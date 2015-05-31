Trending

Alena Amialiusik wins Winston-Salem Classic

Belarus rider beats Amber Neben in final showdown

Alena Amialiusik (Velocio-SRAM) takes the solo win

Alena Amialiusik (Velocio-SRAM) takes the solo win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
TIBCO leads the way up to the QOM.

TIBCO leads the way up to the QOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women hit the steeper part of the climb.

The women hit the steeper part of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The descent down to the back end of the course.

The descent down to the back end of the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Alena Amialiusik (Velocio) makes the turn at the top of the climb.

Alena Amialiusik (Velocio) makes the turn at the top of the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The womens peloton heads back through downtown.

The womens peloton heads back through downtown.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Alena Amialiusik (Velocio) and Amber Neben (Visit Dallas) head into the final lap.

Alena Amialiusik (Velocio) and Amber Neben (Visit Dallas) head into the final lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) leads the field on the chase.

Hannah Barnes (UnitedHealthcare) leads the field on the chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Alena Amialiusik (Velcro) with her team after her win.

Alena Amialiusik (Velcro) with her team after her win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Amber Neben (Visit Dallas) works on recovering after her hard fought second place.

Amber Neben (Visit Dallas) works on recovering after her hard fought second place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The top three for the womens race.

The top three for the womens race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The women hit the base of the steep QOM climb.

The women hit the base of the steep QOM climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The womens field works its way up the steep climb.

The womens field works its way up the steep climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Five time national champion from Belarus Alena Amialiusik (Velocio-SRAM) took the victory Sunday at the Winston-Salem Classic ahead of Amber Neben (Visit Dallas-Noise4Good), with Lauren Komanski (Twenty16-ShoAir) attacking on the final lap to take third.

Amialiusik joined Neben in a two-rider breakaway that formed late in the race and then dropped the Visit Dallas rider in the closing kilometres to solo in for the win.

"I'm so happy, every win is good. It's successful because we worked just for the win," Amialiusik said. "We had a plan to attack and make the race hard. It was the right moment for my attack. We won Tour of California with my teammate Trixi Worrack, it was an amazing race from the whole team, and the same today."

Neben, 40, has had to fight back from several bad crashes in recent years, the worst was in the 2013 Tour of California time trial, and another at last year's Joe Martin Stage Race that scuttled her 2014 season. She was happy to be able to follow Amialiusik's move and get a podium finish.

"It's just fun being a bike racer again and being in the mix," she told Cyclingnews.

Tasked with covering the moves from Velocio-SRAM by her team director, Neben had her work cut out for her. The team began lighting up the race halfway through as the field was already much reduced by sheer attrition from the heat, humidity and a tough, twisty 8-mile lap.

First Tayler Wiles and then Lauren Rowney put in promising moves, with Rowney's move with three laps to go gaining a minute. The field splintered chasing her back, and then Amialiusik countered.

"With three laps to go, toward the top of the climb, Alena went, and I knew that was the move right there," Neben said. "I dug really deep to be able to get to it.

"It was hard, at that point, because I had used so many matches earlier, I was just in that mode where I need to be conservative. She was really strong. The second-to-last time up the climb both of my adductors seized up and I thought uh-oh, I had to try to relax and recover. It was just surviving the last lap - she was so strong. I did my best to hang on for second."

With UnitedHealthcare left to chase behind, trying to set up a sprint finish for national championship runner-up Coryn Rivera, Komanski was able to follow and take her chance on the last climb and solo in for third.

Racing in front of a large group of her hometown fans and family, Komanski was thrilled to land on the podium.

"It's pretty incredible to race here, and to finish on the podium is a nice bonus. The team worked super hard - I got to be protected in the end and take a flyer on the hill," she said. "With the weather, it's so hot and it felt like a sauna. We rode aggressively but it's hard to tell how you'll react.

"When Villumsen didn't make the bridge, UHC had the strongest team, and they had Coryn. They went to the front and the rest of us played a little poker and let them work on the front pretty hard."

The result followed a third place overall at Tour of California in a promising first half of the season for the 29-year-old.

"This is huge," Komanksi said. "It's doubly big because it's my hometown. This and Tour of California were two pretty big American results."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio-SRAM2:37:30
2Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas p/b Noise4Good0:00:07
3Lauren Komanski (USA) TWENTY16 presented by Sho-Air0:00:13
4Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Women's Team0:00:16
5Joëlle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
6Carmen Small (USA) TWENTY16 presented by Sho-Air
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO -SVB
8Tayler Wiles (USA) Velocio-SRAM
9Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:35
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio-SRAM
11Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio-SRAM
12Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio-SRAM0:00:36
13Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:48
14Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO -SVB
15Stephanie Roorda (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized
16Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Alé Cipollini0:00:49
17Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Lauren Defrescenzo (USA) DNA Cycling pb K4
19Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
20Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:01:00
21Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b Smart Choice MRI Kick Off0:01:02
22Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team TIBCO -SVB0:01:20
23Doris Schweizer (Sui) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
24Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio-SRAM0:01:21
25Andrea Dvorak (USA) TWENTY16 presented by Sho-Air0:02:12
26Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Women's Team0:02:35
27Hannah Barnes (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Women's Team
28Alexis Ryan (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Women's Team
29Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Women's Team0:10:07
30Olivia Dillon (Irl) FCS Cycling Team
31Lindsay Bayer (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
32Laura Van Gilder (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling0:10:08
33Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
34Diana Pe—Uela (Col) Colombia National Team
35Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) DNA Cycling pb K4
36Lauren Hall (USA) TWENTY16 presented by Sho-Air
37Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
38Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
39Heather Fischer (USA) DNA Cycling pb K4
40Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
41Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
42Laura Jorgensen (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:10:09
43Justine Clift (Can) Pain Pathways Womens Cycling
44Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
45Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Alé Cipollini
46Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
47Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Women's Team
48Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
49Tina Mayolo Pic (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
50Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Kathyrn Donovan (USA) Team Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking Women's Professional Cycling Team0:10:10
52Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team TIBCO -SVB
53Nicole Bruderer Cofino (Gua) ISCorp Cycling p/b Smart Choice MRI Kick Off
54Alison Tetrick (USA) OPW
55Samantha Scheider (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b Smart Choice MRI Kick Off
56Amber Gaffney (USA) TWENTY16 presented by Sho-Air
57Anna Sanders (USA) FCS Cycling Team
58Sara Tussey (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling0:10:11
59Miranda Griffiths (Aus) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:11:41
60Debbie Milne (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling0:13:07
61Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth0:17:53
DNFShelley Olds (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFBeth Ann Orton (USA) FCS Cycling Team
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) Team TIBCO -SVB
DNFAlison Jackson (Can) TWENTY16 presented by Sho-Air
DNFMiriam Bjÿrnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFAriane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFErica Allar (USA) Team Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking Women's Professional Cycling Team
DNFKrista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team TIBCO -SVB
DNFLorena Vargas (Col) Colombia National Team
DNFMegan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
DNFMary Zider (USA) Team Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking Women's Professional Cycling Team
DNFWhitney Schultz (USA) Team Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking Women's Professional Cycling Team
DNFElena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAnna Grace Christiansen (USA) FCS Cycling Team
DNFErica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
DNFJanelle Cole (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
DNFJelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFBreanne Nalder (USA) DNA Cycling pb K4
DNFVanessa Drigo (Sui) Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling
DNFDafnè Therous (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized
DNFMeredith Bunkers (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling
DNFMorgan Brown (USA) Team Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking Women's Professional Cycling Team
DNFValentina Paniagua (Col) Colombia National Team
DNFJanicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFLex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFStarla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
DNFJamie Gilgen (Can) Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling
DNFJacqueline Parker (USA) SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized
DNFAnnie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFKatherine Shields (USA) Pain Pathways Womens Cycling
DNFBrittLee Bowman (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling
DNFMia Manganello (USA) FCS Cycling Team
DNFCatherine Dessureault (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized
DNFFiona Meade (Irl) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
DNFErin Wittwer (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
DNFHayley Giddons (NZl) ISCorp Cycling p/b Smart Choice MRI Kick Off
DNFAlexandra Millard (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b Smart Choice MRI Kick Off
DNFLauretta Hanson (Aus) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
DNFYussely Mendevil Soto (Mex) ISCorp Cycling p/b Smart Choice MRI Kick Off
DNFLindsey Knast (USA) QCW Women's Cycling
DNFMeghan Korol (USA) Pain Pathways Womens Cycling
DNFKristin Lotito (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling
DNFMia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFLenore Pipes (Gum) Pain Pathways Womens Cycling
DNFAshley Barson (Can) Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling
DNFCarrie Cartmill (Can) Pain Pathways Womens Cycling
DNFAdriane Provost (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized
DNFJennifer Nordhem (USA) Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo Classic Cycling
DNFNatalia Franco (Col) Colombia National Team
DNFCourteney Lowe (NZl) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
DNFVita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFAnne Perry (USA) DNA Cycling pb K4
DNFTess Senty (USA) QCW Women's Cycling
DNFAndrea Brennan (USA) QCW Women's Cycling
DNFSarah Caravella (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
DNFJessica Cutler (USA) Team Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking Women's Professional Cycling Team
DNFKirsti Lay (Can) SAS-Mazda-Macogep-Specialized
DNFCinthia Lehner (USA) Pain Pathways Womens Cycling
DNFMarianna Williams (USA) QCW Women's Cycling
DNFMelissa Hiller (USA) QCW Women's Cycling
DNFTiffany Pezulo (USA) DNA Cycling pb K4
