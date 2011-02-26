Trending

Arndt secures overall victory

Andruk wins final stage

Image 1 of 16

NZCT tour leader, Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad).

NZCT tour leader, Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad).
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 2 of 16

HTC-Highroad take control

HTC-Highroad take control
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 16

The riders faced a surprise dirt section due to roadworks

The riders faced a surprise dirt section due to roadworks
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 16

Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) leads on a descent

Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) leads on a descent
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 16

Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS

Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 16

The peloton fills the road

The peloton fills the road
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 16

Serena Sheridan (Team Mini NZ) out of the saddle

Serena Sheridan (Team Mini NZ) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 16

The final jersey winners

The final jersey winners
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 16

Alona Andruk (Team Diadora-Pasta Zara) wins thesprint

Alona Andruk (Team Diadora-Pasta Zara) wins thesprint
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 16

Jayco and HTC-Highroad control the peloton

Jayco and HTC-Highroad control the peloton
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 16

The break of the day

The break of the day
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 16

More rough roads

More rough roads
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 16

The peloton comes together over a bridge

The peloton comes together over a bridge
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 16

The leaders

The leaders
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 16

The riders line up at the start

The riders line up at the start
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 16

Catherine Cheatley (New Zealand National Team) in action

Catherine Cheatley (New Zealand National Team) in action
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Judith Arndt and her HTC-Highroad teammates stayed calm and collected throughout a challenging final stage of Tour of New Zealand to allow the German rider to claim the overall race victory.

Related Articles

Arndt nails stage and overall

Arndt doubles up in Palmerston North

The final stage was won by the Ukraine’s Alona Andruk (Team Diadora-Pasta Zara), who beat Kendelle Hodge (Jayco/Vis) and Emily Collins (Cyclosport NZ) in a sprint after being part of a seven-rider move.

Arndt finished eighth at the head of the peloton. She finished four seconds ahead of Catherine Cheatley (New Zealand National Team) and 12 seconds ahead of Ruth Corset (Team Jayco – AIS).

Full results
1Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara3:28:02
2Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS
3Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
4Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ
5Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
6Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:03
7Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:08
8Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:35
9Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
10Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
11Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
12Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
13Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
14Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
15Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
16Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS
17Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
18Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS
19Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
20Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
21Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
22Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
23Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
24Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
25Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team
26Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia
27Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
28Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
29Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
30Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:43
31Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
32Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
33Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
34Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS
35Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
36Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
37Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
38Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
39Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
40Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia0:00:48
41Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:56
42Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group0:01:34
43Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team0:04:09
44Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
45Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ
46Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ0:10:37
47Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team
48Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team
49Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
50Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
51Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
52Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
53Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia
54Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team
55Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
56Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
57Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
58Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
59Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team
60Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ
61Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team
62Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
63Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ0:10:42
64Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
DNSSarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia

Final overall classification
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women11:50:56
2Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team0:00:04
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:12
4Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:01:05
5Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:01:29
6Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
7Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS0:01:33
8Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS
9Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
10Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
11Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
12Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team0:01:41
13Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara0:02:02
14Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:02:06
15Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China0:02:08
16Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
17Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
18Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
19Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
20Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
21Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
22Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
23Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
24Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia0:02:14
25Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team
26Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China0:02:16
27Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
28Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
29Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:02:22
30Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara0:02:35
31Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team0:03:02
32Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:03:16
33Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ0:03:20
34Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia0:03:49
35Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:03:51
36Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:03:53
37Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team0:05:48
38Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ
39Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China0:06:01
40Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team0:06:07
41Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia0:06:20
42Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:07:17
43Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS0:07:58
44Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group0:11:52
45Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team0:12:10
46Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia0:12:59
47Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team0:13:51
48Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
49Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group0:14:34
50Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team0:14:47
51Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ0:17:04
52Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:17:25
53Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team0:17:52
54Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia0:18:18
55Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS0:21:11
56Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team0:21:57
57Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ0:21:58
58Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia0:22:10
59Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia0:05:37
60Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:07:03
61Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ0:07:41
62Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:08:19
63Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team0:14:23
64Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia0:18:09

Lithoprint Sprints Classification
1Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China5pts
2Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ4
3Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women3
4Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS3
5Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS2
6Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team1

R+R Queen of the Mountains Classification
1Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS20pts
2Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ10
3Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China8
4Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women6
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women6
6Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team6
7Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women4
8Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ4
9Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ2

Teams Classification
1Team Jayco - AIS35:35:54
2NZCT New Zealand National Team0:00:20
3HTC Highroad Women0:01:03
4Diadora-Pasta Zara0:02:14
5Giant Pro Cycling Team0:03:18
6Armstrong Motor Group0:04:33
7Team Mini0:06:29
8Jayco Victoria0:07:09
9Cyclosport Team0:17:39
10NZCT Team0:19:24
11TDT RACE0:21:15
12Japan National team0:25:57
13Prime Estate team0:35:02

 

Latest on Cyclingnews