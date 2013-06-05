Trending

Dendel and Schouten win at WORS Wausau

First pro career victory for Dendel

The third race on the 2013 Subaru-sponsored Wisconsin Off-Road Series (WORS) calendar was the newly renamed "Red-Eye Rendezvous" at Wausau’s Nine Mile trail system. This fast paced event is characterized by crushed red granite rolling doubletrack, tight singletrack and a treacherous technical climb known as the Ho Chi Minh trail. The race is also a fan favorite due to its easy access for spectators to snap photos and cheer for their favorite athletes.

The elite women's race started with a series of fast open doubletrack lanes that challenged racers to hang with the leader. In this case, the leader was Cooper Dendel (Border Grill). Dendel, who just upgraded to pro status this spring, pushed the pace of the Cat. 1 women right from the start.

Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) said, "I love the technical stuff... get me in the rocks and the mud and I'm a happy camper." Matter, who is the wife of Brian Matter (RACC/Trek), gives credit to her husband for her singletrack know-how. But even with Matter's ability in tight trails, she was not able to catch Dendel, who excelled on the fire roads.

Dendel's skills in the singletrack and her speed on open roads were a winning combination for the event in Wausau, and she celebrated her first win since turning pro. Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S) went back and forth between in placemen, but held onto the third spot on the final lap. Matter grabbed the second step of the podium.

The men's race looked like anybody's game from the beginning. The lead group was larger than usual due to the amount of open trail for the men to regroup. The front pack included Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized), Corey Stelljes (Racc/Gear Grinder), Matt Shriver (Trek Midwest Team), Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling), Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill), Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima Wheels) and Casey Hildebrandt (Spooky Bikes/ Twin Six).

Hildebrandt's addition to the lead pack surprised many people, even the pro racers that he was hanging with. Some think he is a kid plucked from obscurity, but his knowledge of the trails in Wausau rival anyone out there and he really showed that he could ride them as well as any pro.

The tightly formed pack stayed together until the third lap, when Schouten planned his attack. In previous laps, he pushed the pace on the long climbs, but in the third lap decided that he would keep pushing until he broke away. Shriver was not going to let Schouten take off on his own and hung on his wheel until the end. The sprint finish ended is Schouten's favor, but Shriver had a very strong second place finish coming in less than a second behind. In the final lap, Guerra also made his move to take the third spot.

The next scheduled race on the WORS calendar is June 16, 2013 at CamRock park in Rockdale, Wisconsin. The Battle of CamRock is a blend of wide and fast flowing singletrack that runs through open fields of prairie grass, wooded singletrack with bermed turns, and more technical singletrack with a touch of roots and rocks. The Battle of CamRock's course contains some great downhill sections that will have racers begging for another lap.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tristan Schouten1:55:14
2Matt Shriver0:00:00
3Nathan Guerra0:01:10
4Kevin McConnell0:01:11
5Darrin Braun0:01:12
6Corey Stelljes0:01:13
7Tyler Gauthier0:02:31
8Justin Piontek0:04:12
9Casey Hildebrandt0:04:15
10Isaac Neff0:04:38
11Paul Mumford0:04:58
12Ray Nelson0:05:43
13Trevor Olson0:05:49
14Matt Silvia0:08:47
15Michael Michetti0:09:43
16Tim Racette0:09:47
17Gabriel Ion0:10:30
18Ben Senkerik0:11:01
19Michael Dutczak0:11:14
20Drew Wilson0:13:01
21Jw Miller0:13:12
22William Hausdoerffer0:13:13
23John Wypiszinski0:13:32
24Michael Humpal0:14:23
25David Bender0:14:46
26Alex Martin0:14:58
27Josh Shively0:15:01
28Ryan Kleimenhagen0:15:18
29Jason Vayre0:15:18
30Vincent Steger0:15:20
31Bill Nigh0:15:38
32Nicholas Holzem0:15:52
33Kurt Schwiesow0:16:39
34Scott Neperud0:16:40
35Carlos Haeckel0:16:40
36John Shull0:16:45
37Tim Jennings0:18:29
38Bill Street0:18:56
39Cory Samz0:19:11
40Ken Statz0:20:12
41Jimmy Toombs0:20:19
42Steve Schafer0:21:01
43Ben Schreiber0:22:00
44David Poulton0:23:07
45Jan Rybar0:25:03
46Jason Gosse0:26:24
47Karl Tillman0:26:27
48Tyson Schwiesow0:28:39
49Jerrod Collier0:29:39

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cooper Dendel1:44:10
2Andrea Matter0:03:34
3Lori Sable0:04:37
4Brittany Mcconnell0:05:37
5Sarah Agena0:09:35
6Nicole Alexander0:12:12

Cat. 1 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pete Karinen1:30:41
2Brett Poulton0:03:17
3Andrew Senderhauf0:05:15
4Collin Kytta0:09:07
5Andrew Schmidt0:09:44
6Fletcher Arlen0:10:45
7Jared Karinen0:11:18
8Parker McColl0:12:17
9Mitchell Bratz0:15:12
10Isaac Wendt0:15:39
11Connor McColl0:18:41

Cat. 2 Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma Swartz1:14:02
2Rachael Jensen0:46:29
3Alexandra Christofalos1:08:45

Cat. 1/2 Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Butch Welke1:12:50
2Nathan Long0:02:08
3Shane Veldhuizen0:03:17
4Ken Neaf0:04:54
5Dwight Ingalls0:04:55
6George Kapitz0:04:56
7Marcus Steele0:06:33
8Timothy Willcox0:28:10
9Rodney Moon0:29:39
10Steven Schaefer0:31:50
11Jeff Steckbauer0:33:29
12Steve Jeske0:34:18
13Scott Anderson0:34:47
14Mark Anderson0:36:14
15Travis Held0:36:23
16Lowell Johnson0:37:01
17Jesse Jaehnig0:38:03
18Jereme Noffke0:38:09
19Marty Leum0:43:03
20Jon Holcomb0:46:43
21Matthew Prest0:47:41
22Aaron Fleming0:49:03

Cat. 1/2 Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Reitter1:12:46
2Jeanne Hornak0:00:04
3Cyndi Ehrike0:00:13
4Maria Statz0:03:03
5Adina Christian0:03:54
6April Dombrowski0:05:28
7Karlene Olson0:06:12
8Emily Osowski0:06:18
9Michelle Brottnacher0:07:29
10Eve-Marie Walter0:08:06
11Jenaiya Stolper0:09:28
12Jennifer Whitedog0:15:28
13Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe0:30:04

Cat. 1/2 Men comp.
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Bishop1:37:12
2Danny Sonnentag0:00:46
3Eric Stanke0:00:47
4Austin Warner0:01:56
5Cody McGrath0:02:02
6Jeff Bender0:02:02
7Greg Cullen0:02:54
8Scott Veldhuizen0:02:54
9Mike Sherven0:03:18
10Jeremy Ostrowski0:03:31
11Scott Golomski0:03:37
12Mikey Verhagen0:03:49
13Chad Tucker0:03:52
14Taylor Bogdanske0:03:57
15Brett May0:04:05
16Dan Szczepanski0:04:06
17jonathan Pass0:04:21
18David Carew0:04:24
19Mark Cole0:04:46
20Joshua Meyer0:04:56
21Peter Coenen0:05:15
22Anthony Ferrara0:05:19
23Eric Johnson0:05:20
24Mark Olski0:05:30
25Chris Fellows0:05:33
26Billy Graef0:05:41
27Jason Gibson0:05:48
28Martin Reza0:06:02
29Brandon Teske0:06:27
30Brad Jalonen0:06:30
31Stephen Kobs0:06:55
32Neil Jurgella0:07:01
33Marek Kulesza0:07:12
34John Hughes0:07:42
35James Gomez0:07:58
36Nick Christofalos0:07:58
37Christopher Richmond0:08:07
38Todd Fletcher0:08:22
39Neil Statz0:08:38
40Craig Thomas0:08:44
41Shane Semrow0:09:01
42John Robertson0:09:07
43Gary Ehrike0:09:19
44Matthew Paterson0:09:32
45Edward Dutczak0:10:19
46Cory Marty0:10:20
47Don Slickman0:10:23
48Martin Tank II0:10:23
49Brian Paterson0:10:24
50Jason Ruesch0:10:27
51Mark Walter0:11:06
52Pete Ignasiak0:12:04
53Robert Schlegel0:12:30
54Mark Schultz0:12:34
55Scott Nyland0:12:52
56Andrew Wiesner0:13:22
57Jose Rodriguez0:13:46
58Erik Pueschner0:13:50
59Dan Johnston0:14:03
60Bob Boone0:14:30
61Terry Prewitt0:15:16
62Dan Wierzba0:15:41
63Roger Lundsten0:15:48
64Darin Olski0:16:27
65Patrick Dowd0:16:59
66Dana Demet0:17:24
67Rennis Delgado0:27:13
68Gary Bender0:27:52
69Cody Gunst0:33:09
70Chuck Girkins0:41:32

Cat. 2 Men sport
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Kloppenburg1:11:22
2Jan Van Nuffelen0:00:00
3Robert Riutta0:01:30
4Andy Hoenisch0:01:41
5Josh Kruit0:01:42
6Sam Foos0:02:08
7Wally Kunstman0:02:37
8Nolan Steig0:02:53
9Andy Summers0:03:01
10Erik Beckman0:03:17
11Nathan Schneeberger0:03:37
12Zach Peterson0:03:42
13Chris Harold0:03:44
14Scott Nickoli0:03:45
15Sam Geyer0:03:49
16Aivis Lindems0:03:59
17Aaron Roecker0:04:17
18Ted Kretzmann0:04:35
19Jordan Boyea0:04:55
20Darrell Scheppman0:05:05
21Jason Mork0:05:11
22Michael Giesen0:05:20
23Quentin Gniot0:05:40
24Josh Valen0:05:43
25Luke Schuttenhelm0:05:45
26Josh Rupnow0:05:50
27Chris Roddick0:05:50
28Steve Cummins0:05:55
29Michael Rundell0:05:56
30Justin Lund0:06:03
31Arlen Beaudette0:06:12
32Andrew Jennings0:06:14
33Eric Schoenberg0:06:15
34Nathan Phelps0:06:33
35Larry Hipps0:06:34
36Egor Korneev0:06:39
37andrew wegner0:06:41
38Ben Lasecki0:06:43
39Caleb Swartz0:06:45
40Wade Flisram0:06:47
41Justin Fredricks0:06:48
42Rich Baumgarten0:07:05
43Kevin Schmitt0:07:07
44Jeremy Drake0:07:10
45Ben Leach0:07:17
46Brent Williams0:07:20
47Edward Piontek0:07:25
48Zachary Geyer0:07:26
49Jeff Schneider0:07:26
50Kyle Krause0:07:27
51Jonathan Wollner0:07:45
52Michael Laufenberg0:07:48
53Kurt Strohmeier0:07:49
54Jeff Wren0:07:54
55Jeffrey Hatton0:07:55
56Troy Sable0:07:57
57Matthew Tucker0:08:03
58Mike Roethel0:08:04
59Aaron McGinnis0:08:04
60Bill Schultz0:08:27
61Ruben Valdez0:08:32
62Kyle Kargel0:09:17
63Preston Bernsteen0:09:20
64Mark Cheyne0:09:36
65Bradley Boettcher0:09:37
66Jerry Tiffany0:09:41
67Brad Tennis0:09:46
68Bob Benedum0:09:47
69Dale Crowell0:09:50
70Steve Davidson0:09:57
71Steven Kuphal0:09:57
72Michael Owens0:09:59
73Ron Smith0:10:08
74Ernie Luedke0:10:10
75James Parman0:10:24
76Jonathan Lavelle0:10:28
77David Dewitt0:10:34
78Nicholas Armstrong0:10:34
79William Peters0:10:50
80Tucker Thiede0:10:51
81Dave Reich0:10:53
82Kyle Schmit0:11:16
83David Dokman0:11:16
84Randy Johnson0:11:22
85Jeff Greatens0:11:32
86Ernie Huerta0:11:33
87Brad Stankowski0:11:35
88Michael Joachim0:11:38
89Jim Feuerstein0:11:39
90Paul Westberg0:11:43
91Daniel Holtermann0:11:52
92Dennis Malmanger0:11:53
93Nate Knowles0:11:53
94Brad Giesel0:11:54
95Jody Arlen0:11:59
96Isaiah Schwinn0:12:02
97Steve Kapaun0:12:08
98Mike Mennenoh0:12:08
99Paul Baltus0:12:29
100Brad Swenson0:12:29
101Steve Drecoll0:12:31
102Rich Mennenoh0:12:35
103Brad Jorsch0:12:52
104Paul Merwin0:12:58
105Matt Lanser0:13:00
106Steve Hoppman0:13:01
107Larry Follett0:13:06
108Jesse Steinhoff0:13:08
109Kevin Lisowe0:13:19
110John Hocker0:13:31
111Tim Buchholz0:13:40
112Kade Stackman0:13:41
113Nick VanStrydonk0:13:58
114John Senkerik0:14:15
115Mike Brauer0:14:18
116Bob Ferrara0:14:19
117Casey Brauer0:14:21
118David Diamond0:14:32
119Dave Hanrahan0:14:45
120Hayes Sanborn0:14:46
121John Ard0:14:47
122Jacob Becker0:14:59
123Jake Miller0:15:11
124Chad Klaus0:15:24
125Bill Styer0:15:24
126Andrew Douglass0:15:31
127John Gretzinger0:15:42
128Chris McDonald0:15:50
129Greg Hewitt0:15:54
130Gerald Sorce0:16:00
131Kenneth Pearson0:16:02
132Ross Bomber0:16:03
133Jay Gunderson0:16:08
134Mike Sherman0:16:13
135Todd Steif0:16:42
136Steven Pirelli0:16:54
137Andrew Overeem0:17:08
138Brian Brown0:17:34
139Jim Splittgerber0:17:43
140Mark Szudrowitz0:18:01
141Randy Feuillerat0:18:48
142Frank Sniadajewski0:18:54
143Matt Knowles0:19:29
144Robert Sorenson0:19:32
145Loren Darling0:19:41
146Frank Lobello0:19:51
147Timothy Wateski0:19:56
148Michael Schwenzen0:20:09
149Jerry Leair0:20:30
150Phil Taylor0:20:37
151Jeff Swanstrom0:20:44
152Patton Neuser0:20:59
153Mark Fitzke0:21:26
154Jeff Pepp0:21:31
155David Duecker0:21:33
156Michael Hunter0:22:08
157Jonathan Krieg0:23:17
158Erick Braaksma0:24:41
159Eli Lipp0:24:48
160Ron Kapaun0:25:00
161James Heinecke0:27:24
162Scott Barclay0:27:27
163Kenny Dretzka0:27:33
164Steve Manthe0:27:36
165Troy Olm0:27:36
166Matthew Forst0:30:18
167Steve Strobel0:31:13
168Dave Dahlman0:31:35
169Paul Traeger0:35:03
170Gary Smits0:37:21
171Alex Imhoff0:37:39
172Shanley Jue0:37:46
173Brett Werner0:55:46

Cat. 2 Women sport
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1April Beard1:22:26
2Anna Poulton0:04:45
3Linda Baehmann0:06:43
4Grace Prewitt0:07:26
5Marlo Vercauteren0:08:04
6Helmy Tennis0:08:13
7Ann Holsen0:08:31
8Becky Rands0:09:00
9Emily Keon0:09:18
10Sue McDonald0:10:07
11Niki Gelhaar0:10:09
12Lynne Senkerik0:10:59
13Amy Ancheta0:13:32
14Ramona Kuna0:13:53
15Rachel Drake0:13:55
16Shannon Mortimer0:14:13
17Kelli Piotrowski0:14:32
18Melissa Kennedy0:16:45
19Pam Piotrowski0:19:38
20Sarah Ricter0:19:41
21Jenni Borell0:19:44
22Mindee Lavelle0:20:26
23Sue Lundsten0:22:38
24Heather Jazdzewski0:23:06
25Jennifer Clark0:24:20
26Cheryl Post0:27:29
27Maja Holcomb0:31:29

Cat. 3 Men citizen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Luniak0:50:13
2Daniel Feldmann0:01:52
3Justin Wentworth0:01:56
4Buckley Birkholz0:02:21
5David Mayer0:02:21
6Andrew Feldmann0:02:32
7Scott Trierweiler0:02:47
8Samuel Spende0:02:51
9Daniel Gretzinger0:03:01
10Ben Agnew0:03:17
11Rick Dwyer0:03:21
12Alan Myers0:04:14
13Ben Nelson0:04:22
14Brandon Smith0:04:24
15Ryan Cooley0:04:26
16Dave Wall0:04:41
17John Granger0:04:42
18Seth Boyea0:04:55
19Jacob Ahles0:04:56
20Max Fischer0:05:05
21Cole McDicken0:05:07
22Cory Desrochers0:05:29
23Jack Jones0:06:05
24Cody Tesch0:06:24
25William Rosenthal0:06:30
26Aaron Messenger0:06:34
27Matt Keon0:06:37
28Elliot Draxler0:06:46
29Aaron Frink0:07:01
30Alex Halfman0:07:04
31Alex Bien0:07:06
32Michael Dutczak0:07:15
33Jeffrey Schwinn0:07:17
34Daniel Kelley0:07:20
35Mike Schaller0:07:21
36Derek Murphy0:07:22
37Jim Krajnik0:07:22
38Donald Crowell0:07:46
39Eric Zarwell0:07:46
40Matthew Kletti0:07:48
41Curt Emerson0:07:49
42Calhan Norman0:07:53
43Derrick Reinke0:07:54
44Ray Iesalnieks0:07:57
45David Powell0:08:23
46Dylan Eggebrecht0:08:27
47William Darling0:08:33
48Loren Beyer0:08:40
49Justin Anderson0:08:44
50John Norman0:08:47
51Roman Kosarzycki0:08:50
52Chris Wilkes0:08:57
53Travis Jensen0:09:03
54Rowan Norman0:09:04
55Mike Desrochers0:09:10
56Owen Reich0:09:16
57Megan Senderhauf0:09:23
58Robert Schwenke0:09:32
59Alex Pieper0:09:34
60Roger Ness0:09:40
61Matthew Lemorande0:09:45
62Paul Langenberg0:09:49
63Chris Endres0:09:51
64Mark Eben0:09:52
65Keith Eggebrecht0:09:58
66Edward Eigenberger0:10:01
67Morgan Kuphal0:10:03
68Michael Holbrook0:10:22
69Chris Carlson0:10:26
70Demetrio Velazco0:10:31
71Jon Lester0:10:33
72Braden Mook0:10:35
73Eric Cihlar0:10:36
74Lucas Krall0:10:47
75Andrew McDicken0:10:48
76Joel Landsverk0:10:50
77Justin Litersky0:10:54
78Sethan Cate0:10:58
79Doug Rodenkirch0:11:01
80Bruce Parker0:11:02
81Joseph Phillips0:11:13
82Beau Perry0:11:48
83Jeff Nikolai0:11:50
84Ryan Wenzlick0:12:02
85Christopher Mattmiller0:12:14
86Dale Juedes0:12:15
87Steve Welk0:12:15
88George Doty0:12:15
89Jack Pabst0:12:20
90Allan Macintyre0:12:26
91Bryon Anderson0:12:35
92Brian Smith0:12:43
93Zack Kargel0:12:49
94Joe Halfman0:12:54
95Tim Liepert0:13:41
96Jeremy Condon0:13:51
97Colton Nelson0:14:11
98Mark Corrigan0:14:12
99Darren Haag0:14:16
100Shane Holcomb0:14:18
101Mitchell Dutczak0:14:20
102Elliot Schneider0:14:32
103Shawn Fitzpatrick0:14:44
104Brandon Drake0:15:14
105Jerry Muehlbauer0:15:35
106Raymond Ruggiere0:15:45
107David McFadden0:16:15
108Dennis Denuccio0:16:25
109Matthew Riebe0:16:50
110Victor Anderson0:16:58
111Steve Slocum0:17:06
112Frederick Rose0:17:07
113Dennis Klinkert0:17:26
114David Verhoff0:17:27
115Cristian Rodriguez0:17:57
116Jeff Sieckert0:18:01
117Kyle Johnson0:18:25
118Jason Huff0:18:42
119Brad Janak0:18:49
120Stewart Seaholm0:18:52
121Steve Powell0:19:01
122Brian James0:19:43
123Mike Wilkes0:19:46
124Ricky Almaguer0:20:48
125Grant Slocum0:20:55
126Jose Cabrera0:20:56
127Dan McGlynn0:21:55
128Dave Pringnitz0:22:10
129Grey Rankin0:22:11
130Nicholas Kujala0:24:58
131Todd Thorn0:25:27
132Ben Cleveland0:26:17
133Dakota Smith0:27:26
134David Berres0:27:57
135Glenn Aavang0:28:54
136Lucas Durie0:29:44
137Don Bognanske0:31:49
138Mike Middendorf0:31:49
139Joshua Wendt0:34:19
140Derrill Peters0:37:50
141Richard Wenborne0:41:39
142Paul McDowell0:42:53

Cat. 3 Women citizen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Soderberg0:56:37
2Arianna Schafer0:02:50
3Kate Dixon0:03:48
4Allison Pieper0:04:58
5Marilee Collier0:06:02
6Katie Tiffany0:06:12
7Christina Flisram0:06:19
8Lori Wenzel0:07:08
9Jennifer Froh Kessenich0:07:40
10Charity Desrochers0:09:23
11Jessica Pilsner0:09:48
12Kennedy Bowes0:11:18
13Ella Shively0:11:43
14Marisa Anderson0:11:53
15Wendy Lewin0:12:10
16Janis Heifner0:12:36
17Heidi Tremaine0:12:54
18Shelby Ligman0:14:04
19Marcy Wentworth0:14:13
20Laura Granger0:14:21
21Hanna Mork0:14:36
22Amy Dykema0:15:18
23Kimberly Reed0:16:08
24Maya Steele0:16:25
25Miranda Lanser0:17:14
26Molly Desrochers0:17:32
27Angie Davidson0:17:45
28Tricia Tull0:17:54
29Avalon Steele0:21:06
30Andrea Chapman0:21:54
31April Knudson0:30:00
32Yvonne Besyk0:41:39

Cat. 3 Junior men/women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Jennings0:27:22
2Christian Pieper0:00:41
3Weston Verhoff0:00:46
4Hunter Schmitt0:01:28
5Matt Rodenkirch0:02:01
6Mason Newman0:02:32
7Ben Iesalnieks0:02:36
8Sam Komoroske0:02:43
9Joshua Prewitt0:02:46
10Kaleb Moore0:04:01
11Skyler Schmitt0:04:03
12Quentin Lochner0:04:07
13Zachary Fischer0:05:39
14Leah Fletcher0:05:48
15Jonah Whitedog0:05:59
16Ben Komoroske0:06:12
17Camden Jackson0:06:12
18Mason Huff0:06:13
19Dwight Eben0:06:18
20Nickolas Duhm0:06:19
21Anders Davidson0:06:21
22Adam Maki0:06:44
23Saxon Swan0:06:50
24Jacob Lemke0:06:59
25Madelyn Anderson0:07:03
26Dylan Waldner0:07:15
27Liam Cate0:07:17
28McKenna Dwyer0:07:42
29Jack Spende0:07:45
30Stephan Liepert0:07:48
31Clay Lemke0:07:59
32Skyler Wilborn0:08:00
33Karl John Tillman0:08:19
34Griffin May0:08:24
35Reed May0:08:28
36Emmit Kuphal0:08:49
37Lorissa Thorpe0:08:54
38Porter Thorpe0:09:41
39Lucas Fletcher0:09:43
40Collin Neuser0:09:55
41Brody Endres0:09:57
42Jacob Mork0:10:01
43Elijah Johnson0:10:10
44Andrew VantHoff0:10:10
45Elliot Harold0:10:15
46Lindsey Coons0:10:45
47Julia Whitedog0:10:48
48Tiana Johnson0:11:10
49Katherine Schafer0:11:49
50Sebastian Armstrong0:11:52
51Jack Sheridan0:11:54
52Lauren Duhm0:11:57
53Benjamin Schwartzbauer0:11:58
54Sam Hansen0:12:10
55Benjamin Eben0:12:11
56Aidan Lemorande0:12:12
57Trey Laudolff0:12:14
58Brooklyn Waldner0:12:27
59Katy McDicken0:12:32
60Samuel Anderson0:12:34
61Brennan Cate0:12:36
62Alex Kinnamon0:12:52
63Daniel Brown0:13:12
64Eli Lemke0:13:17
65Asa Guerra0:13:43
66Miette Gosse0:13:59
67Austin Cullen0:14:00
68Antonia Gengler0:14:20
69Isaac Johnson0:15:22
70Justin Munzur0:15:24
71Tommy Rose0:15:51
72Colin Knowles0:16:16
73Kendra Schmitt0:16:47
74Jaeden Langenberg0:16:51
75Josie Reich0:16:55
76Magnus Davidson0:18:00
77Dylan Wegner0:18:18
78Sydney Landsverk0:20:07
79Caleb McDowell0:20:08
80Megan Lester0:20:38
81Hunter Gengler0:21:17
82Colin Meister0:21:47
83Kirsten Waldner0:23:21
84Will Knowles0:23:52
85Aryana Knudson0:25:23
86Austin Matuszak0:26:01
87Alex Laufenberg0:26:22
88Cole Rollins0:26:37
89Kaylee Drake0:27:22
90Grace Harold0:27:28
91Thatcher Werner0:29:06
92Adam Luedke0:40:34

