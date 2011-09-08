Image 1 of 8 Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing / Felt) motors through the feed area at WORS Reforestation. (Image credit: Tammy VandeZande) Image 2 of 8 A crowd awaits the start of the amateur awards at the WORS Reforestation Ramble. (Image credit: Amy Dykema) Image 3 of 8 The elite men men crest a small rise before the drag race to the first singletrack. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 4 of 8 The elite women's field starts at the WORS Reforestation Ramble (Image credit: Melissa Kennedy) Image 5 of 8 The elite men men start at the WORS Reforestation Ramble (Image credit: Melissa Kennedy) Image 6 of 8 Cole House (RealCycling.com) leads Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) through the singletrack at the WORS Reforestation Ramble. (Image credit: Melissa Kennedy) Image 7 of 8 Darrin Braun (airborn) and teammate Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) having another great race at the WORS Reforestation Ramble. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 8 of 8 The Cat. 2 women Cat 2 women crest the start rise at the WORS Reforestation Ramble. Always highly attended in the women's field, the Ramble boasted over 110 female competitors at all levels, from Pro to "First-Timer". (Image credit: Niki Frazier)

Over 700 racers lined up at the ninth race in the 2011 Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) on Sunday, the Reforestation Ramble outside Green Bay Wisconsin. Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) and Cole House (RealCyclist.com) won the elite contests.

Both finishes may prove to be decisive for the overall in the Wisconsin Off Road Series. Eppen, who is in contention with defending champion Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison), now has a firm grasp on the series lead. House, though not racing for the series overall, nevertheless may have created a tipping point between several strong contenders by taking the win.

Although the 36-mile race was longer than most WORS distances, House went with a solo attack from the start. Coming out of the first section of singletrack, he had gapped all but recent Ore To Shore winner Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek). Matter fought up to House's wheel and the two dueled for three long laps. The race came down to a sprint, and House had the edge. Matter took second, and in a small incidence of WORS-community humor, was presented with his elite prize money in a commemorative Green Bay Packer's Superbowl envelope. Matter is well known within WORS as a Steelers fan.

Kim Eppen stayed away from the women's field and powered to a gap of nearly two minutes ahead of second place finisher Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized). This season is Agena's first in the elite field, and her Reforestation finish was her best yet at a WORS race.

The next WORS event is Treadfest located at the Grand Geneva Resort outside Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Best times in the amateur categories were

Cat. 2 Comp Men - Kyle Sarasin of Marquette, Michigan

Cat. 2 Men - Andrew Tegge of Suamico, Wisconsin

Cat. 2 Women - Maria Statz of Plover, Wisconsin

Cat. 3 Men - Mitch Otto of Appleton, Wisconsin

Cat. 3 Women - Becky Unterriker of Appleton, Wisconsin

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cole House (RealCyclist.com) 2:13:12 2 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:00:01 3 Nathan Guerra (Wheel&Sprocket/Vision) 0:03:27 4 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:03:29 5 Tristan Schouten (Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing) 0:03:37 6 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) 0:05:09 7 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:05:10 8 Corey Stelljes (chainsmokers) 0:05:14 9 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:05:14 10 Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) 0:05:47 11 Matt Shriver (Trek) 0:06:01 12 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:31 13 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:31 14 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 0:07:54 15 Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska) 0:08:49 16 Matt Gehling (Trek Store of Madison) 0:08:53 17 Justin Piontek (Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:09:04 18 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:09:10 19 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisc) 0:09:29 20 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:09:36 21 J. W. Miller (Trek Stores ofadison) 0:10:14 22 Bryan Fosler (Trek Stores ofMadison) 0:11:10 23 Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:11:14 24 John Lirette (Hayeses) 0:11:24 25 Ken Statz (Element Mobile) 0:11:41 26 Tyler Jenema (MAFIA RACING) 0:11:44 27 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team WI) 0:11:44 28 Matt Millin (Mountain Outfitters) 0:12:14 29 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra/Sunringle Factory) 0:12:16 30 Jacob Groethe 0:13:59 31 Luke Holtan (VELO TROCADERO) 0:14:05 32 Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:14:15 33 Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb) 0:15:21 34 Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works) 0:15:22 35 Ryan Voss (Team WORS) 0:15:24 36 Jesse Shoemaker (The Bike Hub /Specialized) 0:16:01 37 John Shull (EXPO Racing) 0:16:26 38 Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:16:39 39 Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes) 0:16:46 40 Eric Fossell (JVC / MichaelsCycles) 0:16:49 41 Tim Jennings (Element Mobile) 0:16:51 42 Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:17:14 43 Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling) 0:17:52 44 Patryk Limanowicz (Rbikes.com) 0:17:55 45 Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:18:14 46 Jan Rybar (Pedal Moraine) 0:18:28 47 Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:18:31 48 Ric Damm (FondduLac Cyclery/RiponCollege) 0:18:35 49 Seth Smekal (Newston Running) 0:21:33 50 Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts) 0:24:17 51 Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling) 0:25:20 52 Barry Winters (Element Mobile/Bring's) 0:26:58 53 William Hausdoerffer (Team Wisconsin/ KSEnergy) 0:27:47 54 Jason Gosse (Team WORS) 0:29:53 55 Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:32:40 56 Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles) 0:33:27 57 Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery) 58 Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works) 59 Matt Waite (Kuhl)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) 2:36:39 2 Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:01:27 3 Lori Sable 0:01:29 4 Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison) 0:03:57 5 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:04:08 6 Anna Ganju (Polska) 0:04:58 7 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:11:50 8 Renee Bach (Chain Smokers) 0:15:03 9 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:15:37 10 Rachel Horstman 0:16:00 11 Brittany Mcconnell (Iowa City Cycling Club) 0:16:38 12 Patti Kaufmann (My Wife Inc) 0:22:38 13 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) 0:23:08 14 Christine Czarnecki 0:35:09 15 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mnt Cycles/Red Eye Brewery) 0:52:12

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casey Hildebrandt (POLSKA) 2:24:56 2 Ben Senkerik (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:03:00 3 Reece Oleson (Angry Catfish) 0:06:52 4 Leif Byrge-Liebig 0:11:20 5 Parker McColl (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:11:41 6 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:13:16 7 Cameron Schave (Eriksen Cycles) 0:15:10 8 Kyle Greene (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:23:16 9 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:28:39

Cat. 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Sarasin 2:28:51 2 Dave Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle) 0:00:02 3 Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:00:34 4 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:01:00 5 Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports) 0:01:03 6 Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock EyeCenter) 0:01:12 7 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club) 0:01:35 8 Michael Humpal 0:02:09 9 David Poulton 0:02:10 10 Bill Burkholder (Kegels Bikes) 0:02:13 11 Fred Hubley (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:02:14 12 Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers /Kegel\'s) 0:02:14 13 Steve Schafer (Rbikes.com) 0:02:16 14 Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal) 0:02:18 15 Seth Eckert (GDUL) 0:03:35 16 Tyson Schwiesow (Tower Clock EyeCenter) 0:03:40 17 Mitch Moen (R-bikes.com) 0:04:05 18 Mark Olski (02 Cycling) 0:05:20 19 Eric Stanke (Schwag) 0:05:22 20 Chris Fellows (Trek Store of Madison/WORS) 0:05:38 21 Jason Kozicki (Colavita Racing) 0:05:39 22 Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners) 0:05:44 23 Ryan Kleimenhagen (Chainsmokers) 0:05:45 24 Patrick Scheibel 0:05:45 25 Eric Smith (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:06:06 26 Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers) 0:06:54 27 Nikolai Skievaski (Team Pegasus) 0:07:15 28 Brett May 0:07:33 29 Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:07:36 30 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:07:42 31 Tim Campbell (Black Line Racing) 0:07:49 32 Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer) 0:07:51 33 Matt Dale (Eriksen Cycles) 0:08:22 34 Neil Statz (Team Overdrive) 0:08:22 35 Krystian Pac (Polska - MIODU! - POLISH Mead) 0:08:59 36 Dan Wierzba (rib mountain cycles) 0:08:59 37 Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee) 0:09:32 38 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:09:57 39 Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cycling) 0:09:59 40 Brian Kruegar (Great Dane) 0:10:21 41 Bill Street (Kuhl Midwest Regional Team) 0:10:34 42 Troy Schaden (Schwag) 0:10:52 43 Nicholas Frye (Team Wisconsin) 0:11:03 44 Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup) 0:11:22 45 Dakota Dale (Eriksen Cycles) 0:11:37 46 Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles) 0:11:47 47 Erin Sikora (The Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:11:49 48 Steve Pribek 0:11:52 49 Eric Johnson (Anybody's Bikeshop) 0:12:06 50 Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports) 0:12:16 51 Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six / NewMoon) 0:12:54 52 Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts) 0:12:55 53 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers) 0:12:57 54 Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velolub) 0:13:20 55 Curt Demott (Titletown Flyers) 0:13:31 56 Wade Loberger (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:14:10 57 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:14:11 58 Jesse Kusserow 0:14:12 59 Bob Boone 0:14:16 60 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:14:24 61 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:14:27 62 Steven Forss (kegels) 0:14:29 63 Chris Tamborino (Expo Racing) 0:14:37 64 Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:15:00 65 Ryan Carlson (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 0:15:13 66 Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:15:19 67 Roger Lundsten (Muddy Cup) 0:15:37 68 Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles) 0:16:10 69 LeRoy Walters (Big Ring Flyers) 0:16:14 70 Mike Owens (Alterra) 0:16:39 71 Jason Balden 0:17:20 72 Jason Schisler (VisionQuest) 0:17:30 73 Mike Billmeier 0:17:36 74 Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyers) 0:17:43 75 Todd Bugnacki (Club Tread) 0:19:30 76 Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:20:15 77 Nate Jasperson (Performa Cycling) 0:21:28 78 Russell Jobs (Hayes Brakes) 0:23:36 79 Jacek Ubaka (gjA) 0:23:48 80 Scott Hietpas 0:23:49 81 Aaron Busche (Velo Trocadero) 0:24:01 82 Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:24:29 83 Jeffrey Gantz (Titletown Flyers) 0:24:34 84 Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo) 0:26:32 85 Steven Schaefer 0:27:01 86 Pete Ignasiak (Alterra Coffee) 0:28:07 87 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:30:01 88 Ross Lemery (Free Flight) 0:36:19 89 Eric Sundell 0:41:30 90 Jesse Sharp (Tower Clock Eye Center) 0:59:13