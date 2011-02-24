Arndt doubles up in Palmerston North
Cheatley remains hot on the German's heels
Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) won her second straight stage at the Women's Tour of New Zealand as she outsprinted her two breakaway companions to win stage 2 in Palmerston North. The top three was identical to the previous day's opening stage, with Arndt besting Catherine Cheatley (NZCT New Zealand National Team) and Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS) for the victory.
Arndt's teammate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg won the bunch sprint for fourth 1:13 later.
"Myself and two others were in the break at the end, and my teammates spent most of the time at the front of the bunch which was good for me," said Arndt, "At the end, a sign said 3km to go when there was only 1km left. This threw me off a bit, but it all worked out in the end.
"For me it wasn't that hard until the last 20km," said Arndt. "The team did all the work for me, and I had a really nice time in the group."
The Women's Tour of New Zealand has become a three-rider race for the overall as Arndt remains in the race lead with an eight second advantage over Cheatley and a 12 second margin over Corset. Joanne Hogan (Jayco-AIS) holds fourth place, 1:33 behind Arndt.
The peloton faces the 87km third stage on Friday on the Palmerston North Ashurst Circuit.
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3:09:55
|2
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|4
|Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:13
|5
|Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|6
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|7
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|8
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|9
|Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|10
|Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|11
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|12
|Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|13
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|14
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|15
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|16
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|17
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|18
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|19
|Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|20
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|21
|Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team
|22
|Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|23
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|24
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|25
|Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team – China
|26
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|27
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team
|28
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|29
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|30
|Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team
|31
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|32
|Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|33
|Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|34
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|35
|Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ
|36
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|37
|Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:02:02
|38
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|39
|Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:02:07
|40
|Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia
|0:02:48
|41
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|42
|Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|43
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|44
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|45
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team
|46
|Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|47
|Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|48
|Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|49
|Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:03:25
|50
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|51
|Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team
|52
|Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|53
|Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|54
|Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|0:04:58
|55
|Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|56
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|57
|Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|58
|Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team
|0:06:03
|59
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:06:04
|60
|Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia
|0:06:43
|61
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|0:06:46
|62
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|0:06:49
|63
|Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|64
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:07:13
|65
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team
|0:07:19
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|5:54:54
|2
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:12
|4
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|0:01:33
|5
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|6
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|7
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|8
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|9
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:01:37
|10
|Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:02:08
|11
|Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|12
|Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|13
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|14
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|15
|Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|16
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|17
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|18
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|19
|Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team – China
|20
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|21
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|22
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|23
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|24
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|25
|Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team
|26
|Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|27
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|28
|Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:02:14
|29
|Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|30
|Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|31
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|32
|Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team
|33
|Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|34
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team
|35
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|36
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|0:02:57
|37
|Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:03:02
|38
|Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:03:03
|39
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:03:43
|40
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|41
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|42
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team
|0:03:49
|43
|Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia
|44
|Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|45
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:04:20
|46
|Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:04:26
|47
|Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team
|48
|Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|0:05:53
|49
|Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:05:59
|50
|Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|51
|Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ
|0:07:02
|52
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:07:05
|53
|Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|0:07:44
|54
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|0:07:50
|55
|Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|0:08:10
|56
|Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|57
|Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|0:08:47
|58
|Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:10:08
|59
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|0:10:20
|60
|Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:10:45
|61
|Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team
|0:11:55
|62
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|0:12:08
|63
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:14:33
|64
|Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia
|0:18:03
|65
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team
|0:18:39
|1
|Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|3
|pts
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|3
|Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|2
|4
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|2
|5
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|1
|6
|Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|1
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|12
|pts
|2
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|6
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|4
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|2
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|17:48:43
|2
|NZCT New Zealand National Team
|3
|Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:04
|4
|Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:01:54
|5
|Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|0:02:23
|6
|Team Mini NZ
|0:02:29
|7
|Armstrong Motor Group
|0:03:24
|8
|NZCT Team
|0:04:53
|9
|Japan National Team
|0:04:58
|10
|Jayco/VIS
|0:06:49
|11
|Cyclosport NZ
|0:07:17
|12
|TDT RACE - Australia
|0:10:12
|13
|Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|0:13:42
