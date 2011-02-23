Arndt nails stage and overall
HTC Highroad team in control in New Zealand
HTC-Highroad's evergreen veterans Judith Arndt, Amber Neben and Ina Teutenberg took the Women's Tour of New Zealand by the horns this afternoon in Masterton, winning the stage, the sprinter's jersey and the bunch sprint respectively in a dominant performance from the squad.
Arndt and Neben made it to the stage-winning breakaway that held on to record another victory for the outfit, which enjoyed success at the Women's Tour of Qatar with Ellen Van Dijk, who took out the overall title while the team won the teams classification.
"It was incredible team work out there," said new HTC-Highroad recruit Ally Stacher, who made her debut for the American team today. "We all stuck to our jobs and we were in all the breaks. We shut everything down.
"Amber Neben has the sprinter's jersey and Judith Arndt won the stage after Amber led her out in the final 900 metres before Judith pinned it with 200 metres remaining," she explained.
Stacher said they key to the team's performance was the balanced squad directeur sportif Ronny Lauke has brought to the race, with the young American and her countrywoman Amanda Miller plus Australian speedster Chloe Hosking doing the lion's share of the work to ensure the team's tactics played out to perfection.
Miller also animated proceedings during the stage, attacking after 45km in a move that was eventually reeled in but set the tone of what was to come from the team.
"I was at the front a lot of the day with Chloe Hosking and Amanda Miller and we stuck together for a lot of the stage, working for the team," said Stacher. "We finished in the second group, behind Amber and Judith, and Ina [Teutenberg] won the bunch sprint."
The five-day event, which features four stages and two criteriums, kicked off with a testing parcours over 98km that suited Arndt well; the decorated German made the most of the hilly course to secure a vital initial win.
"The course was more rolling than I had expected after looking at the profile and there were two decent climbs. The climb to the KOM was pretty steep and brutal," said Stacher.
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|2:45:19
|2
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|4
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|5
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|6
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|7
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|8
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|9
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:04
|10
|Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:35
|11
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|12
|Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|13
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|15
|Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|16
|Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team – China
|17
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|18
|Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
|19
|Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|20
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|21
|Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|22
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|23
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|24
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|25
|Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|26
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|27
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|28
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|29
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|30
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team
|31
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|32
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|33
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|34
|Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|35
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|36
|Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|0:00:41
|37
|Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|38
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|39
|Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team
|40
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|41
|Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia
|42
|Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team
|43
|Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|44
|Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|45
|Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|46
|Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|47
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|48
|Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team
|49
|Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|50
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team
|51
|Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|52
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|53
|Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|54
|Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|0:05:02
|55
|Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|56
|Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|57
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|58
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|59
|Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ
|0:05:29
|60
|Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team
|0:05:32
|61
|Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:07:00
|62
|Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|63
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|64
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team
|0:11:00
|65
|Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia
|DNS
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|DNS
|Melisa Holt (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|DNS
|Sia Svendsen (NZl) Team Orbea NZ
|DNS
|Donna Sibley (NZl) Team Orbea NZ
|DNS
|Sarah Smallman (NZl) Team Orbea NZ
|DNS
|Aimee Burns (GBr) Team Orbea NZ
|DNS
|Amanda Minty (NZl) Team Orbea NZ
|DNS
|Josie Gidden (NZl) Team Orbea NZ
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|2:45:09
|2
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:06
|4
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|0:00:10
|5
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|6
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|7
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|8
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|9
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:14
|10
|Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:45
|11
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|12
|Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|13
|Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|15
|Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|16
|Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team – China
|17
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|18
|Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
|19
|Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|20
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|21
|Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|22
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|23
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|24
|Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|25
|Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|26
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|27
|Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|28
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|29
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|30
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team
|31
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|32
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|33
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|34
|Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|35
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|36
|Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|0:00:51
|37
|Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|38
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|39
|Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team
|40
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|41
|Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia
|42
|Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team
|43
|Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|44
|Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|45
|Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|46
|Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|47
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS
|48
|Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team
|49
|Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|50
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team
|51
|Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|52
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
|53
|Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|54
|Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|0:05:12
|55
|Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
|56
|Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|57
|Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ
|58
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|59
|Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ
|0:05:39
|60
|Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team
|0:05:42
|61
|Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
|0:07:10
|62
|Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|63
|Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|64
|Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team
|0:11:10
|65
|Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia
|1
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|pts
|2
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|2
|3
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|1
|1
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|6
|pts
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|4
|3
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
|2
|1
|HTC Highroad Women
|8:16:32
|2
|NZCT New Zealand National Team
|3
|Jayco/VIS
|4
|Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:04
|5
|Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
|0:00:41
|6
|Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
|0:01:10
|7
|Japan National Team
|0:01:16
|8
|Team Mini NZ
|9
|Armstrong Motor Group
|0:01:22
|10
|NZCT Team
|0:01:28
|11
|Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
|0:05:43
|12
|TDT RACE - Australia
|0:05:49
|13
|Cyclosport NZ
|0:06:04
