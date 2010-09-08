Trending

Guerra and Strigel Win at the WORS Alterra Coffee Bean Classic

Rescheduled race run after being postponed due to flooding

Image 1 of 9

Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree/PowerBar) leads Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) into the second lap at the WORS Alterra Classic.

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Image 2 of 9

Women's Overall Leader Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) climbs to the top of Crystal Ridge.

(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 3 of 9

The WORS race at Alterra starts and finishes on a punishing climb.

(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 4 of 9

Alterra elite racer Tim Scanley plunges over the drop after cresting Crystal Ridge.

(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 5 of 9

The Cat. 2 Sport women mass before their race at Alterra.

(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Image 6 of 9

The elite women's podium. Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) was followed by Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized), Lori Sable, Anna Ganju (Team Polska) and Renee Bach (MadFORCS).

(Image credit: Amy Dykema)
Image 7 of 9

The elite men's podium. Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree/PowerBar) was followed by Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized), Brian Matter (Gear Grinder/Trek), teammates Mike Phillips, Ryan Krayer and Chris Pearison (Adventure 212/Specialized), Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers) and Matt Gehling (Trek Stores of Madison).

(Image credit: Amy Dykema)
Image 8 of 9

Ladies winner Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) is chased by second place Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) halfway up Crystal Ridge.

(Image credit: Melissa Kennedy)
Image 9 of 9

The elite men start up the lead out climb.

(Image credit: Melissa Kennedy)

Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree/Power Bar) raced to his second career victory in the Wisconsin Off Road Series men's elite field on Sunday, once again claiming the top of the podium at the Alterra Coffee Bean Classic. Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) returned to the top step in the women's contest after missing the last race.

Strigel dominated the women's elite field with a margin of over five minutes on second place and claimed the prize offered by local organizers of US$100 to the first elite racer to the top of Crystal Ridge during the prologue lap. In the men's field, former WORS Overall Champ and cyclo-cross racer Brian Matter (Gear Grinder/Trek) claimed the prime.

The Alterra race, originally scheduled for July, had been postponed by massive flooding in the Milwaukee area. A month later, the trails were dusty and the sun was out in force.

"This race is always hot, even when it gets canceled and rescheduled," said ladies winner Strigel. "I was really thirsty. But, this is one of my favorite courses. There's so much singletrack. I love it! There was a lot of climbing too. At the beginning, Lisa was awesome. I thought she was going to get me. I got lucky on the 'King of the Mountain', because Lisa's fast! But, other than that, it was a great race for me."

Strigel is being pushed this season by Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized), who finished second. The two are fiercely competitive on the course, and highly complementary of each other off the track.

"I just looked at the time at the gap, and it was five minutes - Abby's amazing," was the first thing Krayer said during her post race interview. "The singletrack is tough. I think the other struggle was that I felt really uncomfortable on my bike today. This course is fun to ride, but tough to race."

The course at Alterra was a mix of relentless, exposed gravel climbs up the Crystal Ridge ski hill with tight, twisting singletrack. A weekly time trial at Crystal Ridge, hosted throughout the summer by Milwaukee's Metro Mountain Bikers, helps set the stage for this yearly showdown between raw power and home-course advantage.

"In the first lap, Nathan [Guerra] and I were just riding, no pressure, and we turn around in the singletrack and we were like ‘Where is everybody?'" joked second place finisher Darrin Braun. "We're locals."

"This race is a home course," said men's winner Nathan Guerra. "I always have family and friends here, so it feels pretty good to do two-in-a-row here. I felt really good today, and Darrin [Braun] and I had fun racing together. We we putting little attacks in the singletrack on each other the whole time. It was tons of fun."

Guerra and Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) rode together throughout the race, opening a sizeable gap on the nearest chase group. On the final climb to the top of Crystal Ridge, the two crested the first series of switchback together when Guerra opened a gap on the steepest grade of the climb. Braun hit the descent just seconds later, but the gap continued to open as Guerra pushed the pace in pursuit of the win.

"I actually crashed once over in O'Malley's woods over there, and I went down," confessed Guerra. "I was like. 'Oh no! Is he coming?' But, I didn't see him coming, so I jumped back on the bike and tried to keep it steady. I was able to ride in smooth, and didn't have to kill myself on the final climb to put my arms up."

With three races left in the WORS Series, the men's overall is still hotly contested. In the women's overall, Strigel and Krayer look nearly unbeatable in first and second, respectively, but the final podium positions are very much in play. Each of the contenders interviewed said that they plan to finish the final three races of the WORS Series, and the racing should be fast and tight to the season finale in Sheboygan on October 10. The next race in the series, Treadfest, will be held on September 12 at the Grand Geneva Resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / PowerBar)1:56:15
2Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:00:28
3Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek)0:02:41
4Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:03:59
5Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:05:47
6Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:06:07
7Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers)0:06:42
8Matt Gehling (Trek Stores of Madison / WORS)0:07:49
9Ben Koenig (RMC / Clean Power)0:08:23
10Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska)0:09:01
11Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket)0:10:46
12Carlos Haeckel (Alterra / Sunringle / Voodoo)0:12:34
13Matthew Muraski0:12:51
14Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)0:13:08
15John Shull (EXPO Racing)0:13:36
16Dallas Fowler0:14:12
17J. W. Miller (Trek Stores of Madison)0:14:42
18Tyler Jenema (Gear Grinder)0:16:20
19Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:16:39
20Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska)0:16:52
21John Lirette (Hayes)0:17:55
22Justin Piontek (Performag)0:18:12
23Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:18:41
24Dan Schaefer (Team Pedal Moraine)0:19:36
25Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket)0:19:47
26Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc)0:20:14
27Bret Glembocki (Polska)0:23:25
28Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:23:33
29Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery)0:24:16
30Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee)0:28:08

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison)1:36:18
2Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:05:02
3Lori Sable0:08:13
4Anna Ganju (Polska)0:08:30
5Renee Bach (Chain Smokers)0:08:39
6April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:12:17
7Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:12:39
8Lindsay Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar)0:13:46
9Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers)0:17:35
10Patti Kaufmann (Planet Bike)0:19:49
11Jennifer Whitedog0:28:02
12Denise Coppock0:29:07

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)1:30:57
2Nathan Labecki (EXPO Racing)0:01:17
3Myles Beach (EXPO Racing)0:01:52
4Casey Hildebrandt (Maplelag-Paramount-Skinny Ski)0:03:52
5Kyle Warras (EXPO Racing)0:04:38
6Mitchell Bogardus (EXPO Racingg)0:09:02
7Leif Byrge-Liebig (Team Cyclopath)0:10:30
8Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)0:12:57
9Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:16:38

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liz Shull (EXPO Racing)1:50:58

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Edgerle1:43:56
2Bob Boone (Chippewa Valley Cycling Club)0:09:47
3Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo)0:19:16
4Jesse Voss (Cyclosport-Beirut)1:03:47

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling)1:32:05
2Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyers)0:12:45
3Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Twin Six)0:17:18
4Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)0:18:26
5Eric Sime (Team Singular)0:23:41

Cat. 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacob Groethe1:30:59
2Joseph Maloney0:00:43
3Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines)0:01:51
4Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb)0:02:08
5Christopher Tries (South ShoreCycles)0:03:02
6Lance Wall (Club Tread club)0:03:28
7Dan Tavela (THC)0:04:47
8Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners)0:05:22
9Mike Stanislaus0:05:55
10Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports)0:06:34
11Joe Villalobos (Hayes RPM Cycling)0:06:55
12Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:07:16
13Mitch Moen (Rbikes.com FleetTruckParts.com)0:07:21
14Patryk Limanowicz (Pact-Dish Network)0:07:30
15Bruce Lagerquist (Trek Bicycles)0:07:41
16John Fang0:07:44
17Steve Pribek0:07:46
18Sam Malanowski (Stanford)0:08:17
19Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicycle Co)0:08:41
20Mark Olski (Outdoor Outlet)0:08:52
21Tyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo)0:09:37
22Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts)0:09:51
23Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer)0:09:59
24Brad Keyes (Carborocket)0:10:03
25Mark Balkenende (Endurance Trust)0:10:09
26Nicholas Frye (Team Wisconsin/MC2)0:10:17
27Jesse Kusserow0:10:31
28Erik Enyedy (Kraft/Velo Club Roubiax)0:10:34
29Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine)0:10:35
30Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan Bicycle Co)0:11:08
31Jeff Sympson (RVO/ Kegel's)
32Ryan Carlson (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:11:22
33Spence Cone (Wildside Velo Club)0:11:49
34Jeremy Lentz0:11:55
35Jesse Sharp (Nordic Center)0:12:16
36Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sprocket)0:12:27
37Scott Plank0:12:56
38Dan Ellerkamp (Magnus / Twin Six)0:13:13
39Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club)0:13:14
40Warren Lyman0:13:38
41Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye Center)0:13:51
42Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine)0:14:13
43Jarrod Kerkhoff (Spokes & Spines)0:14:23
44Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:14:29
45Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:14:31
46Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:15:00
47Jeff Hammond (Endurance Trust)0:15:25
48Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:15:30
49Brad Jenks (Hayes)0:15:57
50Ross Giese (Tread)0:17:58
51Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)0:18:06
52Chris Fellows (WORS HAYES BRAKES)0:19:23
53Jamie Prange (Cyclopath)0:20:44
54Andre Odendaal (Colavita Racing)0:22:39
55Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:24:01
56Paul Andresen0:24:32
57Krystian Pac (PACT - DISH POLSKA TV - Miodu!)0:26:01
58Robert Hicks0:45:21

Cat. 2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elicia Hildebrand (Gear Grinder)1:39:36
2Rachel Horstman (Erik\'s Bikes & Boards)0:02:01
3Terra Nicklas0:02:18
4Paula Liske (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:05:08
5Emily Shull (EXPO Racing)0:08:16
6Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club)0:08:36
7Sarah Huang (Hayes)0:08:42
8Lynne Senkerik (Team Extreme)0:09:23
9Christien Hojnacki0:10:56
10Sarah Agena (Adventure 212)0:11:47
11Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:13:48
12Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:13:50
13Ann Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:15:47
14Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison)0:17:19
15Amanda Roggenbauer (Larson Chiropractic)0:17:23
16Christine Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:17:41
17Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:17:54
18Lindsey Dehlin (RedGroupRacing)0:24:39
19Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit)0:25:08
20Kelli Piotrowski0:25:13
21Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports)0:28:19
22Jennifer Mosley (Half Acre Cycling)0:31:06
23Helmy Tennis (Wildside Velo)0:32:08
24Rolleen Kralovec (Team Spike)0:37:42
25Sue Borchardt (team extream)0:45:10

