House wins Reforestation Ramble

Eppen collects women's victory

Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing / Felt) motors through the feed area at WORS Reforestation.

(Image credit: Tammy VandeZande)
A crowd awaits the start of the amateur awards at the WORS Reforestation Ramble.

(Image credit: Amy Dykema)
The elite men men crest a small rise before the drag race to the first singletrack.

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
The elite women's field starts at the WORS Reforestation Ramble

(Image credit: Melissa Kennedy)
The elite men men start at the WORS Reforestation Ramble

(Image credit: Melissa Kennedy)
Cole House (RealCycling.com) leads Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) through the singletrack at the WORS Reforestation Ramble.

(Image credit: Melissa Kennedy)
Darrin Braun (airborn) and teammate Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) having another great race at the WORS Reforestation Ramble.

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
The Cat. 2 women Cat 2 women crest the start rise at the WORS Reforestation Ramble. Always highly attended in the women's field, the Ramble boasted over 110 female competitors at all levels, from Pro to "First-Timer".

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)

Over 700 racers lined up at the ninth race in the 2011 Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) on Sunday, the Reforestation Ramble outside Green Bay Wisconsin. Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) and Cole House (RealCyclist.com) won the elite contests.

Both finishes may prove to be decisive for the overall in the Wisconsin Off Road Series. Eppen, who is in contention with defending champion Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison), now has a firm grasp on the series lead. House, though not racing for the series overall, nevertheless may have created a tipping point between several strong contenders by taking the win.

Although the 36-mile race was longer than most WORS distances, House went with a solo attack from the start. Coming out of the first section of singletrack, he had gapped all but recent Ore To Shore winner Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek). Matter fought up to House's wheel and the two dueled for three long laps. The race came down to a sprint, and House had the edge. Matter took second, and in a small incidence of WORS-community humor, was presented with his elite prize money in a commemorative Green Bay Packer's Superbowl envelope. Matter is well known within WORS as a Steelers fan.

Kim Eppen stayed away from the women's field and powered to a gap of nearly two minutes ahead of second place finisher Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized). This season is Agena's first in the elite field, and her Reforestation finish was her best yet at a WORS race.

The next WORS event is Treadfest located at the Grand Geneva Resort outside Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Best times in the amateur categories were

Cat. 2 Comp Men - Kyle Sarasin of Marquette, Michigan

Cat. 2 Men - Andrew Tegge of Suamico, Wisconsin

Cat. 2 Women - Maria Statz of Plover, Wisconsin

Cat. 3 Men - Mitch Otto of Appleton, Wisconsin

Cat. 3 Women - Becky Unterriker of Appleton, Wisconsin

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole House (RealCyclist.com)2:13:12
2Brian Matter (Gear Grinder)0:00:01
3Nathan Guerra (Wheel&Sprocket/Vision)0:03:27
4Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:03:29
5Tristan Schouten (Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing)0:03:37
6Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)0:05:09
7Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)0:05:10
8Corey Stelljes (chainsmokers)0:05:14
9Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:05:14
10Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)0:05:47
11Matt Shriver (Trek)0:06:01
12Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:07:31
13Chris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:07:31
14Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)0:07:54
15Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska)0:08:49
16Matt Gehling (Trek Store of Madison)0:08:53
17Justin Piontek (Bike Hub/Specialized)0:09:04
18Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:09:10
19Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisc)0:09:29
20Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)0:09:36
21J. W. Miller (Trek Stores ofadison)0:10:14
22Bryan Fosler (Trek Stores ofMadison)0:11:10
23Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)0:11:14
24John Lirette (Hayeses)0:11:24
25Ken Statz (Element Mobile)0:11:41
26Tyler Jenema (MAFIA RACING)0:11:44
27Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team WI)0:11:44
28Matt Millin (Mountain Outfitters)0:12:14
29Carlos Haeckel (Alterra/Sunringle Factory)0:12:16
30Jacob Groethe0:13:59
31Luke Holtan (VELO TROCADERO)0:14:05
32Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket)0:14:15
33Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb)0:15:21
34Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works)0:15:22
35Ryan Voss (Team WORS)0:15:24
36Jesse Shoemaker (The Bike Hub /Specialized)0:16:01
37John Shull (EXPO Racing)0:16:26
38Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery)0:16:39
39Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes)0:16:46
40Eric Fossell (JVC / MichaelsCycles)0:16:49
41Tim Jennings (Element Mobile)0:16:51
42Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:17:14
43Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling)0:17:52
44Patryk Limanowicz (Rbikes.com)0:17:55
45Dan Schaefer (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:18:14
46Jan Rybar (Pedal Moraine)0:18:28
47Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket)0:18:31
48Ric Damm (FondduLac Cyclery/RiponCollege)0:18:35
49Seth Smekal (Newston Running)0:21:33
50Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)0:24:17
51Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling)0:25:20
52Barry Winters (Element Mobile/Bring's)0:26:58
53William Hausdoerffer (Team Wisconsin/ KSEnergy)0:27:47
54Jason Gosse (Team WORS)0:29:53
55Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:32:40
56Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles)0:33:27
57Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery)
58Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)
59Matt Waite (Kuhl)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)2:36:39
2Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:01:27
3Lori Sable0:01:29
4Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison)0:03:57
5Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:04:08
6Anna Ganju (Polska)0:04:58
7Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:11:50
8Renee Bach (Chain Smokers)0:15:03
9April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:15:37
10Rachel Horstman0:16:00
11Brittany Mcconnell (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:16:38
12Patti Kaufmann (My Wife Inc)0:22:38
13Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)0:23:08
14Christine Czarnecki0:35:09
15Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mnt Cycles/Red Eye Brewery)0:52:12

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Casey Hildebrandt (POLSKA)2:24:56
2Ben Senkerik (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:03:00
3Reece Oleson (Angry Catfish)0:06:52
4Leif Byrge-Liebig0:11:20
5Parker McColl (Wheel & Sprocket)0:11:41
6Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)0:13:16
7Cameron Schave (Eriksen Cycles)0:15:10
8Kyle Greene (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:23:16
9Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:28:39

Cat. 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Sarasin2:28:51
2Dave Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle)0:00:02
3Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:00:34
4Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:01:00
5Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports)0:01:03
6Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock EyeCenter)0:01:12
7Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club)0:01:35
8Michael Humpal0:02:09
9David Poulton0:02:10
10Bill Burkholder (Kegels Bikes)0:02:13
11Fred Hubley (Wheel & Sprocket)0:02:14
12Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers /Kegel\'s)0:02:14
13Steve Schafer (Rbikes.com)0:02:16
14Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal)0:02:18
15Seth Eckert (GDUL)0:03:35
16Tyson Schwiesow (Tower Clock EyeCenter)0:03:40
17Mitch Moen (R-bikes.com)0:04:05
18Mark Olski (02 Cycling)0:05:20
19Eric Stanke (Schwag)0:05:22
20Chris Fellows (Trek Store of Madison/WORS)0:05:38
21Jason Kozicki (Colavita Racing)0:05:39
22Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners)0:05:44
23Ryan Kleimenhagen (Chainsmokers)0:05:45
24Patrick Scheibel0:05:45
25Eric Smith (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:06:06
26Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers)0:06:54
27Nikolai Skievaski (Team Pegasus)0:07:15
28Brett May0:07:33
29Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine)0:07:36
30Scott Neperud (Magnus)0:07:42
31Tim Campbell (Black Line Racing)0:07:49
32Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer)0:07:51
33Matt Dale (Eriksen Cycles)0:08:22
34Neil Statz (Team Overdrive)0:08:22
35Krystian Pac (Polska - MIODU! - POLISH Mead)0:08:59
36Dan Wierzba (rib mountain cycles)0:08:59
37Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee)0:09:32
38John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)0:09:57
39Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cycling)0:09:59
40Brian Kruegar (Great Dane)0:10:21
41Bill Street (Kuhl Midwest Regional Team)0:10:34
42Troy Schaden (Schwag)0:10:52
43Nicholas Frye (Team Wisconsin)0:11:03
44Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup)0:11:22
45Dakota Dale (Eriksen Cycles)0:11:37
46Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles)0:11:47
47Erin Sikora (The Bike Hub/Specialized)0:11:49
48Steve Pribek0:11:52
49Eric Johnson (Anybody's Bikeshop)0:12:06
50Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:12:16
51Anthony Ferrara (Twin Six / NewMoon)0:12:54
52Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts)0:12:55
53Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers)0:12:57
54Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velolub)0:13:20
55Curt Demott (Titletown Flyers)0:13:31
56Wade Loberger (Wheel & Sprocket)0:14:10
57Donald Carr (IS Corp)0:14:11
58Jesse Kusserow0:14:12
59Bob Boone0:14:16
60Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:14:24
61Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:14:27
62Steven Forss (kegels)0:14:29
63Chris Tamborino (Expo Racing)0:14:37
64Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sprocket)0:15:00
65Ryan Carlson (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:15:13
66Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:15:19
67Roger Lundsten (Muddy Cup)0:15:37
68Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)0:16:10
69LeRoy Walters (Big Ring Flyers)0:16:14
70Mike Owens (Alterra)0:16:39
71Jason Balden0:17:20
72Jason Schisler (VisionQuest)0:17:30
73Mike Billmeier0:17:36
74Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyers)0:17:43
75Todd Bugnacki (Club Tread)0:19:30
76Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:20:15
77Nate Jasperson (Performa Cycling)0:21:28
78Russell Jobs (Hayes Brakes)0:23:36
79Jacek Ubaka (gjA)0:23:48
80Scott Hietpas0:23:49
81Aaron Busche (Velo Trocadero)0:24:01
82Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:24:29
83Jeffrey Gantz (Titletown Flyers)0:24:34
84Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo)0:26:32
85Steven Schaefer0:27:01
86Pete Ignasiak (Alterra Coffee)0:28:07
87Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)0:30:01
88Ross Lemery (Free Flight)0:36:19
89Eric Sundell0:41:30
90Jesse Sharp (Tower Clock Eye Center)0:59:13

Cat. 2 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Statz (Element Mobile)1:48:58
2Corrie Osborne0:06:12
3Cyndi Ehrike (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:07:12
4Emily Shull (EXPO Racing)0:08:34
5Renee Debruin (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:09:07
6Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison)0:09:13
7Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)0:10:20
8Angela Theriault (Lapt/Wilde Subaru)0:10:27
9Lynne Senkerik (Team Extreme)0:13:35
10Pascalle Fischer (Title Town Flyers)0:13:55
11Ann Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:14:33
12Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:15:07
13Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:15:52
14Helmy Tennis (Wildside Velo)0:16:20
15Jennifer Perricone (IS Corp)0:17:15
16Wanda Jenson0:17:30
17Grace Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:17:43
18Amanda Mann0:18:31
19Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:20:03
20Justina Smet (Titletown Flyers)0:20:39
21Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:20:40
22Diane Callaway (Bluedog CyclesVernon Trails)0:21:44
23Lisa Haase (Muddy Cup Racing)0:22:02
24Melissa Putzer (Wheel and Sprocket)0:22:13
25Kelli Piotrowski0:22:16
26Christine Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:23:05
27Sonia Dubielzig (Alterra Team)0:23:37
28Sarah Gill (TekBolt.com)0:23:43
29Caroline Warren (Nord-Lock / Safe Wheels)0:25:09
30Becky Rands (Team Pedal Moraine)0:26:02
31Arin Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)0:26:44
32Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports)0:29:08
33Lori Violetta0:29:41
34Shannon Mortimer0:36:05
35Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit)0:37:36
36Sue Lundsten0:40:53

