Ruth Corset secures some more QOM points.

Ruth Corset secures some more QOM points.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 18

Japanese riders attempt to box in Kirsty Broun before the first sprint of the day.

Japanese riders attempt to box in Kirsty Broun before the first sprint of the day.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 18

The peloton, led by USA National Team, is all back together.

The peloton, led by USA National Team, is all back together.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 18

Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals) was caught, now Naila Hassan (Handy Rentals) has gone off the front.

Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals) was caught, now Naila Hassan (Handy Rentals) has gone off the front.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 18

Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals) had taken a flyer as soon as racing started.

Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals) had taken a flyer as soon as racing started.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 18

The leaders still have a 48 second lead with five kilometres remaining.

The leaders still have a 48 second lead with five kilometres remaining.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 18

The peloton roll towards the finish.

The peloton roll towards the finish.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 18

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) has kept the leader's jersey, but with a time trial this afternoon for how long nobody knows.

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) has kept the leader's jersey, but with a time trial this afternoon for how long nobody knows.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Irene Digenis (Prime Estate Team) won the Women’s Tour of New Zealand’s third stage, just seconds ahead of the peloton that failed to catch her. Behind Digenis, fellow breakaway riders Gayle Brownlee (Handy Rentals Team) and Yvette Hill-Willis (Litespeed Team) rounded out the podium places.

Brownlee followed an attack by Hill-Willis on the second of three laps in Ashhurst, after several previous breakaway attempts had been thwarted by the USA National Team of race leader Shelley Evans. The move was followed by Digenis and Sia Svendsen (Handy Rentals Team), which was a suitable combination for the peloton thanks to the two minute deficit on general classification to the nearest rider.

The peloton made a tactical error however in failing to time its catch of the leaders. It came up just metres short of the group, with race leader Evans sprinting strongly yet again toward the tail of the lead group but the line came too soon.

Evans’ run in the leader jersey will be tested this afternoon, with the peloton facing an 11 kilometre Individual Time Trial this afternoon.

Results
1Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team2:21:29
2Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team0:00:04
3Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:00:06
4Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:00:10
5Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team
6Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
7Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
8Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
9Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
10Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
11Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
12Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
13Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team
14Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
15Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
16Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
17Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
19Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
20Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
21Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
22Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
23Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
24Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
25Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
26Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
27Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
28Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
29Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
30Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
31Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
32Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
33Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
34Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
35Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
36Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
37Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
38Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
39Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
40Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
41Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
42Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
43Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
44Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
45Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
46Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
47Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
48Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
49Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
50Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
51Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
52Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
53Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
54Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
55Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
56Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
57Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
58Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
59Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
60Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
61Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team
62Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
63Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
64Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
65Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
66Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
67Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
68Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
69Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team
70Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
71Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:00:23
72Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team0:00:31
73Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:00:54
74Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:06:29
75Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:15:21
76Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
77Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
78Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
79Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
80Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
81Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team
82Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:17:28
DNFAnna Stevenson (NZl) Penny Cycling Team

General classification after stage 3
1Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team

Latest on Cyclingnews