Guerra takes first WORS win in Wausau
Dendel earns women's victory
The Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) has maintained its popularity in the cross country mountain biking scene for over two decades. One of the credits to its longevity is its ability to stay fresh by changing courses from year to year, adding more variety for racers. The "Red Eye Rendezvous" in Wausau, Wisconsin. exemplified this concept once again this year by offering new and different changes to the race to keep riders on their toes. A popular race for cross country racers as well as the occasional roadie, the Red Eye Rendezvous offers miles of super fast, hard packed crushed red granite mixed in with tight singletrack laced with roots and sharp rocks. It can be a speed freak’s dream or a tire’s worst nightmare.
The elite women's field has been dominated by Cooper Dendel (Quick Stop Bike Shop) all season. The Marquette, Michigan young pro has won all four of the WORS events so far this year. Dendel uses her skills and lack of caution to fly through singletrack with seemingly impossible speed. But Cooper isn’t the only fast lady in the midwest.
April Morgan (Foundry Cycles) took advantage of the fast doubletrack lead out to grab the hole shot into the woods. She was quickly passed by a determined Cooper Dendel, but was able to maintain her position over Anna Ganju (Colectivo Cofffee). Ganju just made a return to the WORS series after taking a year off in 2013. Her third place finish took her into the podium step that had been held by Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) all season. Osborne had to end her race early due to a mechanical issue. Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/ Specialized) held onto the fourth place spot while Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/ Ciderboys) took fifth.
In the elite men's race, Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports) took his first win of the season. Guerra has shown his determination in many WORS events and was able to grab his first victory in 2014. A powerful racer with skills in technical climbing is what it takes to win in Wausau and Guerra had those qualities on Sunday. One section of the course called the Ho Chi Minh Trail is a great divider for race contenders, offering a lengthy uphill battle against jagged rocks and slick roots.
Guerra was able to put his full suspension bike to the test and gap the rest of the crowd. Hoping Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) was on his wheel, Guerra broke free of the pack. Schouten, however, dropped back into the rest of the pack and let Guerra go. Realizing he was working alone, Guerra decided to go time trial style in the last one and a half laps of the race. During the final lap of the hot race, the skies turned black and opened up to a mini monsoon.
Challenging racers with mud and wet grit, the Wausau course turned ugly. Many of the riders in the lead pack had to deal with crashes and dangerous course conditions. Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Service/ Team Wisconsin) was able to move up to the number two spot, putting Schouten into third for the finish. Schouten was followed by Eric Thompson (Mt Borah Epic Team) who finished fourth overall. Finally Corey Stelljes (5 Nines/ Motorless Motion) grabbed the number five position.
WORS continues on June 29 with the Red Flint Firecracker in Eau Claire.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports)
|1:59:11
|2
|Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)
|0:01:15
|3
|Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports)
|0:01:36
|4
|Eric Thompson (Mt. Borah Epic Team)
|5
|Corey Stelljes (5 Nines Motorless Motion)
|0:02:12
|6
|Isaac Neff (5Nines / Motorless Motion)
|0:04:46
|7
|Justin Piontek (Adventure 212 / Specialized )
|0:07:34
|8
|Trevor Olson (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)
|0:07:44
|9
|Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)
|0:08:16
|10
|Ted Hanes (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)
|0:11:56
|11
|Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
|0:12:47
|12
|Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)
|0:13:25
|13
|Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:13:51
|14
|Ryan Kleimenhagen (Wolfpack)
|15
|Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:14:24
|16
|Brad Auen (Flatwater Cycling)
|17
|John Shull (Alberto's)
|0:16:31
|18
|JW Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards)
|0:17:22
|19
|Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:19:03
|20
|Josh Shively (ORA Cycling)
|0:19:34
|21
|Vincent Steger (Brazen Dropouts/ Maxxis)
|0:19:58
|22
|Kyle Russ
|0:21:03
|23
|Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB /Trek)
|0:21:34
|24
|Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:21:38
|25
|Eric Stull (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)
|0:22:38
|26
|Cory Samz (Magnus)
|0:23:26
|27
|Andrew Senderhauf (Sixfifty / Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:23:27
|28
|Brett May (All Spoked Up)
|0:23:42
|29
|John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest)
|0:23:47
|30
|Michael Humpal (Race Pace / Specialized )
|0:24:02
|31
|Tim Scanley (Colectivo Coffee)
|0:24:16
|32
|Taylor Bogdanske (Sixfifty / Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:26:12
|33
|Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB /Trek)
|0:26:33
|34
|Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp-Intelligentsia Cycling)
|0:27:38
|35
|Chad Dean (5Nines Motorless Motion)
|0:29:33
|36
|Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts)
|0:30:18
|37
|Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB /Trek)
|0:30:39
|38
|Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)
|0:33:55
|39
|Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:34:10
|40
|Bill Street (Kuhl / Velo City / Rocky Mtn)
|0:37:32
|41
|Chris Fellows (J & R Cycle)
|0:44:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cooper Dendel Quick Stop Bike Shop)
|1:46:52
|2
|April Morgan (Foundry Cycles)
|0:00:56
|3
|Anna Ganju
|0:05:58
|4
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized )
|0:06:55
|5
|Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys)
|0:07:56
|6
|Evelyn Johnson (Linear Sports MTB)
|0:12:55
|7
|Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cycling)
|0:12:59
|8
|Madeleine Puissant (Linear Sport MTB /Trek)
|0:14:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fletcher Arlen Midwest Devo)
|1:34:32
|2
|Isaac Wendt (Bikes + Boards\ Rasta)
|0:09:00
|3
|Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme)
|0:12:59
|4
|Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)
|0:13:05
|5
|Ted Kretzmann (Wadez' Bike Shop)
|0:15:43
|6
|Nolan Steig (JVC/ Michaels Cycles)
|0:22:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyra Jackson
|1:15:08
|2
|Keely Jackson
|0:13:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Gosse (Anybody's Bikeshop)
|1:48:41
|2
|Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo Sharks Twin Six)
|0:01:52
|3
|Steven Schaefer
|0:02:01
|4
|Steve Jeske Pedal Moraine)
|0:04:10
|5
|Charles Girkins (Wade's Bike Shop)
|0:04:11
|6
|Daniel Trupp
|0:05:59
|7
|Jeff Steckbauer Rib Mnt Cycles)
|0:06:12
|8
|Rodney Moon (Bikes LtD/Scenic Concepts)
|0:07:19
|9
|Aaron Fleming (Michael's Cycles / JVC)
|0:23:22
|10
|Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited)
|0:27:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karlene Olson Team 360)
|1:21:46
|2
|Emily Osowski (Senex Cycle)
|0:04:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Ano KS Engery Services Team WI)
|1:41:20
|2
|Alexander Meyer (Uncle Dicks Shred Squad)
|0:00:22
|3
|Dustin Marsh (Eau Claire Bike and Sport)
|0:00:23
|4
|Casey Griesemer (2 Rivers Race Collective)
|0:00:24
|5
|Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)
|0:00:53
|6
|Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers)
|0:00:56
|7
|Jeremy Ostrowski (Psimet Racing)
|0:02:26
|8
|Ryan Rollins (Linear Sport MTB /Trek)
|0:02:32
|9
|Ron Knutowski (Milwaukee Bicycle Co. /Twin Six)
|0:03:44
|10
|John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:03:52
|11
|Aaron Roecker (Sixfifty)
|0:04:46
|12
|Eric Stanke (Broken Spoke Cycling Team)
|0:04:57
|13
|Martin Reza (bike connection/ Wheel and Sprocket)
|0:05:01
|14
|Mitchell Dreher (Vision Cycling)
|0:05:11
|15
|Taylor Kimberly
|0:05:29
|16
|Jason Gibson TwinSix Metal G)
|0:06:12
|17
|Brad Skillicorn (Brones)
|0:06:51
|18
|Patrick Diamond (South Shore Cyclery)
|0:06:56
|19
|Scott Trierweiler (Broken Spoke cycles)
|0:07:01
|20
|Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles / JVC)
|0:08:29
|21
|Carl Morse (Sixfifty Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:08:43
|22
|Peter Coenen
|0:08:50
|23
|Dan Wierzba
|0:09:15
|24
|Kevin Pomas
|0:09:17
|25
|Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyers)
|0:09:21
|26
|Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers)
|0:09:42
|27
|Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Club/Eriks Bike Shop)
|0:09:55
|28
|Matthew Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports)
|0:10:00
|29
|Dan Szczepanski (Bel Gioioso Titletown Flyers)
|0:10:27
|30
|Jason Mork (Twin Six)
|0:10:33
|31
|Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle)
|0:10:34
|32
|Chris Harold (Activator Race Team)
|0:10:51
|33
|Frank Lowry
|0:10:54
|34
|Cory Marty (Twin Six)
|0:11:22
|35
|Josh Kruit (Team out of breath)
|0:11:25
|36
|Darrell Scheppman (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:11:36
|37
|Jamie Snippen (JVC Michael's Cycles)
|0:12:39
|38
|Brian Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports)
|0:12:46
|39
|Jesse Kusserow
|0:12:58
|40
|Jim Mauck (Team Extreme)
|0:13:35
|41
|Bob Callaway (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)
|0:14:15
|42
|Brian Flug (Spring Street Sports)
|0:14:17
|43
|Chris Roddick (2 Rivers Race Collective)
|0:14:39
|44
|Gary Meader (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)
|0:16:11
|45
|Aaron Mock (Trek Bicycles)
|0:16:15
|46
|Scott Nyland (Magnus)
|0:16:51
|47
|Pj Braun (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:17:16
|48
|Patrick Flannery (5 Nines / Motorless Motion)
|0:17:19
|49
|Ben Lasecki (Ionic Cycling)
|0:17:53
|50
|Todd Fletcher (Vision / Attitude Sports)
|0:18:33
|51
|Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:20:00
|52
|Erik Beckman (Stadium BIke)
|0:20:19
|53
|Carey Falkenberry
|0:20:42
|54
|Wally Kunstman (Bikes Limited LTD)
|0:23:02
|55
|Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee)
|0:24:16
|56
|Demetrius Banks (Team 360 / Lax Velo)
|0:24:23
|57
|Andrew Jennings (Element Mobile)
|0:24:29
|58
|Shane Semrow (WORS)
|0:26:36
|59
|Bob Boone
|0:28:56
|60
|Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:50:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joel Augustine
|1:11:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Gagnon
|1:06:11
|2
|Josh Rupnow
|0:00:23
|3
|George Kapitz
|0:01:06
|4
|Phil Couturier
|0:01:58
|5
|Don Slickman
|6
|Quentin Gniot
|0:02:11
|7
|Lloyd Cate
|8
|Jeff Schifano
|9
|Greg Love
|0:02:24
|10
|Cory Spaetti
|0:02:32
|11
|Logan Grace
|0:02:47
|12
|Derrick Reinke
|0:02:51
|13
|Andrew Lowe
|0:02:55
|14
|Aaron Deutchman
|0:02:58
|15
|Andrew Feldmann
|0:02:59
|16
|Samuel Spende
|0:03:04
|17
|Caleb Swartz
|0:03:05
|18
|Tom Wendland
|0:03:48
|19
|Curt Emerson
|0:03:56
|20
|John Bogdanske
|0:04:00
|21
|Mark Schindel
|0:04:07
|22
|Daniel Feldmann
|0:04:17
|23
|Danny Schierschmidt
|0:04:43
|24
|Christopher Osborne
|0:04:46
|25
|Shawn Peters
|0:04:54
|26
|Arthur O'Neil
|27
|Larry Hipps
|0:05:07
|28
|Benjamin Jones
|0:05:09
|29
|Edward Piontek
|0:05:12
|30
|John Starich
|0:05:18
|31
|Kevin Schmitt
|0:05:19
|32
|Wade Flisram
|33
|Mike Roethel
|0:05:21
|34
|Brad Stankowski
|0:05:23
|35
|Kyle Krause
|0:05:34
|36
|John Senkerik
|0:05:47
|37
|Gerald Sorce
|0:05:56
|38
|Jason Baer
|0:05:59
|39
|Rich Baumgarten
|40
|Justin Fredricks
|41
|Peter Froelich
|0:06:07
|42
|Don Iwen
|0:06:12
|43
|Ross Bomber
|0:06:14
|44
|Andrew Douglass
|0:06:20
|45
|Ben Freas
|0:06:26
|46
|Steven Lipski
|0:06:34
|47
|Nick Desrochers
|0:06:39
|48
|Todd Steif
|0:06:41
|49
|Nathan Phelps
|0:06:52
|50
|Brad Flament
|0:06:55
|51
|Matthew Tucker
|0:06:59
|52
|Mitch Clark
|0:07:00
|53
|Mark Cheyne
|54
|Bob Benedum
|0:07:06
|55
|Chris Krenz
|0:07:08
|56
|Robert Pretts
|0:07:13
|57
|Morgan Kuphal
|0:07:16
|58
|Doug Herrick
|0:07:19
|59
|Aaron Messenger
|0:07:23
|60
|Dave Reich
|61
|Jody Arlen
|0:07:27
|62
|Steve Welk
|0:07:32
|63
|Brad Chovan
|0:07:36
|64
|Matthew Lemorande
|65
|Dain Trittau
|66
|Matt Keon
|0:07:40
|67
|Christopher Daniels
|0:07:42
|68
|Steve Hoppman
|0:07:43
|69
|John Granger
|0:07:45
|70
|Brad Tennis
|0:07:50
|71
|Thom Hineline
|72
|Troy Sable
|73
|Paul Baltus
|0:07:55
|74
|Anthony Dombrowski
|0:08:05
|75
|Timothy Otto
|0:08:47
|76
|Mark Badger
|0:08:49
|77
|Shawn Laplante
|0:09:00
|78
|John Arpke
|79
|Eric Walters
|0:09:06
|80
|William Darling
|0:09:08
|81
|Steven Drecoll
|0:09:14
|82
|Jerry Leair
|0:09:23
|83
|Jacob Ahles
|0:09:35
|84
|Paul Langenberg
|0:09:37
|85
|Joe Kuick
|0:09:49
|86
|Kurt Pulvermacher
|0:09:51
|87
|Chris McDonald
|0:09:59
|88
|Mike Mennenoh
|0:10:00
|89
|Aaron Frink
|0:10:01
|90
|Michael Wingertsahn
|0:10:12
|91
|Mark Eben
|0:10:39
|92
|John Gretzinger
|93
|Matthew Kletti
|0:10:42
|94
|Dominick Martorano
|0:11:03
|95
|Kenneth Pearson
|0:11:05
|96
|Rowan Norman
|0:11:08
|97
|Cody Pattison
|0:11:18
|98
|Jesse Steinhoff
|0:11:22
|99
|Dan Johnston
|0:11:25
|100
|Jason Huff
|0:11:27
|101
|Justin Schroeter
|0:11:38
|102
|Wesley Vann
|0:11:51
|103
|Adam Altmann
|0:11:54
|104
|Rich Mennenoh
|0:12:00
|105
|Brad Jorsch
|0:12:52
|106
|Brian Coppock
|0:12:55
|107
|Nicholas Armstrong
|0:13:05
|108
|Elliot McGinnity-Schneider
|0:13:15
|109
|Steve Davidson
|0:13:23
|110
|Nate Steiner
|0:14:07
|111
|John Norman
|0:14:19
|112
|Jon Holcomb
|0:14:26
|113
|Scott Smith
|0:14:36
|114
|Christopher Endres
|0:15:02
|115
|James Mistark
|0:15:27
|116
|Mike Sherman
|0:15:31
|117
|Frank Lobello
|0:15:37
|118
|Douglas House
|0:16:08
|119
|Andrew Schlagel
|0:16:17
|120
|Steven Pirelli
|0:16:30
|121
|Brad Swenson
|0:16:40
|122
|Doug Rodenkirch
|0:17:20
|123
|Colin Erskine
|0:18:10
|124
|Keith Morehouse
|0:18:29
|125
|Frank Sniadajewski
|0:18:32
|126
|Brett Werner
|0:19:41
|127
|Joseph Kuckuk
|0:20:14
|128
|John Hocker
|0:20:52
|129
|Robert Langlois
|0:21:03
|130
|Dave Dahlman
|0:22:22
|131
|Troy Olm
|0:22:59
|132
|Erick Braaksma
|0:25:51
|133
|Thomas Silbernagel
|0:25:58
|134
|Kevin Knutson
|0:26:51
|135
|Tim Liepert
|0:27:41
|136
|Matthew Forst
|0:28:00
|137
|Paul Traeger
|0:29:15
|138
|Alex Imhoff
|0:31:21
|139
|Todd Nutter
|0:32:42
|140
|Gary Smits
|0:37:53
|141
|Gregory Pesko
|0:43:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Phelps
|1:16:56
|2
|Arianna Schafer
|0:03:01
|3
|Allison Pieper
|0:03:47
|4
|Michelle Wilson
|0:05:07
|5
|Whitney Baker
|6
|Helmy Tennis
|0:05:11
|7
|Hanna Mork
|0:05:39
|8
|Christina Flisram
|0:06:34
|9
|Megan Senderhauf
|0:08:26
|10
|Lynne Senkerik
|0:08:38
|11
|Kelli Piotrowski
|12
|Tara Michalski
|0:09:51
|13
|Diane Callaway
|0:10:13
|14
|Ramona Kuna
|0:10:43
|15
|Kim Biedermann
|0:10:59
|16
|Sue McDonald
|0:11:38
|17
|Heather Jazdzewski
|0:11:52
|18
|Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe
|0:12:55
|19
|Michelle Scanley
|0:14:34
|20
|Laura Granger
|0:16:01
|21
|Susan McGinnity
|0:19:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachariah Radey
|0:45:54
|2
|Cole McDicken
|0:00:37
|3
|Alex Halfman
|0:00:39
|4
|Greg Halverson
|0:01:11
|5
|Daxton Mock
|0:01:52
|6
|Raymond Pitzka
|0:01:56
|7
|Bridger Moris
|0:02:18
|8
|Jon Lester
|0:02:21
|9
|Daniel Gretzinger
|0:02:52
|10
|David Rossow
|0:02:53
|11
|Sam Komoroske
|12
|Ethan Halverson
|0:03:08
|13
|Joseph Welch
|0:03:28
|14
|Alex Revelo
|0:03:44
|15
|Sam Schneider
|0:04:07
|16
|Hunter Schmitt
|0:04:10
|17
|Jack Davies
|0:04:20
|18
|Jack Jones
|0:04:27
|19
|Jack Pabst
|0:04:29
|20
|David Slickman
|21
|Adam Young
|0:04:45
|22
|Jackson Jennings
|0:04:47
|23
|Shannon Chapwesk
|0:04:49
|24
|Bryon Anderson
|0:04:56
|25
|Tad Bruckner
|0:04:57
|26
|Andrew McDicken
|0:05:02
|27
|Todd Somers
|0:05:11
|28
|Joe Halfman
|0:05:14
|29
|Marc Couturier
|0:05:16
|30
|Kevin Lewis
|31
|Colton Campbell
|0:05:25
|32
|Joe Paczkowski
|0:05:32
|33
|Kaden Hodgeman
|0:05:42
|34
|Carter Warren
|0:05:43
|35
|Calhan Norman
|0:05:45
|36
|Mike Desrochers
|0:05:49
|37
|Nate Fetterer
|0:05:51
|38
|Elliot Draxler
|39
|Brad Miller
|0:05:52
|40
|Owen Reich
|0:05:59
|41
|Brandon Hoeft
|0:06:06
|42
|Joren Devries
|0:06:07
|43
|Cory Desrochers
|0:06:08
|44
|Bruce Parker
|0:06:11
|45
|Craig Radey
|0:06:21
|46
|Brian Olesen
|0:06:23
|47
|Christian Pieper
|0:06:36
|48
|Scott Niemi
|0:06:37
|49
|Ernesto Isip
|0:06:50
|50
|Daniel Duhm
|0:07:00
|51
|Ray Iesalnieks
|0:07:06
|52
|Reo Owens
|53
|Dylan Eggebrecht
|0:07:07
|54
|Ben Nelson
|0:07:24
|55
|Ben Iesalnieks
|0:07:25
|56
|Stephen Ratasczak
|0:07:39
|57
|Trent Gengler
|0:07:44
|58
|Chad Conover
|0:07:45
|59
|Peter Ackermann
|0:07:53
|60
|Weston Verhoff
|0:07:54
|61
|Kurt Greenslit
|0:07:55
|62
|David Gavinski
|0:07:58
|63
|Joshua Caron
|0:08:10
|64
|Brandon Drake
|0:08:16
|65
|Grey Rankin
|0:08:23
|66
|Liam Cate
|67
|Steve Goddard
|0:08:46
|68
|Kyle Suratte
|69
|Travis Schirpke
|0:08:55
|70
|Robb Brabant
|0:09:02
|71
|Chris Osborne
|0:09:31
|72
|Steve Caron
|0:09:35
|73
|Dwight Eben
|0:09:39
|74
|Kyle Johnson
|0:09:44
|75
|Dale Juedes
|0:10:08
|76
|Wade Tasche
|0:10:12
|77
|Eric Zarwell
|0:10:14
|78
|Jack Koprowski
|0:10:15
|79
|Kevin Lisowe
|0:10:20
|80
|Garth Martino
|0:10:24
|81
|Brad Boettcher
|0:10:26
|82
|Brian Smith
|0:10:35
|83
|Al Page
|0:10:39
|84
|Dakota Smith
|85
|Brian Blank
|0:10:40
|86
|Jeffrey Maxson
|0:10:53
|87
|Chris Mattmiller
|0:11:04
|88
|Patrick Corcoran
|0:11:13
|89
|Tim Black
|0:11:18
|90
|Keith Eggebrecht
|0:11:31
|91
|Matt Kleine
|0:12:02
|92
|Donald Howell
|0:12:14
|93
|Seth Palomaki
|0:12:23
|94
|Jeff Sieckert
|0:12:44
|95
|David Verhoff
|0:13:04
|96
|Steve Slocum
|0:13:08
|97
|Beau Perry
|0:13:10
|98
|Dennis Denuccio
|0:13:20
|99
|Scott Young
|0:13:40
|100
|Ricky Almaguer
|0:13:42
|101
|Randy Vant Hoff
|0:13:51
|102
|Sam Walters
|0:13:54
|103
|Terry Bennett
|0:14:06
|104
|Timothy Poff
|0:14:32
|105
|Samuel Cryer
|0:15:03
|106
|Taylor Stoiber
|0:15:07
|107
|Paul Rettinger
|0:15:12
|108
|Andy Erler
|0:15:29
|109
|Bill Eckman
|0:16:02
|110
|Dave Pringnitz
|0:16:21
|111
|Mark Stankowski
|0:16:38
|112
|Porter Thorpe
|0:16:45
|113
|Collin Neuser
|0:16:46
|114
|Otley Freymiller
|0:17:00
|115
|Troy Gengler
|0:17:23
|116
|Anthony Gaetano
|0:19:34
|117
|Don Bogdanske
|0:22:10
|118
|Reed May
|0:23:35
|119
|Bill Campbell
|0:25:34
|120
|Angelo Eguizabal
|0:31:29
|121
|Derrill Peters
|0:38:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Osborne
|0:54:13
|2
|Molly Duhm
|0:00:23
|3
|Charity Desrochers
|0:02:23
|4
|Jennifer Froh Kessenich
|0:03:59
|5
|Kelsey Hopfensperger
|0:04:52
|6
|Tricia Toll
|0:04:58
|7
|Ella Shively
|8
|Sue Nash
|0:05:45
|9
|Julie Schmitt
|0:05:58
|10
|Jody Wentworth
|0:06:45
|11
|Leah Fletcher
|0:06:47
|12
|Jessica Meyer
|0:07:17
|13
|Marcy Wentworth
|0:07:19
|14
|Wendy Lewin
|0:08:06
|15
|Erin Bennett
|0:09:23
|16
|Relly Boettcher
|0:09:30
|17
|Janis Heifner
|0:12:40
|18
|Nicole Pedrick
|0:13:34
|19
|Heather Bunyard
|0:13:35
|20
|Lorissa Thorpe
|0:13:41
|21
|Amy Dykema
|0:13:43
|22
|Tonia Roddick
|0:13:45
|23
|Danielle Welch
|0:14:52
|24
|Lydia Steiner
|0:15:33
|25
|April Knudson
|0:16:17
|26
|Amy Young
|0:19:26
|27
|Zoe Hazen
|0:21:02
|28
|Amy Osborne
|0:34:53
|29
|Christine Kysely
|0:43:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sky Schmitt
|0:25:41
|2
|Jack Spende
|0:01:05
|3
|Jaeden Langenberg
|0:01:11
|4
|William Frank
|0:01:21
|5
|Ben Komoroske
|0:01:31
|6
|Nick Niemi
|0:01:37
|7
|Andrew Ostrowski
|0:01:48
|8
|Kaleb Moore
|0:02:02
|9
|Dylan Waldner
|10
|Lunden Friberg
|0:02:28
|11
|Katy McDicken
|0:03:03
|12
|Corbin Hodgeman
|0:03:05
|13
|Kade Brabant
|0:03:10
|14
|Ethan Janssen
|0:03:11
|15
|Mason Huff
|0:03:15
|16
|Elijah Johnson
|0:03:23
|17
|Anders Davidson
|0:03:26
|18
|Aidan Lemorande
|0:03:27
|19
|Daniel Brown
|0:03:33
|20
|Griffin May
|0:03:35
|21
|Brennan Cate
|0:03:47
|22
|Jayce Dickman
|0:03:55
|23
|Mckenna Dwyer
|0:04:19
|24
|Sam Hansen
|0:04:34
|25
|Emmit Kuphal
|0:04:37
|26
|Jacob Mork
|0:04:50
|27
|Elliot Harold
|0:04:59
|28
|Carson Lisowe
|0:05:24
|29
|Saxon Swan
|0:05:29
|30
|Hayden Poff
|0:05:33
|31
|Stephen Liepert
|0:05:38
|32
|Isaac Schoen
|0:06:07
|33
|Bergen Anderson
|0:06:17
|34
|Brooklyn Waldner
|0:06:19
|35
|Colin Knowles
|0:06:21
|36
|Lucas Fletcher
|0:06:32
|37
|Will Knowles
|0:06:37
|38
|Hunter Gengler
|0:06:41
|39
|Nick Koprowski
|0:06:42
|40
|Samuel Keon
|0:06:59
|41
|Magnus Davidson
|0:07:15
|42
|Nathaniel Osborne
|0:07:16
|43
|Andrew Vant Hoff
|0:07:20
|44
|Katherine Schafer
|0:07:33
|45
|Justin Munzur
|0:07:36
|46
|Megan Lester
|0:07:39
|47
|George Colbert
|0:08:09
|48
|Isaac Johnson
|0:08:13
|49
|Benjamin Eben
|0:08:40
|50
|Antonia Gengler
|0:08:42
|51
|Trey Laudolff
|0:08:45
|52
|Kendra Schmitt
|0:08:54
|53
|Gavin Black
|0:09:13
|54
|Asa Guerra
|0:09:15
|55
|Harlan Colbert
|0:09:33
|56
|Cameron Bub
|0:09:35
|57
|Brody Flament
|0:09:48
|58
|Eric Boettcher
|59
|Reece Rimrodt
|0:10:17
|60
|Sebastian Armstrong
|0:10:18
|61
|Brennen Huff
|0:10:24
|62
|Willow Kapitz
|0:10:51
|63
|Bailey Bunyard
|0:10:58
|64
|Charles M Anderson
|0:10:59
|65
|Morgan Ostrowski
|0:11:12
|66
|Matthew Olesen
|0:11:20
|67
|Cal McDonald
|0:11:54
|68
|Domenico Schifano
|0:12:21
|69
|Keagyn Schoone
|0:12:26
|70
|Kirsten Waldner
|0:12:44
|71
|Claire Kaiser
|0:13:00
|72
|Hunter Lester
|0:13:29
|73
|Tyler Young
|0:13:40
|74
|Amara Lisowe
|0:13:51
|75
|Henrique Lowe
|0:13:53
|76
|Jakob Morehouse
|0:13:55
|77
|Brianna Fletcher
|0:14:06
|78
|Charis Guerra
|0:14:08
|79
|Sawyer Zydzik
|0:14:18
|80
|Oliver Maxson
|0:14:36
|81
|Will Spende
|0:14:38
|82
|Adelaide Hazen
|0:14:46
|83
|Mikhail Madaus
|0:15:26
|84
|Aryana Knudson
|0:15:27
|85
|Bode Erickson
|0:15:29
|86
|Macy Lester
|0:16:23
|87
|Anastasia Brown
|0:16:27
|88
|Finnley Halvorson
|0:16:29
|89
|Banks Laplante
|0:16:36
|90
|Elijah Knutowski
|0:17:00
|91
|Eliza Blank
|0:17:30
|92
|Anthony Gaetano
|0:17:56
|93
|Gavin Knudson
|0:19:11
|94
|Sydney Knutowski
|0:20:21
|95
|Thatcher Werner
|0:21:33
|96
|Ethan Pichette
|0:21:51
|97
|Caiden Roddick
|0:21:53
|98
|Sawyer Mork
|0:21:54
|99
|Jayce Mork
|0:22:04
|100
|Skyler Werner
|0:22:51
|101
|Mollie Schmidt
|0:23:29
|102
|Peter Blank
|0:26:17
|103
|Olivia Yates
|0:28:52
|104
|Lauren Duhm
|0:31:31
