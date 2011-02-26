Image 1 of 16 NZCT tour leader, Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad). (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 2 of 16 HTC-Highroad take control (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 16 The riders faced a surprise dirt section due to roadworks (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 16 Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) leads on a descent (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 16 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 16 The peloton fills the road (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 16 Serena Sheridan (Team Mini NZ) out of the saddle (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 16 The final jersey winners (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 16 Alona Andruk (Team Diadora-Pasta Zara) wins thesprint (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 16 Jayco and HTC-Highroad control the peloton (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 16 The break of the day (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 16 More rough roads (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 13 of 16 The peloton comes together over a bridge (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 14 of 16 The leaders (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 15 of 16 The riders line up at the start (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 16 Catherine Cheatley (New Zealand National Team) in action (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Judith Arndt and her HTC-Highroad teammates stayed calm and collected throughout a challenging final stage of Tour of New Zealand to allow the German rider to claim the overall race victory.

The final stage was won by the Ukraine’s Alona Andruk (Team Diadora-Pasta Zara), who beat Kendelle Hodge (Jayco/Vis) and Emily Collins (Cyclosport NZ) in a sprint after being part of a seven-rider move.

Arndt finished eighth at the head of the peloton. She finished four seconds ahead of Catherine Cheatley (New Zealand National Team) and 12 seconds ahead of Ruth Corset (Team Jayco – AIS).





Full results 1 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 3:28:02 2 Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS 3 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 4 Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ 5 Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 6 Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:03 7 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:08 8 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:35 9 Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 10 Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 11 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 12 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 13 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 14 Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 15 Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 16 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS 17 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 18 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS 19 Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 20 Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team 21 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 22 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 23 Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 24 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ 25 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team 26 Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia 27 Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 28 Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 29 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 30 Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:43 31 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 32 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 33 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 34 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS 35 Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 36 Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 37 Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 38 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 39 Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 40 Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 0:00:48 41 Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:00:56 42 Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 0:01:34 43 Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team 0:04:09 44 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 45 Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ 46 Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ 0:10:37 47 Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team 48 Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team 49 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team 50 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 51 Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ 52 Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 53 Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia 54 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team 55 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 56 Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 57 Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 58 Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 59 Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team 60 Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ 61 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team 62 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 63 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ 0:10:42 64 Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ DNS Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia

Final overall classification 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 11:50:56 2 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 0:00:04 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:12 4 Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:01:05 5 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:01:29 6 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 7 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS 0:01:33 8 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS 9 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 10 Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 11 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 12 Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 0:01:41 13 Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:02:02 14 Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:02:06 15 Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 0:02:08 16 Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 17 Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 18 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 19 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 20 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ 21 Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 22 Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 23 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 24 Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 0:02:14 25 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team 26 Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 0:02:16 27 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 28 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 29 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 0:02:22 30 Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:02:35 31 Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:03:02 32 Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 0:03:16 33 Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ 0:03:20 34 Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia 0:03:49 35 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:03:51 36 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:03:53 37 Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team 0:05:48 38 Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ 39 Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 0:06:01 40 Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 0:06:07 41 Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 0:06:20 42 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:07:17 43 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS 0:07:58 44 Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 0:11:52 45 Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:12:10 46 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 0:12:59 47 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team 0:13:51 48 Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ 49 Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 0:14:34 50 Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team 0:14:47 51 Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ 0:17:04 52 Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:17:25 53 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:17:52 54 Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 0:18:18 55 Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS 0:21:11 56 Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team 0:21:57 57 Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ 0:21:58 58 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 0:22:10 59 Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 0:05:37 60 Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:07:03 61 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ 0:07:41 62 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:08:19 63 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team 0:14:23 64 Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia 0:18:09

Lithoprint Sprints Classification 1 Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 5 pts 2 Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ 4 3 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 3 4 Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS 3 5 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 2 6 Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 1

R+R Queen of the Mountains Classification 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 20 pts 2 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ 10 3 Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 8 4 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 6 5 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 6 6 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 6 7 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 4 8 Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ 4 9 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ 2