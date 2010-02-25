Trending

Evans wins sprint from Giant girls

Wan Yiu, Xin take podium finishes

Image 1 of 18

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) proved too quick in the final sprint once more.

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) proved too quick in the final sprint once more.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 18

The peloton regroups on the descent.

The peloton regroups on the descent.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 18

Kaytee Boyd (NZ National Team) leads the peloton up the Pahiatua Track climb.

Kaytee Boyd (NZ National Team) leads the peloton up the Pahiatua Track climb.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 18

Ruth Corset (MB Team) slips off the front on the final climb of the day up the Pahiatua Track.

Ruth Corset (MB Team) slips off the front on the final climb of the day up the Pahiatua Track.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 18

Sarah Gillow (AIS Australia Women

Sarah Gillow (AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 18

The break of four has been brought back and now Rushlee Buchanan (NZ National Team) and Sarah Roy (Australia NTID Team) have a slender lead.

The break of four has been brought back and now Rushlee Buchanan (NZ National Team) and Sarah Roy (Australia NTID Team) have a slender lead.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 18

Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan National Team) crashes heavily on a slippery descent, as did defending champion Amber Halliday (bike but not rider pictured).

Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan National Team) crashes heavily on a slippery descent, as did defending champion Amber Halliday (bike but not rider pictured).
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 18

Sarah Gillow (AIS Australia Women

Sarah Gillow (AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 18

USA National Team go to work at the head of the peloton.

USA National Team go to work at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 18

Sarah Gillow and Karen Fulton are joined by Sarah Roy (Australia NTID Team) and Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan National Team).

Sarah Gillow and Karen Fulton are joined by Sarah Roy (Australia NTID Team) and Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan National Team).
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 18

Sarah Gillow (AIS Australia Women

Sarah Gillow (AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 18

Prime Estate Team and USA National Team lead the peloton.

Prime Estate Team and USA National Team lead the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 18

Sprint points were up for grabs early in Stage 2, won by Kirsty Broun of AIS Australia Women

Sprint points were up for grabs early in Stage 2, won by Kirsty Broun of AIS Australia Women
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 18

The NZCT New Zealand National Team pose for a photo at the head of the peloton.

The NZCT New Zealand National Team pose for a photo at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 18

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 18

Kaytee Boyde (NZ National Team) makes on last attempt to escape the peloton.

Kaytee Boyde (NZ National Team) makes on last attempt to escape the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 18

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) ponders the day ahead.

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) ponders the day ahead.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 18

Race leader Shelley Evans (USA National Team) has a laugh on the start line.

Race leader Shelley Evans (USA National Team) has a laugh on the start line.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) showed she’s going to be hard to beat in the sprint stages at the Tour of New Zealand, taking her second win from as many stages. Evans held off a two-pronged charge from Giant Pro Cycling in the final sprint, which landed Wong Wan Yiu and Liu Xin in second and third places respectively.

The race took some casualties today with Cath Cheatley dropping out of the New Zealand National Team due to injury before the racing commenced. Defending champion Amber Halliday is also out of the race, with the Australian Time Trial Champion crashing on a wet descent during the stage and being transported to hospital.

Evans continues to hold the general classification lead with four stages remaining. The victories in New Zealand represent Evans’ first in a International Cycling Union ranked race.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team3:12:58
2Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:00:04
3Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team0:00:06
4Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:10
5Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
6Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
7Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
8Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team
9Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
10Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
11Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
12Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
13Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
14Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
16Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
17Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
18Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
19Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
20Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
21Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
22Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
23Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
24Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
25Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
26Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
27Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
28Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
29Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
30Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
31Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:28
32Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
33Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
34Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
35Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
36Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
37Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
38Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team
39Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
40Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
41Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
42Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
43Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
44Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
45Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:30
46Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:00:48
47Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:03:12
48Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team0:03:15
49Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
50Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
51Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:03:48
52Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
53Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
54Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
55Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
56Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
57Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
58Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team
59Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
60Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
61Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
62Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
63Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
64Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:05:28
65Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
66Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
67Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
68Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
69Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
70Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
71Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
72Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team0:09:24
73Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:09:32
74Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:10:49
75Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:13:06
76Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
77Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:15:23
78Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team0:17:52
79Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:19:06
80Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team0:23:49
81Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team0:26:59
82Anna Stevenson (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
83Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:36:34
DNSCatherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand National Team
DNFMayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
DNFKendelle Hodges (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
DNFEmma Petersen (NZl) Litespeed Team
DNFAmber Halliday (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team

Under 23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team3:13:08
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
4Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
5Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
6Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
7Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
8Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:18
9Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
10Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:00:38
11Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK0:03:38
12Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
13Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
14Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:05:18
15Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:36:24

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team6:02:17
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
3Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
4Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
6Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:20
7Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
8Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
11Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
12Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
13Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
14Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
15Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
16Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:00:26
17Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
18Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:30
19Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:38
5Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:40
20Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:44
21Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:01:04
22Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team0:01:56
23Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:02:00
24Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
25Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
26Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
27Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
28Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
29Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
30Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
31Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
32Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:02:18
33Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
34Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
35Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
36Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
37Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
38Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
39Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
40Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:20
41Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team0:02:38
42Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team0:03:58
43Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:05:02
44Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:05:38
45Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
46Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
47Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
48Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
49Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team0:06:39
50Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:06:57
51Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
52Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:07:18
53Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team0:09:44
54Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team0:10:17
55Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
56Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team0:11:57
57Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team0:13:37
58Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:14:56
59Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team0:14:59
60Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team0:16:57
61Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
62Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
63Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
64Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:17:46
65Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team0:18:06
66Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:18:37
67Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
68Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
69Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:19:59
70Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team0:22:33
71Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:22:41
72Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team0:22:50
73Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:23:58
74Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team0:24:30
75Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:30:58
76Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:34:25
77Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team0:35:14
78Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan0:38:08
79Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team0:38:20
80Anna Stevenson (NZl) Penny Cycling Team0:44:51
81Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team0:47:38
82Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team0:50:50
83Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan1:04:54

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team6:02:37
2Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
3Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:10
4Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:24
5Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
6Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport0:01:40
7Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
8Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:58
9Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team0:05:18
10Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team0:06:19
11Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:09:57
12Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK0:16:37
13Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team0:17:26
14Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team0:18:17
15Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan1:04:34

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1USA National Team18:07:51
2Japan National Team
3AIS Australia National Team0:00:06
4Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
5Litespeed Team0:01:40
6Australia NTID Team0:01:46
7Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
8New Zealand National Team0:03:20
9Hitec Products UCK
10Cyclosport Team
11Lotto Ladies Team
12Handy Rentals Team0:05:00
13Mecedes Benz Team
14BP Team0:14:39
15Prime Estate Team - Australia0:15:12
16Penny Cycling Team0:24:40
17Ready Go - Japan0:43:37
18R.A.C.E Team - Australia0:45:35

Latest on Cyclingnews