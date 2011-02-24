Trending

Arndt doubles up in Palmerston North

Cheatley remains hot on the German's heels

Image 1 of 26

HTC-Highroad on the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 2 of 26

Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) makes it two from two.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 3 of 26

Cath Cheatley (NZ National Team), Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) and Ruth Corset (Team Jayco) have broken clear.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 4 of 26

Jeanne Kuhajek (Team MINI) is the new leader in the Sprint Ace classification.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 5 of 26

Jeanne Kuhajek of Team MINI has set off alone in search of sprint ace points.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 6 of 26

Ruth Corset (Team Jayco) is content to roll along with the peloton.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 7 of 26

The peloton are in no hurry as they approach the town of Pahiatua.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 8 of 26

A group of seven riders have slipped off the front, but not for long.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 9 of 26

Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) retains the leaders jersey.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 10 of 26

The race has been temporarily neutralised due to serious road works.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 11 of 26

Race leader Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) has suffered a flat tyre.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 12 of 26

The NZ National Team lead by Mel Burke go to work at the front of the race.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 13 of 26

Ruth Corset of Team Jayco claims maximum points in the QOM competition.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 14 of 26

The peloton cruise through the rolling countryside of the Wairarapa.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 15 of 26

Riders departs Masterton.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 26

Amber Neben (HTC Highroad) enjoys her day in the green jersey.

(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 26

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) lead the bunch sprint for fourth place.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 18 of 26

Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) takes the stage win ahead of Cath Cheatley (Bike NZ National Team) and Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS).

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 19 of 26

The peloton leaves the town of Paihiatua with about 30km remaining.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 20 of 26

Tour leader Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) relaxes at the rear of the peloton.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 21 of 26

Jeanne Kuhajek (Mini Racing Team) leads the peloton on stage 2 and would finish the day in the lead of the Lithoprint sprint-ace classification.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 22 of 26

The classification leaders after stage 2: Cardno Under 23 leader Emily Collins (Cyclosport NZ), R+R Queen of the Mountains Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS), NZCT Tour leader Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad) and Lithoprint sprint-ace leader Jeanne Kuhajek (Mini Racing Team).

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 23 of 26

Team Diadora-Pasta Zara team riders in the peloton mid-stage.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 24 of 26

HTC-Highroad on the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 25 of 26

Lauren Kitchen (Jayco-AIS) and Jeanne Kuhajek (Mini Racing Team).

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 26 of 26

Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS) and Cath Cheatley (Bike NZ National Team) talk to the media.

(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)

Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) won her second straight stage at the Women's Tour of New Zealand as she outsprinted her two breakaway companions to win stage 2 in Palmerston North. The top three was identical to the previous day's opening stage, with Arndt besting Catherine Cheatley (NZCT New Zealand National Team) and Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS) for the victory.

Arndt's teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg won the bunch sprint for fourth 1:13 later.

"Myself and two others were in the break at the end, and my teammates spent most of the time at the front of the bunch which was good for me," said Arndt, "At the end, a sign said 3km to go when there was only 1km left. This threw me off a bit, but it all worked out in the end.

"For me it wasn't that hard until the last 20km," said Arndt. "The team did all the work for me, and I had a really nice time in the group."

The Women's Tour of New Zealand has become a three-rider race for the overall as Arndt remains in the race lead with an eight second advantage over Cheatley and a 12 second margin over Corset. Joanne Hogan (Jayco-AIS) holds fourth place, 1:33 behind Arndt.

The peloton faces the 87km third stage on Friday on the Palmerston North Ashurst Circuit.

Full Results
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3:09:55
2Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
4Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:01:13
5Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
6Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS
7Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
8Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
9Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
10Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
11Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
12Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
13Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS
14Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
15Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
16Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
17Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
18Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
19Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
20Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
21Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team
22Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ
23Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
24Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
25Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team – China
26Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
27Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team
28Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
29Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
30Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team
31Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
32Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
33Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ
34Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
35Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ
36Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
37Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:02:02
38Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
39Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team0:02:07
40Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia0:02:48
41Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
42Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
43Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
44Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
45Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team
46Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
47Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
48Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ
49Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group0:03:25
50Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
51Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team
52Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
53Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
54Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China0:04:58
55Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
56Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ
57Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
58Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team0:06:03
59Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team0:06:04
60Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia0:06:43
61Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia0:06:46
62Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS0:06:49
63Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS
64Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:07:13
65Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team0:07:19

General classification after stage 2
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women5:54:54
2Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team0:00:08
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:12
4Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS0:01:33
5Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS
6Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
7Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
8Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
9Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:01:37
10Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:02:08
11Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
12Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
13Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
14Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
15Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
16Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
17Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
18Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
19Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team – China
20Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
21Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
22Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
23Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
24Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
25Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team
26Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
27Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
28Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara0:02:14
29Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
30Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ
31Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
32Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team
33Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ
34Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team
35Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
36Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia0:02:57
37Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team0:03:02
38Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group0:03:03
39Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:03:43
40Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
41Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
42Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team0:03:49
43Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia
44Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ
45Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:04:20
46Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group0:04:26
47Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team
48Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China0:05:53
49Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team0:05:59
50Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
51Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ0:07:02
52Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team0:07:05
53Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS0:07:44
54Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS0:07:50
55Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia0:08:10
56Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
57Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia0:08:47
58Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:10:08
59Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ0:10:20
60Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group0:10:45
61Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team0:11:55
62Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia0:12:08
63Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:14:33
64Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia0:18:03
65Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team0:18:39

Sprint classification
1Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ3pts
2Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women3
3Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China2
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS2
5Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team1
6Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS1

Mountains classification
1Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS12pts
2Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team6
3Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women4
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women2

Teams classification
1HTC Highroad Women17:48:43
2NZCT New Zealand National Team
3Team Jayco - AIS0:00:04
4Team Diadora-Pasta Zara0:01:54
5Giant Pro Cycling Team - China0:02:23
6Team Mini NZ0:02:29
7Armstrong Motor Group0:03:24
8NZCT Team0:04:53
9Japan National Team0:04:58
10Jayco/VIS0:06:49
11Cyclosport NZ0:07:17
12TDT RACE - Australia0:10:12
13Prime States Buyers Team - Australia0:13:42

