Image 1 of 5 Three-time WORS Overall Champion Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) won the Crystal Lake Classic. (Image credit: T. J. Harron) Image 2 of 5 Series Leader and winner, Abby Strigel (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 5 The start of the Cat. 2 sport race at the Crystal Lake Classic (WORS #2). (Image credit: Heather Lau) Image 4 of 5 The sprint for second-place was won by Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing), followed by Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) and Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized). (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 5 of 5 Barry Wicks (Kona), shadowed by teammates Chris Peariso and Darrin Braun (Adventure 212 / Specialized), hits the dirt at the WORS Crystal Lake Classic. Wick went on to take the win in three laps. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

Barry Wicks (Kona) and Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) won the Crystal Lake Classic, the second race of the 2010 Wisconsin Off Road Series.

Nearly 600 WORS racers journeyed to the technical course at Crystal Lake, which is several hours north of Madison in the sandy, northern pine woods of Wisconsin. The area welcomed three inches of snow a week ago, but perfect sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s prevailed on Sunday. Conditions on the sandy track were also near ideal after the late-season snowfall.

The 11-mile lap at Crystal Lake is dominated by suspension-pounding singletrack, quick powerclimbs and a few wide-open sandy road sections. The elite men's field completed three laps of the course for one of the longest contests of the WORS Series. The pace was conservative at the start with Iola Bump & Jump winner Tristan Schouten (Mafia Racing) taking the early lead.

Heading out onto the second lap, the lead group included Schouten, Barry Wicks (Kona), Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek), teammates Darrin Braun and Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) and Mike Anderson (Gary Fisher 29er). Chasing just seconds back was Nathan Guerra (Mr. Tree Racing).

"At the start of the second lap, something happened up there," said Guerra after the race. "I was close to catching back on and then the group just exploded."

The one who set it off was youngblood Darrin Braun.

"Darrin Braun put in a good move right before the singletrack," said Mike Anderson. "Barry Wicks countered. And that was about it."

By the start of the third lap, Wicks was riding alone with a substantial gap on the nearest chase group of Peariso, Matter and Schouten. Anderson and Braun chased together less than a minute behind the first group. Wicks kept the gap open and soloed to the win in 2:10:29.

"I've never been up here, and I had no idea what to expect," said Wicks after his win. "The trails were fun. It was technical and undulating. You're never climbing or descending for a long time, but you definitely have to pay attention and stay focused, because there are plenty of corners and bumps."

Wicks says he'd be back for more WORS races, as his season schedule allows. Meanwhile, in the first chase group, Peariso launched an attack of his own. He was reeled in again by Schouten and Matter and the three sprinted to the finish.

Schouten took the sprint for second in 2:11:37. Last season's Crystal Lake Classic winner Brian Matter was right behind him, and Peariso followed less than a bike's length behind.

"I think I jumped at the right time, because I was sprinting with cramped legs but the jump and the timing were pretty good," said Matter.

Braun (2:14:04) and Anderson (2:16:10) both finished solo in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

The elite women completed two laps of the same course. The women's race began to break apart on the first substantial climb of the gravel lead out, when Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) attacked at the crest a steep hill onto a gradual rise. Iola Bump & Jump winner Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) led the chase to close the gap and six women hit the singletrack together with Williams in the lead, chased by Strigel, Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212), Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing), Claire Cannon (Trek Stores of Madison) and Lindsey Kriete (Gear Grinder).

"The course for me was excellent," said Robin Williams. "I like the climbs here, I feel they're more gradual than at Iola, and I love all the singletrack."

"The first really long, hard climb, Robin took off," said Strigel. "I let her go a little, hoping that I could maybe catch her. She went pretty fast."

Strigel went on to take the lead mid-way through the first lap, and powered solo to the finish for the win in 1:42:04. Lisa Krayer and Robin Williams gave chase together but eventually split.

"For a while, it was Robin and I together in the singletrack," said Krayer. "We were pretty comparable so I just decided to get ahead of her and see what would happen. Eventually I saw Abby, so I was pretty excited. Then, I think, as soon as she sensed me, she put the hurt on."

Krayer, who finished second at the Iola Bump & Jump, went on to a strong second again in 1:42:41.

Williams and LIndsey Kriete sprinted to the line, with Kriete (1:44:54) just edging Williams for third. Meghan Korol rode in solo for 5th (1:49:23), and Claire Cannon followed for sixth (1:49:46).

The next race of the Series, the Trek Big Ring Classic, will be held on May 31 at the popular 9-Mile Forest System outside Wausau, Wisconsin.

Full Results

Elite / Cat. 1 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Wicks (Kona) 2:10:30 2 Tristan Schouten (Mafia) 0:01:07 3 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder /Trek) 0:01:08 4 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:01:08 5 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:03:35 6 Mike Anderson (Gary Fisher / Sram) 0:05:40 7 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:27 8 Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree) 0:07:31 9 Adam Swank 0:08:08 10 Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers) 0:08:08 11 Matt Gehling (Trek Stores of Madisonore Madison) 0:09:39 12 Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska) 0:10:09 13 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:11:29 14 Michael Naughton (Treadhead Cycling) 0:11:45 15 Ben Koenig (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:11:55 16 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra / Sunringle / Voodoo) 0:12:12 17 Scott Golomski 0:13:53 18 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:14:09 19 John Lirette (Hayes) 0:14:12 20 Justin Piontek (Performa Cycling) 0:14:43 21 Maciej Nowak (Team Polska) 0:15:21 22 Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:15:24 23 J. W. Miller (Trek Stores of Madison) 0:15:49 24 Dan Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:16:47 25 Jan Rybar (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:16:49 26 John Shull (CLIF) 0:16:58 27 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:17:08 28 Chad Hildebrandt (Team Polska) 0:17:33 29 Butch Welke (Treadhead Cycling) 0:17:34 30 Andrew Rosch (Trek Stores of Madisonson) 0:19:37 31 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:19:56 32 Matthew Muraski 0:21:01 33 Dallas Fowler 0:21:16 34 Matt Millin (Team BONK) 0:21:26 35 Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:22:33 36 Chad Dean (5Nines Data) 0:24:29 37 Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:26:01 38 Justin Lund (EVOMO.COM) 0:26:53 39 Roger Lundsten (Muddy Cup) 0:27:41 40 Mike Curtes (Fuel Cafe / milw Bike / G864) 0:28:43 41 Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc) 0:28:55 42 Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing) 0:31:14 43 Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:37:27 44 Todd Bischoff (Gary Fisher 29er Crew) 0:38:45 45 Mark Burkholz (Extreme Bike) 46 Jesse Bell (SISU Cycles) 47 Aristotle Peters (EXPO Racing) 48 Neil Swanson (Team WORS) 49 Joe Stephens (Hayes) 50 Jason Gosse (Team WORS) 51 Joe Curtes (Fuel Cafe/Gargae864/Milw Bike) 52 Bryan Fosler (Trek Store of Madison) 53 Mark Lalonde (Planet Bike/GT/T6) 54 Isaac Neff (Alderfer Bergen)

Elite / Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) 1:42:05 2 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:00:37 3 Lindsey Kriete (Team Gear Grinder) 0:02:49 4 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) 0:02:49 5 Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing) 0:07:19 6 Claire Cannon (Trek Stores of Madison) 0:07:41 7 Lori Sable 0:08:38 8 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:11:38 9 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:13:09 10 Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:14:21 11 Patti Kaufmann (Planet Bike) 0:14:24 12 Kate Heil (Cyclenauts) 0:15:46 13 Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers) 0:17:37 14 Hannah Zlomke (Mr. Tree Racing) 0:18:23 15 Renee Bach (Chain Smokers) 0:19:46 16 Molly Wolf (Wheelwerks / Guiness) 0:24:18 17 Christine Czarnecki (Alterra CoffeeMTB Team) 0:24:28 18 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe (Rib Mnt Cycles/Red Eye Brewery) 0:24:31 19 Gabriela Baranova (Profile design/Tread head cyc) 0:30:20 20 Ashley Weichmann (UW-Madisons) 0:33:24 21 Denise Coppock 0:37:22 22 Jennifer Whitedog 23 Regina Campbell (Alterra MTB/Twin Six)

Open junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Lenss (EXPO) 1:37:19 2 Greg Krieger (Team Extreme) 0:02:32 3 Nathan Labecki (EXPO Racing) 0:02:35 4 Mitchell Bogardus (Team EXPO Racing) 0:02:38 5 Myles Beach (EXPO) 0:02:38 6 Casey Hildebrandt (EXPO) 0:06:15 7 Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyclery) 0:08:09 8 Phillip Anschutz 0:12:24 9 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:14:09 10 Chris Harrison (Titletown Flyers) 0:14:12 11 Theodore Peters (EXPO Racing) 12 Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Momentum) 13 Dusty Dale (Riverbrook Momentum)

Open Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liz Shull (CLIF) 2:09:27

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Boone (Spring N Sports Cycling Club) 1:54:20 2 Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo) 0:00:57 4 Mark Muraski (Riverbrook) 0:11:26 6 Mark Nienstaedt (Rasta) 0:12:44 7 Larry Swanson (Kegels) 0:12:45 9 Larry Fish (Pomps/Bikes N Boards) 0:01:29

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Palmer (Titletown Flyers) 2 Eric Sime (Team Singular) 1:57:08 3 Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles) 1:49:55 4 Bret Deutscher 2:08:42 5 Joel Coon (BelGioioso/Twin Six) 1:49:54 6 Ryan Shiroma (BelGioioso/Twin Six) 7 Greg Jones (Lake Geneva Cyclery) 1:42:03 8 Ryan Voss (Muddy Cup) 1:45:42 9 Marty Larson (Singular Cycles) 1:54:34 10 Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling) 1:34:51 11 Jim Parman (Fond Du Lac Cyclery) 1:55:28 12 Trevor Koss (Spring Street Sports) 1:42:26 13 Jason Lindenberg (Flyers Cycle) 1:47:56

Comp series cat. 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) 1:32:49 2 Tom Carpenter (Culver's Racing) 0:02:23 3 Patryk Limanowicz 0:03:54 4 Greg Heil (Cyclenauts) 0:04:19 5 Bryan Cook (Bikes-N-Boards) 0:05:06 6 Chris Cook (Bikes-N-Boards) 0:05:11 7 Ken Statz 0:05:16 8 Todd Craig (Rib Mountain Flyers) 0:06:15 9 Mitchell Moen (r bikes) 0:07:03 10 Fred Hubley (Team Bonk) 0:07:27 11 Spence Cone (Wildside Velo Club) 0:07:31 12 Brian Schwaller (Gear Grinder) 0:07:32 13 Nathan Lillie (RUCC-Brones Bike Shop) 0:07:36 14 Paul Belknap (Bay City Cycling) 0:08:49 15 Eric Fossell (Spokes N Spines) 0:09:21 16 Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb) 0:09:21 17 Justin Weber (Culvers Racing) 0:09:33 18 Bill Burkholder (Kegel\\\'s Bike) 0:09:33 19 Steve Pribek 0:09:46 20 Erin Sikora (Performa Cycling) 0:09:59 21 Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works) 0:10:02 22 Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine / Hammer) 0:10:21 23 Joe Greatens 0:10:23 24 Lance Wall (Club Tread) 0:10:46 25 Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/MC2) 0:11:05 26 Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:11:18 27 James Huber (Muddy Cup) 0:11:20 28 Jeff Sympson (RVO/ Kegel's) 0:11:22 29 Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee) 0:11:33 30 Peter Coenen 0:11:39 31 Don Slickman (Team Bonk) 0:12:12 32 Glen Lerlie (Culvers Racing) 0:12:15 33 Caleb Wendel (Red Jacket Cycling) 0:12:34 34 Dan Tavela (THC) 0:13:32 35 Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicycle Co) 0:13:36 36 Tyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo) 0:13:46 37 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:13:51 38 Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cycling) 0:14:06 39 Karl Erbach (Trek Store Madison) 0:14:08 40 Mark Balkenende (Endurance Trust) 0:14:40 41 Michael Wenzel 0:14:47 42 James Buddenbaum (Silver Cycles) 0:15:15 43 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:15:15 44 Bill Schneider (Elliot) 0:15:51 45 Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:16:36 46 Ty Gonzalez (Alterra MTB Team) 0:16:42 47 Matt Block (BIKEMAN.COM) 0:17:03 48 Jimmy Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:17:25 49 Scott Hietpas 0:17:27 50 Jesse Kusserow 0:17:33 51 Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts) 0:17:53 52 Jeremy Lentz 0:18:36 53 Russell Jobs (Hayes Disc Brakes) 0:18:39 54 Jamie Prange (Cyclopath) 0:18:40 55 Scott Spoo (Wannabee Racing) 0:19:21 56 Timothy Palomaki (Culver's) 0:20:14 57 Andy Boettcher 0:21:06 58 Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velo Club) 0:22:25 59 Andy Kienitz (The Bike Shop) 0:22:37 60 Cal Collins (Wannabe Racing) 0:24:15 61 Erich Ponath (Fattires-n-Beer) 0:25:04 62 John Gregorski (EXPO Racing) 0:25:35 63 Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:27:20 64 Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:27:43 65 Chris Fellows (WORS HAYES BRAKES) 0:28:11 66 Sam Clavette 0:45:57 67 Matt Dale (Riverbrook Momentum) 68 Jess Kruchoski (The Endurance Trust Inc.) 69 Kevin Pomasl (Team Wisconsin/ MC2) 70 Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers) 71 Joseph Maloney 72 Bob Brady 73 Richard Faith (Cylenauts) 74 Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan Bicycle Co) 75 Tyler Jenema (Gear Grinder) 76 Colby Lash 77 Nathan Langhurst 78 Cody Sweet 79 Brian Hegge (Pomps Tires) 80 Todd Troskey (Pomps Tires) 81 Mike Worland (Big Ring Flyers)