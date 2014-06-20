Image 1 of 10 Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports) opens the gap (Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com) Image 2 of 10 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) loves the dirt (Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com) Image 3 of 10 Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee) shakes off Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) (Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com) Image 4 of 10 April Morgan (Foundry Cycles) plays catch up (Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com) Image 5 of 10 Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) leans way into the turn (Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com) Image 6 of 10 Corey Stelljes (5 Nines/ Motorless Motion) strategizes with teammate Isaac Neff (Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com) Image 7 of 10 Eric Thompson (Mt Borah Epic Team) getting a feel for the course (Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com) Image 8 of 10 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) remains focused (Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com) Image 9 of 10 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Service/Team Wisconsin) leads into the single track (Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com) Image 10 of 10 Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/ Ciderboys) chases down the leader (Image credit: Extreme Photography/xtrphoto.com)

The Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) has maintained its popularity in the cross country mountain biking scene for over two decades. One of the credits to its longevity is its ability to stay fresh by changing courses from year to year, adding more variety for racers. The "Red Eye Rendezvous" in Wausau, Wisconsin. exemplified this concept once again this year by offering new and different changes to the race to keep riders on their toes. A popular race for cross country racers as well as the occasional roadie, the Red Eye Rendezvous offers miles of super fast, hard packed crushed red granite mixed in with tight singletrack laced with roots and sharp rocks. It can be a speed freak’s dream or a tire’s worst nightmare.

The elite women's field has been dominated by Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) all season. The Marquette, Michigan young pro has won all four of the WORS events so far this year. Dendel uses her skills and lack of caution to fly through singletrack with seemingly impossible speed. But Cooper isn’t the only fast lady in the midwest.

April Morgan (Foundry Cycles) took advantage of the fast doubletrack lead out to grab the hole shot into the woods. She was quickly passed by a determined Cooper Dendel, but was able to maintain her position over Anna Ganju (Colectivo Cofffee). Ganju just made a return to the WORS series after taking a year off in 2013. Her third place finish took her into the podium step that had been held by Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) all season. Osborne had to end her race early due to a mechanical issue. Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/ Specialized) held onto the fourth place spot while Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/ Ciderboys) took fifth.

In the elite men's race, Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports) took his first win of the season. Guerra has shown his determination in many WORS events and was able to grab his first victory in 2014. A powerful racer with skills in technical climbing is what it takes to win in Wausau and Guerra had those qualities on Sunday. One section of the course called the Ho Chi Minh Trail is a great divider for race contenders, offering a lengthy uphill battle against jagged rocks and slick roots.

Guerra was able to put his full suspension bike to the test and gap the rest of the crowd. Hoping Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) was on his wheel, Guerra broke free of the pack. Schouten, however, dropped back into the rest of the pack and let Guerra go. Realizing he was working alone, Guerra decided to go time trial style in the last one and a half laps of the race. During the final lap of the hot race, the skies turned black and opened up to a mini monsoon.

Challenging racers with mud and wet grit, the Wausau course turned ugly. Many of the riders in the lead pack had to deal with crashes and dangerous course conditions. Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Service/ Team Wisconsin) was able to move up to the number two spot, putting Schouten into third for the finish. Schouten was followed by Eric Thompson (Mt Borah Epic Team) who finished fourth overall. Finally Corey Stelljes (5 Nines/ Motorless Motion) grabbed the number five position.

WORS continues on June 29 with the Red Flint Firecracker in Eau Claire.

Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports) 1:59:11 2 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) 0:01:15 3 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) 0:01:36 4 Eric Thompson (Mt. Borah Epic Team) 5 Corey Stelljes (5 Nines Motorless Motion) 0:02:12 6 Isaac Neff (5Nines / Motorless Motion) 0:04:46 7 Justin Piontek (Adventure 212 / Specialized ) 0:07:34 8 Trevor Olson (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee) 0:07:44 9 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:08:16 10 Ted Hanes (Fond Du Lac Cyclery) 0:11:56 11 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 0:12:47 12 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) 0:13:25 13 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:13:51 14 Ryan Kleimenhagen (Wolfpack) 15 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:14:24 16 Brad Auen (Flatwater Cycling) 17 John Shull (Alberto's) 0:16:31 18 JW Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards) 0:17:22 19 Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:19:03 20 Josh Shively (ORA Cycling) 0:19:34 21 Vincent Steger (Brazen Dropouts/ Maxxis) 0:19:58 22 Kyle Russ 0:21:03 23 Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB /Trek) 0:21:34 24 Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team) 0:21:38 25 Eric Stull (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee) 0:22:38 26 Cory Samz (Magnus) 0:23:26 27 Andrew Senderhauf (Sixfifty / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:23:27 28 Brett May (All Spoked Up) 0:23:42 29 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest) 0:23:47 30 Michael Humpal (Race Pace / Specialized ) 0:24:02 31 Tim Scanley (Colectivo Coffee) 0:24:16 32 Taylor Bogdanske (Sixfifty / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:26:12 33 Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB /Trek) 0:26:33 34 Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp-Intelligentsia Cycling) 0:27:38 35 Chad Dean (5Nines Motorless Motion) 0:29:33 36 Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts) 0:30:18 37 Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB /Trek) 0:30:39 38 Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards) 0:33:55 39 Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling) 0:34:10 40 Bill Street (Kuhl / Velo City / Rocky Mtn) 0:37:32 41 Chris Fellows (J & R Cycle) 0:44:49

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cooper Dendel Quick Stop Bike Shop) 1:46:52 2 April Morgan (Foundry Cycles) 0:00:56 3 Anna Ganju 0:05:58 4 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized ) 0:06:55 5 Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys) 0:07:56 6 Evelyn Johnson (Linear Sports MTB) 0:12:55 7 Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cycling) 0:12:59 8 Madeleine Puissant (Linear Sport MTB /Trek) 0:14:48

Junior Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fletcher Arlen Midwest Devo) 1:34:32 2 Isaac Wendt (Bikes + Boards\ Rasta) 0:09:00 3 Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme) 0:12:59 4 Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights) 0:13:05 5 Ted Kretzmann (Wadez' Bike Shop) 0:15:43 6 Nolan Steig (JVC/ Michaels Cycles) 0:22:13

Junior Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyra Jackson 1:15:08 2 Keely Jackson 0:13:30

Cat 1 and 2 Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikeshop) 1:48:41 2 Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo Sharks Twin Six) 0:01:52 3 Steven Schaefer 0:02:01 4 Steve Jeske Pedal Moraine) 0:04:10 5 Charles Girkins (Wade's Bike Shop) 0:04:11 6 Daniel Trupp 0:05:59 7 Jeff Steckbauer Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:06:12 8 Rodney Moon (Bikes LtD/Scenic Concepts) 0:07:19 9 Aaron Fleming (Michael's Cycles / JVC) 0:23:22 10 Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited) 0:27:24

Cat 1 and 2 Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karlene Olson Team 360) 1:21:46 2 Emily Osowski (Senex Cycle) 0:04:32

Cat 2 Comp men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Ano KS Engery Services Team WI) 1:41:20 2 Alexander Meyer (Uncle Dicks Shred Squad) 0:00:22 3 Dustin Marsh (Eau Claire Bike and Sport) 0:00:23 4 Casey Griesemer (2 Rivers Race Collective) 0:00:24 5 Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) 0:00:53 6 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers) 0:00:56 7 Jeremy Ostrowski (Psimet Racing) 0:02:26 8 Ryan Rollins (Linear Sport MTB /Trek) 0:02:32 9 Ron Knutowski (Milwaukee Bicycle Co. /Twin Six) 0:03:44 10 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:03:52 11 Aaron Roecker (Sixfifty) 0:04:46 12 Eric Stanke (Broken Spoke Cycling Team) 0:04:57 13 Martin Reza (bike connection/ Wheel and Sprocket) 0:05:01 14 Mitchell Dreher (Vision Cycling) 0:05:11 15 Taylor Kimberly 0:05:29 16 Jason Gibson TwinSix Metal G) 0:06:12 17 Brad Skillicorn (Brones) 0:06:51 18 Patrick Diamond (South Shore Cyclery) 0:06:56 19 Scott Trierweiler (Broken Spoke cycles) 0:07:01 20 Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles / JVC) 0:08:29 21 Carl Morse (Sixfifty Wheel & Sprocket) 0:08:43 22 Peter Coenen 0:08:50 23 Dan Wierzba 0:09:15 24 Kevin Pomas 0:09:17 25 Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyers) 0:09:21 26 Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers) 0:09:42 27 Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Club/Eriks Bike Shop) 0:09:55 28 Matthew Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports) 0:10:00 29 Dan Szczepanski (Bel Gioioso Titletown Flyers) 0:10:27 30 Jason Mork (Twin Six) 0:10:33 31 Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle) 0:10:34 32 Chris Harold (Activator Race Team) 0:10:51 33 Frank Lowry 0:10:54 34 Cory Marty (Twin Six) 0:11:22 35 Josh Kruit (Team out of breath) 0:11:25 36 Darrell Scheppman (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:11:36 37 Jamie Snippen (JVC Michael's Cycles) 0:12:39 38 Brian Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports) 0:12:46 39 Jesse Kusserow 0:12:58 40 Jim Mauck (Team Extreme) 0:13:35 41 Bob Callaway (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee) 0:14:15 42 Brian Flug (Spring Street Sports) 0:14:17 43 Chris Roddick (2 Rivers Race Collective) 0:14:39 44 Gary Meader (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee) 0:16:11 45 Aaron Mock (Trek Bicycles) 0:16:15 46 Scott Nyland (Magnus) 0:16:51 47 Pj Braun (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:17:16 48 Patrick Flannery (5 Nines / Motorless Motion) 0:17:19 49 Ben Lasecki (Ionic Cycling) 0:17:53 50 Todd Fletcher (Vision / Attitude Sports) 0:18:33 51 Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:20:00 52 Erik Beckman (Stadium BIke) 0:20:19 53 Carey Falkenberry 0:20:42 54 Wally Kunstman (Bikes Limited LTD) 0:23:02 55 Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee) 0:24:16 56 Demetrius Banks (Team 360 / Lax Velo) 0:24:23 57 Andrew Jennings (Element Mobile) 0:24:29 58 Shane Semrow (WORS) 0:26:36 59 Bob Boone 0:28:56 60 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:50:34

Open Fat Bike Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joel Augustine 1:11:44

Cat 2 Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Gagnon 1:06:11 2 Josh Rupnow 0:00:23 3 George Kapitz 0:01:06 4 Phil Couturier 0:01:58 5 Don Slickman 6 Quentin Gniot 0:02:11 7 Lloyd Cate 8 Jeff Schifano 9 Greg Love 0:02:24 10 Cory Spaetti 0:02:32 11 Logan Grace 0:02:47 12 Derrick Reinke 0:02:51 13 Andrew Lowe 0:02:55 14 Aaron Deutchman 0:02:58 15 Andrew Feldmann 0:02:59 16 Samuel Spende 0:03:04 17 Caleb Swartz 0:03:05 18 Tom Wendland 0:03:48 19 Curt Emerson 0:03:56 20 John Bogdanske 0:04:00 21 Mark Schindel 0:04:07 22 Daniel Feldmann 0:04:17 23 Danny Schierschmidt 0:04:43 24 Christopher Osborne 0:04:46 25 Shawn Peters 0:04:54 26 Arthur O'Neil 27 Larry Hipps 0:05:07 28 Benjamin Jones 0:05:09 29 Edward Piontek 0:05:12 30 John Starich 0:05:18 31 Kevin Schmitt 0:05:19 32 Wade Flisram 33 Mike Roethel 0:05:21 34 Brad Stankowski 0:05:23 35 Kyle Krause 0:05:34 36 John Senkerik 0:05:47 37 Gerald Sorce 0:05:56 38 Jason Baer 0:05:59 39 Rich Baumgarten 40 Justin Fredricks 41 Peter Froelich 0:06:07 42 Don Iwen 0:06:12 43 Ross Bomber 0:06:14 44 Andrew Douglass 0:06:20 45 Ben Freas 0:06:26 46 Steven Lipski 0:06:34 47 Nick Desrochers 0:06:39 48 Todd Steif 0:06:41 49 Nathan Phelps 0:06:52 50 Brad Flament 0:06:55 51 Matthew Tucker 0:06:59 52 Mitch Clark 0:07:00 53 Mark Cheyne 54 Bob Benedum 0:07:06 55 Chris Krenz 0:07:08 56 Robert Pretts 0:07:13 57 Morgan Kuphal 0:07:16 58 Doug Herrick 0:07:19 59 Aaron Messenger 0:07:23 60 Dave Reich 61 Jody Arlen 0:07:27 62 Steve Welk 0:07:32 63 Brad Chovan 0:07:36 64 Matthew Lemorande 65 Dain Trittau 66 Matt Keon 0:07:40 67 Christopher Daniels 0:07:42 68 Steve Hoppman 0:07:43 69 John Granger 0:07:45 70 Brad Tennis 0:07:50 71 Thom Hineline 72 Troy Sable 73 Paul Baltus 0:07:55 74 Anthony Dombrowski 0:08:05 75 Timothy Otto 0:08:47 76 Mark Badger 0:08:49 77 Shawn Laplante 0:09:00 78 John Arpke 79 Eric Walters 0:09:06 80 William Darling 0:09:08 81 Steven Drecoll 0:09:14 82 Jerry Leair 0:09:23 83 Jacob Ahles 0:09:35 84 Paul Langenberg 0:09:37 85 Joe Kuick 0:09:49 86 Kurt Pulvermacher 0:09:51 87 Chris McDonald 0:09:59 88 Mike Mennenoh 0:10:00 89 Aaron Frink 0:10:01 90 Michael Wingertsahn 0:10:12 91 Mark Eben 0:10:39 92 John Gretzinger 93 Matthew Kletti 0:10:42 94 Dominick Martorano 0:11:03 95 Kenneth Pearson 0:11:05 96 Rowan Norman 0:11:08 97 Cody Pattison 0:11:18 98 Jesse Steinhoff 0:11:22 99 Dan Johnston 0:11:25 100 Jason Huff 0:11:27 101 Justin Schroeter 0:11:38 102 Wesley Vann 0:11:51 103 Adam Altmann 0:11:54 104 Rich Mennenoh 0:12:00 105 Brad Jorsch 0:12:52 106 Brian Coppock 0:12:55 107 Nicholas Armstrong 0:13:05 108 Elliot McGinnity-Schneider 0:13:15 109 Steve Davidson 0:13:23 110 Nate Steiner 0:14:07 111 John Norman 0:14:19 112 Jon Holcomb 0:14:26 113 Scott Smith 0:14:36 114 Christopher Endres 0:15:02 115 James Mistark 0:15:27 116 Mike Sherman 0:15:31 117 Frank Lobello 0:15:37 118 Douglas House 0:16:08 119 Andrew Schlagel 0:16:17 120 Steven Pirelli 0:16:30 121 Brad Swenson 0:16:40 122 Doug Rodenkirch 0:17:20 123 Colin Erskine 0:18:10 124 Keith Morehouse 0:18:29 125 Frank Sniadajewski 0:18:32 126 Brett Werner 0:19:41 127 Joseph Kuckuk 0:20:14 128 John Hocker 0:20:52 129 Robert Langlois 0:21:03 130 Dave Dahlman 0:22:22 131 Troy Olm 0:22:59 132 Erick Braaksma 0:25:51 133 Thomas Silbernagel 0:25:58 134 Kevin Knutson 0:26:51 135 Tim Liepert 0:27:41 136 Matthew Forst 0:28:00 137 Paul Traeger 0:29:15 138 Alex Imhoff 0:31:21 139 Todd Nutter 0:32:42 140 Gary Smits 0:37:53 141 Gregory Pesko 0:43:18

Cat 2 Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Phelps 1:16:56 2 Arianna Schafer 0:03:01 3 Allison Pieper 0:03:47 4 Michelle Wilson 0:05:07 5 Whitney Baker 6 Helmy Tennis 0:05:11 7 Hanna Mork 0:05:39 8 Christina Flisram 0:06:34 9 Megan Senderhauf 0:08:26 10 Lynne Senkerik 0:08:38 11 Kelli Piotrowski 12 Tara Michalski 0:09:51 13 Diane Callaway 0:10:13 14 Ramona Kuna 0:10:43 15 Kim Biedermann 0:10:59 16 Sue McDonald 0:11:38 17 Heather Jazdzewski 0:11:52 18 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe 0:12:55 19 Michelle Scanley 0:14:34 20 Laura Granger 0:16:01 21 Susan McGinnity 0:19:32

Cat 3 Citizen men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zachariah Radey 0:45:54 2 Cole McDicken 0:00:37 3 Alex Halfman 0:00:39 4 Greg Halverson 0:01:11 5 Daxton Mock 0:01:52 6 Raymond Pitzka 0:01:56 7 Bridger Moris 0:02:18 8 Jon Lester 0:02:21 9 Daniel Gretzinger 0:02:52 10 David Rossow 0:02:53 11 Sam Komoroske 12 Ethan Halverson 0:03:08 13 Joseph Welch 0:03:28 14 Alex Revelo 0:03:44 15 Sam Schneider 0:04:07 16 Hunter Schmitt 0:04:10 17 Jack Davies 0:04:20 18 Jack Jones 0:04:27 19 Jack Pabst 0:04:29 20 David Slickman 21 Adam Young 0:04:45 22 Jackson Jennings 0:04:47 23 Shannon Chapwesk 0:04:49 24 Bryon Anderson 0:04:56 25 Tad Bruckner 0:04:57 26 Andrew McDicken 0:05:02 27 Todd Somers 0:05:11 28 Joe Halfman 0:05:14 29 Marc Couturier 0:05:16 30 Kevin Lewis 31 Colton Campbell 0:05:25 32 Joe Paczkowski 0:05:32 33 Kaden Hodgeman 0:05:42 34 Carter Warren 0:05:43 35 Calhan Norman 0:05:45 36 Mike Desrochers 0:05:49 37 Nate Fetterer 0:05:51 38 Elliot Draxler 39 Brad Miller 0:05:52 40 Owen Reich 0:05:59 41 Brandon Hoeft 0:06:06 42 Joren Devries 0:06:07 43 Cory Desrochers 0:06:08 44 Bruce Parker 0:06:11 45 Craig Radey 0:06:21 46 Brian Olesen 0:06:23 47 Christian Pieper 0:06:36 48 Scott Niemi 0:06:37 49 Ernesto Isip 0:06:50 50 Daniel Duhm 0:07:00 51 Ray Iesalnieks 0:07:06 52 Reo Owens 53 Dylan Eggebrecht 0:07:07 54 Ben Nelson 0:07:24 55 Ben Iesalnieks 0:07:25 56 Stephen Ratasczak 0:07:39 57 Trent Gengler 0:07:44 58 Chad Conover 0:07:45 59 Peter Ackermann 0:07:53 60 Weston Verhoff 0:07:54 61 Kurt Greenslit 0:07:55 62 David Gavinski 0:07:58 63 Joshua Caron 0:08:10 64 Brandon Drake 0:08:16 65 Grey Rankin 0:08:23 66 Liam Cate 67 Steve Goddard 0:08:46 68 Kyle Suratte 69 Travis Schirpke 0:08:55 70 Robb Brabant 0:09:02 71 Chris Osborne 0:09:31 72 Steve Caron 0:09:35 73 Dwight Eben 0:09:39 74 Kyle Johnson 0:09:44 75 Dale Juedes 0:10:08 76 Wade Tasche 0:10:12 77 Eric Zarwell 0:10:14 78 Jack Koprowski 0:10:15 79 Kevin Lisowe 0:10:20 80 Garth Martino 0:10:24 81 Brad Boettcher 0:10:26 82 Brian Smith 0:10:35 83 Al Page 0:10:39 84 Dakota Smith 85 Brian Blank 0:10:40 86 Jeffrey Maxson 0:10:53 87 Chris Mattmiller 0:11:04 88 Patrick Corcoran 0:11:13 89 Tim Black 0:11:18 90 Keith Eggebrecht 0:11:31 91 Matt Kleine 0:12:02 92 Donald Howell 0:12:14 93 Seth Palomaki 0:12:23 94 Jeff Sieckert 0:12:44 95 David Verhoff 0:13:04 96 Steve Slocum 0:13:08 97 Beau Perry 0:13:10 98 Dennis Denuccio 0:13:20 99 Scott Young 0:13:40 100 Ricky Almaguer 0:13:42 101 Randy Vant Hoff 0:13:51 102 Sam Walters 0:13:54 103 Terry Bennett 0:14:06 104 Timothy Poff 0:14:32 105 Samuel Cryer 0:15:03 106 Taylor Stoiber 0:15:07 107 Paul Rettinger 0:15:12 108 Andy Erler 0:15:29 109 Bill Eckman 0:16:02 110 Dave Pringnitz 0:16:21 111 Mark Stankowski 0:16:38 112 Porter Thorpe 0:16:45 113 Collin Neuser 0:16:46 114 Otley Freymiller 0:17:00 115 Troy Gengler 0:17:23 116 Anthony Gaetano 0:19:34 117 Don Bogdanske 0:22:10 118 Reed May 0:23:35 119 Bill Campbell 0:25:34 120 Angelo Eguizabal 0:31:29 121 Derrill Peters 0:38:51

Cat 3 Citizen women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Osborne 0:54:13 2 Molly Duhm 0:00:23 3 Charity Desrochers 0:02:23 4 Jennifer Froh Kessenich 0:03:59 5 Kelsey Hopfensperger 0:04:52 6 Tricia Toll 0:04:58 7 Ella Shively 8 Sue Nash 0:05:45 9 Julie Schmitt 0:05:58 10 Jody Wentworth 0:06:45 11 Leah Fletcher 0:06:47 12 Jessica Meyer 0:07:17 13 Marcy Wentworth 0:07:19 14 Wendy Lewin 0:08:06 15 Erin Bennett 0:09:23 16 Relly Boettcher 0:09:30 17 Janis Heifner 0:12:40 18 Nicole Pedrick 0:13:34 19 Heather Bunyard 0:13:35 20 Lorissa Thorpe 0:13:41 21 Amy Dykema 0:13:43 22 Tonia Roddick 0:13:45 23 Danielle Welch 0:14:52 24 Lydia Steiner 0:15:33 25 April Knudson 0:16:17 26 Amy Young 0:19:26 27 Zoe Hazen 0:21:02 28 Amy Osborne 0:34:53 29 Christine Kysely 0:43:07