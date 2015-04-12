Trending

Parsons wins Women's Adelaide Tour

Wells claims final stage victory

Image 1 of 2

Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) wins stage four

Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team) wins stage four
(Image credit: David Mariuz)
Image 2 of 2

Michaele Parsons (Specialized Securitor) claimed a maiden NRS win at the Women's Adelaide Tour

Michaele Parsons (Specialized Securitor) claimed a maiden NRS win at the Women's Adelaide Tour
(Image credit: David Mariuz)

Results

Stage four result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)1:40:55
2Georgia Baker
3Ruth Corset (Total Rush Hyster)
4Annette Edmondson
5Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team)
6Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
7Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
8Jenelle Crooks (Specialized Securitor)
9Jessica Huston (Wormall CCS Cycling Team)
10Victoria Veitch (EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michaele Parsons (Specialized Securitor)7:09:38
2Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)0:00:12
3Rebecca Wiasak (High5 Dream Team)
4Ruth Corset (Total Rush Hyster)0:00:14
5Allison Rice (CBR Women's Cycling Team)
6Taryn Heather (Bicycle Superstore)
7Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
8Victoria Veitch (EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:00:19
9Jessica Huston (Wormall CCS Cycling Team)
10Rachel Ward (Boss Racing Team)0:00:26

Latest on Cyclingnews