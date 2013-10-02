Trending

Strigel and Neff win Cascade XC

New Wisconsin Off Road Series round includes high school races

Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) outruns Agena

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Isaac Neff (5Nines/Cannondale) navigates the slick rock

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers) staying strong

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) chases Strigel

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Sarah Agena (Twin6/Cider Boys) holds her own in the dirt

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Corey Stelljes (RACC/Gear Grinder) leads Isaac Neff

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) chooses his line

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) tries out the 29er

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)

The Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) has been a major player in the mountain bike scene for over two decades. A lot of the reason for the success of WORS is because the series has adapted well to changes over the years. This weekend could not have proved that any better. Throughout the history of WORS, races have come and gone as well as changed formats several times.

In 2013, WORS added the Cascade XC in Portage Wisconsin. Not only was this event new for the regular WORS racers, but it was also the first event for the newly formed WIN Cycling. WIN Cycling is the Wisconsin Interscholastic mountain bike series for high school and junior high race teams.

The event started on Saturday September 28 with the WIN Cycling portion of the event. Kids from all over the state got their first chance to race with an affiliation to their school. WORS Director Don Edberg has been coaching and developing a team with his local high school, Steven's Point Area Senior High (SPASH). The SPASH team came out with good attendance along with several other area high school teams. Races varied on length between 4-12 miles depending on the category, which included middle school, junior varsity and varsity.

The second day brought the rest of the WORS racers to the starting line. This included the elite women's field as they climbed the many switchbacks of Cascade Mountain. Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) came out to get the points for her eighth WORS race. With yet another win under her belt, Strigel has all but locked up the series overall win. Not far behind in the race was Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized). Strigel and Krayer both had the advantage of living about half an hour from the venue and had some time to become familiar with the new course before the race.

In a heated battle for third place, Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) and Sarah Agena (Twin 6/Cider Boys) fought for position. In the end, Matter out-climbed Agena to lock down the third step of the podium. Agena, who also assists in coaching the girls of the Spash mountain bike team, grabbed her third 4th place finish of the season.

The elite men's race once again showed some new faces in the lead. Isaac Neff (5Nines/Cannondale) took his first win of the season. The lead group at the start of the race included Neff along with Corey Stelljes (RACC/Gear Grinder), Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling), Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) and Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers).

Maloney pushed hard in the beginning, but burned his matches quickly since he recently returned from racing in China. Stelljes and Neff led most of the race while Guerra followed in third and Piontek chased them down. Neff said that he had a slow start to his season. With cyclo-cross as his main discipline, Neff's fitness is developing later in the summer than someone that focuses more on cross country racing. This is to be his last WORS event of the year which was a win.

Stelljes had a bit of bad luck as he tried to hang with Neff and ended up burping some air from his front tire. After a few stops to try to add pressure, he was eventually overtaken by Guerra for second place. Stelljes cautiously rolled in with only about 10 pounds of pressure. Piontek took his best finish so far in the 2013 season with this fourth place.

WORS will conclude the 2013 next weekend in Sheboygan, Wisconsin with the Wigwam Challenge. For more information, please visit www.wors.org and www.wincycling.org.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Isaac Neff (5Nines/Cannondale)1:47:03
2Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)0:01:35
3Corey Stelljes (RACC- Gear Grinder)0:01:41
4Justin Piontek (Titletown Flyers)0:03:21
5Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)0:04:13
6Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:05:49
7Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)0:06:24
8Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)0:07:09
9Rick Mezo (Rbikes.com/Diagrind)0:07:20
10Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:10:19
11Dallas Fowler0:10:35
12Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Coffee Team W&S)0:10:36
13Brian Matter (RACC / TREK/ Gear Grinder)0:10:51
14Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:12:16
15Jw Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards)0:12:35
16Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes and Boards)0:13:12
17Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:13:26
18Tristan Brown (TIMEX)0:13:52
19Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz Bike Shop)0:14:40
20Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:15:05
21John Shull (Alberto's)0:15:40
22Tim Drankus (Sheboygan Bicycle Club)0:16:37
23Karl Tillman (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo)0:17:45
24Jeff Bender (Bluebear Outside/Morvelo)0:18:13
25Michael Humpal (Specialized Regional)0:18:16
26Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:18:29
27Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:19:38
28Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts)0:21:09
29David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle)0:21:44
30David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club)0:21:58
31Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:23:03
32Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling Team)0:24:06
33Ben Schreiber (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:24:26

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager)1:32:14
2Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:04:15
3Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder)0:08:21
4Sarah Agena (Twin 6/Cider Boys)0:11:39
5Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)0:15:05
6Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision)0:15:51
7Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers)0:30:56

Cat. 1 Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus)1:24:52
2Brett Poulton (Gear Grinder)0:07:29
3Connor McColl (Midwest Devo)0:09:03

Cat. 2 Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Poulton (Activator Cycle)1:07:36
2Alexandra Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)0:08:46

Cat. 1/2 Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Kapitz (Broken Spoke Cycling Team)1:18:43
2Joshua Blum0:12:41
3Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)0:15:30
4Rodney Moon (Bikes Limited)0:16:19
5Christopher Gabrielson (Twin Six / Baraboo Sharks)0:19:04
6Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)0:19:38
7Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited)0:27:17
8Jon Holcomb (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts Racing)0:30:02
9Brian Benson (Bikes LTD / Scenic Concepts)0:32:20
10Lowell Johnson0:47:23

Cat. 1/2 Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karlene Olson (Team 360)1:05:43
2Emily Osowski (Element Mobile)0:01:30
3Eve-Marie Walter (Muddy Cup)0:03:20
4Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club)0:04:13

Cat. 2. Comp men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket)1:24:07
2Stathy Touloumis (Albertos Sport)0:04:00
3Jason Balden (KS Energy Team WI Racing)0:04:11
4Ben Wizner (Team 360 / p/b Kickapoo Coffee)0:04:45
5Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers)0:04:59
6Mark Norton (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:05:09
7Brian Schwaller (Velocause)0:05:31
8Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyer)0:06:32
9Martin Reza (Vision Wheel and Sprocket)0:06:51
10Glen Stroik (Team Wisconsin)0:07:10
11Jason Gibson (Gear n Up)0:07:47
12Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)0:07:53
13Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited)0:08:12
14Fred Hubley0:08:14
15John Riley (Trek)0:09:11
16Billy Graef (Team Velocause)0:10:20
17Carl Morse (Sixfifty)0:10:23
18Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle)0:10:50
19Anthony Ferrara (T6 / Rudy Project)0:11:11
20Marek Kulesza (Treadhead Cycling)0:11:49
21Kevin Tita0:11:54
22Kyle Abernathy0:11:56
23Aaron Roecker (Sixfifty)0:12:13
24Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles)0:12:59
25Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks, Wheel & Sprocket)0:14:10
26Scott Nyland (Magnus)0:14:20
27Nathan Tock (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts)0:14:22
28Matthew Block (Bikeman.com)0:14:38
29Cory Marty (Magnus)0:14:44
30Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling)0:14:46
31Eric North0:15:50
32Matthew Paterson (Team AttakTiks, Wheel & Sprocket)0:15:55
33Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:16:10
34Kenny Peterson0:18:07
35Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)0:18:41
36Roger Lundsten (360 ORA)0:19:51
37Michael Jeschke (Kent Eriksen Cycles)0:20:21
38Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)0:20:37
39Michael Garner0:23:29
40Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision)0:26:40
41Bob Boone0:29:43

Cat. 2 Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preston Bernsteen1:11:48
2Erik Beckman0:01:25
3Josh Rupnow0:01:26
4Scott Trierweiler0:01:37
5Chris Harold0:01:55
6Caleb Swartz0:02:07
7Ted Kretzmann0:02:08
8Blake Mezo0:02:14
9Jonathan Wollner0:02:16
10Payson Partridge0:02:33
11Roy Bailey0:02:51
12Nate Knowles0:02:51
13Daniel Feldmann0:02:58
14Darrell Scheppman0:03:05
15Chris Roddick0:03:39
16Jason Mork0:03:42
17Casey Griesemer0:03:53
18Mike Roethel0:03:53
19Aivis Lindems0:04:29
20Nolan Steig0:04:38
21Wade Flisram0:04:47
22William Ringenoldus0:04:50
23Greg Love0:04:51
24Justin Fredricks0:04:56
25Jacob Bons0:05:28
26Justin Wentworth0:05:28
27Andrew Feldmann0:05:44
28Matthew Tucker0:05:51
29Michael Owens0:05:57
30David Dokman0:06:11
31Ross Bomber0:06:20
32Jordan Boyea0:06:28
33Gary Meader0:06:32
34Rich Baumgarten0:06:55
35Brian Christensen0:06:56
36Ruben Valdez0:07:16
37Robert Zimmerman0:07:17
38Brayden Schott0:07:47
39Mark Clinton0:07:58
40Larry Hipps0:08:03
41Ben Agnew0:08:36
42Edward Piontek0:08:47
43Kevin Schmitt0:09:00
44Rick Dwyer0:09:11
45Chad Klaus0:09:22
46Jason Dahlby0:09:23
47John Ryan0:09:26
48Brad Tennis0:09:30
49Dave Reich0:09:33
50Kevin Lisowe0:09:38
51Jeff Wren0:09:38
52Bob Benedum0:09:49
53Wally Kunstman0:10:02
54Jeffrey Hatton0:10:18
55Paul Baltus0:10:25
56Troy Sable0:10:32
57Ben Leach0:10:52
58Kyle Kargel0:11:10
59Gerald Sorce0:11:32
60Dan Clasen0:11:39
61Jim Feuerstein0:11:51
62Loren Darling0:11:55
63Randall Koplin0:12:04
64John Gretzinger0:12:05
65James Pittacora0:12:27
66Bill Styer0:12:32
67Steve Drecoll0:12:40
68Demetrius Banks0:13:01
69Andrew Douglass0:14:00
70Jack Schirpke0:14:03
71Jerry Leair0:14:21
72Dale Crowell0:14:26
73Andrew Schirpke0:14:49
74James Grenier0:14:50
75Scott Palmersheim0:15:05
76Steve Kapaun0:15:08
77Robert Groshek0:15:25
78Brad Giesel0:15:39
79John Senkerik0:16:06
80Tim Gallagher0:16:10
81Jesse Steinhoff0:16:10
82Kenneth Pearson0:16:18
83Bill Stuber0:16:20
84Warren Fowler0:17:19
85Dennis Malmanger0:17:19
86Andrew Richter0:17:23
87Ed Gierlach0:17:32
88Darrin Kolka0:17:54
89Bob Ferrara0:18:00
90Erik Backhaus0:18:25
91Joe Kuick0:18:33
92Carl Voss0:18:37
93Ben Walker0:18:44
94Thom Hineline0:18:48
95Don Freitag0:18:50
96Ryan Durepo0:19:07
97Jamie Prange0:19:12
98Brad Swenson0:19:46
99Steven Pirelli0:19:48
100Larry Reimer0:19:50
101Robert Williams0:19:56
102Kent Kallsen0:20:32
103Frank Sniadajewski0:20:44
104Jeff Beck0:20:52
105Justin Schroeter0:21:59
106Casey Brauer0:22:04
107Brad Jorsch0:22:05
108Jim Splittgerber0:22:09
109Peter Schmitz0:24:29
110Mike Becker0:24:33
111Erick Braaksma0:26:18
112Shane Olson0:26:18
113Kevin Convey0:28:10
114Elginn Cordes0:28:29
115Chad Hoppe0:30:20
116Derrick Benz0:31:21
117Brett Werner0:32:15
118James Heinecke0:32:25
119Kevin Knutson0:32:50
120Frank Lobello0:33:13
121Jimmy Splittgerber0:36:16
122Mark Schuttenhelm0:43:20
123Troy Olm0:43:58
124Matthew Forst0:44:09
125Stephan Bremer0:45:16
126Gary Smits0:45:31
127Michael Kaspar0:46:32
128Paul Westberg0:48:32

Cat. 2 Sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arianna Schafer1:26:22
2April Beard0:00:53
3Kaitlin Splittgerber0:03:12
4Linda Baehmann0:03:12
5Helmy Tennis0:06:38
6Kelli Piotrowski0:07:30
7Amy Ancheta0:07:44
8Lynne Senkerik0:08:43
9Becky Rands0:10:04
10Melissa Kennedy0:16:19
11Sarah Richter0:17:03
12Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe0:17:30
13Heather Jazdzewski0:20:58
14Cheryl Post0:23:35
15Christine Griesbach0:23:37
16Arin Lemke0:26:52

Cat. 3 Citizen men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Flicek0:42:42
2Kyle Busse0:00:00
3Jan-Edward Gierlach0:00:28
4Stone Vanamerongen0:00:29
5Cole McDicken0:00:31
6Mike Shimon0:00:45
7Matt Shimon0:01:18
8David Mayer0:01:29
9Sam Komoroske0:02:09
10John Granger0:02:09
11Nick Desrochers0:02:09
12Alex Halfman0:02:39
13Jason Baer0:02:48
14Derrick Reinke0:02:54
15Matt Rodenkirch0:02:58
16Elliot Schneider0:03:15
17Brandon Smith0:03:18
18Joseph Welch0:04:02
19Calhan Norman0:04:11
20Steve Welk0:04:25
21Jacob Ahles0:04:26
22Curt Emerson0:04:48
23Nate Steiner0:04:48
24Cory Desrochers0:04:58
25Dain Trittau0:05:13
26Owen Reich0:05:40
27Greg Halverson0:05:44
28Jeremy Condon0:05:48
29Mark Eben0:05:52
30Eric Walters0:05:52
31Daniel Gretzinger0:06:03
32Rowan Norman0:06:14
33Aaron Frink0:06:18
34Paul Langenberg0:06:47
35Sean Laughlin0:06:53
36Joe Halfman0:06:54
37Andrew McDicken0:06:58
38Derek Moran0:06:59
39Brian James0:07:03
40Mike Desrochers0:07:05
41Zack Kargel0:07:16
42John Norman0:07:21
43Jack Pabst0:07:28
44Brian Walsh0:07:32
45Mattias Gyllborg0:07:33
46Ethan Halverson0:07:34
47Dylan Eggebrecht0:07:39
48Brian Ethridge0:07:40
49Alex Pieper0:07:49
50Roman Kosarzycki0:08:18
51Kyle Suratte0:08:47
52Brandon Wise0:08:48
53Eric Zarwell0:08:53
54Marcus Rodriguez0:08:57
55Alex Walsh0:08:57
56Bryon Anderson0:08:58
57Daniel Duhm0:08:59
58Andrew Matthews0:09:00
59William Darling0:09:19
60Jacob Vande Walle0:09:52
61Steven Lipski0:09:53
62Chris Wilkes0:10:04
63Doug Rodenkirch0:10:15
64Tim Liepert0:10:16
65Shane Holcomb0:10:51
66Piermario Bertolotto0:11:10
67Mike Bons0:11:13
68Reo Owens0:11:27
69Bruce Parker0:11:34
70Andrew Hill0:11:35
71Jack Davies0:11:40
72Robert Hartner0:11:44
73Samuel Adams0:11:45
74Chris Endres0:12:27
75Michael Taft0:12:32
76David Verhoff0:12:36
77Brian Smith0:12:42
78Demetrio Velazco0:12:58
79Jack Koprowski0:13:13
80Dale Juedes0:13:25
81Ben Kortbein0:13:27
82Mike Wilkes0:13:31
83Tony Young0:14:01
84Jason Huff0:14:03
85Steve Caron0:14:04
86Bill Schneider0:14:14
87Robert Campbell0:14:17
88Douglas Kortbein0:14:22
89Brad Hodgeman0:14:27
90Shannon Chapwesk0:14:28
91Ben Cleveland0:14:36
92Dakota Smith0:14:42
93Grey Rankin0:17:34
94David Gorski0:23:59
95Nathan Otto0:28:52
96Henry Kosarzycki0:28:53
97David Berres0:29:55
98Ricky Almaguer0:30:38

Cat. 3 Citizen women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Pieper0:49:07
2Leah Fletcher0:05:49
3Lori Wenzel0:05:57
4Molly Duhm0:06:00
5Marcy Wentworth0:07:38
6Kim Biedermann0:07:52
7Tara Michalski0:08:28
8Andrea Zimmermann0:08:56
9Hanna Mork0:09:18
10Charity Desrochers0:10:42
11Ellie Thompson0:11:32
12Lydia Steiner0:11:57
13Laura Granger0:12:01
14Diane Schlipper0:12:10
15Christine Dickow0:13:20
16Jeannie Ryan0:14:55
17Amy Dykema0:17:01
18Tamara Hartner0:19:07
19Molly Desrochers0:19:28
20Ivy Becker0:19:31
21Mimi Frawley0:22:15
22April Knudson0:27:10
23Olga Voss0:28:36

Cat. 3 Junior men and women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hunter Schmitt0:22:57
2Christian Pieper0:00:10
3Danny Schnura0:00:20
4Kaden Hodgeman0:00:37
5Jackson Jennings0:01:00
6Joey Jeschke0:01:50
7Mason Newman0:01:52
8Nick Niemi0:01:53
9Dwight Eben0:02:01
10Connor Grosch0:02:07
11Skyler Schmitt0:02:21
12Jonah Whitedog0:02:58
13Joshua Caron0:03:01
14Porter Thorpe0:03:12
15Ben Komoroske0:03:29
16Mason Huff0:03:34
17Nickolas Duhm0:03:39
18Karl John Tillman0:03:40
19Pelle Gierlach0:04:03
20Sam Walters0:04:11
21Stephan Liepert0:04:15
22Saxon Swan0:04:22
23Weston Verhoff0:04:22
24Katy McDicken0:04:38
25Griffin May0:05:06
26Max Bailey0:05:11
27Brody Endres0:05:13
28Skyler Wilborn0:05:17
29Dylan Waldner0:05:24
30Corbin Hodgeman0:05:36
31Lorissa Thorpe0:05:47
32Jacob Mork0:06:04
33Elijah Johnson0:06:20
34Mckenna Dwyer0:06:21
35John Schmidt0:06:35
36Dylan Worthing0:06:37
37Lucas Fletcher0:07:14
38Travis Bird0:07:40
39Reed May0:07:50
40Collin Neuser0:08:15
41Julia Whitedog0:08:19
42Isaac Schoen0:08:20
43Justin Munzur0:08:23
44Will Knowles0:09:14
45Lauren Duhm0:09:16
46Camden Jackson0:09:45
47Brian Hatton0:09:46
48Burke Warren0:09:46
49Matthew Vande Walle0:09:47
50Colin Knowles0:10:17
51Hunter Gengler0:10:18
52Elliot Harold0:10:19
53Kylie Krayer0:10:41
54Antonia Gengler0:10:41
55Alison Roltgen0:10:50
56Trey Laudolff0:11:03
57Isaac Johnson0:11:16
58Nick Koprowski0:11:29
59Andrew Vanthoff0:11:30
60Noah A0:11:50
61Wesley Hennessy0:11:55
62Kendra Schmitt0:13:29
63Tristan Anderson0:13:47
64Brooklyn Waldner0:13:51
65Brennen Huff0:13:54
66Erin Davis0:14:02
67Caden Schneider0:15:01
68Owen Roltgen0:15:34
69Tanner Taft0:16:19
70Aryana Knudson0:17:01
71Aidan Ramsfield0:18:16
72Colin Meister0:18:27
73Kirsten Waldner0:20:09
74Matthew Olesen0:22:09
75Claire Kaiser0:22:23
76Victoria Voss0:23:35
77Kevin Hatton0:24:08
78Thatcher Werner0:25:00

