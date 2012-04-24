Image 1 of 13 Shawn Lewis wins the Wombat100 (Image credit: Cycle Nation) Image 2 of 13 Podium time (Image credit: Cycle Nation) Image 3 of 13 Bubbly time (Image credit: Cycle Nation) Image 4 of 13 Elite women's podium (Image credit: Cycle Nation) Image 5 of 13 Jenny Fay is delighted with her win (Image credit: Cycle Nation) Image 6 of 13 Men's podium (Image credit: Cycle Nation) Image 7 of 13 Winner Shawn Lewis (Image credit: Cycle Nation) Image 8 of 13 Racers roll out (Image credit: Cycle Nation) Image 9 of 13 A racer in action (Image credit: Cycle Nation) Image 10 of 13 A racer in action (Image credit: Cycle Nation) Image 11 of 13 Lined up and ready to race (Image credit: Cycle Nation) Image 12 of 13 Accommodations (Image credit: Cycle Nation) Image 13 of 13 The venue for the Wombat100 (Image credit: Cycle Nation)

Shawn Lewis and Jenny Fay won the Wombat100 this weekend. There was a focussed vibe in Woodend, Victoria, as riders arrived days early to ride parts of the Wombat100 course in preparation of round 1 of the Real Insurance XCM Series. The Wombat100 is one of two iconic Australian mountain bike events hosted by Maximum Adventure, attracting over 2,500 participants annually.

A chilly autumn Victorian morning greeted the riders for an early 7:00 am start at Cammaray Waters. Adrian Jackson set out from the gun driving record elite field of over 50 riders at a blistering pace. Teammates Shawn Lewis and defending XCM Series champion Dylan Cooper managed to match his pace, but it was Jackson to crest the top of the KOM climb first. This put Jackson in the lead in the KOM Series competition. Jackson will be marked at the next round in Canberra as he will be wearing the KOM jersey.

Andy Blair had an unfortunate early puncture and had to chase the leading trio with Ben Mather. The two very experienced riders were able to catch up the leaders just before the 75km mark, showing that they are on top form. The trio of Lewis, Jackson and Cooper put the hammer down as soon as they were caught and managed to open another gap, which they held until the end. A few kilometres before the finish Lewis and Jackson got away from Cooper and it was down to an exciting sprint finish. Lewis just pipped Jackson by a few inches for an important and well deserved win. Cooper followed shortly after with Mather and Blair rounding out the top 5.

The women's elite field was stronger than at any previous Real Insurance XCM Series event. Riders like Peta Mullins, Tory Thomas and Jess Douglas lined up alongside defending champion Jenny Fay. Fay and Mullins set themselves apart early, but Fay proved to be in a class of her own as she pulled away and won both the QOM competition and the overall event by a convincing margin.

The second leg of the of the Series will take the riders to Canberra for the Capital Punishment next weekend. Lewis and Fay will be wearing the coveted Real Insurance purple leader's jerseys, with Jackson and Mullins the King and Queen of the Mountain Jerseys. An even stronger field is expected to line up in Canberra next week as more riders are launching their campaigns in the series.

Brief Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shawn Lewis 2 Adrian Jackson 3 Dylan Cooper 4 Ben Mather 5 Andy Blair