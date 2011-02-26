Arndt secures overall victory
Andruk wins final stage
Judith Arndt and her HTC-Highroad teammates stayed calm and collected throughout a challenging final stage of Tour of New Zealand to allow the German rider to claim the overall race victory.
The final stage was won by the Ukraine’s Alona Andruk (Team Diadora-Pasta Zara), who beat Kendelle Hodge (Jayco/Vis) and Emily Collins (Cyclosport NZ) in a sprint after being part of a seven-rider move.
Arndt finished eighth at the head of the peloton. She finished four seconds ahead of Catherine Cheatley (New Zealand National Team) and 12 seconds ahead of Ruth Corset (Team Jayco – AIS).
|1
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|3:28:02
|2
|Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|3
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|4
|Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|5
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|6
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:03
|7
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:08
|8
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:35
|9
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|10
|Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|11
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|12
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|13
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|14
|Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|15
|Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|16
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|17
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|18
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|19
|Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|20
|Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
|21
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|22
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|23
|Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|24
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|25
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team
|26
|Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia
|27
|Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|28
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|29
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|30
|Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:43
|31
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|32
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|33
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|34
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|35
|Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|36
|Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|37
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|38
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|39
|Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|40
|Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|0:00:48
|41
|Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:00:56
|42
|Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:01:34
|43
|Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team
|0:04:09
|44
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|45
|Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|46
|Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ
|0:10:37
|47
|Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team
|48
|Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team
|49
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|50
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|51
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|52
|Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|53
|Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia
|54
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team
|55
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|56
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|57
|Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|58
|Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|59
|Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team
|60
|Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|61
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team
|62
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|63
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|0:10:42
|64
|Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|DNS
|Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|11:50:56
|2
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:12
|4
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:01:05
|5
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:01:29
|6
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|7
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|0:01:33
|8
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|9
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|10
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|11
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|12
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:01:41
|13
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:02:02
|14
|Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:06
|15
|Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|0:02:08
|16
|Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|17
|Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|18
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|19
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|20
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|21
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|22
|Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|23
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|24
|Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|0:02:14
|25
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team
|26
|Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|0:02:16
|27
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|28
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|29
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:02:22
|30
|Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:02:35
|31
|Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:03:02
|32
|Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:03:16
|33
|Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|0:03:20
|34
|Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia
|0:03:49
|35
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:03:51
|36
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:03:53
|37
|Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team
|0:05:48
|38
|Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|39
|Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|0:06:01
|40
|Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:06:07
|41
|Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|0:06:20
|42
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:07:17
|43
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|0:07:58
|44
|Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:11:52
|45
|Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:12:10
|46
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|0:12:59
|47
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team
|0:13:51
|48
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|49
|Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:14:34
|50
|Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:14:47
|51
|Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ
|0:17:04
|52
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:17:25
|53
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:17:52
|54
|Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|0:18:18
|55
|Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|0:21:11
|56
|Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team
|0:21:57
|57
|Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|0:21:58
|58
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|0:22:10
|59
|Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|0:05:37
|60
|Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:07:03
|61
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|0:07:41
|62
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:08:19
|63
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team
|0:14:23
|64
|Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia
|0:18:09
|1
|Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|5
|pts
|2
|Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|4
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|4
|Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|3
|5
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|2
|6
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|1
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|20
|pts
|2
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|10
|3
|Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|8
|4
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|6
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|6
|6
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|6
|7
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|4
|8
|Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|4
|9
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|2
|1
|Team Jayco - AIS
|35:35:54
|2
|NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:00:20
|3
|HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:03
|4
|Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:02:14
|5
|Giant Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|6
|Armstrong Motor Group
|0:04:33
|7
|Team Mini
|0:06:29
|8
|Jayco Victoria
|0:07:09
|9
|Cyclosport Team
|0:17:39
|10
|NZCT Team
|0:19:24
|11
|TDT RACE
|0:21:15
|12
|Japan National team
|0:25:57
|13
|Prime Estate team
|0:35:02
