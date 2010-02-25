Evans wins sprint from Giant girls
Wan Yiu, Xin take podium finishes
Shelley Evans (USA National Team) showed she’s going to be hard to beat in the sprint stages at the Tour of New Zealand, taking her second win from as many stages. Evans held off a two-pronged charge from Giant Pro Cycling in the final sprint, which landed Wong Wan Yiu and Liu Xin in second and third places respectively.
The race took some casualties today with Cath Cheatley dropping out of the New Zealand National Team due to injury before the racing commenced. Defending champion Amber Halliday is also out of the race, with the Australian Time Trial Champion crashing on a wet descent during the stage and being transported to hospital.
Evans continues to hold the general classification lead with four stages remaining. The victories in New Zealand represent Evans’ first in a International Cycling Union ranked race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team
|3:12:58
|2
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|7
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|8
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|9
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|10
|Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
|11
|Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
|12
|Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|13
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|14
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|16
|Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|17
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|18
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|19
|Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
|20
|Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
|21
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|22
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|23
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|24
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|25
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
|26
|Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|27
|Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|28
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|29
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:28
|32
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|33
|Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|34
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|35
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|36
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|37
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|38
|Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|39
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|40
|Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
|41
|Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|42
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|43
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|44
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|45
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:30
|46
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:00:48
|47
|Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|48
|Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team
|0:03:15
|49
|Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|50
|Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
|51
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:03:48
|52
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|53
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|54
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|55
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|56
|Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
|57
|Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|58
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team
|59
|Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|60
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|61
|Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|62
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
|63
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:05:28
|65
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|66
|Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
|67
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|68
|Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|69
|Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
|70
|Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
|71
|Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|0:09:24
|73
|Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|0:09:32
|74
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|75
|Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:13:06
|76
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|77
|Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:15:23
|78
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team
|0:17:52
|79
|Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:19:06
|80
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:23:49
|81
|Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:26:59
|82
|Anna Stevenson (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|83
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:36:34
|DNS
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|DNF
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
|DNF
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|DNF
|Emma Petersen (NZl) Litespeed Team
|DNF
|Amber Halliday (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|3:13:08
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|3
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|4
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|5
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|6
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|7
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|10
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:00:38
|11
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:38
|12
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|13
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:05:18
|15
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:36:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team
|6:02:17
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|4
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|6
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team
|8
|Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team
|9
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|11
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|12
|Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team
|13
|Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
|14
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|15
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team
|16
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:00:26
|17
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|18
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:30
|19
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:40
|20
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:44
|21
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:01:04
|22
|Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team
|0:01:56
|23
|Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:02:00
|24
|Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|25
|Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|26
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|27
|Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|28
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|29
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|30
|Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|31
|Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|32
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:02:18
|33
|Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|34
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|35
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|36
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|37
|Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team
|38
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|39
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|40
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:20
|41
|Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team
|0:02:38
|42
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:03:58
|43
|Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|44
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:05:38
|45
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|46
|Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team
|47
|Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|48
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|49
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|0:06:39
|50
|Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:06:57
|51
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|52
|Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:07:18
|53
|Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:09:44
|54
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team
|0:10:17
|55
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team
|0:11:57
|57
|Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|0:13:37
|58
|Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:14:56
|59
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:14:59
|60
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:16:57
|61
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|62
|Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|63
|Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|64
|Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:17:46
|65
|Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team
|0:18:06
|66
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:18:37
|67
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|68
|Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|69
|Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:59
|70
|Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team
|0:22:33
|71
|Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|0:22:41
|72
|Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team
|0:22:50
|73
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:58
|74
|Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team
|0:24:30
|75
|Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:30:58
|76
|Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:34:25
|77
|Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team
|0:35:14
|78
|Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|0:38:08
|79
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:38:20
|80
|Anna Stevenson (NZl) Penny Cycling Team
|0:44:51
|81
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team
|0:47:38
|82
|Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team
|0:50:50
|83
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|1:04:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|6:02:37
|2
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|3
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:24
|5
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team
|6
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport
|0:01:40
|7
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|8
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:58
|9
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team
|0:05:18
|10
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team
|0:06:19
|11
|Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|12
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|0:16:37
|13
|Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team
|0:17:26
|14
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team
|0:18:17
|15
|Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan
|1:04:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|USA National Team
|18:07:51
|2
|Japan National Team
|3
|AIS Australia National Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|5
|Litespeed Team
|0:01:40
|6
|Australia NTID Team
|0:01:46
|7
|Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|8
|New Zealand National Team
|0:03:20
|9
|Hitec Products UCK
|10
|Cyclosport Team
|11
|Lotto Ladies Team
|12
|Handy Rentals Team
|0:05:00
|13
|Mecedes Benz Team
|14
|BP Team
|0:14:39
|15
|Prime Estate Team - Australia
|0:15:12
|16
|Penny Cycling Team
|0:24:40
|17
|Ready Go - Japan
|0:43:37
|18
|R.A.C.E Team - Australia
|0:45:35
