Dendel and Schouten win at WORS Wausau
First pro career victory for Dendel
The third race on the 2013 Subaru-sponsored Wisconsin Off-Road Series (WORS) calendar was the newly renamed "Red-Eye Rendezvous" at Wausau’s Nine Mile trail system. This fast paced event is characterized by crushed red granite rolling doubletrack, tight singletrack and a treacherous technical climb known as the Ho Chi Minh trail. The race is also a fan favorite due to its easy access for spectators to snap photos and cheer for their favorite athletes.
The elite women's race started with a series of fast open doubletrack lanes that challenged racers to hang with the leader. In this case, the leader was Cooper Dendel (Border Grill). Dendel, who just upgraded to pro status this spring, pushed the pace of the Cat. 1 women right from the start.
Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) said, "I love the technical stuff... get me in the rocks and the mud and I'm a happy camper." Matter, who is the wife of Brian Matter (RACC/Trek), gives credit to her husband for her singletrack know-how. But even with Matter's ability in tight trails, she was not able to catch Dendel, who excelled on the fire roads.
Dendel's skills in the singletrack and her speed on open roads were a winning combination for the event in Wausau, and she celebrated her first win since turning pro. Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S) went back and forth between in placemen, but held onto the third spot on the final lap. Matter grabbed the second step of the podium.
The men's race looked like anybody's game from the beginning. The lead group was larger than usual due to the amount of open trail for the men to regroup. The front pack included Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized), Corey Stelljes (Racc/Gear Grinder), Matt Shriver (Trek Midwest Team), Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling), Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill), Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) and Casey Hildebrandt (Spooky Bikes/ Twin Six).
Hildebrandt's addition to the lead pack surprised many people, even the pro racers that he was hanging with. Some think he is a kid plucked from obscurity, but his knowledge of the trails in Wausau rival anyone out there and he really showed that he could ride them as well as any pro.
The tightly formed pack stayed together until the third lap, when Schouten planned his attack. In previous laps, he pushed the pace on the long climbs, but in the third lap decided that he would keep pushing until he broke away. Shriver was not going to let Schouten take off on his own and hung on his wheel until the end. The sprint finish ended is Schouten's favor, but Shriver had a very strong second place finish coming in less than a second behind. In the final lap, Guerra also made his move to take the third spot.
The next scheduled race on the WORS calendar is June 16, 2013 at CamRock park in Rockdale, Wisconsin. The Battle of CamRock is a blend of wide and fast flowing singletrack that runs through open fields of prairie grass, wooded singletrack with bermed turns, and more technical singletrack with a touch of roots and rocks. The Battle of CamRock's course contains some great downhill sections that will have racers begging for another lap.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Schouten
|1:55:14
|2
|Matt Shriver
|0:00:00
|3
|Nathan Guerra
|0:01:10
|4
|Kevin McConnell
|0:01:11
|5
|Darrin Braun
|0:01:12
|6
|Corey Stelljes
|0:01:13
|7
|Tyler Gauthier
|0:02:31
|8
|Justin Piontek
|0:04:12
|9
|Casey Hildebrandt
|0:04:15
|10
|Isaac Neff
|0:04:38
|11
|Paul Mumford
|0:04:58
|12
|Ray Nelson
|0:05:43
|13
|Trevor Olson
|0:05:49
|14
|Matt Silvia
|0:08:47
|15
|Michael Michetti
|0:09:43
|16
|Tim Racette
|0:09:47
|17
|Gabriel Ion
|0:10:30
|18
|Ben Senkerik
|0:11:01
|19
|Michael Dutczak
|0:11:14
|20
|Drew Wilson
|0:13:01
|21
|Jw Miller
|0:13:12
|22
|William Hausdoerffer
|0:13:13
|23
|John Wypiszinski
|0:13:32
|24
|Michael Humpal
|0:14:23
|25
|David Bender
|0:14:46
|26
|Alex Martin
|0:14:58
|27
|Josh Shively
|0:15:01
|28
|Ryan Kleimenhagen
|0:15:18
|29
|Jason Vayre
|0:15:18
|30
|Vincent Steger
|0:15:20
|31
|Bill Nigh
|0:15:38
|32
|Nicholas Holzem
|0:15:52
|33
|Kurt Schwiesow
|0:16:39
|34
|Scott Neperud
|0:16:40
|35
|Carlos Haeckel
|0:16:40
|36
|John Shull
|0:16:45
|37
|Tim Jennings
|0:18:29
|38
|Bill Street
|0:18:56
|39
|Cory Samz
|0:19:11
|40
|Ken Statz
|0:20:12
|41
|Jimmy Toombs
|0:20:19
|42
|Steve Schafer
|0:21:01
|43
|Ben Schreiber
|0:22:00
|44
|David Poulton
|0:23:07
|45
|Jan Rybar
|0:25:03
|46
|Jason Gosse
|0:26:24
|47
|Karl Tillman
|0:26:27
|48
|Tyson Schwiesow
|0:28:39
|49
|Jerrod Collier
|0:29:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cooper Dendel
|1:44:10
|2
|Andrea Matter
|0:03:34
|3
|Lori Sable
|0:04:37
|4
|Brittany Mcconnell
|0:05:37
|5
|Sarah Agena
|0:09:35
|6
|Nicole Alexander
|0:12:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pete Karinen
|1:30:41
|2
|Brett Poulton
|0:03:17
|3
|Andrew Senderhauf
|0:05:15
|4
|Collin Kytta
|0:09:07
|5
|Andrew Schmidt
|0:09:44
|6
|Fletcher Arlen
|0:10:45
|7
|Jared Karinen
|0:11:18
|8
|Parker McColl
|0:12:17
|9
|Mitchell Bratz
|0:15:12
|10
|Isaac Wendt
|0:15:39
|11
|Connor McColl
|0:18:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma Swartz
|1:14:02
|2
|Rachael Jensen
|0:46:29
|3
|Alexandra Christofalos
|1:08:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Butch Welke
|1:12:50
|2
|Nathan Long
|0:02:08
|3
|Shane Veldhuizen
|0:03:17
|4
|Ken Neaf
|0:04:54
|5
|Dwight Ingalls
|0:04:55
|6
|George Kapitz
|0:04:56
|7
|Marcus Steele
|0:06:33
|8
|Timothy Willcox
|0:28:10
|9
|Rodney Moon
|0:29:39
|10
|Steven Schaefer
|0:31:50
|11
|Jeff Steckbauer
|0:33:29
|12
|Steve Jeske
|0:34:18
|13
|Scott Anderson
|0:34:47
|14
|Mark Anderson
|0:36:14
|15
|Travis Held
|0:36:23
|16
|Lowell Johnson
|0:37:01
|17
|Jesse Jaehnig
|0:38:03
|18
|Jereme Noffke
|0:38:09
|19
|Marty Leum
|0:43:03
|20
|Jon Holcomb
|0:46:43
|21
|Matthew Prest
|0:47:41
|22
|Aaron Fleming
|0:49:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Reitter
|1:12:46
|2
|Jeanne Hornak
|0:00:04
|3
|Cyndi Ehrike
|0:00:13
|4
|Maria Statz
|0:03:03
|5
|Adina Christian
|0:03:54
|6
|April Dombrowski
|0:05:28
|7
|Karlene Olson
|0:06:12
|8
|Emily Osowski
|0:06:18
|9
|Michelle Brottnacher
|0:07:29
|10
|Eve-Marie Walter
|0:08:06
|11
|Jenaiya Stolper
|0:09:28
|12
|Jennifer Whitedog
|0:15:28
|13
|Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe
|0:30:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Bishop
|1:37:12
|2
|Danny Sonnentag
|0:00:46
|3
|Eric Stanke
|0:00:47
|4
|Austin Warner
|0:01:56
|5
|Cody McGrath
|0:02:02
|6
|Jeff Bender
|0:02:02
|7
|Greg Cullen
|0:02:54
|8
|Scott Veldhuizen
|0:02:54
|9
|Mike Sherven
|0:03:18
|10
|Jeremy Ostrowski
|0:03:31
|11
|Scott Golomski
|0:03:37
|12
|Mikey Verhagen
|0:03:49
|13
|Chad Tucker
|0:03:52
|14
|Taylor Bogdanske
|0:03:57
|15
|Brett May
|0:04:05
|16
|Dan Szczepanski
|0:04:06
|17
|jonathan Pass
|0:04:21
|18
|David Carew
|0:04:24
|19
|Mark Cole
|0:04:46
|20
|Joshua Meyer
|0:04:56
|21
|Peter Coenen
|0:05:15
|22
|Anthony Ferrara
|0:05:19
|23
|Eric Johnson
|0:05:20
|24
|Mark Olski
|0:05:30
|25
|Chris Fellows
|0:05:33
|26
|Billy Graef
|0:05:41
|27
|Jason Gibson
|0:05:48
|28
|Martin Reza
|0:06:02
|29
|Brandon Teske
|0:06:27
|30
|Brad Jalonen
|0:06:30
|31
|Stephen Kobs
|0:06:55
|32
|Neil Jurgella
|0:07:01
|33
|Marek Kulesza
|0:07:12
|34
|John Hughes
|0:07:42
|35
|James Gomez
|0:07:58
|36
|Nick Christofalos
|0:07:58
|37
|Christopher Richmond
|0:08:07
|38
|Todd Fletcher
|0:08:22
|39
|Neil Statz
|0:08:38
|40
|Craig Thomas
|0:08:44
|41
|Shane Semrow
|0:09:01
|42
|John Robertson
|0:09:07
|43
|Gary Ehrike
|0:09:19
|44
|Matthew Paterson
|0:09:32
|45
|Edward Dutczak
|0:10:19
|46
|Cory Marty
|0:10:20
|47
|Don Slickman
|0:10:23
|48
|Martin Tank II
|0:10:23
|49
|Brian Paterson
|0:10:24
|50
|Jason Ruesch
|0:10:27
|51
|Mark Walter
|0:11:06
|52
|Pete Ignasiak
|0:12:04
|53
|Robert Schlegel
|0:12:30
|54
|Mark Schultz
|0:12:34
|55
|Scott Nyland
|0:12:52
|56
|Andrew Wiesner
|0:13:22
|57
|Jose Rodriguez
|0:13:46
|58
|Erik Pueschner
|0:13:50
|59
|Dan Johnston
|0:14:03
|60
|Bob Boone
|0:14:30
|61
|Terry Prewitt
|0:15:16
|62
|Dan Wierzba
|0:15:41
|63
|Roger Lundsten
|0:15:48
|64
|Darin Olski
|0:16:27
|65
|Patrick Dowd
|0:16:59
|66
|Dana Demet
|0:17:24
|67
|Rennis Delgado
|0:27:13
|68
|Gary Bender
|0:27:52
|69
|Cody Gunst
|0:33:09
|70
|Chuck Girkins
|0:41:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Kloppenburg
|1:11:22
|2
|Jan Van Nuffelen
|0:00:00
|3
|Robert Riutta
|0:01:30
|4
|Andy Hoenisch
|0:01:41
|5
|Josh Kruit
|0:01:42
|6
|Sam Foos
|0:02:08
|7
|Wally Kunstman
|0:02:37
|8
|Nolan Steig
|0:02:53
|9
|Andy Summers
|0:03:01
|10
|Erik Beckman
|0:03:17
|11
|Nathan Schneeberger
|0:03:37
|12
|Zach Peterson
|0:03:42
|13
|Chris Harold
|0:03:44
|14
|Scott Nickoli
|0:03:45
|15
|Sam Geyer
|0:03:49
|16
|Aivis Lindems
|0:03:59
|17
|Aaron Roecker
|0:04:17
|18
|Ted Kretzmann
|0:04:35
|19
|Jordan Boyea
|0:04:55
|20
|Darrell Scheppman
|0:05:05
|21
|Jason Mork
|0:05:11
|22
|Michael Giesen
|0:05:20
|23
|Quentin Gniot
|0:05:40
|24
|Josh Valen
|0:05:43
|25
|Luke Schuttenhelm
|0:05:45
|26
|Josh Rupnow
|0:05:50
|27
|Chris Roddick
|0:05:50
|28
|Steve Cummins
|0:05:55
|29
|Michael Rundell
|0:05:56
|30
|Justin Lund
|0:06:03
|31
|Arlen Beaudette
|0:06:12
|32
|Andrew Jennings
|0:06:14
|33
|Eric Schoenberg
|0:06:15
|34
|Nathan Phelps
|0:06:33
|35
|Larry Hipps
|0:06:34
|36
|Egor Korneev
|0:06:39
|37
|andrew wegner
|0:06:41
|38
|Ben Lasecki
|0:06:43
|39
|Caleb Swartz
|0:06:45
|40
|Wade Flisram
|0:06:47
|41
|Justin Fredricks
|0:06:48
|42
|Rich Baumgarten
|0:07:05
|43
|Kevin Schmitt
|0:07:07
|44
|Jeremy Drake
|0:07:10
|45
|Ben Leach
|0:07:17
|46
|Brent Williams
|0:07:20
|47
|Edward Piontek
|0:07:25
|48
|Zachary Geyer
|0:07:26
|49
|Jeff Schneider
|0:07:26
|50
|Kyle Krause
|0:07:27
|51
|Jonathan Wollner
|0:07:45
|52
|Michael Laufenberg
|0:07:48
|53
|Kurt Strohmeier
|0:07:49
|54
|Jeff Wren
|0:07:54
|55
|Jeffrey Hatton
|0:07:55
|56
|Troy Sable
|0:07:57
|57
|Matthew Tucker
|0:08:03
|58
|Mike Roethel
|0:08:04
|59
|Aaron McGinnis
|0:08:04
|60
|Bill Schultz
|0:08:27
|61
|Ruben Valdez
|0:08:32
|62
|Kyle Kargel
|0:09:17
|63
|Preston Bernsteen
|0:09:20
|64
|Mark Cheyne
|0:09:36
|65
|Bradley Boettcher
|0:09:37
|66
|Jerry Tiffany
|0:09:41
|67
|Brad Tennis
|0:09:46
|68
|Bob Benedum
|0:09:47
|69
|Dale Crowell
|0:09:50
|70
|Steve Davidson
|0:09:57
|71
|Steven Kuphal
|0:09:57
|72
|Michael Owens
|0:09:59
|73
|Ron Smith
|0:10:08
|74
|Ernie Luedke
|0:10:10
|75
|James Parman
|0:10:24
|76
|Jonathan Lavelle
|0:10:28
|77
|David Dewitt
|0:10:34
|78
|Nicholas Armstrong
|0:10:34
|79
|William Peters
|0:10:50
|80
|Tucker Thiede
|0:10:51
|81
|Dave Reich
|0:10:53
|82
|Kyle Schmit
|0:11:16
|83
|David Dokman
|0:11:16
|84
|Randy Johnson
|0:11:22
|85
|Jeff Greatens
|0:11:32
|86
|Ernie Huerta
|0:11:33
|87
|Brad Stankowski
|0:11:35
|88
|Michael Joachim
|0:11:38
|89
|Jim Feuerstein
|0:11:39
|90
|Paul Westberg
|0:11:43
|91
|Daniel Holtermann
|0:11:52
|92
|Dennis Malmanger
|0:11:53
|93
|Nate Knowles
|0:11:53
|94
|Brad Giesel
|0:11:54
|95
|Jody Arlen
|0:11:59
|96
|Isaiah Schwinn
|0:12:02
|97
|Steve Kapaun
|0:12:08
|98
|Mike Mennenoh
|0:12:08
|99
|Paul Baltus
|0:12:29
|100
|Brad Swenson
|0:12:29
|101
|Steve Drecoll
|0:12:31
|102
|Rich Mennenoh
|0:12:35
|103
|Brad Jorsch
|0:12:52
|104
|Paul Merwin
|0:12:58
|105
|Matt Lanser
|0:13:00
|106
|Steve Hoppman
|0:13:01
|107
|Larry Follett
|0:13:06
|108
|Jesse Steinhoff
|0:13:08
|109
|Kevin Lisowe
|0:13:19
|110
|John Hocker
|0:13:31
|111
|Tim Buchholz
|0:13:40
|112
|Kade Stackman
|0:13:41
|113
|Nick VanStrydonk
|0:13:58
|114
|John Senkerik
|0:14:15
|115
|Mike Brauer
|0:14:18
|116
|Bob Ferrara
|0:14:19
|117
|Casey Brauer
|0:14:21
|118
|David Diamond
|0:14:32
|119
|Dave Hanrahan
|0:14:45
|120
|Hayes Sanborn
|0:14:46
|121
|John Ard
|0:14:47
|122
|Jacob Becker
|0:14:59
|123
|Jake Miller
|0:15:11
|124
|Chad Klaus
|0:15:24
|125
|Bill Styer
|0:15:24
|126
|Andrew Douglass
|0:15:31
|127
|John Gretzinger
|0:15:42
|128
|Chris McDonald
|0:15:50
|129
|Greg Hewitt
|0:15:54
|130
|Gerald Sorce
|0:16:00
|131
|Kenneth Pearson
|0:16:02
|132
|Ross Bomber
|0:16:03
|133
|Jay Gunderson
|0:16:08
|134
|Mike Sherman
|0:16:13
|135
|Todd Steif
|0:16:42
|136
|Steven Pirelli
|0:16:54
|137
|Andrew Overeem
|0:17:08
|138
|Brian Brown
|0:17:34
|139
|Jim Splittgerber
|0:17:43
|140
|Mark Szudrowitz
|0:18:01
|141
|Randy Feuillerat
|0:18:48
|142
|Frank Sniadajewski
|0:18:54
|143
|Matt Knowles
|0:19:29
|144
|Robert Sorenson
|0:19:32
|145
|Loren Darling
|0:19:41
|146
|Frank Lobello
|0:19:51
|147
|Timothy Wateski
|0:19:56
|148
|Michael Schwenzen
|0:20:09
|149
|Jerry Leair
|0:20:30
|150
|Phil Taylor
|0:20:37
|151
|Jeff Swanstrom
|0:20:44
|152
|Patton Neuser
|0:20:59
|153
|Mark Fitzke
|0:21:26
|154
|Jeff Pepp
|0:21:31
|155
|David Duecker
|0:21:33
|156
|Michael Hunter
|0:22:08
|157
|Jonathan Krieg
|0:23:17
|158
|Erick Braaksma
|0:24:41
|159
|Eli Lipp
|0:24:48
|160
|Ron Kapaun
|0:25:00
|161
|James Heinecke
|0:27:24
|162
|Scott Barclay
|0:27:27
|163
|Kenny Dretzka
|0:27:33
|164
|Steve Manthe
|0:27:36
|165
|Troy Olm
|0:27:36
|166
|Matthew Forst
|0:30:18
|167
|Steve Strobel
|0:31:13
|168
|Dave Dahlman
|0:31:35
|169
|Paul Traeger
|0:35:03
|170
|Gary Smits
|0:37:21
|171
|Alex Imhoff
|0:37:39
|172
|Shanley Jue
|0:37:46
|173
|Brett Werner
|0:55:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|April Beard
|1:22:26
|2
|Anna Poulton
|0:04:45
|3
|Linda Baehmann
|0:06:43
|4
|Grace Prewitt
|0:07:26
|5
|Marlo Vercauteren
|0:08:04
|6
|Helmy Tennis
|0:08:13
|7
|Ann Holsen
|0:08:31
|8
|Becky Rands
|0:09:00
|9
|Emily Keon
|0:09:18
|10
|Sue McDonald
|0:10:07
|11
|Niki Gelhaar
|0:10:09
|12
|Lynne Senkerik
|0:10:59
|13
|Amy Ancheta
|0:13:32
|14
|Ramona Kuna
|0:13:53
|15
|Rachel Drake
|0:13:55
|16
|Shannon Mortimer
|0:14:13
|17
|Kelli Piotrowski
|0:14:32
|18
|Melissa Kennedy
|0:16:45
|19
|Pam Piotrowski
|0:19:38
|20
|Sarah Ricter
|0:19:41
|21
|Jenni Borell
|0:19:44
|22
|Mindee Lavelle
|0:20:26
|23
|Sue Lundsten
|0:22:38
|24
|Heather Jazdzewski
|0:23:06
|25
|Jennifer Clark
|0:24:20
|26
|Cheryl Post
|0:27:29
|27
|Maja Holcomb
|0:31:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Luniak
|0:50:13
|2
|Daniel Feldmann
|0:01:52
|3
|Justin Wentworth
|0:01:56
|4
|Buckley Birkholz
|0:02:21
|5
|David Mayer
|0:02:21
|6
|Andrew Feldmann
|0:02:32
|7
|Scott Trierweiler
|0:02:47
|8
|Samuel Spende
|0:02:51
|9
|Daniel Gretzinger
|0:03:01
|10
|Ben Agnew
|0:03:17
|11
|Rick Dwyer
|0:03:21
|12
|Alan Myers
|0:04:14
|13
|Ben Nelson
|0:04:22
|14
|Brandon Smith
|0:04:24
|15
|Ryan Cooley
|0:04:26
|16
|Dave Wall
|0:04:41
|17
|John Granger
|0:04:42
|18
|Seth Boyea
|0:04:55
|19
|Jacob Ahles
|0:04:56
|20
|Max Fischer
|0:05:05
|21
|Cole McDicken
|0:05:07
|22
|Cory Desrochers
|0:05:29
|23
|Jack Jones
|0:06:05
|24
|Cody Tesch
|0:06:24
|25
|William Rosenthal
|0:06:30
|26
|Aaron Messenger
|0:06:34
|27
|Matt Keon
|0:06:37
|28
|Elliot Draxler
|0:06:46
|29
|Aaron Frink
|0:07:01
|30
|Alex Halfman
|0:07:04
|31
|Alex Bien
|0:07:06
|32
|Michael Dutczak
|0:07:15
|33
|Jeffrey Schwinn
|0:07:17
|34
|Daniel Kelley
|0:07:20
|35
|Mike Schaller
|0:07:21
|36
|Derek Murphy
|0:07:22
|37
|Jim Krajnik
|0:07:22
|38
|Donald Crowell
|0:07:46
|39
|Eric Zarwell
|0:07:46
|40
|Matthew Kletti
|0:07:48
|41
|Curt Emerson
|0:07:49
|42
|Calhan Norman
|0:07:53
|43
|Derrick Reinke
|0:07:54
|44
|Ray Iesalnieks
|0:07:57
|45
|David Powell
|0:08:23
|46
|Dylan Eggebrecht
|0:08:27
|47
|William Darling
|0:08:33
|48
|Loren Beyer
|0:08:40
|49
|Justin Anderson
|0:08:44
|50
|John Norman
|0:08:47
|51
|Roman Kosarzycki
|0:08:50
|52
|Chris Wilkes
|0:08:57
|53
|Travis Jensen
|0:09:03
|54
|Rowan Norman
|0:09:04
|55
|Mike Desrochers
|0:09:10
|56
|Owen Reich
|0:09:16
|57
|Megan Senderhauf
|0:09:23
|58
|Robert Schwenke
|0:09:32
|59
|Alex Pieper
|0:09:34
|60
|Roger Ness
|0:09:40
|61
|Matthew Lemorande
|0:09:45
|62
|Paul Langenberg
|0:09:49
|63
|Chris Endres
|0:09:51
|64
|Mark Eben
|0:09:52
|65
|Keith Eggebrecht
|0:09:58
|66
|Edward Eigenberger
|0:10:01
|67
|Morgan Kuphal
|0:10:03
|68
|Michael Holbrook
|0:10:22
|69
|Chris Carlson
|0:10:26
|70
|Demetrio Velazco
|0:10:31
|71
|Jon Lester
|0:10:33
|72
|Braden Mook
|0:10:35
|73
|Eric Cihlar
|0:10:36
|74
|Lucas Krall
|0:10:47
|75
|Andrew McDicken
|0:10:48
|76
|Joel Landsverk
|0:10:50
|77
|Justin Litersky
|0:10:54
|78
|Sethan Cate
|0:10:58
|79
|Doug Rodenkirch
|0:11:01
|80
|Bruce Parker
|0:11:02
|81
|Joseph Phillips
|0:11:13
|82
|Beau Perry
|0:11:48
|83
|Jeff Nikolai
|0:11:50
|84
|Ryan Wenzlick
|0:12:02
|85
|Christopher Mattmiller
|0:12:14
|86
|Dale Juedes
|0:12:15
|87
|Steve Welk
|0:12:15
|88
|George Doty
|0:12:15
|89
|Jack Pabst
|0:12:20
|90
|Allan Macintyre
|0:12:26
|91
|Bryon Anderson
|0:12:35
|92
|Brian Smith
|0:12:43
|93
|Zack Kargel
|0:12:49
|94
|Joe Halfman
|0:12:54
|95
|Tim Liepert
|0:13:41
|96
|Jeremy Condon
|0:13:51
|97
|Colton Nelson
|0:14:11
|98
|Mark Corrigan
|0:14:12
|99
|Darren Haag
|0:14:16
|100
|Shane Holcomb
|0:14:18
|101
|Mitchell Dutczak
|0:14:20
|102
|Elliot Schneider
|0:14:32
|103
|Shawn Fitzpatrick
|0:14:44
|104
|Brandon Drake
|0:15:14
|105
|Jerry Muehlbauer
|0:15:35
|106
|Raymond Ruggiere
|0:15:45
|107
|David McFadden
|0:16:15
|108
|Dennis Denuccio
|0:16:25
|109
|Matthew Riebe
|0:16:50
|110
|Victor Anderson
|0:16:58
|111
|Steve Slocum
|0:17:06
|112
|Frederick Rose
|0:17:07
|113
|Dennis Klinkert
|0:17:26
|114
|David Verhoff
|0:17:27
|115
|Cristian Rodriguez
|0:17:57
|116
|Jeff Sieckert
|0:18:01
|117
|Kyle Johnson
|0:18:25
|118
|Jason Huff
|0:18:42
|119
|Brad Janak
|0:18:49
|120
|Stewart Seaholm
|0:18:52
|121
|Steve Powell
|0:19:01
|122
|Brian James
|0:19:43
|123
|Mike Wilkes
|0:19:46
|124
|Ricky Almaguer
|0:20:48
|125
|Grant Slocum
|0:20:55
|126
|Jose Cabrera
|0:20:56
|127
|Dan McGlynn
|0:21:55
|128
|Dave Pringnitz
|0:22:10
|129
|Grey Rankin
|0:22:11
|130
|Nicholas Kujala
|0:24:58
|131
|Todd Thorn
|0:25:27
|132
|Ben Cleveland
|0:26:17
|133
|Dakota Smith
|0:27:26
|134
|David Berres
|0:27:57
|135
|Glenn Aavang
|0:28:54
|136
|Lucas Durie
|0:29:44
|137
|Don Bognanske
|0:31:49
|138
|Mike Middendorf
|0:31:49
|139
|Joshua Wendt
|0:34:19
|140
|Derrill Peters
|0:37:50
|141
|Richard Wenborne
|0:41:39
|142
|Paul McDowell
|0:42:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Soderberg
|0:56:37
|2
|Arianna Schafer
|0:02:50
|3
|Kate Dixon
|0:03:48
|4
|Allison Pieper
|0:04:58
|5
|Marilee Collier
|0:06:02
|6
|Katie Tiffany
|0:06:12
|7
|Christina Flisram
|0:06:19
|8
|Lori Wenzel
|0:07:08
|9
|Jennifer Froh Kessenich
|0:07:40
|10
|Charity Desrochers
|0:09:23
|11
|Jessica Pilsner
|0:09:48
|12
|Kennedy Bowes
|0:11:18
|13
|Ella Shively
|0:11:43
|14
|Marisa Anderson
|0:11:53
|15
|Wendy Lewin
|0:12:10
|16
|Janis Heifner
|0:12:36
|17
|Heidi Tremaine
|0:12:54
|18
|Shelby Ligman
|0:14:04
|19
|Marcy Wentworth
|0:14:13
|20
|Laura Granger
|0:14:21
|21
|Hanna Mork
|0:14:36
|22
|Amy Dykema
|0:15:18
|23
|Kimberly Reed
|0:16:08
|24
|Maya Steele
|0:16:25
|25
|Miranda Lanser
|0:17:14
|26
|Molly Desrochers
|0:17:32
|27
|Angie Davidson
|0:17:45
|28
|Tricia Tull
|0:17:54
|29
|Avalon Steele
|0:21:06
|30
|Andrea Chapman
|0:21:54
|31
|April Knudson
|0:30:00
|32
|Yvonne Besyk
|0:41:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackson Jennings
|0:27:22
|2
|Christian Pieper
|0:00:41
|3
|Weston Verhoff
|0:00:46
|4
|Hunter Schmitt
|0:01:28
|5
|Matt Rodenkirch
|0:02:01
|6
|Mason Newman
|0:02:32
|7
|Ben Iesalnieks
|0:02:36
|8
|Sam Komoroske
|0:02:43
|9
|Joshua Prewitt
|0:02:46
|10
|Kaleb Moore
|0:04:01
|11
|Skyler Schmitt
|0:04:03
|12
|Quentin Lochner
|0:04:07
|13
|Zachary Fischer
|0:05:39
|14
|Leah Fletcher
|0:05:48
|15
|Jonah Whitedog
|0:05:59
|16
|Ben Komoroske
|0:06:12
|17
|Camden Jackson
|0:06:12
|18
|Mason Huff
|0:06:13
|19
|Dwight Eben
|0:06:18
|20
|Nickolas Duhm
|0:06:19
|21
|Anders Davidson
|0:06:21
|22
|Adam Maki
|0:06:44
|23
|Saxon Swan
|0:06:50
|24
|Jacob Lemke
|0:06:59
|25
|Madelyn Anderson
|0:07:03
|26
|Dylan Waldner
|0:07:15
|27
|Liam Cate
|0:07:17
|28
|McKenna Dwyer
|0:07:42
|29
|Jack Spende
|0:07:45
|30
|Stephan Liepert
|0:07:48
|31
|Clay Lemke
|0:07:59
|32
|Skyler Wilborn
|0:08:00
|33
|Karl John Tillman
|0:08:19
|34
|Griffin May
|0:08:24
|35
|Reed May
|0:08:28
|36
|Emmit Kuphal
|0:08:49
|37
|Lorissa Thorpe
|0:08:54
|38
|Porter Thorpe
|0:09:41
|39
|Lucas Fletcher
|0:09:43
|40
|Collin Neuser
|0:09:55
|41
|Brody Endres
|0:09:57
|42
|Jacob Mork
|0:10:01
|43
|Elijah Johnson
|0:10:10
|44
|Andrew VantHoff
|0:10:10
|45
|Elliot Harold
|0:10:15
|46
|Lindsey Coons
|0:10:45
|47
|Julia Whitedog
|0:10:48
|48
|Tiana Johnson
|0:11:10
|49
|Katherine Schafer
|0:11:49
|50
|Sebastian Armstrong
|0:11:52
|51
|Jack Sheridan
|0:11:54
|52
|Lauren Duhm
|0:11:57
|53
|Benjamin Schwartzbauer
|0:11:58
|54
|Sam Hansen
|0:12:10
|55
|Benjamin Eben
|0:12:11
|56
|Aidan Lemorande
|0:12:12
|57
|Trey Laudolff
|0:12:14
|58
|Brooklyn Waldner
|0:12:27
|59
|Katy McDicken
|0:12:32
|60
|Samuel Anderson
|0:12:34
|61
|Brennan Cate
|0:12:36
|62
|Alex Kinnamon
|0:12:52
|63
|Daniel Brown
|0:13:12
|64
|Eli Lemke
|0:13:17
|65
|Asa Guerra
|0:13:43
|66
|Miette Gosse
|0:13:59
|67
|Austin Cullen
|0:14:00
|68
|Antonia Gengler
|0:14:20
|69
|Isaac Johnson
|0:15:22
|70
|Justin Munzur
|0:15:24
|71
|Tommy Rose
|0:15:51
|72
|Colin Knowles
|0:16:16
|73
|Kendra Schmitt
|0:16:47
|74
|Jaeden Langenberg
|0:16:51
|75
|Josie Reich
|0:16:55
|76
|Magnus Davidson
|0:18:00
|77
|Dylan Wegner
|0:18:18
|78
|Sydney Landsverk
|0:20:07
|79
|Caleb McDowell
|0:20:08
|80
|Megan Lester
|0:20:38
|81
|Hunter Gengler
|0:21:17
|82
|Colin Meister
|0:21:47
|83
|Kirsten Waldner
|0:23:21
|84
|Will Knowles
|0:23:52
|85
|Aryana Knudson
|0:25:23
|86
|Austin Matuszak
|0:26:01
|87
|Alex Laufenberg
|0:26:22
|88
|Cole Rollins
|0:26:37
|89
|Kaylee Drake
|0:27:22
|90
|Grace Harold
|0:27:28
|91
|Thatcher Werner
|0:29:06
|92
|Adam Luedke
|0:40:34
