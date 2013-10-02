Image 1 of 8 Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) outruns Agena (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 8 Isaac Neff (5Nines/Cannondale) navigates the slick rock (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 8 Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers) staying strong (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 8 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) chases Strigel (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 8 Sarah Agena (Twin6/Cider Boys) holds her own in the dirt (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 8 Corey Stelljes (RACC/Gear Grinder) leads Isaac Neff (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 8 Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) chooses his line (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 8 of 8 Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) tries out the 29er (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) has been a major player in the mountain bike scene for over two decades. A lot of the reason for the success of WORS is because the series has adapted well to changes over the years. This weekend could not have proved that any better. Throughout the history of WORS, races have come and gone as well as changed formats several times.

In 2013, WORS added the Cascade XC in Portage Wisconsin. Not only was this event new for the regular WORS racers, but it was also the first event for the newly formed WIN Cycling. WIN Cycling is the Wisconsin Interscholastic mountain bike series for high school and junior high race teams.

The event started on Saturday September 28 with the WIN Cycling portion of the event. Kids from all over the state got their first chance to race with an affiliation to their school. WORS Director Don Edberg has been coaching and developing a team with his local high school, Steven's Point Area Senior High (SPASH). The SPASH team came out with good attendance along with several other area high school teams. Races varied on length between 4-12 miles depending on the category, which included middle school, junior varsity and varsity.

The second day brought the rest of the WORS racers to the starting line. This included the elite women's field as they climbed the many switchbacks of Cascade Mountain. Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) came out to get the points for her eighth WORS race. With yet another win under her belt, Strigel has all but locked up the series overall win. Not far behind in the race was Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized). Strigel and Krayer both had the advantage of living about half an hour from the venue and had some time to become familiar with the new course before the race.

In a heated battle for third place, Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) and Sarah Agena (Twin 6/Cider Boys) fought for position. In the end, Matter out-climbed Agena to lock down the third step of the podium. Agena, who also assists in coaching the girls of the Spash mountain bike team, grabbed her third 4th place finish of the season.

The elite men's race once again showed some new faces in the lead. Isaac Neff (5Nines/Cannondale) took his first win of the season. The lead group at the start of the race included Neff along with Corey Stelljes (RACC/Gear Grinder), Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling), Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) and Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers).

Maloney pushed hard in the beginning, but burned his matches quickly since he recently returned from racing in China. Stelljes and Neff led most of the race while Guerra followed in third and Piontek chased them down. Neff said that he had a slow start to his season. With cyclo-cross as his main discipline, Neff's fitness is developing later in the summer than someone that focuses more on cross country racing. This is to be his last WORS event of the year which was a win.

Stelljes had a bit of bad luck as he tried to hang with Neff and ended up burping some air from his front tire. After a few stops to try to add pressure, he was eventually overtaken by Guerra for second place. Stelljes cautiously rolled in with only about 10 pounds of pressure. Piontek took his best finish so far in the 2013 season with this fourth place.

WORS will conclude the 2013 next weekend in Sheboygan, Wisconsin with the Wigwam Challenge. For more information, please visit www.wors.org and www.wincycling.org.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Isaac Neff (5Nines/Cannondale) 1:47:03 2 Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) 0:01:35 3 Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder) 0:01:41 4 Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers) 0:03:21 5 Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:04:13 6 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) 0:05:49 7 Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:06:24 8 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:07:09 9 Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com/Diagrind) 0:07:20 10 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:10:19 11 Dallas Fowler 0:10:35 12 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee Team W&S) 0:10:36 13 Brian Matter (RACC / TREK/ Gear Grinder) 0:10:51 14 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:12:16 15 Jw Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards) 0:12:35 16 Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes and Boards) 0:13:12 17 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:13:26 18 Tristan Brown (TIMEX) 0:13:52 19 Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz Bike Shop) 0:14:40 20 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:15:05 21 John Shull (Alberto's) 0:15:40 22 Tim Drankus (Sheboygan Bicycle Club) 0:16:37 23 Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo) 0:17:45 24 Jeff Bender (Bluebear Outside/Morvelo) 0:18:13 25 Michael Humpal (Specialized Regional) 0:18:16 26 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:18:29 27 Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:19:38 28 Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts) 0:21:09 29 David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle) 0:21:44 30 David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club) 0:21:58 31 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:23:03 32 Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling Team) 0:24:06 33 Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:24:26

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager) 1:32:14 2 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:04:15 3 Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:08:21 4 Sarah Agena (Twin 6/Cider Boys) 0:11:39 5 Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:15:05 6 Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision) 0:15:51 7 Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers) 0:30:56

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus) 1:24:52 2 Brett Poulton (Gear Grinder) 0:07:29 3 Connor McColl (Midwest Devo) 0:09:03

Cat. 2 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Poulton (Activator Cycle) 1:07:36 2 Alexandra Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club) 0:08:46

Cat. 1/2 Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Cycling Team) 1:18:43 2 Joshua Blum 0:12:41 3 Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club) 0:15:30 4 Rodney Moon (Bikes Limited) 0:16:19 5 Christopher Gabrielson (Twin Six / Baraboo Sharks) 0:19:04 6 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:19:38 7 Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited) 0:27:17 8 Jon Holcomb (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts Racing) 0:30:02 9 Brian Benson (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts) 0:32:20 10 Lowell Johnson 0:47:23

Cat. 1/2 Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karlene Olson (Team 360) 1:05:43 2 Emily Osowski (Element Mobile) 0:01:30 3 Eve-Marie Walter (Muddy Cup) 0:03:20 4 Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club) 0:04:13

Cat. 2. Comp men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket) 1:24:07 2 Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport) 0:04:00 3 Jason Balden (KS Energy Team WI Racing) 0:04:11 4 Ben Wizner (Team 360 / p/b Kickapoo Coffee) 0:04:45 5 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers) 0:04:59 6 Mark Norton (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) 0:05:09 7 Brian Schwaller (Velocause) 0:05:31 8 Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyer) 0:06:32 9 Martin Reza (Vision Wheel and Sprocket) 0:06:51 10 Glen Stroik (Team Wisconsin) 0:07:10 11 Jason Gibson (Gear n Up) 0:07:47 12 Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts) 0:07:53 13 Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited) 0:08:12 14 Fred Hubley 0:08:14 15 John Riley (Trek) 0:09:11 16 Billy Graef (Team Velocause) 0:10:20 17 Carl Morse (Sixfifty) 0:10:23 18 Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle) 0:10:50 19 Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Project) 0:11:11 20 Marek Kulesza (Treadhead Cycling) 0:11:49 21 Kevin Tita 0:11:54 22 Kyle Abernathy 0:11:56 23 Aaron Roecker (Sixfifty) 0:12:13 24 Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles) 0:12:59 25 Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks, Wheel & Sprocket) 0:14:10 26 Scott Nyland (Magnus) 0:14:20 27 Nathan Tock (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts) 0:14:22 28 Matthew Block (Bikeman.com) 0:14:38 29 Cory Marty (Magnus) 0:14:44 30 Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling) 0:14:46 31 Eric North 0:15:50 32 Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks, Wheel & Sprocket) 0:15:55 33 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:16:10 34 Kenny Peterson 0:18:07 35 Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:18:41 36 Roger Lundsten (360 ORA) 0:19:51 37 Michael Jeschke (Kent Eriksen Cycles) 0:20:21 38 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:20:37 39 Michael Garner 0:23:29 40 Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision) 0:26:40 41 Bob Boone 0:29:43

Cat. 2 Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preston Bernsteen 1:11:48 2 Erik Beckman 0:01:25 3 Josh Rupnow 0:01:26 4 Scott Trierweiler 0:01:37 5 Chris Harold 0:01:55 6 Caleb Swartz 0:02:07 7 Ted Kretzmann 0:02:08 8 Blake Mezo 0:02:14 9 Jonathan Wollner 0:02:16 10 Payson Partridge 0:02:33 11 Roy Bailey 0:02:51 12 Nate Knowles 0:02:51 13 Daniel Feldmann 0:02:58 14 Darrell Scheppman 0:03:05 15 Chris Roddick 0:03:39 16 Jason Mork 0:03:42 17 Casey Griesemer 0:03:53 18 Mike Roethel 0:03:53 19 Aivis Lindems 0:04:29 20 Nolan Steig 0:04:38 21 Wade Flisram 0:04:47 22 William Ringenoldus 0:04:50 23 Greg Love 0:04:51 24 Justin Fredricks 0:04:56 25 Jacob Bons 0:05:28 26 Justin Wentworth 0:05:28 27 Andrew Feldmann 0:05:44 28 Matthew Tucker 0:05:51 29 Michael Owens 0:05:57 30 David Dokman 0:06:11 31 Ross Bomber 0:06:20 32 Jordan Boyea 0:06:28 33 Gary Meader 0:06:32 34 Rich Baumgarten 0:06:55 35 Brian Christensen 0:06:56 36 Ruben Valdez 0:07:16 37 Robert Zimmerman 0:07:17 38 Brayden Schott 0:07:47 39 Mark Clinton 0:07:58 40 Larry Hipps 0:08:03 41 Ben Agnew 0:08:36 42 Edward Piontek 0:08:47 43 Kevin Schmitt 0:09:00 44 Rick Dwyer 0:09:11 45 Chad Klaus 0:09:22 46 Jason Dahlby 0:09:23 47 John Ryan 0:09:26 48 Brad Tennis 0:09:30 49 Dave Reich 0:09:33 50 Kevin Lisowe 0:09:38 51 Jeff Wren 0:09:38 52 Bob Benedum 0:09:49 53 Wally Kunstman 0:10:02 54 Jeffrey Hatton 0:10:18 55 Paul Baltus 0:10:25 56 Troy Sable 0:10:32 57 Ben Leach 0:10:52 58 Kyle Kargel 0:11:10 59 Gerald Sorce 0:11:32 60 Dan Clasen 0:11:39 61 Jim Feuerstein 0:11:51 62 Loren Darling 0:11:55 63 Randall Koplin 0:12:04 64 John Gretzinger 0:12:05 65 James Pittacora 0:12:27 66 Bill Styer 0:12:32 67 Steve Drecoll 0:12:40 68 Demetrius Banks 0:13:01 69 Andrew Douglass 0:14:00 70 Jack Schirpke 0:14:03 71 Jerry Leair 0:14:21 72 Dale Crowell 0:14:26 73 Andrew Schirpke 0:14:49 74 James Grenier 0:14:50 75 Scott Palmersheim 0:15:05 76 Steve Kapaun 0:15:08 77 Robert Groshek 0:15:25 78 Brad Giesel 0:15:39 79 John Senkerik 0:16:06 80 Tim Gallagher 0:16:10 81 Jesse Steinhoff 0:16:10 82 Kenneth Pearson 0:16:18 83 Bill Stuber 0:16:20 84 Warren Fowler 0:17:19 85 Dennis Malmanger 0:17:19 86 Andrew Richter 0:17:23 87 Ed Gierlach 0:17:32 88 Darrin Kolka 0:17:54 89 Bob Ferrara 0:18:00 90 Erik Backhaus 0:18:25 91 Joe Kuick 0:18:33 92 Carl Voss 0:18:37 93 Ben Walker 0:18:44 94 Thom Hineline 0:18:48 95 Don Freitag 0:18:50 96 Ryan Durepo 0:19:07 97 Jamie Prange 0:19:12 98 Brad Swenson 0:19:46 99 Steven Pirelli 0:19:48 100 Larry Reimer 0:19:50 101 Robert Williams 0:19:56 102 Kent Kallsen 0:20:32 103 Frank Sniadajewski 0:20:44 104 Jeff Beck 0:20:52 105 Justin Schroeter 0:21:59 106 Casey Brauer 0:22:04 107 Brad Jorsch 0:22:05 108 Jim Splittgerber 0:22:09 109 Peter Schmitz 0:24:29 110 Mike Becker 0:24:33 111 Erick Braaksma 0:26:18 112 Shane Olson 0:26:18 113 Kevin Convey 0:28:10 114 Elginn Cordes 0:28:29 115 Chad Hoppe 0:30:20 116 Derrick Benz 0:31:21 117 Brett Werner 0:32:15 118 James Heinecke 0:32:25 119 Kevin Knutson 0:32:50 120 Frank Lobello 0:33:13 121 Jimmy Splittgerber 0:36:16 122 Mark Schuttenhelm 0:43:20 123 Troy Olm 0:43:58 124 Matthew Forst 0:44:09 125 Stephan Bremer 0:45:16 126 Gary Smits 0:45:31 127 Michael Kaspar 0:46:32 128 Paul Westberg 0:48:32

Cat. 2 Sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arianna Schafer 1:26:22 2 April Beard 0:00:53 3 Kaitlin Splittgerber 0:03:12 4 Linda Baehmann 0:03:12 5 Helmy Tennis 0:06:38 6 Kelli Piotrowski 0:07:30 7 Amy Ancheta 0:07:44 8 Lynne Senkerik 0:08:43 9 Becky Rands 0:10:04 10 Melissa Kennedy 0:16:19 11 Sarah Richter 0:17:03 12 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe 0:17:30 13 Heather Jazdzewski 0:20:58 14 Cheryl Post 0:23:35 15 Christine Griesbach 0:23:37 16 Arin Lemke 0:26:52

Cat. 3 Citizen men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Flicek 0:42:42 2 Kyle Busse 0:00:00 3 Jan-Edward Gierlach 0:00:28 4 Stone Vanamerongen 0:00:29 5 Cole McDicken 0:00:31 6 Mike Shimon 0:00:45 7 Matt Shimon 0:01:18 8 David Mayer 0:01:29 9 Sam Komoroske 0:02:09 10 John Granger 0:02:09 11 Nick Desrochers 0:02:09 12 Alex Halfman 0:02:39 13 Jason Baer 0:02:48 14 Derrick Reinke 0:02:54 15 Matt Rodenkirch 0:02:58 16 Elliot Schneider 0:03:15 17 Brandon Smith 0:03:18 18 Joseph Welch 0:04:02 19 Calhan Norman 0:04:11 20 Steve Welk 0:04:25 21 Jacob Ahles 0:04:26 22 Curt Emerson 0:04:48 23 Nate Steiner 0:04:48 24 Cory Desrochers 0:04:58 25 Dain Trittau 0:05:13 26 Owen Reich 0:05:40 27 Greg Halverson 0:05:44 28 Jeremy Condon 0:05:48 29 Mark Eben 0:05:52 30 Eric Walters 0:05:52 31 Daniel Gretzinger 0:06:03 32 Rowan Norman 0:06:14 33 Aaron Frink 0:06:18 34 Paul Langenberg 0:06:47 35 Sean Laughlin 0:06:53 36 Joe Halfman 0:06:54 37 Andrew McDicken 0:06:58 38 Derek Moran 0:06:59 39 Brian James 0:07:03 40 Mike Desrochers 0:07:05 41 Zack Kargel 0:07:16 42 John Norman 0:07:21 43 Jack Pabst 0:07:28 44 Brian Walsh 0:07:32 45 Mattias Gyllborg 0:07:33 46 Ethan Halverson 0:07:34 47 Dylan Eggebrecht 0:07:39 48 Brian Ethridge 0:07:40 49 Alex Pieper 0:07:49 50 Roman Kosarzycki 0:08:18 51 Kyle Suratte 0:08:47 52 Brandon Wise 0:08:48 53 Eric Zarwell 0:08:53 54 Marcus Rodriguez 0:08:57 55 Alex Walsh 0:08:57 56 Bryon Anderson 0:08:58 57 Daniel Duhm 0:08:59 58 Andrew Matthews 0:09:00 59 William Darling 0:09:19 60 Jacob Vande Walle 0:09:52 61 Steven Lipski 0:09:53 62 Chris Wilkes 0:10:04 63 Doug Rodenkirch 0:10:15 64 Tim Liepert 0:10:16 65 Shane Holcomb 0:10:51 66 Piermario Bertolotto 0:11:10 67 Mike Bons 0:11:13 68 Reo Owens 0:11:27 69 Bruce Parker 0:11:34 70 Andrew Hill 0:11:35 71 Jack Davies 0:11:40 72 Robert Hartner 0:11:44 73 Samuel Adams 0:11:45 74 Chris Endres 0:12:27 75 Michael Taft 0:12:32 76 David Verhoff 0:12:36 77 Brian Smith 0:12:42 78 Demetrio Velazco 0:12:58 79 Jack Koprowski 0:13:13 80 Dale Juedes 0:13:25 81 Ben Kortbein 0:13:27 82 Mike Wilkes 0:13:31 83 Tony Young 0:14:01 84 Jason Huff 0:14:03 85 Steve Caron 0:14:04 86 Bill Schneider 0:14:14 87 Robert Campbell 0:14:17 88 Douglas Kortbein 0:14:22 89 Brad Hodgeman 0:14:27 90 Shannon Chapwesk 0:14:28 91 Ben Cleveland 0:14:36 92 Dakota Smith 0:14:42 93 Grey Rankin 0:17:34 94 David Gorski 0:23:59 95 Nathan Otto 0:28:52 96 Henry Kosarzycki 0:28:53 97 David Berres 0:29:55 98 Ricky Almaguer 0:30:38

Cat. 3 Citizen women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allison Pieper 0:49:07 2 Leah Fletcher 0:05:49 3 Lori Wenzel 0:05:57 4 Molly Duhm 0:06:00 5 Marcy Wentworth 0:07:38 6 Kim Biedermann 0:07:52 7 Tara Michalski 0:08:28 8 Andrea Zimmermann 0:08:56 9 Hanna Mork 0:09:18 10 Charity Desrochers 0:10:42 11 Ellie Thompson 0:11:32 12 Lydia Steiner 0:11:57 13 Laura Granger 0:12:01 14 Diane Schlipper 0:12:10 15 Christine Dickow 0:13:20 16 Jeannie Ryan 0:14:55 17 Amy Dykema 0:17:01 18 Tamara Hartner 0:19:07 19 Molly Desrochers 0:19:28 20 Ivy Becker 0:19:31 21 Mimi Frawley 0:22:15 22 April Knudson 0:27:10 23 Olga Voss 0:28:36