Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region: Late-race attack and powerful sprint net Eleonora Gasparrini victory in Stuttgart

Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ) secured the victory at the Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region after a late-race attack and a powerful sprint saw her cross the line ahead of runner-up Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike) and third-placed Mareille Meijering (Movistar) in Stuttgart.

The one-day Pro Series event was a 118km race from Böblingen to Stuttgart where the field tackled three finishing circuits.

Results

