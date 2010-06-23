Image 1 of 4 Barry Wicks (Kona) won the WORS Sunburst Showdown after a tight race with past WORS Overall Champion Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing). (Image credit: T. J. Harron) Image 2 of 4 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) leads Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison), cheered on by Krayer's two daughters, and the daughters of WORS Elite Racers Nathan and Lindsay Guerra. (Image credit: Niki Frazier) Image 3 of 4 Defending WORS Overall Leader Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) withstood a strong challenge from second-place Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized) at the Sunburst Showdown to remain undefeated on the season. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka) Image 4 of 4 Barry Wicks (Kona) led into the climb on the third lap. Moments later, Tristan Schouten (Mafia) attacked, and a gap opened to between the leaders and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212 / Specialized). (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)

Undefeated 2010 Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) Leader Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) and newcomer Barry Wicks (Kona) won the fourth race of the series, the Sunburst Showdown in Kewaskum, Wisconsin

Wicks, who recently moved to Evanston, Illinois, and can now be considered a WORS local, won the Crystal Lake Classic earlier this season. As Wicks lined up with the other elite men at Sunburst, there was one questions on everyone's mind: whether all six and a half feet of Wicks' lanky frame could be made to fit beneath a thick, low-hanging branch on the back half of the course. By mid-race, WORS photographers had the branch staked-out in hopes of catching the tight squeeze on film, but Wicks proved just a little too quick.

Others wondered who would give Wicks a run for his money. Past WORS Overall men's winner Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) stepped up, attacking on the climbs and trading pulls with Wicks throughout the five-lap race. On the fifth and final lap, Schouten led out of the last section of singletrack, but Wicks was just a little too quick. In a critical open section, the Kona rider powered ahead to gain the high ground, and a narrow ledge and lapped traffic before the finish negated the chance for a sprint. Wicks finished in 1:35:17, and Schouten rolled in three seconds later. Darrin Braun, who lost contact with the leaders after an attack by Schouten on lap three, waged a solo chase for the last two laps and finished 1:32 back, for third. Fourth place went to Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree Racing) at 3:11, and Brian Matter took fifth at 5:13 back.

In the women's race, Abby Strigel was challenged throughout the four-lap race by Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212 / Specialized). Krayer is having her best year to date, and has raced to second place behind the defending Champ in nearly every event of the 2010 Series. In the contest for the overall, Krayer is currently chasing Strigel by less than 50 points. Still, Strigel is accustomed to crossing the line with a comfortable margin on the rest of the field. At Sunburst, Strigel and Krayer traded pulls and banter throughout the race, and it was Krayer who led out of the final section of singletrack. Similar to the men's race, the decisive attack came at a critical power section, and Strigel had the legs. She won in 1:34:55, with Krayer following just five seconds back.

"Abby made an attack, and I thought, 'Gosh, if you can stay on her wheel and out-sprint her, you'll have your first win!'," recalled Krayer. "A second later, I was like 'Oh - that's not going to happen.' She just went."

"Lisa made me work really hard," said Strigel after the close finish. "At the start, being the superstar that she is, Lisa just took off. I think I worked harder during this race than I have all year. It was really tough, but it was really fun."

Both women said they are looking forward to the upcoming Subaru Cup, where Strigel will race the Pro XCT and Krayer, who races as a Cat 1, will contest for the Midwest Regional Championships title.

First year Pro Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing) finished behind Strigel and Krayer at 3:20 back for third, while Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized; 5:52) and Claire Cannon (Trek Stores of Madison; 8:43), finished in fourth and fifth, rounded out the women's podium.

Sunburst is a deceptively simple track with a reputation among WORS elite racers as one of the most demanding courses on the circuit. Singletrack climbs pitch sharply uphill and open, grassy sections conceal tight corners. There is little opportunity to rest, and Sunburst favors riders with the fitness and power to tough out a short, intense battle. This year, there were additional challenges. Rain during the week before the event left the track slick in the woods and sticky in the open. In addition, the upcoming WORS Subaru Cup, coming up on June 26 and 27, had many WORS racers "training through" Sunburst.

"It was hard," said Wick after his win. "The course is pretty deceiving. The first lap you're thinking it's not so bad, but by the fourth or fifth time around it's starting to wear you out a bit."

"I did a slightly harder workout than I normally would have done the day before this race, thanks to my awesome coach, Craig Manthe," said Strigel. "He said today was going to be tough, and it was."

"I knew from the race last year that [Sunburst] is really one of the hardest races on the circuit," said WORS Racer Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek). The 2009 overall champion, Matter has the type of "street-cred" at WORS that comes from winning the overall more than any other male racer in WORS history. Last year, ahead of his win at the Chequamegon 40, Matter was in excellent form at Sunburst and put the screws to the rest of the WORS field with a dominating win. This year, with his training focus on cyclocross later in the season, Matter was unable to contest when the attacks came, and finished in 5th.

"[Sunburst] is relentless," said Matter. "Climb after climb after climb. I had a big training week this week. So, when Barry and Tristan went hard over the top of the climb [during the second lap], and it felt like somebody was pulling my brakes, I lost contact. And that was it."

"I'm always a little bummed when I can't be part of a good battle," Matter wrote later. "I know that Barry showing up to a WORS race is a good opportunity to race against another fast guy. Tristan and Barry were battling it out and I could only watch from six switchbacks away."

Darrin Braun held on a little longer, then lost contact on the same climb during the following lap, when Schouten attacked. In 2009, Braun's success as a first-year Cat 1 was almost unprecedented in the men's series when he finished fourth in the overall standings. After an upgrade to Pro for 2010, Braun's been a consistent contender and, at the Trek Big Ring Classic, jumped onto the second step of the elite podium for the first time. It's clear he's got his eye on the top step. After finishing third at Sunburst, Braun couldn't help but sound a bit disappointed.

"I guess I had a little higher expectation for myself today," said Braun. "I'm happy considering the crowd. The pace was OK for the first lap or two, I think, and then Tristan [Schouten] wanted to take over control. We climbed up that first section and Tristan got around Wicks and just put the hammer down. That's where I got popped off."

Braun, too, is looking forward to racing at the Subaru Cup Pro XCT at Mt. Morris this weekend.

"Last year, that course was just the best for me because of the climbing," said Braun. "This year, it will be a different story because there will be a hundred guys just as good as I am. I don't expect a front-row call up, so we'll probably have to do a lot of passing. I'm going to try to stick with some people I know like [past Subaru Cup winners] Tristan and Matter. We'll see what happens. It should be fun."

The Cat. 2 men were led by Patryk Limanowicz who completed four laps in 1:27:48. The women's race was led by Anna Ganju in 1:22:35 for three laps.

The next race of the WORS Series, the Subaru Cup will be held at Nordic Mountain outside Wautoma, Wisconsin on June 26-27.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage of the US Pro XCT.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (Kona) 1:35:18 2 Tristan Schouten (Mafia) 0:00:04 3 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/S) 0:01:33 4 Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / Power) 0:03:11 5 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder /) 0:05:13 6 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 /) 0:05:39 7 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/S) 0:05:41 8 Chris Hurst 0:08:12 9 Kevin McConnell (Mercy Specializ) 0:08:19 10 Ben Koenig (RMC / Clean) 0:08:46 11 Joe Curtes (Fuel Cafe) 0:09:24 12 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra) 0:09:27 13 Corey Stelljes (chainsmokers) 0:09:39 14 Ray Nelson (Treadhead) 0:11:15 15 Neil Swanson (Team WORS) 0:11:27 16 Chad Sova (On the Rivet) 0:11:37 17 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) 0:11:53 18 John Lirette (Hayes) 0:11:58 19 Justin Piontek (Performa) 0:12:18 20 Isaac Neff (Alderfer Bergen) 0:12:21 21 Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska) 0:12:44 22 Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyer) 0:12:59 23 Matt Millin (Team BONK) 0:13:27 24 Scott Golomski 0:13:42 25 Tyler Jenema (Gear Grinder) 0:13:58 26 J. W. Miller 0:14:02 27 Chris Mantel (VeloTrocadero) 0:14:31 28 Michael Naughton (Treadhead Cycling) 0:15:01 29 Rick Mezo (RBikes.com/Flee) 0:15:14 30 Maciej Nowak (Team Polska) 0:16:12 31 Maxwell Anderson (Colavita Racing) 0:16:59 32 Dan Schaefer (Team Pedal Mora) 0:17:03 33 Matthew Muraski 0:17:09 34 Scott Vogelmann 0:17:14 35 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Mora) 0:17:19 36 Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:17:24 37 Bryan Fosler (Trek Store ) 0:17:34 38 Butch Welke (Treadhead) 0:20:09 39 Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal) 0:20:40 40 Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:20:55 41 Joe Stephens (Hayes) 0:21:38 42 Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac) 0:22:12 43 Luke Holtan (VELO TROCADERO) 0:22:12 44 Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska) 0:22:36 45 Mark Burkholz (Extreme Bike) 0:22:55 46 Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:23:39 47 Dennis Schueler (Flatlandia) 0:24:04 48 Brian Braun (EXPO Racing) 0:24:45 49 Justin Lund (EVOMO.COM) 0:24:49 50 Jesse Bell (SISU Cycles) 0:25:11 51 Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain) 0:25:13 52 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:25:14 53 John Shull (CLIF) 0:25:35 54 Chad Dean (5Nines Data) 0:26:20 55 Michael Seguin (xXx Racing - At) 0:28:39 56 Jesse Shoemaker (Performa Cycling) 0:34:00 57 Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing) 0:42:39 DNF Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac) DNF Matt Gehling (Trek Bicycle) DNF Matthew Miller DNF Scott Cole (Adventure 212) DNF Aristotle Peters (EXPO Racing) DNF Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited) DNF Jason Gosse (Team WORS) DNF Mike Curtes (Fuel Cafe) DNF Jeff Melcher (Pedal Moraine) DNF Charly Tri (29er Crew)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) 1:34:56 2 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/S) 0:00:05 3 Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing) 0:03:21 4 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) 0:05:52 5 Claire Cannon (Trek Stores of Madison / WORS / T6) 0:08:44 6 Patti Kaufmann (Planet Bike) 0:08:54 7 Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:09:50 8 Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers) 0:09:51 9 Kate Heil (Cyclenauts) 0:10:53 10 Renee Bach (Chain Smokers) 0:14:23 11 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212) 0:14:37 12 Hannah Zlomke (Mr Tree / Power) 0:22:43 13 Regina Campbell (Alterra MTB) 0:25:41 14 Lindsay Guerra (Mr Tree / Power) 0:26:26 15 Denise Coppock 0:35:09 16 Jennifer Whitedog 0:37:45 17 Ashley Weichmann (Titletown Flyer) 0:37:45 DNF Lori Sable DNF Christine Czarnecki (Alterra Coffee) DNF Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mnt Cycles) DNF Sarah Lukas (Gear Grinder)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Warras (EXPO Racing) 1:31:08 2 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:01:12 3 Nathan Labecki (EXPO Racing) 0:04:23 4 Myles Beach (EXPO) 0:08:00 5 Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports) 0:11:30

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liz Shull (CLIF) 2:01:52

Cat. 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patryk Limanowicz 1:27:48 2 Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycli) 0:00:29 3 Michael Spiro 0:01:47 4 Spence Cone (Wildside Velo C) 0:02:11 5 Ken Statz 0:02:31 6 Casey Hildebrandt (Maplelag Resort) 0:02:39 7 Greg Krieger (Team Extreme) 0:02:50 8 Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works) 0:03:04 9 Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb) 0:03:24 10 Nathan Lillie (RUCC-Brones Bik) 0:03:24 11 Ryan Kleimenhagen (Chainsmokers) 0:03:24 12 Randy Wegener (Fond Du Lac Cyc) 0:03:39 13 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Mora) 0:04:09 14 Mitchell Moen (R-Bikes/FleetTr) 0:04:37 15 Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes) 0:05:36 16 Dusty Dale (Riverbrook Mome) 0:05:50 17 Dan Ellerkamp (Magnus / Twin S) 0:06:14 18 David Thomas (Magnus / T6) 0:06:33 19 Matt Dale (Riverbrook Mome) 0:06:53 20 Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Mome) 0:07:05 21 Jess Kruchoski (The Endurance T) 0:07:11 22 Rodney Moon (Bear Valley Bik) 0:07:21 23 Lance Wall (Treadhead cycle) 0:07:28 24 Greg Heil (Cyclenauts) 0:07:51 25 John Fang 0:07:56 26 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo C) 0:07:56 27 Mike Wheeler (RBikes.com/ Fle) 0:07:58 28 Bob Downs (Planet Bike) 0:08:07 29 Patrick Haley (Velo Trocadero) 0:08:25 30 Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & B) 0:08:39 31 Rick Walls (Muddy Cup) 0:08:50 32 Glen Stroik (Chiropractic) 0:08:51 33 Jeff Sympson (RVO/ Kegel's) 0:08:58 34 Bill Burkholder (Kegel\\\'s Bike) 0:08:59 35 Anthony Ferrara (New Moon Bike S) 0:09:01 36 Brian Merklein 0:09:06 37 Jesse Perreault (Magnus) 0:09:15 38 Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cyclin) 0:09:18 39 Derek Held (Wheelfast Racin) 0:09:19 40 Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titl) 0:09:29 41 Brent Van Klooster (The Bike Hub) 0:09:37 42 Bill Street (SISU Custom Cyc) 0:09:40 43 Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyer) 0:09:41 44 Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye) 0:09:50 45 Mitchell Bogardus (Team EXPO Racin) 0:09:50 46 Jose Barraza 0:09:54 47 Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine/H) 0:09:59 48 Mark Olski (Outdoor Outlet) 0:10:09 49 Jesse Sharp (Nordic) 0:10:10 50 Russell Jobs (Hayes Disc Brak) 0:10:26 51 Ryan Shiroma (BelGioioso/Twin) 0:10:28 52 Caleb Lenss (EXPO) 0:10:34 53 Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines) 0:10:36 54 Don Slickman (Team Bonk) 0:10:52 55 Joel Coon (BelGioioso/Twin) 0:11:06 56 Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan) 0:11:32 57 Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin) 0:12:09 58 Mark Bowers 0:12:34 59 Mark Balkenende (Endurance Trust) 0:12:41 60 Michael Stanley (Verdigris) 0:12:43 61 Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee) 0:12:46 62 Tyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo) 0:12:46 63 Dan Tavela (THC) 0:12:55 64 Brett Edgerle 0:13:06 65 Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac) 0:13:15 66 Michael Humpal (GeorgeGarner) 0:14:09 67 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:14:23 68 Sean Shields (Team Pedal Mora) 0:14:39 69 Chris Harrison (Titletown Flyer) 0:14:50 70 Curt Demott (Titletown Flyer) 0:15:46 71 Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts) 0:15:50 72 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyer) 0:15:52 73 Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velo C) 0:16:35 74 Marcum Martz (Team Bonk) 0:17:21 75 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyer) 0:17:23 76 Jon Derksen (Wheel N Sprocke) 0:17:40 77 Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing) 0:17:41 78 Alex Borsuk (UB Cycling) 0:17:46 79 Jeff Hammond (Endurance Trust) 0:18:06 80 Joe Riesberg (Team 53x11 Coff) 0:18:32 81 Leif Byrge-Liebig (Team Cyclopath) 0:19:48 82 Justin Lengfeld 0:21:50 83 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:22:00 84 Jeremy Lentz 0:22:26 85 John Gregorski (EXPO Racing) 0:23:15 86 Jarrod Kerkhoff (Spokes & Spines) 0:23:26 87 David Bender (JVC/Michaels) 0:23:51 88 Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo) 0:23:56 89 Participant 1339 0:24:52 90 Jamie Prange (Cyclopath) 0:25:26 91 Mark Muraski (Riverbrook) 0:26:33 92 Chris Fellows (WORS HAYES) 0:28:21 93 Andrew Ohlsson (Team Wisconsin) 0:30:01 94 Bob Anderson 0:32:06 95 Eric Sime (Team Singular) 0:32:58 96 Dan Hendricks 0:33:04 DNF Sam Geyer (Is Corp) DNF Kenneth Ramm (Team WORS) DNF Stan Avedon (xXx Racing) DNF Joe Greatens DNF Kevin Pomasl (Team Wisconsin) DNF Joseph Maloney DNF Todd Bugnacki (Club Tread) DNF Richard Faith (Cylenauts) DNF Ty Gonzalez (Alterra MTB Tea) DNF Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicyc) DNF Krystian Pac (PACT - DISH POL) DNF Ted Schrubbe (Velo Trocadero) DNF Andre Odendaal DNF John Mahr (Wheelfast Racin) DNF Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sproc)