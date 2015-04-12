Parsons wins Women's Adelaide Tour
Wells claims final stage victory
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberley Wells (High5 Dream Team)
|1:40:55
|2
|Georgia Baker
|3
|Ruth Corset (Total Rush Hyster)
|4
|Annette Edmondson
|5
|Kendelle Hodges (High5 Dream Team)
|6
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|7
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|8
|Jenelle Crooks (Specialized Securitor)
|9
|Jessica Huston (Wormall CCS Cycling Team)
|10
|Victoria Veitch (EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michaele Parsons (Specialized Securitor)
|7:09:38
|2
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Superstore)
|0:00:12
|3
|Rebecca Wiasak (High5 Dream Team)
|4
|Ruth Corset (Total Rush Hyster)
|0:00:14
|5
|Allison Rice (CBR Women's Cycling Team)
|6
|Taryn Heather (Bicycle Superstore)
|7
|Lucy Coldwell (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|8
|Victoria Veitch (EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:00:19
|9
|Jessica Huston (Wormall CCS Cycling Team)
|10
|Rachel Ward (Boss Racing Team)
|0:00:26
