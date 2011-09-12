Trending

Tristan Schouten

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Brian Eppen

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Nathan Guerra

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Cole House

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Nathan Guerra (Wheel and Sprocket / Vision) took an early lead and the win at Treadfest.

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) poses at the finish line with her new puppy.

(Image credit: Claire Cannon)
Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) in the lead down a singletrack chute after the rock garden.

(Image credit: Jason Henry)
Abby Strigel

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Lisa Krayer

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Robin Williams

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Kim Eppen

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Abby Strigel

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Lori Sable

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Robin Williams

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Kim Eppen

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Lisa Krayer

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Kim Eppen

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Lori Sable

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Brian Eppen

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Cole House

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Tristan Schouten

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Nathan Guerra

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Brian Matter

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Brian Matter

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Singlespeed racer Ron Stawicki (Polska, 9) and Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized, 70) led the elite men up the first climb.

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Abby Strigel (Treak Stores of Madison) leads the eite women up the first climb.

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek) chasing in third place.

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)
Brian Eppen

(Image credit: Niki Frazier)

Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) and Nathan Guerra (Wheel & Sprocket / Vision) both took an early lead in their respective elite contests at WORS Treadfest on Sunday. Strigel crossed the line over seven minutes ahead of second place, and had a commanding lead from the first climb. In the first lap of the men's race, Guerra followed a charging Cole House into the singletrack but soon overtook him and never looked back.

Treadfest, the 10th race in the 2011 Subaru Wisconsin Off Road Series, is regarded as one of the most technically challenging courses on the circuit. Open sections are few and often found on steep climbs. The singletrack is tight, twisting, and often dusty. Dry conditions left many elite racers comparing the conditions to slick mud, while off-camber sections and steep, loose climbs challenged riders already at their limit.

In the men's contest, defending champion Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Pabst / Felt) toed the line with fellow-favorites Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek), Cole House (RealCyclist.com), Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) and Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized). House attacked first, on the last of three climbs before the singletrack. Only Nathan Guerra covered the attack, and the two entered the singletrack with a gap. When House allowed Guerra by, he was unable to match the Wheel & Sprocket rider's pace.

After chasing for more than a lap, House eased up to ride his own race, finishing solidly in second, over three minutes back. Behind House were training partners and rivals Matter and Schouten. Matter took third place at 3:35 back, and Schouten finished in fourth at just over four minutes. Brian Eppen of Iowa City took the final podium spot at five minutes back.

In the women's field, Strigel had the race on lock-down from the first climb. The technical terrain and steep climbs were a perfect match for Strigel's riding style, and her lead steadily grew with each lap. Chasing Strigel were current Series leader Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized), then teammate Robin Williams and Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212-Specialized). Lori Sable, who would finish in fifth, was just a few seconds behind.

Eventually, Krayer overtook Williams and, in the final section of singletrack, was able to catch Eppen. She put it all on the line and passed immediately in the last open section before the line, which left the two women to sprint to the finish. It was Krayer by almost two seconds, followed by Eppen who was clearly fatigued by the dry heat of the afternoon. Robin Williams claimed fourth.

The next race in the WORS is fast becoming a favorite on the circuit for outstanding singletrack, as well as the venue at Bear Paw Adventure Resort. WORS will host the Bear Paw Rock N' Roll on September 25.

Best times in the Amateur races were:

Bontrager Comp Cat 2 Men: Travis Braun of Madison, WI (International Harbinger)
Hayes Sport Cat 2 Men: Bryan Christiansen of Sheboygan, WI
Hayes Sport Cat 2 Women: Maria Statz of Plover, WI
Kinetic Citizen Cat 3 Men: Preston Bernstein of Stevens Point, WI
Kinetic Citizen Cat 3 Women: Cassie Swart of Wauwatosa, WI

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Guerra (Wheel&Sprocket/Vision)1:51:13
2Cole House (RealCyclist.com)0:03:12
3Brian Matter (Gear Grinder)0:03:36
4Tristan Schouten (Pabst/Felt/Mafia Racing)0:04:05
5Brian Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)0:05:11
6Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:05:39
7Matt Shriver (Trek)0:06:05
8Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)0:09:44
9Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:10:19
10Corey Stelljes (chainsmokers)0:10:48
11Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:11:18
12Isaac Neff (Williamson Bicycle Works)0:11:30
13Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska)0:11:55
14Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:13:13
15Ray Nelson (Tread Head Cyclery)0:13:23
16Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/WILDE)0:13:54
17Jacob Groethe0:14:29
18Kevin McConnell (Mercy-Specialized)0:14:44
19Mike Naughton (Specialized)0:14:45
20Paul Mumford (Kinky Llama Racing)0:15:16
21J. W. Miller (Trek Stores ofadison)0:15:19
22Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)0:15:24
23John Shull (Expo Racing)0:15:26
24Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:15:44
25Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket)0:18:09
26Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)0:18:32
27Carlos Haeckel (Alterra Team)0:18:57
28Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team WI)0:19:40
29Matt Zak (Verdigris Phlogiston)0:20:37
30Jeff Melcher (Team Pedal Moraine)0:20:55
31Bryan Fosler (Trek Stores ofMadison)0:21:24
32Justin Piontek (Bike Hub/Specialized)0:22:22
33Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:22:26
34Nicholas Holzem (City Bike Works)0:22:28
35Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Coffee)0:22:35
36Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)0:23:55
37Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes)0:24:59
38Rick Mezo (RBikes.comtTruckParts)0:25:05
39Jess Kruchoski (Wheel & Sprocket/ Vision)0:25:56
40Ben Koenig (RMC / Red Eye Brewery)0:27:57
41Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling)0:28:43
42Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles)0:28:56
43Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket)0:30:18
44Luke Holtan (Velo Trocadero)0:30:55
45Nick Sabel (Fond du Lac/Oshkosh Cyclery)0:32:51
46John Lirette (Hayeses)0:34:19
47Dan Tavela (Treadhead Cycling)0:36:59
48Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)0:37:57
49Alejandro Collins0:58:11

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison)1:38:49
2Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:07:21
3Kim Eppen (Mercy-Specialized)0:07:23
4Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized)0:09:51
5Lori Sable0:11:17
6Anna Ganju (Polska)0:13:09
7Renee Bach (Chain Smokers)0:13:38
8Sarah Agena (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:15:43
9Rachel Horstman0:17:40
10Jennifer Whitedog (BikesLimitedScenicConcepts)0:21:17
11Rachel Byus (FCS Cycling)0:22:36
12April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:24:24
13Participant 3480:33:15
14Denise Coppock (Titletown Flyers)0:40:38

Cat. 2 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Braun (international harbinger)1:37:21
2Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club)0:00:09
3Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:01:02
4Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:01:36
5Ben Jenkins (SRAM)0:02:09
6Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners)0:03:46
7Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers /Kegel\'s)0:04:07
8Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports)0:04:14
9Michael Anderson0:04:35
10Peter Coenen0:04:46
11Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling)0:05:08
12Bill Burkholder (Kegels Bikes)0:05:17
13Doug Bailey (Trek Team Midwest)0:05:29
14Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine)0:05:46
15Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock EyeCenter)0:06:05
16Ryan Kleimenhagen (Chainsmokers)0:06:06
17Steve Schafer (Rbikes.com)0:06:26
18Christopher Berge (Magnus)0:06:37
19Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)0:06:49
20Scott Neperud (Magnus)0:06:54
21Michael Humpal0:07:30
22Bill Street (Kuhl Midwest Regional Team)0:08:12
23Richard Lytle (Team Raspi)0:08:30
24Jose Barraza (On The Route Bycycle)0:08:37
25CHRIS FELLOWS (Trek Store of Madison/WORS)0:08:39
26Scott McClement0:08:45
27John Fang0:08:46
28Man Ye (tuxedo thunder)0:09:00
29Dave Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle)0:09:34
30Steve Pribek0:09:41
31Aaron Mock0:09:42
32Mitch Moen (R. Bikes)0:10:23
33Shane Veldhuizen (schwag)0:10:24
34Brett May0:10:26
35Zach Giffey0:11:03
36Nicholas Frye (Team Wisconsin/MC2)0:11:16
37Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:11:17
38Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts)0:11:47
39David Studnsr (Trek Midwest Team)0:12:46
40Neil Statz (Team Overdrive)0:12:57
41Ross Giese (Treadhead)0:13:00
42Sean Miller (Michael's Cycles)0:13:35
43Jim Toombs (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:14:08
44Billy Graef (Team Velocause)0:14:14
45Christopher Sholl (Tuxedo Thunder)0:14:26
46Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup)0:14:46
47Andrew Ohlsson (Team Wisconsin)0:14:52
48Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sprocket)0:15:05
49Sean Shields (Team Pedal Moraine)0:15:10
50Steven Forss (Kegels)0:16:17
51Steven Schaefer0:16:21
52Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers)0:17:03
53Donald Carr (IS Corp)0:17:06
54Ken Krebs (Chicagoperformance.com)0:17:07
55Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:17:13
56John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)0:18:45
57Michael Newman0:19:26
58Patrick Dowd0:19:32
59Scott Mullins (Team Velocause)0:19:36
60Daniel Schroeder (Half Acre)0:20:08
61Daniel Gjertson0:23:06
62Andrew Braasch (Brazen Dropouts)0:23:21
63Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)0:24:36
64Jacek Ubaka (Nigeria)0:25:27
65Brad Tennis (Wildside Velo)0:25:35
66Jeff Dullard0:25:36
67Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velolub)0:27:16
68Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:27:20
69Michael Jeschke0:28:09
70Nathan Tock0:28:22
71John Hunt0:30:47
72Pat Mulligan0:32:01
73Jarrod Kerkhoff (Michael's Cycles)0:32:05
74Pat Ahlberg0:33:15
75Krystian Pac (Polska - Miodu! - Polish Mead)0:43:19

Cat. 2 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maria Statz (Element Mobile)1:11:12
2Emily Shull (Expo Racing)0:02:55
3Wendy Gaddey (Albertos)0:04:11
4Cyndi Ehrike (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:04:21
5Corrie Osborne (Extreme)0:04:45
6Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)0:05:17
7Karlene Olson (Muddy Cup)0:06:03
8Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison)0:06:44
9Rachael Jensen (Geargrinder)0:07:19
10Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:07:49
11Moriah Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:09:16
12Lynne Senkerik (Team Extreme)0:09:31
13Sonni Klipp (Janesville Velo Club Michaels)0:11:39
14Pascalle Fischer (Title Town Flyers)0:12:49
15Helmy Tennis (Wildside Velo)0:15:38
16Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:15:50
17Christine Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:16:01
18Becky Rands (Team Pedal Moraine)0:17:36
19Shannon Mortimer0:18:23
20Grace Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:22:13
21Kelli Piotrowski0:22:31
22Cathy Diamond (Alterra)0:22:51
23Lisa Haase (Muddy Cup Racing)0:25:03
24Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit)0:26:57
25Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports)0:27:14

