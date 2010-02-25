Image 1 of 18 Shelley Evans (USA National Team) proved too quick in the final sprint once more. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 18 The peloton regroups on the descent. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 18 Kaytee Boyd (NZ National Team) leads the peloton up the Pahiatua Track climb. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 18 Ruth Corset (MB Team) slips off the front on the final climb of the day up the Pahiatua Track. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 18 Sarah Gillow (AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 18 The break of four has been brought back and now Rushlee Buchanan (NZ National Team) and Sarah Roy (Australia NTID Team) have a slender lead. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 18 Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan National Team) crashes heavily on a slippery descent, as did defending champion Amber Halliday (bike but not rider pictured). (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 18 Sarah Gillow (AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 18 USA National Team go to work at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 18 Sarah Gillow and Karen Fulton are joined by Sarah Roy (Australia NTID Team) and Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan National Team). (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 18 Sarah Gillow (AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 18 Prime Estate Team and USA National Team lead the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 18 Sprint points were up for grabs early in Stage 2, won by Kirsty Broun of AIS Australia Women (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 18 The NZCT New Zealand National Team pose for a photo at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 18 (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 18 Kaytee Boyde (NZ National Team) makes on last attempt to escape the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 17 of 18 Shelley Evans (USA National Team) ponders the day ahead. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 18 of 18 Race leader Shelley Evans (USA National Team) has a laugh on the start line. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Shelley Evans (USA National Team) showed she’s going to be hard to beat in the sprint stages at the Tour of New Zealand, taking her second win from as many stages. Evans held off a two-pronged charge from Giant Pro Cycling in the final sprint, which landed Wong Wan Yiu and Liu Xin in second and third places respectively.

The race took some casualties today with Cath Cheatley dropping out of the New Zealand National Team due to injury before the racing commenced. Defending champion Amber Halliday is also out of the race, with the Australian Time Trial Champion crashing on a wet descent during the stage and being transported to hospital.

Evans continues to hold the general classification lead with four stages remaining. The victories in New Zealand represent Evans’ first in a International Cycling Union ranked race.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team 3:12:58 2 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:10 5 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 6 Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team 7 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team 8 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team 9 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team 10 Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team 11 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team 12 Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team 13 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team 14 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 15 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 16 Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 17 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 18 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 19 Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team 20 Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team 21 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 22 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team 23 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 24 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team 25 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team 26 Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 27 Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 28 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 29 Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 30 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 31 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:28 32 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 33 Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team 34 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 35 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 36 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team 37 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team 38 Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team 39 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 40 Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team 41 Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 42 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team 43 Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 44 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 45 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:30 46 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:00:48 47 Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 0:03:12 48 Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team 0:03:15 49 Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 50 Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team 51 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:03:48 52 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team 53 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team 54 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 55 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 56 Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team 57 Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 58 Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team 59 Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 60 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 61 Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 62 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team 63 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 64 Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:05:28 65 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 66 Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team 67 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 68 Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team 69 Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team 70 Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team 71 Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 72 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 0:09:24 73 Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 0:09:32 74 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:10:49 75 Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:13:06 76 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 77 Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:15:23 78 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team 0:17:52 79 Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:19:06 80 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 0:23:49 81 Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 0:26:59 82 Anna Stevenson (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 83 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:36:34 DNS Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand National Team DNF Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team DNF Kendelle Hodges (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team DNF Emma Petersen (NZl) Litespeed Team DNF Amber Halliday (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team

Under 23 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 3:13:08 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 4 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 5 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team 6 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 7 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 8 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:18 9 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 10 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:00:38 11 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 0:03:38 12 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 13 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 14 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:05:18 15 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:36:24

General Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Evans (USA) USA National Team 6:02:17 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 3 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 4 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 6 Linda Villumsen (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:20 7 Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team 8 Rie Katayama (Jpn) Japan National Team 9 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 10 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 11 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 12 Amber Neben (USA) USA National Team 13 Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team 14 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Cyclosport Team 15 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) Litespeed Team 16 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:00:26 17 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Australia NTID Team 18 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:30 19 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:38 5 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:40 20 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:44 21 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:01:04 22 Yiu Wong Wan (HKg) Giant Racing Team 0:01:56 23 Lang Meng (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:02:00 24 Xiaoling Luo (Chn) Giant Racing Team 25 Laura Luxford (Aus) Australia NTID Team 26 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 27 Carly Light (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 28 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 29 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport Team 30 Laura Medley (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 31 Sia Svendsen (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 32 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:02:18 33 Kristine Saastad (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 34 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime Estate Team 35 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime Estate Team 36 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 37 Liza Rachetto (USA) R.A.C.E. Team 38 Naila Hassan (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 39 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 40 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:02:20 41 Irene Digenis (Aus) Prime Estate Team 0:02:38 42 Karen Fulton (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:03:58 43 Mel Burke (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 0:05:02 44 Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:05:38 45 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 46 Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto Ladies Team 47 Lana King (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 48 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 49 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 0:06:39 50 Rebecca Domange (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 0:06:57 51 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport Team 52 Bronwyn Ryan (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:07:18 53 Yvette Hill-Willis (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:09:44 54 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) BP Team 0:10:17 55 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 56 Jessica Phillips (USA) USA National Team 0:11:57 57 Rebecca Halliday (Aus) Australia NTID Team 0:13:37 58 Kirsty Broun (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:14:56 59 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:14:59 60 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:16:57 61 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 62 Felicity Wilson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 63 Tracy Clark (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 64 Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 0:17:46 65 Carma Watson (NZl) Prime Estate Team 0:18:06 66 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:18:37 67 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 68 Jeannie Kuhajek (NZl) Cyclosport Team 69 Davina Summers (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:19:59 70 Alison Starnes (USA) USA National Team 0:22:33 71 Chubby Hale (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 0:22:41 72 Huili Gu (Chn) Giant Racing Team 0:22:50 73 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:23:58 74 Josephine Giddens (NZl) Litespeed Team 0:24:30 75 Yukiyo Hori (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:30:58 76 Kazumi Yoneda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:34:25 77 Kerri-Anne Torckler (NZl) BP Team 0:35:14 78 Sakiko Sato (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 0:38:08 79 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) Mercedes Benz Team 0:38:20 80 Anna Stevenson (NZl) Penny Cycling Team 0:44:51 81 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) BP Team 0:47:38 82 Janine Copp (NZl) Mercedes Benz Team 0:50:50 83 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 1:04:54

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 6:02:37 2 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 3 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:10 4 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:24 5 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia NTID Team 6 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian Institute of Sport 0:01:40 7 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport Team 8 Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:01:58 9 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Handy Rentals Team 0:05:18 10 Kate Chilcott (NZl) BP Team 0:06:19 11 Charlotte Van De Merwe (RSA) Nashua Ladies Pro Cycling Team 0:09:57 12 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 0:16:37 13 Emma Lawson (Aus) R.A.C.E. Team 0:17:26 14 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Cyclosport Team 0:18:17 15 Waka Takeda (Jpn) Ready Go Japan 1:04:34