Willunga not necessarily GC decider for Women's Tour Down Under with all to play for in Stirling finale - Analysis

By
published

Swiss champion Rüegg's slim lead may not be enough on Sunday's demanding circuit

Race leader Noemi Ruegg, mountains leader Dominika Wlodarczyk, best young rider Eleonora Ciabocco and Alli Anderson
Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly) is in the race lead but the final stage will be hard to defend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year the Willunga stage of the Women's Tour Down Under was the decider but this year, with the climb coming on stage 2, the ground gained on the famous ascent could be quickly forgotten after Sunday's hot and demanding stage in Stirling.

EF Education-Oatly's Noemi Rüegg was spectacular on Willunga, matching the surges of favourites Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) and Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM-zondacrypto) before launching a searing attack in the final kilometre to steal the stage win and general classification lead.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.