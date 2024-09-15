Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region: Late-race attack and powerful sprint net Eleonora Gasparrini victory in Stuttgart
Lieke Nooijen second, Mareille Meijering third in women's 1.Pro race
Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ) secured the victory at the Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region after a late-race attack and a powerful sprint saw her cross the line ahead of runner-up Lieke Nooijen (Visma-Lease a Bike) and third-placed Mareille Meijering (Movistar) in Stuttgart.
The one-day Pro Series event was a 118km race from Böblingen to Stuttgart where the field tackled three finishing circuits.
Results
Results
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
