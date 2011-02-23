Image 1 of 28 Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) will wear the leader's yellow jersey going into stage2 of the NZCT Women’s Tour of New Zealand. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 28 Stage winner Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) is flanked by second placed Cath Cheatley (Bike NZ National Team) and third placed Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS). (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 3 of 28 Team Jayco-AIS take on drinks and debrief after stage one. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 4 of 28 Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) lunges for the line and win ahead of Cath Cheatley (Bike NZ National Team). (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 5 of 28 Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) on the left sprints for the win ahead of Cath Cheatley (Bike NZ National Team (obscured)) and Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS) on the right. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 6 of 28 Amanda Spratt (Team Jayco-AIS) went on a solo attack that lasted nearly half the stage. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 7 of 28 Amanda Spratt (Team Jayco-AIS) went on a solo attack that lasted nearly half the stage. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 8 of 28 The peloton on a small climb early in the stage. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 9 of 28 Tour leader Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) is flanked sprint-ace leader Amber Neben (HTC Highroad) and mountains leader Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS). (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 10 of 28 A smiling Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) after her stage one victory. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 11 of 28 The chasing peloton shortly after the feed on Limeworks Hill. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 12 of 28 The peloton on the roads near Gladstone. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 13 of 28 The peloton on a small climb early in the stage. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 14 of 28 The peloton on a small climb early in the stage. (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 15 of 28 A group of six are now clear, led by Judith Arndt and Amber Neben of HTC Highroad. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 16 of 28 Three riders have gone clear, Ruth Corset (Jayco) Linda Villumsen (NZ National Team) and Amber Neben (HTC Highroad). (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 17 of 28 Cath Cheatley (NZ National Team) continues to drive the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 18 of 28 Linda Villumsen of the NZ National Team sets the pace up the first difficult climb of the day. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 19 of 28 A rider from HTC Highroad grabs a bottle at the feed zone. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 20 of 28 HTC Highroad and NZ National Team lead the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 21 of 28 Amanda Spratt of team Jayco has broken clear but will eventually be gathered back. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 22 of 28 Riders from the Prime Estate team have a chat at the rear of the peloton. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 23 of 28 Rachel Larner of Team MINI sets the pace up the early climbs. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 24 of 28 Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) looks like she means business. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 25 of 28 Judith Arndt of HTC Highroad narrowly misses a fallen rider. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 26 of 28 Racing gets underway. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 27 of 28 NZ National Road Cycling Champ Cath Cheatley signs in before the start of Stage 1. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 28 of 28 Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) wins a close sprint ahead of Cath Cheatley (NZ National Team) and Ruth Corset (Jayco). (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

HTC-Highroad's evergreen veterans Judith Arndt, Amber Neben and Ina Teutenberg took the Women's Tour of New Zealand by the horns this afternoon in Masterton, winning the stage, the sprinter's jersey and the bunch sprint respectively in a dominant performance from the squad.

Arndt and Neben made it to the stage-winning breakaway that held on to record another victory for the outfit, which enjoyed success at the Women's Tour of Qatar with Ellen Van Dijk, who took out the overall title while the team won the teams classification.

"It was incredible team work out there," said new HTC-Highroad recruit Ally Stacher, who made her debut for the American team today. "We all stuck to our jobs and we were in all the breaks. We shut everything down.

"Amber Neben has the sprinter's jersey and Judith Arndt won the stage after Amber led her out in the final 900 metres before Judith pinned it with 200 metres remaining," she explained.

Stacher said they key to the team's performance was the balanced squad directeur sportif Ronny Lauke has brought to the race, with the young American and her countrywoman Amanda Miller plus Australian speedster Chloe Hosking doing the lion's share of the work to ensure the team's tactics played out to perfection.

Miller also animated proceedings during the stage, attacking after 45km in a move that was eventually reeled in but set the tone of what was to come from the team.

"I was at the front a lot of the day with Chloe Hosking and Amanda Miller and we stuck together for a lot of the stage, working for the team," said Stacher. "We finished in the second group, behind Amber and Judith, and Ina [Teutenberg] won the bunch sprint."

The five-day event, which features four stages and two criteriums, kicked off with a testing parcours over 98km that suited Arndt well; the decorated German made the most of the hilly course to secure a vital initial win.

"The course was more rolling than I had expected after looking at the profile and there were two decent climbs. The climb to the KOM was pretty steep and brutal," said Stacher.

Full Results 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 2:45:19 2 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 4 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS 5 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS 6 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 7 Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 8 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 9 Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:04 10 Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:35 11 Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 12 Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 13 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 15 Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 16 Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team – China 17 Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 18 Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team 19 Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 20 Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 21 Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 22 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 23 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ 24 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 25 Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS 26 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 27 Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ 28 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 29 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 30 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team 31 Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 32 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 33 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 34 Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 35 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 36 Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ 0:00:41 37 Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 38 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team 39 Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team 40 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 41 Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia 42 Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team 43 Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ 44 Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ 45 Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 46 Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 47 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS 48 Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team 49 Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 50 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team 51 Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 52 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 53 Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 54 Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 0:05:02 55 Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 56 Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 57 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ 58 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 59 Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ 0:05:29 60 Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team 0:05:32 61 Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 0:07:00 62 Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 63 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 64 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team 0:11:00 65 Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia DNS Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia DNS Melisa Holt (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team DNS Sia Svendsen (NZl) Team Orbea NZ DNS Donna Sibley (NZl) Team Orbea NZ DNS Sarah Smallman (NZl) Team Orbea NZ DNS Aimee Burns (GBr) Team Orbea NZ DNS Amanda Minty (NZl) Team Orbea NZ DNS Josie Gidden (NZl) Team Orbea NZ

General classification after stage 1 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 2:45:09 2 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 0:00:04 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:06 4 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS 0:00:10 5 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS 6 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 7 Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 8 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 9 Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:14 10 Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:45 11 Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 12 Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 13 Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 15 Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 16 Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team – China 17 Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 18 Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team 19 Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 20 Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 21 Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 22 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 23 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ 24 Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 25 Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS 26 Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women 27 Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ 28 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 29 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China 30 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team 31 Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 32 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 33 Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women 34 Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 35 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 36 Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ 0:00:51 37 Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 38 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team 39 Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team 40 Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 41 Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia 42 Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team 43 Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ 44 Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ 45 Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 46 Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 47 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS 48 Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team 49 Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 50 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team 51 Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 52 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group 53 Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara 54 Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 0:05:12 55 Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia 56 Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 57 Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ 58 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia 59 Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ 0:05:39 60 Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team 0:05:42 61 Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group 0:07:10 62 Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 63 Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 64 Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team 0:11:10 65 Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia

Sprint classification 1 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 3 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 2 3 Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 6 pts 2 Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women 4 3 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team 2