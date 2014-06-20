Trending

Guerra takes first WORS win in Wausau

Dendel earns women's victory

Image 1 of 10

Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports) opens the gap

Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports) opens the gap
(Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com)
Image 2 of 10

Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) loves the dirt

Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) loves the dirt
(Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com)
Image 3 of 10

Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee) shakes off Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)

Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee) shakes off Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)
(Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com)
Image 4 of 10

April Morgan (Foundry Cycles) plays catch up

April Morgan (Foundry Cycles) plays catch up
(Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com)
Image 5 of 10

Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) leans way into the turn

Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) leans way into the turn
(Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com)
Image 6 of 10

Corey Stelljes (5 Nines/ Motorless Motion) strategizes with teammate Isaac Neff

Corey Stelljes (5 Nines/ Motorless Motion) strategizes with teammate Isaac Neff
(Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com)
Image 7 of 10

Eric Thompson (Mt Borah Epic Team) getting a feel for the course

Eric Thompson (Mt Borah Epic Team) getting a feel for the course
(Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com)
Image 8 of 10

Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) remains focused

Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) remains focused
(Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com)
Image 9 of 10

Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Service/Team Wisconsin) leads into the single track

Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Service/Team Wisconsin) leads into the single track
(Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com)
Image 10 of 10

Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/ Ciderboys) chases down the leader

Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/ Ciderboys) chases down the leader
(Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com)

The Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) has maintained its popularity in the cross country mountain biking scene for over two decades. One of the credits to its longevity is its ability to stay fresh by changing courses from year to year, adding more variety for racers. The "Red Eye Rendezvous" in Wausau, Wisconsin. exemplified this concept once again this year by offering new and different changes to the race to keep riders on their toes. A popular race for cross country racers as well as the occasional roadie, the Red Eye Rendezvous offers miles of super fast, hard packed crushed red granite mixed in with tight singletrack laced with roots and sharp rocks. It can be a speed freak’s dream or a tire’s worst nightmare.

The elite women's field has been dominated by Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) all season. The Marquette, Michigan young pro has won all four of the WORS events so far this year. Dendel uses her skills and lack of caution to fly through singletrack with seemingly impossible speed. But Cooper isn’t the only fast lady in the midwest.

April Morgan (Foundry Cycles) took advantage of the fast doubletrack lead out to grab the hole shot into the woods. She was quickly passed by a determined Cooper Dendel, but was able to maintain her position over Anna Ganju (Colectivo Cofffee). Ganju just made a return to the WORS series after taking a year off in 2013. Her third place finish took her into the podium step that had been held by Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) all season. Osborne had to end her race early due to a mechanical issue. Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/ Specialized) held onto the fourth place spot while Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/ Ciderboys) took fifth.

In the elite men's race, Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports) took his first win of the season. Guerra has shown his determination in many WORS events and was able to grab his first victory in 2014. A powerful racer with skills in technical climbing is what it takes to win in Wausau and Guerra had those qualities on Sunday. One section of the course called the Ho Chi Minh Trail is a great divider for race contenders, offering a lengthy uphill battle against jagged rocks and slick roots.

Guerra was able to put his full suspension bike to the test and gap the rest of the crowd. Hoping Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) was on his wheel, Guerra broke free of the pack. Schouten, however, dropped back into the rest of the pack and let Guerra go. Realizing he was working alone, Guerra decided to go time trial style in the last one and a half laps of the race. During the final lap of the hot race, the skies turned black and opened up to a mini monsoon.

Challenging racers with mud and wet grit, the Wausau course turned ugly. Many of the riders in the lead pack had to deal with crashes and dangerous course conditions. Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Service/ Team Wisconsin) was able to move up to the number two spot, putting Schouten into third for the finish. Schouten was followed by Eric Thompson (Mt Borah Epic Team) who finished fourth overall. Finally Corey Stelljes (5 Nines/ Motorless Motion) grabbed the number five position.

WORS continues on June 29 with the Red Flint Firecracker in Eau Claire.

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports)1:59:11
2Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:01:15
3Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports)0:01:36
4Eric Thompson (Mt. Borah Epic Team)
5Corey Stelljes (5 Nines Motorless Motion)0:02:12
6Isaac Neff (5Nines / Motorless Motion)0:04:46
7Justin Piontek (Adventure 212 / Specialized )0:07:34
8Trevor Olson (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)0:07:44
9Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)0:08:16
10Ted Hanes (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)0:11:56
11Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)0:12:47
12Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:13:25
13Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:13:51
14Ryan Kleimenhagen (Wolfpack)
15Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:14:24
16Brad Auen (Flatwater Cycling)
17John Shull (Alberto's)0:16:31
18JW Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards)0:17:22
19Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:19:03
20Josh Shively (ORA Cycling)0:19:34
21Vincent Steger (Brazen Dropouts/ Maxxis)0:19:58
22Kyle Russ0:21:03
23Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB /Trek)0:21:34
24Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team)0:21:38
25Eric Stull (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)0:22:38
26Cory Samz (Magnus)0:23:26
27Andrew Senderhauf (Sixfifty / Wheel & Sprocket)0:23:27
28Brett May (All Spoked Up)0:23:42
29John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest)0:23:47
30Michael Humpal (Race Pace / Specialized )0:24:02
31Tim Scanley (Colectivo Coffee)0:24:16
32Taylor Bogdanske (Sixfifty / Wheel & Sprocket)0:26:12
33Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB /Trek)0:26:33
34Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp-Intelligentsia Cycling)0:27:38
35Chad Dean (5Nines Motorless Motion)0:29:33
36Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts)0:30:18
37Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB /Trek)0:30:39
38Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)0:33:55
39Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling)0:34:10
40Bill Street (Kuhl / Velo City / Rocky Mtn)0:37:32
41Chris Fellows (J & R Cycle)0:44:49

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cooper Dendel Quick Stop Bike Shop)1:46:52
2April Morgan (Foundry Cycles)0:00:56
3Anna Ganju0:05:58
4Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized )0:06:55
5Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys)0:07:56
6Evelyn Johnson (Linear Sports MTB)0:12:55
7Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cycling)0:12:59
8Madeleine Puissant (Linear Sport MTB /Trek)0:14:48

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fletcher Arlen Midwest Devo)1:34:32
2Isaac Wendt (Bikes + Boards\ Rasta)0:09:00
3Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme)0:12:59
4Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)0:13:05
5Ted Kretzmann (Wadez' Bike Shop)0:15:43
6Nolan Steig (JVC/ Michaels Cycles)0:22:13

Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyra Jackson1:15:08
2Keely Jackson0:13:30

Cat 1 and 2 Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikeshop)1:48:41
2Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo Sharks Twin Six)0:01:52
3Steven Schaefer0:02:01
4Steve Jeske Pedal Moraine)0:04:10
5Charles Girkins (Wade's Bike Shop)0:04:11
6Daniel Trupp0:05:59
7Jeff Steckbauer Rib Mnt Cycles)0:06:12
8Rodney Moon (Bikes LtD/Scenic Concepts)0:07:19
9Aaron Fleming (Michael's Cycles / JVC)0:23:22
10Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited)0:27:24

Cat 1 and 2 Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karlene Olson Team 360)1:21:46
2Emily Osowski (Senex Cycle)0:04:32

Cat 2 Comp men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Ano KS Engery Services Team WI)1:41:20
2Alexander Meyer (Uncle Dicks Shred Squad)0:00:22
3Dustin Marsh (Eau Claire Bike and Sport)0:00:23
4Casey Griesemer (2 Rivers Race Collective)0:00:24
5Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:00:53
6Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers)0:00:56
7Jeremy Ostrowski (Psimet Racing)0:02:26
8Ryan Rollins (Linear Sport MTB /Trek)0:02:32
9Ron Knutowski (Milwaukee Bicycle Co. /Twin Six)0:03:44
10John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)0:03:52
11Aaron Roecker (Sixfifty)0:04:46
12Eric Stanke (Broken Spoke Cycling Team)0:04:57
13Martin Reza (bike connection/ Wheel and Sprocket)0:05:01
14Mitchell Dreher (Vision Cycling)0:05:11
15Taylor Kimberly0:05:29
16Jason Gibson TwinSix Metal G)0:06:12
17Brad Skillicorn (Brones)0:06:51
18Patrick Diamond (South Shore Cyclery)0:06:56
19Scott Trierweiler (Broken Spoke cycles)0:07:01
20Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles / JVC)0:08:29
21Carl Morse (Sixfifty Wheel & Sprocket)0:08:43
22Peter Coenen0:08:50
23Dan Wierzba0:09:15
24Kevin Pomas0:09:17
25Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyers)0:09:21
26Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers)0:09:42
27Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Club/Eriks Bike Shop)0:09:55
28Matthew Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports)0:10:00
29Dan Szczepanski (Bel Gioioso Titletown Flyers)0:10:27
30Jason Mork (Twin Six)0:10:33
31Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle)0:10:34
32Chris Harold (Activator Race Team)0:10:51
33Frank Lowry0:10:54
34Cory Marty (Twin Six)0:11:22
35Josh Kruit (Team out of breath)0:11:25
36Darrell Scheppman (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:11:36
37Jamie Snippen (JVC Michael's Cycles)0:12:39
38Brian Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports)0:12:46
39Jesse Kusserow0:12:58
40Jim Mauck (Team Extreme)0:13:35
41Bob Callaway (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)0:14:15
42Brian Flug (Spring Street Sports)0:14:17
43Chris Roddick (2 Rivers Race Collective)0:14:39
44Gary Meader (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)0:16:11
45Aaron Mock (Trek Bicycles)0:16:15
46Scott Nyland (Magnus)0:16:51
47Pj Braun (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:17:16
48Patrick Flannery (5 Nines / Motorless Motion)0:17:19
49Ben Lasecki (Ionic Cycling)0:17:53
50Todd Fletcher (Vision / Attitude Sports)0:18:33
51Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)0:20:00
52Erik Beckman (Stadium BIke)0:20:19
53Carey Falkenberry0:20:42
54Wally Kunstman (Bikes Limited LTD)0:23:02
55Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee)0:24:16
56Demetrius Banks (Team 360 / Lax Velo)0:24:23
57Andrew Jennings (Element Mobile)0:24:29
58Shane Semrow (WORS)0:26:36
59Bob Boone0:28:56
60Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:50:34

Open Fat Bike Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joel Augustine1:11:44

Cat 2 Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Gagnon1:06:11
2Josh Rupnow0:00:23
3George Kapitz0:01:06
4Phil Couturier0:01:58
5Don Slickman
6Quentin Gniot0:02:11
7Lloyd Cate
8Jeff Schifano
9Greg Love0:02:24
10Cory Spaetti0:02:32
11Logan Grace0:02:47
12Derrick Reinke0:02:51
13Andrew Lowe0:02:55
14Aaron Deutchman0:02:58
15Andrew Feldmann0:02:59
16Samuel Spende0:03:04
17Caleb Swartz0:03:05
18Tom Wendland0:03:48
19Curt Emerson0:03:56
20John Bogdanske0:04:00
21Mark Schindel0:04:07
22Daniel Feldmann0:04:17
23Danny Schierschmidt0:04:43
24Christopher Osborne0:04:46
25Shawn Peters0:04:54
26Arthur O'Neil
27Larry Hipps0:05:07
28Benjamin Jones0:05:09
29Edward Piontek0:05:12
30John Starich0:05:18
31Kevin Schmitt0:05:19
32Wade Flisram
33Mike Roethel0:05:21
34Brad Stankowski0:05:23
35Kyle Krause0:05:34
36John Senkerik0:05:47
37Gerald Sorce0:05:56
38Jason Baer0:05:59
39Rich Baumgarten
40Justin Fredricks
41Peter Froelich0:06:07
42Don Iwen0:06:12
43Ross Bomber0:06:14
44Andrew Douglass0:06:20
45Ben Freas0:06:26
46Steven Lipski0:06:34
47Nick Desrochers0:06:39
48Todd Steif0:06:41
49Nathan Phelps0:06:52
50Brad Flament0:06:55
51Matthew Tucker0:06:59
52Mitch Clark0:07:00
53Mark Cheyne
54Bob Benedum0:07:06
55Chris Krenz0:07:08
56Robert Pretts0:07:13
57Morgan Kuphal0:07:16
58Doug Herrick0:07:19
59Aaron Messenger0:07:23
60Dave Reich
61Jody Arlen0:07:27
62Steve Welk0:07:32
63Brad Chovan0:07:36
64Matthew Lemorande
65Dain Trittau
66Matt Keon0:07:40
67Christopher Daniels0:07:42
68Steve Hoppman0:07:43
69John Granger0:07:45
70Brad Tennis0:07:50
71Thom Hineline
72Troy Sable
73Paul Baltus0:07:55
74Anthony Dombrowski0:08:05
75Timothy Otto0:08:47
76Mark Badger0:08:49
77Shawn Laplante0:09:00
78John Arpke
79Eric Walters0:09:06
80William Darling0:09:08
81Steven Drecoll0:09:14
82Jerry Leair0:09:23
83Jacob Ahles0:09:35
84Paul Langenberg0:09:37
85Joe Kuick0:09:49
86Kurt Pulvermacher0:09:51
87Chris McDonald0:09:59
88Mike Mennenoh0:10:00
89Aaron Frink0:10:01
90Michael Wingertsahn0:10:12
91Mark Eben0:10:39
92John Gretzinger
93Matthew Kletti0:10:42
94Dominick Martorano0:11:03
95Kenneth Pearson0:11:05
96Rowan Norman0:11:08
97Cody Pattison0:11:18
98Jesse Steinhoff0:11:22
99Dan Johnston0:11:25
100Jason Huff0:11:27
101Justin Schroeter0:11:38
102Wesley Vann0:11:51
103Adam Altmann0:11:54
104Rich Mennenoh0:12:00
105Brad Jorsch0:12:52
106Brian Coppock0:12:55
107Nicholas Armstrong0:13:05
108Elliot McGinnity-Schneider0:13:15
109Steve Davidson0:13:23
110Nate Steiner0:14:07
111John Norman0:14:19
112Jon Holcomb0:14:26
113Scott Smith0:14:36
114Christopher Endres0:15:02
115James Mistark0:15:27
116Mike Sherman0:15:31
117Frank Lobello0:15:37
118Douglas House0:16:08
119Andrew Schlagel0:16:17
120Steven Pirelli0:16:30
121Brad Swenson0:16:40
122Doug Rodenkirch0:17:20
123Colin Erskine0:18:10
124Keith Morehouse0:18:29
125Frank Sniadajewski0:18:32
126Brett Werner0:19:41
127Joseph Kuckuk0:20:14
128John Hocker0:20:52
129Robert Langlois0:21:03
130Dave Dahlman0:22:22
131Troy Olm0:22:59
132Erick Braaksma0:25:51
133Thomas Silbernagel0:25:58
134Kevin Knutson0:26:51
135Tim Liepert0:27:41
136Matthew Forst0:28:00
137Paul Traeger0:29:15
138Alex Imhoff0:31:21
139Todd Nutter0:32:42
140Gary Smits0:37:53
141Gregory Pesko0:43:18

Cat 2 Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Phelps1:16:56
2Arianna Schafer0:03:01
3Allison Pieper0:03:47
4Michelle Wilson0:05:07
5Whitney Baker
6Helmy Tennis0:05:11
7Hanna Mork0:05:39
8Christina Flisram0:06:34
9Megan Senderhauf0:08:26
10Lynne Senkerik0:08:38
11Kelli Piotrowski
12Tara Michalski0:09:51
13Diane Callaway0:10:13
14Ramona Kuna0:10:43
15Kim Biedermann0:10:59
16Sue McDonald0:11:38
17Heather Jazdzewski0:11:52
18Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe0:12:55
19Michelle Scanley0:14:34
20Laura Granger0:16:01
21Susan McGinnity0:19:32

Cat 3 Citizen men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachariah Radey0:45:54
2Cole McDicken0:00:37
3Alex Halfman0:00:39
4Greg Halverson0:01:11
5Daxton Mock0:01:52
6Raymond Pitzka0:01:56
7Bridger Moris0:02:18
8Jon Lester0:02:21
9Daniel Gretzinger0:02:52
10David Rossow0:02:53
11Sam Komoroske
12Ethan Halverson0:03:08
13Joseph Welch0:03:28
14Alex Revelo0:03:44
15Sam Schneider0:04:07
16Hunter Schmitt0:04:10
17Jack Davies0:04:20
18Jack Jones0:04:27
19Jack Pabst0:04:29
20David Slickman
21Adam Young0:04:45
22Jackson Jennings0:04:47
23Shannon Chapwesk0:04:49
24Bryon Anderson0:04:56
25Tad Bruckner0:04:57
26Andrew McDicken0:05:02
27Todd Somers0:05:11
28Joe Halfman0:05:14
29Marc Couturier0:05:16
30Kevin Lewis
31Colton Campbell0:05:25
32Joe Paczkowski0:05:32
33Kaden Hodgeman0:05:42
34Carter Warren0:05:43
35Calhan Norman0:05:45
36Mike Desrochers0:05:49
37Nate Fetterer0:05:51
38Elliot Draxler
39Brad Miller0:05:52
40Owen Reich0:05:59
41Brandon Hoeft0:06:06
42Joren Devries0:06:07
43Cory Desrochers0:06:08
44Bruce Parker0:06:11
45Craig Radey0:06:21
46Brian Olesen0:06:23
47Christian Pieper0:06:36
48Scott Niemi0:06:37
49Ernesto Isip0:06:50
50Daniel Duhm0:07:00
51Ray Iesalnieks0:07:06
52Reo Owens
53Dylan Eggebrecht0:07:07
54Ben Nelson0:07:24
55Ben Iesalnieks0:07:25
56Stephen Ratasczak0:07:39
57Trent Gengler0:07:44
58Chad Conover0:07:45
59Peter Ackermann0:07:53
60Weston Verhoff0:07:54
61Kurt Greenslit0:07:55
62David Gavinski0:07:58
63Joshua Caron0:08:10
64Brandon Drake0:08:16
65Grey Rankin0:08:23
66Liam Cate
67Steve Goddard0:08:46
68Kyle Suratte
69Travis Schirpke0:08:55
70Robb Brabant0:09:02
71Chris Osborne0:09:31
72Steve Caron0:09:35
73Dwight Eben0:09:39
74Kyle Johnson0:09:44
75Dale Juedes0:10:08
76Wade Tasche0:10:12
77Eric Zarwell0:10:14
78Jack Koprowski0:10:15
79Kevin Lisowe0:10:20
80Garth Martino0:10:24
81Brad Boettcher0:10:26
82Brian Smith0:10:35
83Al Page0:10:39
84Dakota Smith
85Brian Blank0:10:40
86Jeffrey Maxson0:10:53
87Chris Mattmiller0:11:04
88Patrick Corcoran0:11:13
89Tim Black0:11:18
90Keith Eggebrecht0:11:31
91Matt Kleine0:12:02
92Donald Howell0:12:14
93Seth Palomaki0:12:23
94Jeff Sieckert0:12:44
95David Verhoff0:13:04
96Steve Slocum0:13:08
97Beau Perry0:13:10
98Dennis Denuccio0:13:20
99Scott Young0:13:40
100Ricky Almaguer0:13:42
101Randy Vant Hoff0:13:51
102Sam Walters0:13:54
103Terry Bennett0:14:06
104Timothy Poff0:14:32
105Samuel Cryer0:15:03
106Taylor Stoiber0:15:07
107Paul Rettinger0:15:12
108Andy Erler0:15:29
109Bill Eckman0:16:02
110Dave Pringnitz0:16:21
111Mark Stankowski0:16:38
112Porter Thorpe0:16:45
113Collin Neuser0:16:46
114Otley Freymiller0:17:00
115Troy Gengler0:17:23
116Anthony Gaetano0:19:34
117Don Bogdanske0:22:10
118Reed May0:23:35
119Bill Campbell0:25:34
120Angelo Eguizabal0:31:29
121Derrill Peters0:38:51

Cat 3 Citizen women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Osborne0:54:13
2Molly Duhm0:00:23
3Charity Desrochers0:02:23
4Jennifer Froh Kessenich0:03:59
5Kelsey Hopfensperger0:04:52
6Tricia Toll0:04:58
7Ella Shively
8Sue Nash0:05:45
9Julie Schmitt0:05:58
10Jody Wentworth0:06:45
11Leah Fletcher0:06:47
12Jessica Meyer0:07:17
13Marcy Wentworth0:07:19
14Wendy Lewin0:08:06
15Erin Bennett0:09:23
16Relly Boettcher0:09:30
17Janis Heifner0:12:40
18Nicole Pedrick0:13:34
19Heather Bunyard0:13:35
20Lorissa Thorpe0:13:41
21Amy Dykema0:13:43
22Tonia Roddick0:13:45
23Danielle Welch0:14:52
24Lydia Steiner0:15:33
25April Knudson0:16:17
26Amy Young0:19:26
27Zoe Hazen0:21:02
28Amy Osborne0:34:53
29Christine Kysely0:43:07

Cat 3 Junior men and women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sky Schmitt0:25:41
2Jack Spende0:01:05
3Jaeden Langenberg0:01:11
4William Frank0:01:21
5Ben Komoroske0:01:31
6Nick Niemi0:01:37
7Andrew Ostrowski0:01:48
8Kaleb Moore0:02:02
9Dylan Waldner
10Lunden Friberg0:02:28
11Katy McDicken0:03:03
12Corbin Hodgeman0:03:05
13Kade Brabant0:03:10
14Ethan Janssen0:03:11
15Mason Huff0:03:15
16Elijah Johnson0:03:23
17Anders Davidson0:03:26
18Aidan Lemorande0:03:27
19Daniel Brown0:03:33
20Griffin May0:03:35
21Brennan Cate0:03:47
22Jayce Dickman0:03:55
23Mckenna Dwyer0:04:19
24Sam Hansen0:04:34
25Emmit Kuphal0:04:37
26Jacob Mork0:04:50
27Elliot Harold0:04:59
28Carson Lisowe0:05:24
29Saxon Swan0:05:29
30Hayden Poff0:05:33
31Stephen Liepert0:05:38
32Isaac Schoen0:06:07
33Bergen Anderson0:06:17
34Brooklyn Waldner0:06:19
35Colin Knowles0:06:21
36Lucas Fletcher0:06:32
37Will Knowles0:06:37
38Hunter Gengler0:06:41
39Nick Koprowski0:06:42
40Samuel Keon0:06:59
41Magnus Davidson0:07:15
42Nathaniel Osborne0:07:16
43Andrew Vant Hoff0:07:20
44Katherine Schafer0:07:33
45Justin Munzur0:07:36
46Megan Lester0:07:39
47George Colbert0:08:09
48Isaac Johnson0:08:13
49Benjamin Eben0:08:40
50Antonia Gengler0:08:42
51Trey Laudolff0:08:45
52Kendra Schmitt0:08:54
53Gavin Black0:09:13
54Asa Guerra0:09:15
55Harlan Colbert0:09:33
56Cameron Bub0:09:35
57Brody Flament0:09:48
58Eric Boettcher
59Reece Rimrodt0:10:17
60Sebastian Armstrong0:10:18
61Brennen Huff0:10:24
62Willow Kapitz0:10:51
63Bailey Bunyard0:10:58
64Charles M Anderson0:10:59
65Morgan Ostrowski0:11:12
66Matthew Olesen0:11:20
67Cal McDonald0:11:54
68Domenico Schifano0:12:21
69Keagyn Schoone0:12:26
70Kirsten Waldner0:12:44
71Claire Kaiser0:13:00
72Hunter Lester0:13:29
73Tyler Young0:13:40
74Amara Lisowe0:13:51
75Henrique Lowe0:13:53
76Jakob Morehouse0:13:55
77Brianna Fletcher0:14:06
78Charis Guerra0:14:08
79Sawyer Zydzik0:14:18
80Oliver Maxson0:14:36
81Will Spende0:14:38
82Adelaide Hazen0:14:46
83Mikhail Madaus0:15:26
84Aryana Knudson0:15:27
85Bode Erickson0:15:29
86Macy Lester0:16:23
87Anastasia Brown0:16:27
88Finnley Halvorson0:16:29
89Banks Laplante0:16:36
90Elijah Knutowski0:17:00
91Eliza Blank0:17:30
92Anthony Gaetano0:17:56
93Gavin Knudson0:19:11
94Sydney Knutowski0:20:21
95Thatcher Werner0:21:33
96Ethan Pichette0:21:51
97Caiden Roddick0:21:53
98Sawyer Mork0:21:54
99Jayce Mork0:22:04
100Skyler Werner0:22:51
101Mollie Schmidt0:23:29
102Peter Blank0:26:17
103Olivia Yates0:28:52
104Lauren Duhm0:31:31

 

