Trending

Brad White victorious at Wilmington Grand Prix

Tina Pic wins elite women's bunch sprint

Image 1 of 37

The early break was comprised of Egoitz Garcia (Cofidis), Brad White (UnitedHealthcare), Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Cristiano Benenati (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia).

The early break was comprised of Egoitz Garcia (Cofidis), Brad White (UnitedHealthcare), Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Cristiano Benenati (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 37

Le Tran Blu – keeps Luke Keogh nicely tucked in for the field sprint

Le Tran Blu – keeps Luke Keogh nicely tucked in for the field sprint
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 3 of 37

Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) gets a little taste of the cobbles

Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) gets a little taste of the cobbles
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 4 of 37

John Minturn (The Weather Channel) makes a good effort to chase down the lead group

John Minturn (The Weather Channel) makes a good effort to chase down the lead group
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 5 of 37

The Wilmington Grand Prix

The Wilmington Grand Prix
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 6 of 37

Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com) shows a youngster a new move

Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com) shows a youngster a new move
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 7 of 37

An amazing effort from today’s winner Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team)

An amazing effort from today’s winner Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 8 of 37

1. Men’s podium: Second Place, Andres Alzate (Champion System-Stan’s Notubes) First place, Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team) Third place, Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com)

1. Men’s podium: Second Place, Andres Alzate (Champion System-Stan’s Notubes) First place, Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team) Third place, Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 9 of 37

Congratulations and Champagne wishes to all

Congratulations and Champagne wishes to all
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 10 of 37

The Women’s field takes off on their first lap through downtown Wilmington

The Women’s field takes off on their first lap through downtown Wilmington
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 11 of 37

The race started from the gun at a furious pace –with team Tibco To The Top on the attack

The race started from the gun at a furious pace –with team Tibco To The Top on the attack
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 12 of 37

Team Colavita/Fine Cooking and team Mellow Mushroom p/b by Pink controlled the front of the race

Team Colavita/Fine Cooking and team Mellow Mushroom p/b by Pink controlled the front of the race
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 13 of 37

1. Amy Cutler (Fcs/zngine p/b Mr Restore) takes a shot with a flyer- only to later suffer the bad luck of a flat

1. Amy Cutler (Fcs/zngine p/b Mr Restore) takes a shot with a flyer- only to later suffer the bad luck of a flat
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 14 of 37

Favorites keep a close eye on sprinter Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace)

Favorites keep a close eye on sprinter Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 15 of 37

Pic (Tina-Fearless Femme) finds herself surrounded by a pack of Pepper Palace

Pic (Tina-Fearless Femme) finds herself surrounded by a pack of Pepper Palace
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 16 of 37

A Fearless Femme teammate rides shoulder to shoulder with Tina Pic, who recently took a break from coaching to come back to the field

A Fearless Femme teammate rides shoulder to shoulder with Tina Pic, who recently took a break from coaching to come back to the field
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 17 of 37

With a lap to go, Mello Mushroom p/b Pink sets up their favorite sprinter

With a lap to go, Mello Mushroom p/b Pink sets up their favorite sprinter
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 18 of 37

Paris-Roubaix veteran, Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) shows Delaware his form

Paris-Roubaix veteran, Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) shows Delaware his form
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 19 of 37

Olympian Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com) managed to keep the break ahead for over thirty five laps

Olympian Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com) managed to keep the break ahead for over thirty five laps
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 20 of 37

The technical course takes a victim

The technical course takes a victim
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 21 of 37

Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) was not to be caught as she takes the win

Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) was not to be caught as she takes the win
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 22 of 37

Congratulations go to Tina Pic, one of the most well respected rider in the peloton

Congratulations go to Tina Pic, one of the most well respected rider in the peloton
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 23 of 37

On the podium: Second place, Erica Allar (Colavita/Fine Cooking) First place, Tina Pic (Fearless Femme), Third place, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink) Congratulations to all

On the podium: Second place, Erica Allar (Colavita/Fine Cooking) First place, Tina Pic (Fearless Femme), Third place, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink) Congratulations to all
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 24 of 37

The Men’s field lines up for the National Anthem

The Men’s field lines up for the National Anthem
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 25 of 37

1. David Reyes (Stan’s Notubes p/b Proferrin) keeps pace with Joe Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)

1. David Reyes (Stan’s Notubes p/b Proferrin) keeps pace with Joe Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 26 of 37

Matt Moosa (Stan’s NoTubes p/b Proferrin) bridges up to the lead break

Matt Moosa (Stan’s NoTubes p/b Proferrin) bridges up to the lead break
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 27 of 37

Recently returned from his European Classic assault, Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team) made the lead brake

Recently returned from his European Classic assault, Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team) made the lead brake
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 28 of 37

The field was strung out for most of the race and averaged 31 MPH

The field was strung out for most of the race and averaged 31 MPH
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 29 of 37

Andres Alzate (Champion System/Stan’s NoTube) held on for the entire race

Andres Alzate (Champion System/Stan’s NoTube) held on for the entire race
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 30 of 37

One of the animators of the winning break- Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com)

One of the animators of the winning break- Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 31 of 37

Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) did a lot of work for his team today

Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) did a lot of work for his team today
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 32 of 37

Matt Moosa (Stan’s NoTubes p/b Proferrin) descends the hill like a seasoned Pro

Matt Moosa (Stan’s NoTubes p/b Proferrin) descends the hill like a seasoned Pro
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 33 of 37

With his team in California, Joe Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk) does the East Coast prep work for ParxCasino

With his team in California, Joe Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk) does the East Coast prep work for ParxCasino
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 34 of 37

Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com) gingerly takes a dangerous curve

Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com) gingerly takes a dangerous curve
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 35 of 37

Sacrificing for his team, Chase Goldstein (Stan’s NoTubes p/b Proferrin)

Sacrificing for his team, Chase Goldstein (Stan’s NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 36 of 37

Even the strength of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling can get caught up in the tight corners of this course

Even the strength of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling can get caught up in the tight corners of this course
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)
Image 37 of 37

Bell lap-everybody sets up as Colavita sets the pace by sacrificing a fierce rider

Bell lap-everybody sets up as Colavita sets the pace by sacrificing a fierce rider
(Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) and Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) won the elite criteriums at the Wilmington Grand Prix on Saturday in Delaware. The races were a part of the National Racing Calendar (NCC), a series that showcases the nation’s top criterium racers.

Going into the fifth round, Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) led the elite men’s series ahead of Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) and Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop), after Sunny King Criterium, Charlotte-Belmont Omnium, Winston-Salem Classic Criterium and the Dana Piont Grand Prix.

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) led the elite women’s series ahead of her teammate Alison Powers and Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) after the first three rounds, which did not include the Dana Point Grand Prix.

The peloton lined up on Market Street, the start of a 1.6km, figure-8 circuit. They headed north on Market Street then took a right onto 10th Street, left onto King Street, right onto 11th Street, right onto French Street, right onto 10th Street, left onto King Street, right onto 5th Street and a right turn back onto Market Street toward the start/finish line.

White won the bunch sprint in the men’s race ahead of Andres Alzate (Champion System-Stan’s NoTubes) and Bobby Lea (B.Lea Coaching).

The women’s peloton galloped to the finish line intact where Pic, a veteran sprinter, out-kicked Allar and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren).

"The Wilmington Grand Prix continues to be one of the premier criterium races in  the nation," said USA Cycling’s VP of National Events, Micah Rice. "Racers love the  technical nature of the course and the enthusiastic crowds that greet them. We were thrilled to feature the Wilmington Grand Prix on our National Criterium Calendar  for the second straight year."

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te)1:18:01
2Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)0:00:01
3Bobby Lea (B.Lea Coaching)0:00:01
4Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling)0:00:02
5Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)0:00:03
6Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing)0:00:04
7Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:04
8Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:00:04
9Mike Stoop (Starlight Custom Apparel)0:00:04
10Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)0:00:10
11Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te)0:00:19
12Hector Fabian Aguilar (EDA Contractors)0:00:20
13Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:20
14Greg Ratzell (UCI CT: Airgas Cycling)0:00:21
15Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)0:00:21
16Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)0:00:21
17Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)0:00:21
18Zack Noonan (Airgas Pro Cycling)
19DAVID Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
20Jake Sitler (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:00:21
21Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling)0:00:22
22Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)0:00:22
23Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling)0:00:23
24Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)0:00:23
25Christopher Meacham (D3DEVO)0:00:23
26Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
27Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling)0:00:24
28diego Garavito (EDA Contractors)0:00:24
29John Harris (CT Cycling Advancement Program )0:00:25
30Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)0:00:26
31Anthony Clark (Jam/ncc)0:00:26
32Sean Barrie (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D)0:00:26
33Timothy Rugg (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D)0:00:27
34Zac Felpel (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D)0:00:27
35Sean McCarthy (JAM Fund / NCC)0:00:27
36David Hoyle (CT Cycling Advancement Program )0:00:28
37Thomas Gibbons0:00:28
38Kevin Gottlieb Airgas Cycling)0:00:28
39Jon D'Alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:30
40Nathaniel Ward (Cycletherapy / VoMax)0:00:31
41Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:31
42Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:00:34
43Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:36
44Jeremy Shirock (QCW Cycling - Breakawaybikes.co)0:00:38
45Ryan Mele (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)0:00:39
46Greg Capelle (SEAVS/Haymarket pb Soigneur)0:00:40
47Chad Young (CCB Racing)0:00:43
48Clarke Lind (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D)0:00:44
49Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:00:46
50Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)0:00:53
51Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling - Breakawaybikes.co)0:01:04
52Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te)0:01:08
53Ben Wolfe (Cal Giant/Specialized)0:01:52
54Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline0:01:56

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Pic (Fearless Femme)1:04:28
2Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:00
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren )0:00:00
4Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace)0:00:01
5Sam Schneider (Team TIBCO To the Top)
6Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO To the Top)0:00:01
7Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:02
8Tracey Cameron (Century Road Club Assoc)0:00:03
9Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren )0:00:04
10Jamie Gilgen (Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam)0:00:09
11Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO To the Top)0:00:10
12Jacqueline Parker (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)0:00:10
13Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:11
14Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme)0:00:12
15Elizabeth Bonilla (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)0:00:13
16Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)0:00:14
17Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace)0:00:16
18Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace)0:00:17
19Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Sheb)0:00:18
20Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace)0:00:21
21vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)0:00:21
DNFPatty Buerkle (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
DNFAmy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFVictoria Hanks (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
DNFJulie Hunter (Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Group)
DNFShannon Parrish (Team Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)

Latest on Cyclingnews