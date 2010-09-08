Image 1 of 9 Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree/PowerBar) leads Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) into the second lap at the WORS Alterra Classic. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 2 of 9 Women's Overall Leader Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) climbs to the top of Crystal Ridge. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 3 of 9 The WORS race at Alterra starts and finishes on a punishing climb. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 4 of 9 Alterra elite racer Tim Scanley plunges over the drop after cresting Crystal Ridge. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 5 of 9 The Cat. 2 Sport women mass before their race at Alterra. (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 6 of 9 The elite women's podium. Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) was followed by Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized), Lori Sable, Anna Ganju (Team Polska) and Renee Bach (MadFORCS). (Image credit: Amy Dykema) Image 7 of 9 The elite men's podium. Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree/PowerBar) was followed by Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized), Brian Matter (Gear Grinder/Trek), teammates Mike Phillips, Ryan Krayer and Chris Pearison (Adventure 212/Specialized), Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers) and Matt Gehling (Trek Stores of Madison). (Image credit: Amy Dykema) Image 8 of 9 Ladies winner Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) is chased by second place Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) halfway up Crystal Ridge. (Image credit: Melissa Kennedy) Image 9 of 9 The elite men start up the lead out climb. (Image credit: Melissa Kennedy)

Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree/Power Bar) raced to his second career victory in the Wisconsin Off Road Series men's elite field on Sunday, once again claiming the top of the podium at the Alterra Coffee Bean Classic. Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) returned to the top step in the women's contest after missing the last race.

Strigel dominated the women's elite field with a margin of over five minutes on second place and claimed the prize offered by local organizers of US$100 to the first elite racer to the top of Crystal Ridge during the prologue lap. In the men's field, former WORS Overall Champ and cyclo-cross racer Brian Matter (Gear Grinder/Trek) claimed the prime.

The Alterra race, originally scheduled for July, had been postponed by massive flooding in the Milwaukee area. A month later, the trails were dusty and the sun was out in force.

"This race is always hot, even when it gets canceled and rescheduled," said ladies winner Strigel. "I was really thirsty. But, this is one of my favorite courses. There's so much singletrack. I love it! There was a lot of climbing too. At the beginning, Lisa was awesome. I thought she was going to get me. I got lucky on the 'King of the Mountain', because Lisa's fast! But, other than that, it was a great race for me."

Strigel is being pushed this season by Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized), who finished second. The two are fiercely competitive on the course, and highly complementary of each other off the track.

"I just looked at the time at the gap, and it was five minutes - Abby's amazing," was the first thing Krayer said during her post race interview. "The singletrack is tough. I think the other struggle was that I felt really uncomfortable on my bike today. This course is fun to ride, but tough to race."

The course at Alterra was a mix of relentless, exposed gravel climbs up the Crystal Ridge ski hill with tight, twisting singletrack. A weekly time trial at Crystal Ridge, hosted throughout the summer by Milwaukee's Metro Mountain Bikers, helps set the stage for this yearly showdown between raw power and home-course advantage.

"In the first lap, Nathan [Guerra] and I were just riding, no pressure, and we turn around in the singletrack and we were like ‘Where is everybody?'" joked second place finisher Darrin Braun. "We're locals."

"This race is a home course," said men's winner Nathan Guerra. "I always have family and friends here, so it feels pretty good to do two-in-a-row here. I felt really good today, and Darrin [Braun] and I had fun racing together. We we putting little attacks in the singletrack on each other the whole time. It was tons of fun."

Guerra and Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) rode together throughout the race, opening a sizeable gap on the nearest chase group. On the final climb to the top of Crystal Ridge, the two crested the first series of switchback together when Guerra opened a gap on the steepest grade of the climb. Braun hit the descent just seconds later, but the gap continued to open as Guerra pushed the pace in pursuit of the win.

"I actually crashed once over in O'Malley's woods over there, and I went down," confessed Guerra. "I was like. 'Oh no! Is he coming?' But, I didn't see him coming, so I jumped back on the bike and tried to keep it steady. I was able to ride in smooth, and didn't have to kill myself on the final climb to put my arms up."

With three races left in the WORS Series, the men's overall is still hotly contested. In the women's overall, Strigel and Krayer look nearly unbeatable in first and second, respectively, but the final podium positions are very much in play. Each of the contenders interviewed said that they plan to finish the final three races of the WORS Series, and the racing should be fast and tight to the season finale in Sheboygan on October 10. The next race in the series, Treadfest, will be held on September 12 at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / PowerBar) 1:56:15 2 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:00:28 3 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) 0:02:41 4 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:03:59 5 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:05:47 6 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:06:07 7 Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers) 0:06:42 8 Matt Gehling (Trek Stores of Madison / WORS) 0:07:49 9 Ben Koenig (RMC / Clean Power) 0:08:23 10 Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska) 0:09:01 11 Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:10:46 12 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra / Sunringle / Voodoo) 0:12:34 13 Matthew Muraski 0:12:51 14 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:13:08 15 John Shull (EXPO Racing) 0:13:36 16 Dallas Fowler 0:14:12 17 J. W. Miller (Trek Stores of Madison) 0:14:42 18 Tyler Jenema (Gear Grinder) 0:16:20 19 Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:16:39 20 Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska) 0:16:52 21 John Lirette (Hayes) 0:17:55 22 Justin Piontek (Performag) 0:18:12 23 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:18:41 24 Dan Schaefer (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:19:36 25 Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:19:47 26 Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc) 0:20:14 27 Bret Glembocki (Polska) 0:23:25 28 Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:23:33 29 Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:24:16 30 Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:28:08

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison) 1:36:18 2 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:05:02 3 Lori Sable 0:08:13 4 Anna Ganju (Polska) 0:08:30 5 Renee Bach (Chain Smokers) 0:08:39 6 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:12:17 7 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:12:39 8 Lindsay Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar) 0:13:46 9 Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers) 0:17:35 10 Patti Kaufmann (Planet Bike) 0:19:49 11 Jennifer Whitedog 0:28:02 12 Denise Coppock 0:29:07

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) 1:30:57 2 Nathan Labecki (EXPO Racing) 0:01:17 3 Myles Beach (EXPO Racing) 0:01:52 4 Casey Hildebrandt (Maplelag-Paramount-Skinny Ski) 0:03:52 5 Kyle Warras (EXPO Racing) 0:04:38 6 Mitchell Bogardus (EXPO Racingg) 0:09:02 7 Leif Byrge-Liebig (Team Cyclopath) 0:10:30 8 Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyclery) 0:12:57 9 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:16:38

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liz Shull (EXPO Racing) 1:50:58

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Edgerle 1:43:56 2 Bob Boone (Chippewa Valley Cycling Club) 0:09:47 3 Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo) 0:19:16 4 Jesse Voss (Cyclosport-Beirut) 1:03:47

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling) 1:32:05 2 Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyers) 0:12:45 3 Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Twin Six) 0:17:18 4 Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles) 0:18:26 5 Eric Sime (Team Singular) 0:23:41

Cat. 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacob Groethe 1:30:59 2 Joseph Maloney 0:00:43 3 Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines) 0:01:51 4 Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb) 0:02:08 5 Christopher Tries (South ShoreCycles) 0:03:02 6 Lance Wall (Club Tread club) 0:03:28 7 Dan Tavela (THC) 0:04:47 8 Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners) 0:05:22 9 Mike Stanislaus 0:05:55 10 Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports) 0:06:34 11 Joe Villalobos (Hayes RPM Cycling) 0:06:55 12 Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:07:16 13 Mitch Moen (Rbikes.com FleetTruckParts.com) 0:07:21 14 Patryk Limanowicz (Pact-Dish Network) 0:07:30 15 Bruce Lagerquist (Trek Bicycles) 0:07:41 16 John Fang 0:07:44 17 Steve Pribek 0:07:46 18 Sam Malanowski (Stanford) 0:08:17 19 Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicycle Co) 0:08:41 20 Mark Olski (Outdoor Outlet) 0:08:52 21 Tyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo) 0:09:37 22 Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts) 0:09:51 23 Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer) 0:09:59 24 Brad Keyes (Carborocket) 0:10:03 25 Mark Balkenende (Endurance Trust) 0:10:09 26 Nicholas Frye (Team Wisconsin/MC2) 0:10:17 27 Jesse Kusserow 0:10:31 28 Erik Enyedy (Kraft/Velo Club Roubiax) 0:10:34 29 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:10:35 30 Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan Bicycle Co) 0:11:08 31 Jeff Sympson (RVO/ Kegel's) 32 Ryan Carlson (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 0:11:22 33 Spence Cone (Wildside Velo Club) 0:11:49 34 Jeremy Lentz 0:11:55 35 Jesse Sharp (Nordic Center) 0:12:16 36 Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:12:27 37 Scott Plank 0:12:56 38 Dan Ellerkamp (Magnus / Twin Six) 0:13:13 39 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club) 0:13:14 40 Warren Lyman 0:13:38 41 Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye Center) 0:13:51 42 Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:14:13 43 Jarrod Kerkhoff (Spokes & Spines) 0:14:23 44 Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:14:29 45 Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:14:31 46 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:15:00 47 Jeff Hammond (Endurance Trust) 0:15:25 48 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:15:30 49 Brad Jenks (Hayes) 0:15:57 50 Ross Giese (Tread) 0:17:58 51 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:18:06 52 Chris Fellows (WORS HAYES BRAKES) 0:19:23 53 Jamie Prange (Cyclopath) 0:20:44 54 Andre Odendaal (Colavita Racing) 0:22:39 55 Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:24:01 56 Paul Andresen 0:24:32 57 Krystian Pac (PACT - DISH POLSKA TV - Miodu!) 0:26:01 58 Robert Hicks 0:45:21