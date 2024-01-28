Olivia Baril takes first win for Movistar at Pro Costa de Almería
Canadian strongest on uphill finale ahead of Ane Santesteban and Karolina Perekitko
Olivia Baril took her first victory for new team Movistar at the Women Cycling Pro Costa De Almería ahead of Ane Santesteban (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) and Karolina Perekitko (Winspace).
The Canadian was the strongest on the uphill finale into Mojácar and after only three days racing with Movistar, already has a victory to add to her palmarès. Baril joined in the summer initially on a one-year deal but extended in the winter and is set to ride for the Spanish side until 2026.
In only the second edition of the Spanish one-day race, a completely different route was designed with an uphill finale instead of the flatter finish won last season by Arianna Fidanza (CERATIZIT-WNT).
The riders arrived in ones and twos up the steep final 1.5km climb at an average gradient of 8%, with Baril the strongest.
Results
