Wicks and Strigel power to wins at Crystal Lake Classic

WORS round two happens several hours north of Madison

Three-time WORS Overall Champion Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) won the Crystal Lake Classic.

(Image credit: T. J. Harron)
Series Leader and winner, Abby Strigel

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
The start of the Cat. 2 sport race at the Crystal Lake Classic (WORS #2).

(Image credit: Heather Lau)
The sprint for second-place was won by Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing), followed by Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) and Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized).

(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)
Barry Wicks (Kona), shadowed by teammates Chris Peariso and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212 / Specialized), hits the dirt at the WORS Crystal Lake Classic. Wick went on to take the win in three laps.

(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

Barry Wicks (Kona) and Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) won the Crystal Lake Classic, the second race of the 2010 Wisconsin Off Road Series.

Nearly 600 WORS racers journeyed to the technical course at Crystal Lake, which is several hours north of Madison in the sandy, northern pine woods of Wisconsin. The area welcomed three inches of snow a week ago, but perfect sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s prevailed on Sunday. Conditions on the sandy track were also near ideal after the late-season snowfall.

The 11-mile lap at Crystal Lake is dominated by suspension-pounding singletrack, quick powerclimbs and a few wide-open sandy road sections. The elite men's field completed three laps of the course for one of the longest contests of the WORS Series. The pace was conservative at the start with Iola Bump & Jump winner Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) taking the early lead.

Heading out onto the second lap, the lead group included Schouten, Barry Wicks (Kona), Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek), teammates Darrin Braun and Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) and Mike Anderson (Gary Fisher 29er). Chasing just seconds back was Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree Racing).

"At the start of the second lap, something happened up there," said Guerra after the race. "I was close to catching back on and then the group just exploded."

The one who set it off was youngblood Darrin Braun.

"Darrin Braun put in a good move right before the singletrack," said Mike Anderson. "Barry Wicks countered. And that was about it."

By the start of the third lap, Wicks was riding alone with a substantial gap on the nearest chase group of Peariso, Matter and Schouten. Anderson and Braun chased together less than a minute behind the first group. Wicks kept the gap open and soloed to the win in 2:10:29.

"I've never been up here, and I had no idea what to expect," said Wicks after his win. "The trails were fun. It was technical and undulating. You're never climbing or descending for a long time, but you definitely have to pay attention and stay focused, because there are plenty of corners and bumps."

Wicks says he'd be back for more WORS races, as his season schedule allows. Meanwhile, in the first chase group, Peariso launched an attack of his own. He was reeled in again by Schouten and Matter and the three sprinted to the finish.

Schouten took the sprint for second in 2:11:37. Last season's Crystal Lake Classic winner Brian Matter was right behind him, and Peariso followed less than a bike's length behind.

"I think I jumped at the right time, because I was sprinting with cramped legs but the jump and the timing were pretty good," said Matter.

Braun (2:14:04) and Anderson (2:16:10) both finished solo in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

The elite women completed two laps of the same course. The women's race began to break apart on the first substantial climb of the gravel lead out, when Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) attacked at the crest a steep hill onto a gradual rise. Iola Bump & Jump winner Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) led the chase to close the gap and six women hit the singletrack together with Williams in the lead, chased by Strigel, Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212), Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing), Claire Cannon (Trek Stores of Madison) and Lindsey Kriete (Gear Grinder).

"The course for me was excellent," said Robin Williams. "I like the climbs here, I feel they're more gradual than at Iola, and I love all the singletrack."

"The first really long, hard climb, Robin took off," said Strigel. "I let her go a little, hoping that I could maybe catch her. She went pretty fast."

Strigel went on to take the lead mid-way through the first lap, and powered solo to the finish for the win in 1:42:04. Lisa Krayer and Robin Williams gave chase together but eventually split.

"For a while, it was Robin and I together in the singletrack," said Krayer. "We were pretty comparable so I just decided to get ahead of her and see what would happen. Eventually I saw Abby, so I was pretty excited. Then, I think, as soon as she sensed me, she put the hurt on."

Krayer, who finished second at the Iola Bump & Jump, went on to a strong second again in 1:42:41.

Williams and LIndsey Kriete sprinted to the line, with Kriete (1:44:54) just edging Williams for third. Meghan Korol rode in solo for 5th (1:49:23), and Claire Cannon followed for sixth (1:49:46).

The next race of the Series, the Trek Big Ring Classic, will be held on May 31 at the popular 9-Mile Forest System outside Wausau, Wisconsin.

Full Results

Elite / Cat. 1 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Wicks (Kona)2:10:30
2Tristan Schouten (Mafia)0:01:07
3Brian Matter (Gear Grinder /Trek)0:01:08
4Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:01:08
5Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:03:35
6Mike Anderson (Gary Fisher / Sram)0:05:40
7Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:07:27
8Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree)0:07:31
9Adam Swank0:08:08
10Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers)0:08:08
11Matt Gehling (Trek Stores of Madisonore Madison)0:09:39
12Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska)0:10:09
13Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:11:29
14Michael Naughton (Treadhead Cycling)0:11:45
15Ben Koenig (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:11:55
16Carlos Haeckel (Alterra / Sunringle / Voodoo)0:12:12
17Scott Golomski0:13:53
18Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:14:09
19John Lirette (Hayes)0:14:12
20Justin Piontek (Performa Cycling)0:14:43
21Maciej Nowak (Team Polska)0:15:21
22Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:15:24
23J. W. Miller (Trek Stores of Madison)0:15:49
24Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:16:47
25Jan Rybar (Team Pedal Moraine)0:16:49
26John Shull (CLIF)0:16:58
27Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:17:08
28Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska)0:17:33
29Butch Welke (Treadhead Cycling)0:17:34
30Andrew Rosch (Trek Stores of Madisonson)0:19:37
31Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:19:56
32Matthew Muraski0:21:01
33Dallas Fowler0:21:16
34Matt Millin (Team BONK)0:21:26
35Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket)0:22:33
36Chad Dean (5Nines Data)0:24:29
37Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery)0:26:01
38Justin Lund (EVOMO.COM)0:26:53
39Roger Lundsten (Muddy Cup)0:27:41
40Mike Curtes (Fuel Cafe / milw Bike / G864)0:28:43
41Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc)0:28:55
42Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)0:31:14
43Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee)0:37:27
44Todd Bischoff (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)0:38:45
45Mark Burkholz (Extreme Bike)
46Jesse Bell (SISU Cycles)
47Aristotle Peters (EXPO Racing)
48Neil Swanson (Team WORS)
49Joe Stephens (Hayes)
50Jason Gosse (Team WORS)
51Joe Curtes (Fuel Cafe/Gargae864/Milw Bike)
52Bryan Fosler (Trek Store of Madison)
53Mark Lalonde (Planet Bike/GT/T6)
54Isaac Neff (Alderfer Bergen)

Elite / Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison)1:42:05
2Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:00:37
3Lindsey Kriete (Team Gear Grinder)0:02:49
4Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized)0:02:49
5Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing)0:07:19
6Claire Cannon (Trek Stores of Madison)0:07:41
7Lori Sable0:08:38
8Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:11:38
9April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:13:09
10Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder)0:14:21
11Patti Kaufmann (Planet Bike)0:14:24
12Kate Heil (Cyclenauts)0:15:46
13Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers)0:17:37
14Hannah Zlomke (Mr. Tree Racing)0:18:23
15Renee Bach (Chain Smokers)0:19:46
16Molly Wolf (Wheelwerks / Guiness)0:24:18
17Christine Czarnecki (Alterra CoffeeMTB Team)0:24:28
18Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mnt Cycles/Red Eye Brewery)0:24:31
19Gabriela Baranova (Profile design/Tread head cyc)0:30:20
20Ashley Weichmann (UW-Madisons)0:33:24
21Denise Coppock0:37:22
22Jennifer Whitedog
23Regina Campbell (Alterra MTB/Twin Six)

Open junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Lenss (EXPO)1:37:19
2Greg Krieger (Team Extreme)0:02:32
3Nathan Labecki (EXPO Racing)0:02:35
4Mitchell Bogardus (Team EXPO Racing)0:02:38
5Myles Beach (EXPO)0:02:38
6Casey Hildebrandt (EXPO)0:06:15
7Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)0:08:09
8Phillip Anschutz0:12:24
9Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:14:09
10Chris Harrison (Titletown Flyers)0:14:12
11Theodore Peters (EXPO Racing)
12Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Momentum)
13Dusty Dale (Riverbrook Momentum)

Open Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liz Shull (CLIF)2:09:27

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Boone (Spring N Sports Cycling Club)1:54:20
2Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo)0:00:57
4Mark Muraski (Riverbrook)0:11:26
6Mark Nienstaedt (Rasta)0:12:44
7Larry Swanson (Kegels)0:12:45
9Larry Fish (Pomps/Bikes N Boards)0:01:29

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyers)
2Eric Sime (Team Singular)1:57:08
3Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)1:49:55
4Bret Deutscher2:08:42
5Joel Coon (BelGioioso/Twin Six)1:49:54
6Ryan Shiroma (BelGioioso/Twin Six)
7Greg Jones (Lake Geneva Cyclery)1:42:03
8Ryan Voss (Muddy Cup)1:45:42
9Marty Larson (Singular Cycles)1:54:34
10Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling)1:34:51
11Jim Parman (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)1:55:28
12Trevor Koss (Spring Street Sports)1:42:26
13Jason Lindenberg (Flyers Cycle)1:47:56

Comp series cat. 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)1:32:49
2Tom Carpenter (Culver's Racing)0:02:23
3Patryk Limanowicz0:03:54
4Greg Heil (Cyclenauts)0:04:19
5Bryan Cook (Bikes-N-Boards)0:05:06
6Chris Cook (Bikes-N-Boards)0:05:11
7Ken Statz0:05:16
8Todd Craig (Rib Mountain Flyers)0:06:15
9Mitchell Moen (r bikes)0:07:03
10Fred Hubley (Team Bonk)0:07:27
11Spence Cone (Wildside Velo Club)0:07:31
12Brian Schwaller (Gear Grinder)0:07:32
13Nathan Lillie (RUCC-Brones Bike Shop)0:07:36
14Paul Belknap (Bay City Cycling)0:08:49
15Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines)0:09:21
16Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb)0:09:21
17Justin Weber (Culvers Racing)0:09:33
18Bill Burkholder (Kegel\\\'s Bike)0:09:33
19Steve Pribek0:09:46
20Erin Sikora (Performa Cycling)0:09:59
21Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works)0:10:02
22Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer)0:10:21
23Joe Greatens0:10:23
24Lance Wall (Club Tread)0:10:46
25Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/MC2)0:11:05
26Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:11:18
27James Huber (Muddy Cup)0:11:20
28Jeff Sympson (RVO/ Kegel's)0:11:22
29Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee)0:11:33
30Peter Coenen0:11:39
31Don Slickman (Team Bonk)0:12:12
32Glen Lerlie (Culvers Racing)0:12:15
33Caleb Wendel (Red Jacket Cycling)0:12:34
34Dan Tavela (THC)0:13:32
35Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicycle Co)0:13:36
36Tyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo)0:13:46
37Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine)0:13:51
38Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cycling)0:14:06
39Karl Erbach (Trek Store Madison)0:14:08
40Mark Balkenende (Endurance Trust)0:14:40
41Michael Wenzel0:14:47
42James Buddenbaum (Silver Cycles)0:15:15
43Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:15:15
44Bill Schneider (Elliot)0:15:51
45Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine)0:16:36
46Ty Gonzalez (Alterra MTB Team)0:16:42
47Matt Block (BIKEMAN.COM)0:17:03
48Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:17:25
49Scott Hietpas0:17:27
50Jesse Kusserow0:17:33
51Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts)0:17:53
52Jeremy Lentz0:18:36
53Russell Jobs (Hayes Disc Brakes)0:18:39
54Jamie Prange (Cyclopath)0:18:40
55Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing)0:19:21
56Timothy Palomaki (Culver's)0:20:14
57Andy Boettcher0:21:06
58Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velo Club)0:22:25
59Andy Kienitz (The Bike Shop)0:22:37
60Cal Collins (Wannabe Racing)0:24:15
61Erich Ponath (Fattires-n-Beer)0:25:04
62John Gregorski (EXPO Racing)0:25:35
63Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:27:20
64Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:27:43
65Chris Fellows (WORS HAYES BRAKES)0:28:11
66Sam Clavette0:45:57
67Matt Dale (Riverbrook Momentum)
68Jess Kruchoski (The Endurance Trust Inc.)
69Kevin Pomasl (Team Wisconsin/ MC2)
70Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers)
71Joseph Maloney
72Bob Brady
73Richard Faith (Cylenauts)
74Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan Bicycle Co)
75Tyler Jenema (Gear Grinder)
76Colby Lash
77Nathan Langhurst
78Cody Sweet
79Brian Hegge (Pomps Tires)
80Todd Troskey (Pomps Tires)
81Mike Worland (Big Ring Flyers)

Cat. 2 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Ganju (Polska)1:08:40
2Laurie Orth0:00:21
3Heidi Kraut (Team EnduranceTrust)0:00:30
4Maria Osowski0:01:06
5Angela Theriault (Alterra CoffeeMTB Team)0:01:28
6Beth Wagner0:02:46
7Paula Liske (Rib Cycle Cycles)0:03:25
8Rachel Horstman (Erik\'s Bikes & Boards)0:03:48
9Charil Reis (Dirty Girlz)0:03:52
10Kathleen Fitzpatrick0:04:09
11Lindsay Guerra (Mr Tree)0:05:21
12Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:05:24
13Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:05:28
14Valerie Foley (Pomps Tires)0:05:56
15Ann Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:07:39
16Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder)0:07:45
17Nina Karinen0:07:50
18Emily Shull (CLIF)0:07:56
19Sarah Agena (Adventure 212)0:09:24
20Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison)0:09:56
21Susie McGinnity (Elliot)0:10:13
22Margaret Matuszak0:11:02
23Michelle Koss0:11:07
24Dana Buddenbaum (Silver Cycling)0:12:04
25Helmy Tennis (Wildside Velo)0:13:22
26Melissa Dupke (Trikes To Bikes)0:13:35
27Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports)0:15:20
28Rolleen Kralovec (Team Spike)0:15:26
29Melinda Propson (Performa Cycling)0:16:12
30Diane Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)0:16:24
31Kelli Piotrowski0:17:03
32Andrea Newby0:18:44
33Lisa Olson0:19:27
34Susan Lundsten (Muddy Cup)0:20:22
35Angella Collins (Wannabe Racing)0:20:37
36Janis Heifner0:21:26
37Sue Borchardt (team extream)0:26:44
38Sarah Robinson0:29:54

