Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) and Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) both took an early lead in their respective elite contests at WORS Treadfest on Sunday. Strigel crossed the line over seven minutes ahead of second place, and had a commanding lead from the first climb. In the first lap of the men's race, Guerra followed a charging Cole House into the singletrack but soon overtook him and never looked back.

Treadfest, the 10th race in the 2011 Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series, is regarded as one of the most technically challenging courses on the circuit. Open sections are few and often found on steep climbs. The singletrack is tight, twisting, and often dusty. Dry conditions left many elite racers comparing the conditions to slick mud, while off-camber sections and steep, loose climbs challenged riders already at their limit.

In the men's contest, defending champion Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Pabst / Felt) toed the line with fellow-favorites Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek), Cole House (RealCyclist.com), Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) and Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized). House attacked first, on the last of three climbs before the singletrack. Only Nathan Guerra covered the attack, and the two entered the singletrack with a gap. When House allowed Guerra by, he was unable to match the Wheel & Sprocket rider's pace.

After chasing for more than a lap, House eased up to ride his own race, finishing solidly in second, over three minutes back. Behind House were training partners and rivals Matter and Schouten. Matter took third place at 3:35 back, and Schouten finished in fourth at just over four minutes. Brian Eppen of Iowa City took the final podium spot at five minutes back.

In the women's field, Strigel had the race on lock-down from the first climb. The technical terrain and steep climbs were a perfect match for Strigel's riding style, and her lead steadily grew with each lap. Chasing Strigel were current Series leader Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized), then teammate Robin Williams and Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212-Specialized). Lori Sable, who would finish in fifth, was just a few seconds behind.

Eventually, Krayer overtook Williams and, in the final section of singletrack, was able to catch Eppen. She put it all on the line and passed immediately in the last open section before the line, which left the two women to sprint to the finish. It was Krayer by almost two seconds, followed by Eppen who was clearly fatigued by the dry heat of the afternoon. Robin Williams claimed fourth.

The next race in the WORS is fast becoming a favorite on the circuit for outstanding singletrack, as well as the venue at Bear Paw Adventure Resort. WORS will host the Bear Paw Rock N' Roll on September 25.

Best times in the Amateur races were:

Bontrager Comp Cat 2 Men: Travis Braun of Madison, WI (International Harbinger)

Hayes Sport Cat 2 Men: Bryan Christiansen of Sheboygan, WI

Hayes Sport Cat 2 Women: Maria Statz of Plover, WI

Kinetic Citizen Cat 3 Men: Preston Bernstein of Stevens Point, WI

Kinetic Citizen Cat 3 Women: Cassie Swart of Wauwatosa, WI

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Guerra (Wheel&Sprocket/Vision) 1:51:13 2 Cole House (RealCyclist.com) 0:03:12 3 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:03:36 4 Tristan Schouten (Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing) 0:04:05 5 Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) 0:05:11 6 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:05:39 7 Matt Shriver (Trek) 0:06:05 8 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) 0:09:44 9 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:10:19 10 Corey Stelljes (chainsmokers) 0:10:48 11 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:11:18 12 Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works) 0:11:30 13 Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska) 0:11:55 14 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:13:13 15 Ray Nelson (Tread Head Cyclery) 0:13:23 16 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/WILDE) 0:13:54 17 Jacob Groethe 0:14:29 18 Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized) 0:14:44 19 Mike Naughton (Specialized) 0:14:45 20 Paul Mumford (Kinky Llama Racing) 0:15:16 21 J. W. Miller (Trek Stores ofadison) 0:15:19 22 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:15:24 23 John Shull (Expo Racing) 0:15:26 24 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:15:44 25 Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:18:09 26 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 0:18:32 27 Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Team) 0:18:57 28 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team WI) 0:19:40 29 Matt Zak (Verdigris Phlogiston) 0:20:37 30 Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:20:55 31 Bryan Fosler (Trek Stores ofMadison) 0:21:24 32 Justin Piontek (Bike Hub/Specialized) 0:22:22 33 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:22:26 34 Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works) 0:22:28 35 Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Coffee) 0:22:35 36 Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts) 0:23:55 37 Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes) 0:24:59 38 Rick Mezo (RBikes.comtTruckParts) 0:25:05 39 Jess Kruchoski (Wheel & Sprocket/ Vision) 0:25:56 40 Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery) 0:27:57 41 Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling) 0:28:43 42 Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles) 0:28:56 43 Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:30:18 44 Luke Holtan (Velo Trocadero) 0:30:55 45 Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:32:51 46 John Lirette (Hayeses) 0:34:19 47 Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling) 0:36:59 48 Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing) 0:37:57 49 Alejandro Collins 0:58:11

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison) 1:38:49 2 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:07:21 3 Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized) 0:07:23 4 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) 0:09:51 5 Lori Sable 0:11:17 6 Anna Ganju (Polska) 0:13:09 7 Renee Bach (Chain Smokers) 0:13:38 8 Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:15:43 9 Rachel Horstman 0:17:40 10 Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLimitedScenicConcepts) 0:21:17 11 Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling) 0:22:36 12 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:24:24 13 Participant 348 0:33:15 14 Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers) 0:40:38

Cat. 2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Braun (international harbinger) 1:37:21 2 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club) 0:00:09 3 Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:01:02 4 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:01:36 5 Ben Jenkins (SRAM) 0:02:09 6 Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners) 0:03:46 7 Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers /Kegel\'s) 0:04:07 8 Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports) 0:04:14 9 Michael Anderson 0:04:35 10 Peter Coenen 0:04:46 11 Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling) 0:05:08 12 Bill Burkholder (Kegels Bikes) 0:05:17 13 Doug Bailey (Trek Team Midwest) 0:05:29 14 Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:05:46 15 Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock EyeCenter) 0:06:05 16 Ryan Kleimenhagen (Chainsmokers) 0:06:06 17 Steve Schafer (Rbikes.com) 0:06:26 18 Christopher Berge (Magnus) 0:06:37 19 Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team) 0:06:49 20 Scott Neperud (Magnus) 0:06:54 21 Michael Humpal 0:07:30 22 Bill Street (Kuhl Midwest Regional Team) 0:08:12 23 Richard Lytle (Team Raspi) 0:08:30 24 Jose Barraza (On The Route Bycycle) 0:08:37 25 CHRIS FELLOWS (Trek Store of Madison/WORS) 0:08:39 26 Scott McClement 0:08:45 27 John Fang 0:08:46 28 Man Ye (tuxedo thunder) 0:09:00 29 Dave Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle) 0:09:34 30 Steve Pribek 0:09:41 31 Aaron Mock 0:09:42 32 Mitch Moen (R. Bikes) 0:10:23 33 Shane Veldhuizen (schwag) 0:10:24 34 Brett May 0:10:26 35 Zach Giffey 0:11:03 36 Nicholas Frye (Team Wisconsin/MC2) 0:11:16 37 Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:11:17 38 Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts) 0:11:47 39 David Studnsr (Trek Midwest Team) 0:12:46 40 Neil Statz (Team Overdrive) 0:12:57 41 Ross Giese (Treadhead) 0:13:00 42 Sean Miller (Michael's Cycles) 0:13:35 43 Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:14:08 44 Billy Graef (Team Velocause) 0:14:14 45 Christopher Sholl (Tuxedo Thunder) 0:14:26 46 Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup) 0:14:46 47 Andrew Ohlsson (Team Wisconsin) 0:14:52 48 Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:15:05 49 Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:15:10 50 Steven Forss (Kegels) 0:16:17 51 Steven Schaefer 0:16:21 52 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers) 0:17:03 53 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:17:06 54 Ken Krebs (Chicagoperformance.com) 0:17:07 55 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:17:13 56 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:18:45 57 Michael Newman 0:19:26 58 Patrick Dowd 0:19:32 59 Scott Mullins (Team Velocause) 0:19:36 60 Daniel Schroeder (Half Acre) 0:20:08 61 Daniel Gjertson 0:23:06 62 Andrew Braasch (Brazen Dropouts) 0:23:21 63 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:24:36 64 Jacek Ubaka (Nigeria) 0:25:27 65 Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo) 0:25:35 66 Jeff Dullard 0:25:36 67 Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velolub) 0:27:16 68 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:27:20 69 Michael Jeschke 0:28:09 70 Nathan Tock 0:28:22 71 John Hunt 0:30:47 72 Pat Mulligan 0:32:01 73 Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles) 0:32:05 74 Pat Ahlberg 0:33:15 75 Krystian Pac (Polska - Miodu! - Polish Mead) 0:43:19