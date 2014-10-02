Trending

Matter grabs another win to take lead in WORS

Motivated Kriete rides to victory in women's race

Image 1 of 8

Brian Matter gets into the singletrack first in final lap

Brian Matter gets into the singletrack first in final lap
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 2 of 8

Women's podium Left to right: Sarah Agena, Lori Sable, Lindsey Kriete, Lisa Krayer, Madeleine Puissant

Women's podium Left to right: Sarah Agena, Lori Sable, Lindsey Kriete, Lisa Krayer, Madeleine Puissant
(Image credit: Amy Dykema)
Image 3 of 8

Men's podium Left to right: Ben Senkerik, Corey Stelljes, Isaac Neff, Brian Matter, Nathan Guerra, Justin Piontek, Joseph Maloney, Ray Nelson

Men's podium Left to right: Ben Senkerik, Corey Stelljes, Isaac Neff, Brian Matter, Nathan Guerra, Justin Piontek, Joseph Maloney, Ray Nelson
(Image credit: Amy Dykema)
Image 4 of 8

Lori Sable is in her element with singletrack

Lori Sable is in her element with singletrack
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 5 of 8

Lisa Krayer chases Kriete down-

Lisa Krayer chases Kriete down-
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 6 of 8

Local Lindsey Kriete shows how familiar she is with the course

Local Lindsey Kriete shows how familiar she is with the course
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 7 of 8

Isaac Neff hangs onto third alone

Isaac Neff hangs onto third alone
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Image 8 of 8

Nathan Guerra leads start climb for the sprint prime

Nathan Guerra leads start climb for the sprint prime
(Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) held its penultimate race of the 2014 season this past weekend in Franklin, Wisconsin. Named The Colectivo Coffee Bean Classic, the race features burning climbs ascending a downhill bike park that hovers over miles of flowing singletrack in its basin. And yes, there was also coffee to get riders revved up for one of the last beautiful sunny days Wisconsin is likely to have this season.

The elite men's race started hot with Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports) and Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services) duking it out for the hole shot premium atop the first climb. Guerra impressively stayed in the lead for much of the race, saving enough matches after the sprint.

The first lap was a shortened prologue with two significant climbs. This allowed racers room to grab their spot before hitting the very narrow singletrack. The lead group was occupied by Brian Matter (KS Energy Services), Isaac Neff (5 Nines/Motorless Motion), Corey Stelljes (5 Nines/ Motorless Motion), Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized), Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme), Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) along with Guerra and Maloney.

The group got a little smaller each lap with only Guerra, Matter, Neff and Piontek hanging on through the third lap. Guerra, who has held the overall lead in points for the WORS series throughout most of the season, held the lead until the final lap. Matter made his move on the first climb of the final lap, sprinting away from Guerra to get into the singletrack first.

Matter spent part of the race thinking about taking the overall WORS 2014 victory, that is, when he wasn’t wondering if the Packers won. He did his math and with this win, he cannot be passed in overall points. For Guerra, even a win at the final race would leave him one point behind Matter, and that is if Matter doesn’t race. But he will end up with his best season at 2nd overall. After Matter and Guerra took first and second in race, Neff rolled in for 3rd, shaking off Piontek by only 13 seconds.

Spectators of the women’s race saw an impressive climb by Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/ Cider Boys) as she tried to repeat history and win the sprint prime for a second year in a row. After clinching her $100 prize, she was quickly passed by Lindsey Kriete (Benelux Racing). Kriete has not appeared at a WORS race since 2013, which left fans wondering who the mystery rider was. It’s not everyday a woman can come out and lead a pack of some of the fastest women in Wisconsin. But Kriete is not new to WORS racing as she has many wins under her belt.

Not far behind her was Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) working closely with her competitor and friend, Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine). It is not uncommon for racers to become close friends in the WORS community, in fact, all three women decided to do their post race interview together as they congratulated each other on their race. Kriete had an especially emotional reason she raced as she dedicated her victory to the loss of her dog, Izzy. Kriete said that she has not raced much but wanted to come out to pay tribute to her lost friend.

The 2014 WORS season comes to a close October 12th with the Sheboygan Bicycle Company MTB Challenge in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The traditional closer for WORS is a favorite of many racers. It can be relaxed for racers that have their final positions locked in or a mad scramble for points for racers that don’t. The course has many spectator friendly features that are easily accessible by foot. Included are a creek crossing, a downhill log jump and the infamous "Equalizer" a hill so steep and narrow that racers who are able to climb it without putting a foot down earn a crisp $5 bill at the top.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brian Matter (KS Energy Services / Team WI)1:32:24
2Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports)0:00:18
3Isaac Neff (5Nines / Motorless Motion)0:01:53
4Justin Piontek (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:02:06
5Corey Stelljes (5 Nines Motorless Motion)0:02:08
6Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:03:03
7Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)0:05:11
8Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:05:28
9Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)0:05:35
10Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde)0:05:50
11David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket)0:07:32
12Tim Racette (KS Energy Service / Team WI)0:07:45
13Trevor Olson (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)0:08:25
14Michael Naughton (Wheelwerksbikes.com)0:08:35
15Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:08:51
16John Shull (Alberto's)0:08:51
17JW Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards)0:08:53
18Cory Samz (2 Rivers Racing Collective)0:09:15
19Kyle Russ0:09:42
20Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports)0:09:44
21Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team)0:10:08
22Ted Hanes (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)0:10:21
23Benjamin Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:10:43
24Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)0:10:46
25Andrew Senderhauf (Sixfifty / Wheel & Sprocket)0:11:01
26Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport)0:11:05
27Mike Budd (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:12:02
28Joshua Meyer (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:12:25
29Michael Humpal (Race Pace / Specialized)0:12:54
30Brett May (All Spoked Up)0:13:14
31Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:13:22
32Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts)0:13:32
33Tim Scanley (Colectivo Coffee)0:13:37
34Casey Griesemer (2 Rivers Race Collective)0:13:50
35John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest)0:14:04
36David Poulton (Activator)0:15:32
37Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:15:36
38Eric Stull (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo Coffee)0:15:50
39Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling)0:15:55
40Taylor Bogdanske (SixFifty / Wheel & Sprocket)0:16:19
41David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle)0:17:47
42Chad Dean (5Nines Motorless Motion)0:19:53
43Mikey Verhagen (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:20:26
44Christando Lombardo (Cdlombardo@hotmail.com)0:21:29
45Taylor Kimberly0:21:44
46Bill Street (Kuhl/Rocky Mountain/Velocity)0:22:11
47Chris Fellows (J&R Cycle Lombard IL)0:22:20

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kriete Lindsey (Benelux Racing)1:24:59
2Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:01:32
3Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine)0:01:36
4Madeleine Puissant (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:03:13
5Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys)0:05:58
6Jeanne Hornak (Vision Cyclingt Vision)0:07:51
7Evelyn Racette (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)0:08:42

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)1:22:01
2Connor McColl (MidWest Devod Composite)0:07:51

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Poulton (Midwest Divo)1:10:26

Cat. 1/2 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Schaefer1:22:55
2Erik Pueschner (Team 360 P/B Kickapoo Coffee)0:00:28
3Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:03:08
4Allen Brunner0:06:03
5Jose Rodriguez0:07:16
6Christopher Gabrielson (Baraboo SharksTwin Six)0:09:24

Cat. 1/2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wendy Gaddey1:03:38
2April Dombrowski (Team SixFifty/Wheel & Sprocket)0:01:17
3Whitney Baker (Cafe de Arts)0:02:14
4Emily Keon (Collectivo Coffee Racing)0:06:53
5Kristina Navarro (UW Whitewater)0:15:34

Cat. 2 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Rollins (Linear Sport MTB / TREK)1:19:27
2Martin Reza (bike connection)0:00:46
3Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers)0:00:49
4Jason Gibson (TwinSix Metal Gear N Up)0:01:39
5Ron Knutowski (Milwaukee Bicycle / Twinsix)0:01:58
6Scott House (Heaels)0:02:47
7Scott Xeldnuizen (J+B Cycle)0:02:49
8Erik Beckman (Stadium BIke)0:03:06
9Glen Stroik (Team Wisconsin/KS Energy Servi)0:03:28
10Benjamin Neubauer (Winnebago Bicycle)0:03:44
11Martin Tank II (All Spoked Up / Norway)0:03:54
12Ken Naef (JB Cycleks)0:04:08
13Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:04:10
14Brian Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports)0:04:16
15Matthew Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports)0:04:18
16Michael Eckert0:05:02
17Ryan Durepo (Rynopower)0:05:14
18Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)0:05:18
19Jason Mork (Twin Six)0:05:20
20Roy Bailey (Brazen Dropouts)0:05:22
21Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Club/Eriks Bike Sho)0:05:23
22Caleb Kitzerow (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:05:31
23Dan Szczepanski (Bel Gioioso Titletown Flyers)0:06:32
24Wally Kunstman (Bikes Limited LTD)0:07:01
25Chris Harold (Activator RaceTeam)0:07:06
26Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee)0:07:35
27Dave Blanke (The Bike Haven)0:07:40
28Scott Trierweiler (Broken Spoke cycles)0:07:43
29Krystian Pac (RBiKES.com-POLSKA)0:08:01
30Cory Marty (Twin Six)0:08:05
31Chris Roddick (2 Rivers Race Collective)0:08:08
32Brett Eugerle0:09:14
33Rick Walls (Milwaukee Bicycle Company)0:10:17
34Carl Morse (Sixfifty Wheel& Sprocket)0:11:51
35Scott Nyland (Magnus)0:12:40
36Todd Fletcher (Vision / Attitude Sports)0:13:48
37Jeff Hammond0:13:55

Latest on Cyclingnews