Arndt nails stage and overall

HTC Highroad team in control in New Zealand

Image 1 of 28

Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) will wear the leader's yellow jersey going into stage2 of the NZCT Women’s Tour of New Zealand.

Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) will wear the leader's yellow jersey going into stage2 of the NZCT Women's Tour of New Zealand.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 2 of 28

Stage winner Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) is flanked by second placed Cath Cheatley (Bike NZ National Team) and third placed Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS).

Stage winner Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) is flanked by second placed Cath Cheatley (Bike NZ National Team) and third placed Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS).
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 3 of 28

Team Jayco-AIS take on drinks and debrief after stage one.

Team Jayco-AIS take on drinks and debrief after stage one.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 4 of 28

Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) lunges for the line and win ahead of Cath Cheatley (Bike NZ National Team).

Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) lunges for the line and win ahead of Cath Cheatley (Bike NZ National Team).
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 5 of 28

Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) on the left sprints for the win ahead of Cath Cheatley (Bike NZ National Team (obscured)) and Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS) on the right.

Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) on the left sprints for the win ahead of Cath Cheatley (Bike NZ National Team (obscured)) and Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS) on the right.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 6 of 28

Amanda Spratt (Team Jayco-AIS) went on a solo attack that lasted nearly half the stage.

Amanda Spratt (Team Jayco-AIS) went on a solo attack that lasted nearly half the stage.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 7 of 28

Amanda Spratt (Team Jayco-AIS) went on a solo attack that lasted nearly half the stage.

Amanda Spratt (Team Jayco-AIS) went on a solo attack that lasted nearly half the stage.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 8 of 28

The peloton on a small climb early in the stage.

The peloton on a small climb early in the stage.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 9 of 28

Tour leader Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) is flanked sprint-ace leader Amber Neben (HTC Highroad) and mountains leader Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS).

Tour leader Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) is flanked sprint-ace leader Amber Neben (HTC Highroad) and mountains leader Ruth Corset (Jayco-AIS).
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 10 of 28

A smiling Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) after her stage one victory.

A smiling Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) after her stage one victory.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 11 of 28

The chasing peloton shortly after the feed on Limeworks Hill.

The chasing peloton shortly after the feed on Limeworks Hill.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 12 of 28

The peloton on the roads near Gladstone.

The peloton on the roads near Gladstone.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 13 of 28

The peloton on a small climb early in the stage.

The peloton on a small climb early in the stage.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 14 of 28

The peloton on a small climb early in the stage.

The peloton on a small climb early in the stage.
(Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com)
Image 15 of 28

A group of six are now clear, led by Judith Arndt and Amber Neben of HTC Highroad.

A group of six are now clear, led by Judith Arndt and Amber Neben of HTC Highroad.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 16 of 28

Three riders have gone clear, Ruth Corset (Jayco) Linda Villumsen (NZ National Team) and Amber Neben (HTC Highroad).

Three riders have gone clear, Ruth Corset (Jayco) Linda Villumsen (NZ National Team) and Amber Neben (HTC Highroad).
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 17 of 28

Cath Cheatley (NZ National Team) continues to drive the peloton.

Cath Cheatley (NZ National Team) continues to drive the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 18 of 28

Linda Villumsen of the NZ National Team sets the pace up the first difficult climb of the day.

Linda Villumsen of the NZ National Team sets the pace up the first difficult climb of the day.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 19 of 28

A rider from HTC Highroad grabs a bottle at the feed zone.

A rider from HTC Highroad grabs a bottle at the feed zone.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 20 of 28

HTC Highroad and NZ National Team lead the peloton.

HTC Highroad and NZ National Team lead the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 21 of 28

Amanda Spratt of team Jayco has broken clear but will eventually be gathered back.

Amanda Spratt of team Jayco has broken clear but will eventually be gathered back.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 22 of 28

Riders from the Prime Estate team have a chat at the rear of the peloton.

Riders from the Prime Estate team have a chat at the rear of the peloton.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 23 of 28

Rachel Larner of Team MINI sets the pace up the early climbs.

Rachel Larner of Team MINI sets the pace up the early climbs.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 24 of 28

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) looks like she means business.

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad) looks like she means business.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 25 of 28

Judith Arndt of HTC Highroad narrowly misses a fallen rider.

Judith Arndt of HTC Highroad narrowly misses a fallen rider.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 26 of 28

Racing gets underway.

Racing gets underway.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 27 of 28

NZ National Road Cycling Champ Cath Cheatley signs in before the start of Stage 1.

NZ National Road Cycling Champ Cath Cheatley signs in before the start of Stage 1.
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
Image 28 of 28

Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) wins a close sprint ahead of Cath Cheatley (NZ National Team) and Ruth Corset (Jayco).

Judith Arndt (HTC Highroad) wins a close sprint ahead of Cath Cheatley (NZ National Team) and Ruth Corset (Jayco).
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)
(Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

HTC-Highroad's evergreen veterans Judith Arndt, Amber Neben and Ina Teutenberg took the Women's Tour of New Zealand by the horns this afternoon in Masterton, winning the stage, the sprinter's jersey and the bunch sprint respectively in a dominant performance from the squad.

Arndt and Neben made it to the stage-winning breakaway that held on to record another victory for the outfit, which enjoyed success at the Women's Tour of Qatar with Ellen Van Dijk, who took out the overall title while the team won the teams classification.

"It was incredible team work out there," said new HTC-Highroad recruit Ally Stacher, who made her debut for the American team today. "We all stuck to our jobs and we were in all the breaks. We shut everything down.

"Amber Neben has the sprinter's jersey and Judith Arndt won the stage after Amber led her out in the final 900 metres before Judith pinned it with 200 metres remaining," she explained.

Stacher said they key to the team's performance was the balanced squad directeur sportif Ronny Lauke has brought to the race, with the young American and her countrywoman Amanda Miller plus Australian speedster Chloe Hosking doing the lion's share of the work to ensure the team's tactics played out to perfection.

Miller also animated proceedings during the stage, attacking after 45km in a move that was eventually reeled in but set the tone of what was to come from the team.

"I was at the front a lot of the day with Chloe Hosking and Amanda Miller and we stuck together for a lot of the stage, working for the team," said Stacher. "We finished in the second group, behind Amber and Judith, and Ina [Teutenberg] won the bunch sprint."

The five-day event, which features four stages and two criteriums, kicked off with a testing parcours over 98km that suited Arndt well; the decorated German made the most of the hilly course to secure a vital initial win.

"The course was more rolling than I had expected after looking at the profile and there were two decent climbs. The climb to the KOM was pretty steep and brutal," said Stacher.

Full Results
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women2:45:19
2Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
4Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS
5Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS
6Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
7Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
8Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
9Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:04
10Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:35
11Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
12Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
13Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
15Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
16Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team – China
17Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
18Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
19Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
20Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
21Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
22Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
23Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
24Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
25Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS
26Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
27Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
28Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
29Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
30Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team
31Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
32Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
33Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
34Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
35Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
36Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ0:00:41
37Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
38Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
39Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team
40Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
41Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia
42Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team
43Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ
44Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ
45Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
46Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
47Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS
48Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team
49Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
50Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team
51Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
52Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
53Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
54Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia0:05:02
55Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
56Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
57Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ
58Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
59Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ0:05:29
60Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team0:05:32
61Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group0:07:00
62Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
63Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
64Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team0:11:00
65Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia
DNSMyfanwy Galloway (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
DNSMelisa Holt (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
DNSSia Svendsen (NZl) Team Orbea NZ
DNSDonna Sibley (NZl) Team Orbea NZ
DNSSarah Smallman (NZl) Team Orbea NZ
DNSAimee Burns (GBr) Team Orbea NZ
DNSAmanda Minty (NZl) Team Orbea NZ
DNSJosie Gidden (NZl) Team Orbea NZ

General classification after stage 1
1Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women2:45:09
2Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team0:00:04
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:06
4Joanne Hogan (Aus) Jayco/VIS0:00:10
5Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Jayco/VIS
6Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
7Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
8Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
9Shara Gillow (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:14
10Ina- Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:45
11Shelley Olds (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
12Zhao Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
13Emily Collins (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
15Sheng Yongyan (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
16Meng Lang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team – China
17Kate Chilcott (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
18Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
19Shi Li Na (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
20Belinda Goss (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
21Huang Li (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
22Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
23Serena Sheridan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
24Rebecca Locke (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
25Kendelle Hodge (Aus) Jayco/VIS
26Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
27Naila Hassan (NZl) Team Mini NZ
28Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
29Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling Team - China
30Philippa Sutton (NZl) Japan National Team
31Courteney Lowe (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
32Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
33Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
34Zoe Watters (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
35Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
36Jeanne Kuhajek (NZl) Team Mini NZ0:00:51
37Melanie Burke (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team
38Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
39Minami Uwano (Jpn) Japan National Team
40Alona Andruk (Ukr) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
41Clare Dallat (Irl) TDT RACE - Australia
42Laura Medley (Aus) NZCT Team
43Paula McCoy (NZl) Team Mini NZ
44Rachel Larner (NZl) Team Mini NZ
45Chloe McConville (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
46Naomi Williams (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
47Lisa Jacobs (Aus) Jayco/VIS
48Janine Coop (NZl) NZCT Team
49Shanice Nitis (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group
50Genevieve Whitson (NZl) NZCT Team
51Rachel Doody (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
52Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Armstrong Motor Group
53Amber Pierce (USA) Team Diadora-Pasta Zara
54Amy Bradley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia0:05:12
55Sarah Riley (Aus) TDT RACE - Australia
56Ingrid Trotter (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
57Gayle Brownlee (NZl) Team Mini NZ
58Nicole Whitburn (Aus) Prime States Buyers Team - Australia
59Emma Grant (GBr) Cyclosport NZ0:05:39
60Nikolina Orlic (Aus) NZCT Team0:05:42
61Maddison Vit (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group0:07:10
62Corrinne Smit (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
63Tracy Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
64Anna Kauffmann (Aus) NZCT Team0:11:10
65Delphine Astier (Fra) TDT RACE - Australia

Sprint classification
1Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women3pts
2Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS2
3Linda Villumsen (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team1

Mountains classification
1Ruth Corset (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS6pts
2Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women4
3Catherine Cheatley (NZl) NZCT New Zealand National Team2

Teams classification
1HTC Highroad Women8:16:32
2NZCT New Zealand National Team
3Jayco/VIS
4Team Jayco - AIS0:00:04
5Team Diadora-Pasta Zara0:00:41
6Giant Pro Cycling Team - China0:01:10
7Japan National Team0:01:16
8Team Mini NZ
9Armstrong Motor Group0:01:22
10NZCT Team0:01:28
11Prime States Buyers Team - Australia0:05:43
12TDT RACE - Australia0:05:49
13Cyclosport NZ0:06:04

