Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) won her second straight stage at the Women's Tour of New Zealand as she outsprinted her two breakaway companions to win stage 2 in Palmerston North. The top three was identical to the previous day's opening stage, with Arndt besting Catherine Cheatley (NZCT New Zealand National Team) and Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS) for the victory.

Arndt's teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg won the bunch sprint for fourth 1:13 later.

"Myself and two others were in the break at the end, and my teammates spent most of the time at the front of the bunch which was good for me," said Arndt, "At the end, a sign said 3km to go when there was only 1km left. This threw me off a bit, but it all worked out in the end.

"For me it wasn't that hard until the last 20km," said Arndt. "The team did all the work for me, and I had a really nice time in the group."

The Women's Tour of New Zealand has become a three-rider race for the overall as Arndt remains in the race lead with an eight second advantage over Cheatley and a 12 second margin over Corset. Joanne Hogan (Jayco-AIS) holds fourth place, 1:33 behind Arndt.

The peloton faces the 87km third stage on Friday on the Palmerston North Ashurst Circuit.

Full Results 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3:09:55 2 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 4 Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:01:13 5 Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 6 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS 7 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 8 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 9 Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 10 Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 11 Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 12 Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 13 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS 14 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ 15 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 16 Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 17 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 18 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 19 Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 20 Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 21 Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team 22 Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ 23 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 24 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 25 Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team – China 26 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 27 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team 28 Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 29 Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 30 Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team 31 Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 32 Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 33 Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ 34 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 35 Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ 36 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 37 Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 0:02:02 38 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 39 Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:02:07 40 Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia 0:02:48 41 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 42 Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 43 Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ 44 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 45 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team 46 Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 47 Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 48 Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ 49 Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 0:03:25 50 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 51 Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team 52 Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 53 Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 54 Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 0:04:58 55 Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 56 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ 57 Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 58 Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team 0:06:03 59 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:06:04 60 Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia 0:06:43 61 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 0:06:46 62 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS 0:06:49 63 Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS 64 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:07:13 65 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team 0:07:19

General classification after stage 2 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 5:54:54 2 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 0:00:08 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:12 4 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS 0:01:33 5 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS 6 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 7 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 8 Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 9 Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:01:37 10 Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:02:08 11 Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 12 Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 13 Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 14 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 15 Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 16 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 17 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ 18 Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 19 Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team – China 20 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 21 Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 22 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 23 Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 24 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 25 Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team 26 Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 27 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 28 Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 0:02:14 29 Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 30 Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ 31 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 32 Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team 33 Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ 34 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team 35 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 36 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 0:02:57 37 Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:03:02 38 Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 0:03:03 39 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 0:03:43 40 Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ 41 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 42 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team 0:03:49 43 Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia 44 Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ 45 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:04:20 46 Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 0:04:26 47 Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team 48 Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 0:05:53 49 Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 0:05:59 50 Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 51 Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ 0:07:02 52 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:07:05 53 Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS 0:07:44 54 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS 0:07:50 55 Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 0:08:10 56 Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 57 Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 0:08:47 58 Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:10:08 59 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ 0:10:20 60 Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 0:10:45 61 Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team 0:11:55 62 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 0:12:08 63 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 0:14:33 64 Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia 0:18:03 65 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team 0:18:39

Sprint classification 1 Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ 3 pts 2 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 3 3 Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 2 4 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 2 5 Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 1 6 Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS 1

Mountains classification 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 12 pts 2 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 6 3 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 4 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 2