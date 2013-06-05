Image 1 of 7 Cooper Dendel (Border Grill) leans into a turn (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 7 Matt Shriver (Trek Midwest Team) hangs onto second (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 7 Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) shows skill in singletrack (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 7 Lori Sable (Team 65? / W (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 7 Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) catching up in the singletrack (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 7 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) and Matt Shriver (Trek Midwest Team) weaving through the trees (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 7 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) sprints to the finish with Matt Shriver (Trek Midwest Team) on his wheel (Image credit: Melissa Kennedy)

The third race on the 2013 Subaru-sponsored Wisconsin Off-Road Series (WORS) calendar was the newly renamed "Red-Eye Rendezvous" at Wausau’s Nine Mile trail system. This fast paced event is characterized by crushed red granite rolling doubletrack, tight singletrack and a treacherous technical climb known as the Ho Chi Minh trail. The race is also a fan favorite due to its easy access for spectators to snap photos and cheer for their favorite athletes.

The elite women's race started with a series of fast open doubletrack lanes that challenged racers to hang with the leader. In this case, the leader was Cooper Dendel (Border Grill). Dendel, who just upgraded to pro status this spring, pushed the pace of the Cat. 1 women right from the start.

Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) said, "I love the technical stuff... get me in the rocks and the mud and I'm a happy camper." Matter, who is the wife of Brian Matter (RACC/Trek), gives credit to her husband for her singletrack know-how. But even with Matter's ability in tight trails, she was not able to catch Dendel, who excelled on the fire roads.

Dendel's skills in the singletrack and her speed on open roads were a winning combination for the event in Wausau, and she celebrated her first win since turning pro. Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S) went back and forth between in placemen, but held onto the third spot on the final lap. Matter grabbed the second step of the podium.

The men's race looked like anybody's game from the beginning. The lead group was larger than usual due to the amount of open trail for the men to regroup. The front pack included Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized), Corey Stelljes (Racc/Gear Grinder), Matt Shriver (Trek Midwest Team), Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling), Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill), Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) and Casey Hildebrandt (Spooky Bikes/ Twin Six).

Hildebrandt's addition to the lead pack surprised many people, even the pro racers that he was hanging with. Some think he is a kid plucked from obscurity, but his knowledge of the trails in Wausau rival anyone out there and he really showed that he could ride them as well as any pro.

The tightly formed pack stayed together until the third lap, when Schouten planned his attack. In previous laps, he pushed the pace on the long climbs, but in the third lap decided that he would keep pushing until he broke away. Shriver was not going to let Schouten take off on his own and hung on his wheel until the end. The sprint finish ended is Schouten's favor, but Shriver had a very strong second place finish coming in less than a second behind. In the final lap, Guerra also made his move to take the third spot.

The next scheduled race on the WORS calendar is June 16, 2013 at CamRock park in Rockdale, Wisconsin. The Battle of CamRock is a blend of wide and fast flowing singletrack that runs through open fields of prairie grass, wooded singletrack with bermed turns, and more technical singletrack with a touch of roots and rocks. The Battle of CamRock's course contains some great downhill sections that will have racers begging for another lap.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Schouten 1:55:14 2 Matt Shriver 0:00:00 3 Nathan Guerra 0:01:10 4 Kevin McConnell 0:01:11 5 Darrin Braun 0:01:12 6 Corey Stelljes 0:01:13 7 Tyler Gauthier 0:02:31 8 Justin Piontek 0:04:12 9 Casey Hildebrandt 0:04:15 10 Isaac Neff 0:04:38 11 Paul Mumford 0:04:58 12 Ray Nelson 0:05:43 13 Trevor Olson 0:05:49 14 Matt Silvia 0:08:47 15 Michael Michetti 0:09:43 16 Tim Racette 0:09:47 17 Gabriel Ion 0:10:30 18 Ben Senkerik 0:11:01 19 Michael Dutczak 0:11:14 20 Drew Wilson 0:13:01 21 Jw Miller 0:13:12 22 William Hausdoerffer 0:13:13 23 John Wypiszinski 0:13:32 24 Michael Humpal 0:14:23 25 David Bender 0:14:46 26 Alex Martin 0:14:58 27 Josh Shively 0:15:01 28 Ryan Kleimenhagen 0:15:18 29 Jason Vayre 0:15:18 30 Vincent Steger 0:15:20 31 Bill Nigh 0:15:38 32 Nicholas Holzem 0:15:52 33 Kurt Schwiesow 0:16:39 34 Scott Neperud 0:16:40 35 Carlos Haeckel 0:16:40 36 John Shull 0:16:45 37 Tim Jennings 0:18:29 38 Bill Street 0:18:56 39 Cory Samz 0:19:11 40 Ken Statz 0:20:12 41 Jimmy Toombs 0:20:19 42 Steve Schafer 0:21:01 43 Ben Schreiber 0:22:00 44 David Poulton 0:23:07 45 Jan Rybar 0:25:03 46 Jason Gosse 0:26:24 47 Karl Tillman 0:26:27 48 Tyson Schwiesow 0:28:39 49 Jerrod Collier 0:29:39

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cooper Dendel 1:44:10 2 Andrea Matter 0:03:34 3 Lori Sable 0:04:37 4 Brittany Mcconnell 0:05:37 5 Sarah Agena 0:09:35 6 Nicole Alexander 0:12:12

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pete Karinen 1:30:41 2 Brett Poulton 0:03:17 3 Andrew Senderhauf 0:05:15 4 Collin Kytta 0:09:07 5 Andrew Schmidt 0:09:44 6 Fletcher Arlen 0:10:45 7 Jared Karinen 0:11:18 8 Parker McColl 0:12:17 9 Mitchell Bratz 0:15:12 10 Isaac Wendt 0:15:39 11 Connor McColl 0:18:41

Cat. 2 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma Swartz 1:14:02 2 Rachael Jensen 0:46:29 3 Alexandra Christofalos 1:08:45

Cat. 1/2 Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Butch Welke 1:12:50 2 Nathan Long 0:02:08 3 Shane Veldhuizen 0:03:17 4 Ken Neaf 0:04:54 5 Dwight Ingalls 0:04:55 6 George Kapitz 0:04:56 7 Marcus Steele 0:06:33 8 Timothy Willcox 0:28:10 9 Rodney Moon 0:29:39 10 Steven Schaefer 0:31:50 11 Jeff Steckbauer 0:33:29 12 Steve Jeske 0:34:18 13 Scott Anderson 0:34:47 14 Mark Anderson 0:36:14 15 Travis Held 0:36:23 16 Lowell Johnson 0:37:01 17 Jesse Jaehnig 0:38:03 18 Jereme Noffke 0:38:09 19 Marty Leum 0:43:03 20 Jon Holcomb 0:46:43 21 Matthew Prest 0:47:41 22 Aaron Fleming 0:49:03

Cat. 1/2 Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Reitter 1:12:46 2 Jeanne Hornak 0:00:04 3 Cyndi Ehrike 0:00:13 4 Maria Statz 0:03:03 5 Adina Christian 0:03:54 6 April Dombrowski 0:05:28 7 Karlene Olson 0:06:12 8 Emily Osowski 0:06:18 9 Michelle Brottnacher 0:07:29 10 Eve-Marie Walter 0:08:06 11 Jenaiya Stolper 0:09:28 12 Jennifer Whitedog 0:15:28 13 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe 0:30:04

Cat. 1/2 Men comp. # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Bishop 1:37:12 2 Danny Sonnentag 0:00:46 3 Eric Stanke 0:00:47 4 Austin Warner 0:01:56 5 Cody McGrath 0:02:02 6 Jeff Bender 0:02:02 7 Greg Cullen 0:02:54 8 Scott Veldhuizen 0:02:54 9 Mike Sherven 0:03:18 10 Jeremy Ostrowski 0:03:31 11 Scott Golomski 0:03:37 12 Mikey Verhagen 0:03:49 13 Chad Tucker 0:03:52 14 Taylor Bogdanske 0:03:57 15 Brett May 0:04:05 16 Dan Szczepanski 0:04:06 17 jonathan Pass 0:04:21 18 David Carew 0:04:24 19 Mark Cole 0:04:46 20 Joshua Meyer 0:04:56 21 Peter Coenen 0:05:15 22 Anthony Ferrara 0:05:19 23 Eric Johnson 0:05:20 24 Mark Olski 0:05:30 25 Chris Fellows 0:05:33 26 Billy Graef 0:05:41 27 Jason Gibson 0:05:48 28 Martin Reza 0:06:02 29 Brandon Teske 0:06:27 30 Brad Jalonen 0:06:30 31 Stephen Kobs 0:06:55 32 Neil Jurgella 0:07:01 33 Marek Kulesza 0:07:12 34 John Hughes 0:07:42 35 James Gomez 0:07:58 36 Nick Christofalos 0:07:58 37 Christopher Richmond 0:08:07 38 Todd Fletcher 0:08:22 39 Neil Statz 0:08:38 40 Craig Thomas 0:08:44 41 Shane Semrow 0:09:01 42 John Robertson 0:09:07 43 Gary Ehrike 0:09:19 44 Matthew Paterson 0:09:32 45 Edward Dutczak 0:10:19 46 Cory Marty 0:10:20 47 Don Slickman 0:10:23 48 Martin Tank II 0:10:23 49 Brian Paterson 0:10:24 50 Jason Ruesch 0:10:27 51 Mark Walter 0:11:06 52 Pete Ignasiak 0:12:04 53 Robert Schlegel 0:12:30 54 Mark Schultz 0:12:34 55 Scott Nyland 0:12:52 56 Andrew Wiesner 0:13:22 57 Jose Rodriguez 0:13:46 58 Erik Pueschner 0:13:50 59 Dan Johnston 0:14:03 60 Bob Boone 0:14:30 61 Terry Prewitt 0:15:16 62 Dan Wierzba 0:15:41 63 Roger Lundsten 0:15:48 64 Darin Olski 0:16:27 65 Patrick Dowd 0:16:59 66 Dana Demet 0:17:24 67 Rennis Delgado 0:27:13 68 Gary Bender 0:27:52 69 Cody Gunst 0:33:09 70 Chuck Girkins 0:41:32

Cat. 2 Men sport # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Kloppenburg 1:11:22 2 Jan Van Nuffelen 0:00:00 3 Robert Riutta 0:01:30 4 Andy Hoenisch 0:01:41 5 Josh Kruit 0:01:42 6 Sam Foos 0:02:08 7 Wally Kunstman 0:02:37 8 Nolan Steig 0:02:53 9 Andy Summers 0:03:01 10 Erik Beckman 0:03:17 11 Nathan Schneeberger 0:03:37 12 Zach Peterson 0:03:42 13 Chris Harold 0:03:44 14 Scott Nickoli 0:03:45 15 Sam Geyer 0:03:49 16 Aivis Lindems 0:03:59 17 Aaron Roecker 0:04:17 18 Ted Kretzmann 0:04:35 19 Jordan Boyea 0:04:55 20 Darrell Scheppman 0:05:05 21 Jason Mork 0:05:11 22 Michael Giesen 0:05:20 23 Quentin Gniot 0:05:40 24 Josh Valen 0:05:43 25 Luke Schuttenhelm 0:05:45 26 Josh Rupnow 0:05:50 27 Chris Roddick 0:05:50 28 Steve Cummins 0:05:55 29 Michael Rundell 0:05:56 30 Justin Lund 0:06:03 31 Arlen Beaudette 0:06:12 32 Andrew Jennings 0:06:14 33 Eric Schoenberg 0:06:15 34 Nathan Phelps 0:06:33 35 Larry Hipps 0:06:34 36 Egor Korneev 0:06:39 37 andrew wegner 0:06:41 38 Ben Lasecki 0:06:43 39 Caleb Swartz 0:06:45 40 Wade Flisram 0:06:47 41 Justin Fredricks 0:06:48 42 Rich Baumgarten 0:07:05 43 Kevin Schmitt 0:07:07 44 Jeremy Drake 0:07:10 45 Ben Leach 0:07:17 46 Brent Williams 0:07:20 47 Edward Piontek 0:07:25 48 Zachary Geyer 0:07:26 49 Jeff Schneider 0:07:26 50 Kyle Krause 0:07:27 51 Jonathan Wollner 0:07:45 52 Michael Laufenberg 0:07:48 53 Kurt Strohmeier 0:07:49 54 Jeff Wren 0:07:54 55 Jeffrey Hatton 0:07:55 56 Troy Sable 0:07:57 57 Matthew Tucker 0:08:03 58 Mike Roethel 0:08:04 59 Aaron McGinnis 0:08:04 60 Bill Schultz 0:08:27 61 Ruben Valdez 0:08:32 62 Kyle Kargel 0:09:17 63 Preston Bernsteen 0:09:20 64 Mark Cheyne 0:09:36 65 Bradley Boettcher 0:09:37 66 Jerry Tiffany 0:09:41 67 Brad Tennis 0:09:46 68 Bob Benedum 0:09:47 69 Dale Crowell 0:09:50 70 Steve Davidson 0:09:57 71 Steven Kuphal 0:09:57 72 Michael Owens 0:09:59 73 Ron Smith 0:10:08 74 Ernie Luedke 0:10:10 75 James Parman 0:10:24 76 Jonathan Lavelle 0:10:28 77 David Dewitt 0:10:34 78 Nicholas Armstrong 0:10:34 79 William Peters 0:10:50 80 Tucker Thiede 0:10:51 81 Dave Reich 0:10:53 82 Kyle Schmit 0:11:16 83 David Dokman 0:11:16 84 Randy Johnson 0:11:22 85 Jeff Greatens 0:11:32 86 Ernie Huerta 0:11:33 87 Brad Stankowski 0:11:35 88 Michael Joachim 0:11:38 89 Jim Feuerstein 0:11:39 90 Paul Westberg 0:11:43 91 Daniel Holtermann 0:11:52 92 Dennis Malmanger 0:11:53 93 Nate Knowles 0:11:53 94 Brad Giesel 0:11:54 95 Jody Arlen 0:11:59 96 Isaiah Schwinn 0:12:02 97 Steve Kapaun 0:12:08 98 Mike Mennenoh 0:12:08 99 Paul Baltus 0:12:29 100 Brad Swenson 0:12:29 101 Steve Drecoll 0:12:31 102 Rich Mennenoh 0:12:35 103 Brad Jorsch 0:12:52 104 Paul Merwin 0:12:58 105 Matt Lanser 0:13:00 106 Steve Hoppman 0:13:01 107 Larry Follett 0:13:06 108 Jesse Steinhoff 0:13:08 109 Kevin Lisowe 0:13:19 110 John Hocker 0:13:31 111 Tim Buchholz 0:13:40 112 Kade Stackman 0:13:41 113 Nick VanStrydonk 0:13:58 114 John Senkerik 0:14:15 115 Mike Brauer 0:14:18 116 Bob Ferrara 0:14:19 117 Casey Brauer 0:14:21 118 David Diamond 0:14:32 119 Dave Hanrahan 0:14:45 120 Hayes Sanborn 0:14:46 121 John Ard 0:14:47 122 Jacob Becker 0:14:59 123 Jake Miller 0:15:11 124 Chad Klaus 0:15:24 125 Bill Styer 0:15:24 126 Andrew Douglass 0:15:31 127 John Gretzinger 0:15:42 128 Chris McDonald 0:15:50 129 Greg Hewitt 0:15:54 130 Gerald Sorce 0:16:00 131 Kenneth Pearson 0:16:02 132 Ross Bomber 0:16:03 133 Jay Gunderson 0:16:08 134 Mike Sherman 0:16:13 135 Todd Steif 0:16:42 136 Steven Pirelli 0:16:54 137 Andrew Overeem 0:17:08 138 Brian Brown 0:17:34 139 Jim Splittgerber 0:17:43 140 Mark Szudrowitz 0:18:01 141 Randy Feuillerat 0:18:48 142 Frank Sniadajewski 0:18:54 143 Matt Knowles 0:19:29 144 Robert Sorenson 0:19:32 145 Loren Darling 0:19:41 146 Frank Lobello 0:19:51 147 Timothy Wateski 0:19:56 148 Michael Schwenzen 0:20:09 149 Jerry Leair 0:20:30 150 Phil Taylor 0:20:37 151 Jeff Swanstrom 0:20:44 152 Patton Neuser 0:20:59 153 Mark Fitzke 0:21:26 154 Jeff Pepp 0:21:31 155 David Duecker 0:21:33 156 Michael Hunter 0:22:08 157 Jonathan Krieg 0:23:17 158 Erick Braaksma 0:24:41 159 Eli Lipp 0:24:48 160 Ron Kapaun 0:25:00 161 James Heinecke 0:27:24 162 Scott Barclay 0:27:27 163 Kenny Dretzka 0:27:33 164 Steve Manthe 0:27:36 165 Troy Olm 0:27:36 166 Matthew Forst 0:30:18 167 Steve Strobel 0:31:13 168 Dave Dahlman 0:31:35 169 Paul Traeger 0:35:03 170 Gary Smits 0:37:21 171 Alex Imhoff 0:37:39 172 Shanley Jue 0:37:46 173 Brett Werner 0:55:46

Cat. 2 Women sport # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 April Beard 1:22:26 2 Anna Poulton 0:04:45 3 Linda Baehmann 0:06:43 4 Grace Prewitt 0:07:26 5 Marlo Vercauteren 0:08:04 6 Helmy Tennis 0:08:13 7 Ann Holsen 0:08:31 8 Becky Rands 0:09:00 9 Emily Keon 0:09:18 10 Sue McDonald 0:10:07 11 Niki Gelhaar 0:10:09 12 Lynne Senkerik 0:10:59 13 Amy Ancheta 0:13:32 14 Ramona Kuna 0:13:53 15 Rachel Drake 0:13:55 16 Shannon Mortimer 0:14:13 17 Kelli Piotrowski 0:14:32 18 Melissa Kennedy 0:16:45 19 Pam Piotrowski 0:19:38 20 Sarah Ricter 0:19:41 21 Jenni Borell 0:19:44 22 Mindee Lavelle 0:20:26 23 Sue Lundsten 0:22:38 24 Heather Jazdzewski 0:23:06 25 Jennifer Clark 0:24:20 26 Cheryl Post 0:27:29 27 Maja Holcomb 0:31:29

Cat. 3 Men citizen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Luniak 0:50:13 2 Daniel Feldmann 0:01:52 3 Justin Wentworth 0:01:56 4 Buckley Birkholz 0:02:21 5 David Mayer 0:02:21 6 Andrew Feldmann 0:02:32 7 Scott Trierweiler 0:02:47 8 Samuel Spende 0:02:51 9 Daniel Gretzinger 0:03:01 10 Ben Agnew 0:03:17 11 Rick Dwyer 0:03:21 12 Alan Myers 0:04:14 13 Ben Nelson 0:04:22 14 Brandon Smith 0:04:24 15 Ryan Cooley 0:04:26 16 Dave Wall 0:04:41 17 John Granger 0:04:42 18 Seth Boyea 0:04:55 19 Jacob Ahles 0:04:56 20 Max Fischer 0:05:05 21 Cole McDicken 0:05:07 22 Cory Desrochers 0:05:29 23 Jack Jones 0:06:05 24 Cody Tesch 0:06:24 25 William Rosenthal 0:06:30 26 Aaron Messenger 0:06:34 27 Matt Keon 0:06:37 28 Elliot Draxler 0:06:46 29 Aaron Frink 0:07:01 30 Alex Halfman 0:07:04 31 Alex Bien 0:07:06 32 Michael Dutczak 0:07:15 33 Jeffrey Schwinn 0:07:17 34 Daniel Kelley 0:07:20 35 Mike Schaller 0:07:21 36 Derek Murphy 0:07:22 37 Jim Krajnik 0:07:22 38 Donald Crowell 0:07:46 39 Eric Zarwell 0:07:46 40 Matthew Kletti 0:07:48 41 Curt Emerson 0:07:49 42 Calhan Norman 0:07:53 43 Derrick Reinke 0:07:54 44 Ray Iesalnieks 0:07:57 45 David Powell 0:08:23 46 Dylan Eggebrecht 0:08:27 47 William Darling 0:08:33 48 Loren Beyer 0:08:40 49 Justin Anderson 0:08:44 50 John Norman 0:08:47 51 Roman Kosarzycki 0:08:50 52 Chris Wilkes 0:08:57 53 Travis Jensen 0:09:03 54 Rowan Norman 0:09:04 55 Mike Desrochers 0:09:10 56 Owen Reich 0:09:16 57 Megan Senderhauf 0:09:23 58 Robert Schwenke 0:09:32 59 Alex Pieper 0:09:34 60 Roger Ness 0:09:40 61 Matthew Lemorande 0:09:45 62 Paul Langenberg 0:09:49 63 Chris Endres 0:09:51 64 Mark Eben 0:09:52 65 Keith Eggebrecht 0:09:58 66 Edward Eigenberger 0:10:01 67 Morgan Kuphal 0:10:03 68 Michael Holbrook 0:10:22 69 Chris Carlson 0:10:26 70 Demetrio Velazco 0:10:31 71 Jon Lester 0:10:33 72 Braden Mook 0:10:35 73 Eric Cihlar 0:10:36 74 Lucas Krall 0:10:47 75 Andrew McDicken 0:10:48 76 Joel Landsverk 0:10:50 77 Justin Litersky 0:10:54 78 Sethan Cate 0:10:58 79 Doug Rodenkirch 0:11:01 80 Bruce Parker 0:11:02 81 Joseph Phillips 0:11:13 82 Beau Perry 0:11:48 83 Jeff Nikolai 0:11:50 84 Ryan Wenzlick 0:12:02 85 Christopher Mattmiller 0:12:14 86 Dale Juedes 0:12:15 87 Steve Welk 0:12:15 88 George Doty 0:12:15 89 Jack Pabst 0:12:20 90 Allan Macintyre 0:12:26 91 Bryon Anderson 0:12:35 92 Brian Smith 0:12:43 93 Zack Kargel 0:12:49 94 Joe Halfman 0:12:54 95 Tim Liepert 0:13:41 96 Jeremy Condon 0:13:51 97 Colton Nelson 0:14:11 98 Mark Corrigan 0:14:12 99 Darren Haag 0:14:16 100 Shane Holcomb 0:14:18 101 Mitchell Dutczak 0:14:20 102 Elliot Schneider 0:14:32 103 Shawn Fitzpatrick 0:14:44 104 Brandon Drake 0:15:14 105 Jerry Muehlbauer 0:15:35 106 Raymond Ruggiere 0:15:45 107 David McFadden 0:16:15 108 Dennis Denuccio 0:16:25 109 Matthew Riebe 0:16:50 110 Victor Anderson 0:16:58 111 Steve Slocum 0:17:06 112 Frederick Rose 0:17:07 113 Dennis Klinkert 0:17:26 114 David Verhoff 0:17:27 115 Cristian Rodriguez 0:17:57 116 Jeff Sieckert 0:18:01 117 Kyle Johnson 0:18:25 118 Jason Huff 0:18:42 119 Brad Janak 0:18:49 120 Stewart Seaholm 0:18:52 121 Steve Powell 0:19:01 122 Brian James 0:19:43 123 Mike Wilkes 0:19:46 124 Ricky Almaguer 0:20:48 125 Grant Slocum 0:20:55 126 Jose Cabrera 0:20:56 127 Dan McGlynn 0:21:55 128 Dave Pringnitz 0:22:10 129 Grey Rankin 0:22:11 130 Nicholas Kujala 0:24:58 131 Todd Thorn 0:25:27 132 Ben Cleveland 0:26:17 133 Dakota Smith 0:27:26 134 David Berres 0:27:57 135 Glenn Aavang 0:28:54 136 Lucas Durie 0:29:44 137 Don Bognanske 0:31:49 138 Mike Middendorf 0:31:49 139 Joshua Wendt 0:34:19 140 Derrill Peters 0:37:50 141 Richard Wenborne 0:41:39 142 Paul McDowell 0:42:53

Cat. 3 Women citizen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Soderberg 0:56:37 2 Arianna Schafer 0:02:50 3 Kate Dixon 0:03:48 4 Allison Pieper 0:04:58 5 Marilee Collier 0:06:02 6 Katie Tiffany 0:06:12 7 Christina Flisram 0:06:19 8 Lori Wenzel 0:07:08 9 Jennifer Froh Kessenich 0:07:40 10 Charity Desrochers 0:09:23 11 Jessica Pilsner 0:09:48 12 Kennedy Bowes 0:11:18 13 Ella Shively 0:11:43 14 Marisa Anderson 0:11:53 15 Wendy Lewin 0:12:10 16 Janis Heifner 0:12:36 17 Heidi Tremaine 0:12:54 18 Shelby Ligman 0:14:04 19 Marcy Wentworth 0:14:13 20 Laura Granger 0:14:21 21 Hanna Mork 0:14:36 22 Amy Dykema 0:15:18 23 Kimberly Reed 0:16:08 24 Maya Steele 0:16:25 25 Miranda Lanser 0:17:14 26 Molly Desrochers 0:17:32 27 Angie Davidson 0:17:45 28 Tricia Tull 0:17:54 29 Avalon Steele 0:21:06 30 Andrea Chapman 0:21:54 31 April Knudson 0:30:00 32 Yvonne Besyk 0:41:39