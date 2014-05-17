Brad White victorious at Wilmington Grand Prix
Tina Pic wins elite women's bunch sprint
Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) and Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) won the elite criteriums at the Wilmington Grand Prix on Saturday in Delaware. The races were a part of the National Racing Calendar (NCC), a series that showcases the nation’s top criterium racers.
Going into the fifth round, Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) led the elite men’s series ahead of Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) and Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop), after Sunny King Criterium, Charlotte-Belmont Omnium, Winston-Salem Classic Criterium and the Dana Piont Grand Prix.
Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) led the elite women’s series ahead of her teammate Alison Powers and Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) after the first three rounds, which did not include the Dana Point Grand Prix.
The peloton lined up on Market Street, the start of a 1.6km, figure-8 circuit. They headed north on Market Street then took a right onto 10th Street, left onto King Street, right onto 11th Street, right onto French Street, right onto 10th Street, left onto King Street, right onto 5th Street and a right turn back onto Market Street toward the start/finish line.
White won the bunch sprint in the men’s race ahead of Andres Alzate (Champion System-Stan’s NoTubes) and Bobby Lea (B.Lea Coaching).
The women’s peloton galloped to the finish line intact where Pic, a veteran sprinter, out-kicked Allar and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren).
"The Wilmington Grand Prix continues to be one of the premier criterium races in the nation," said USA Cycling’s VP of National Events, Micah Rice. "Racers love the technical nature of the course and the enthusiastic crowds that greet them. We were thrilled to feature the Wilmington Grand Prix on our National Criterium Calendar for the second straight year."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te)
|1:18:01
|2
|Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stans's NoTub)
|0:00:01
|3
|Bobby Lea (B.Lea Coaching)
|0:00:01
|4
|Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling)
|0:00:02
|5
|Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)
|0:00:03
|6
|Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing)
|0:00:04
|7
|Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:00:04
|8
|Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:00:04
|9
|Mike Stoop (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|0:00:04
|10
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)
|0:00:10
|11
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te)
|0:00:19
|12
|Hector Fabian Aguilar (EDA Contractors)
|0:00:20
|13
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:20
|14
|Greg Ratzell (UCI CT: Airgas Cycling)
|0:00:21
|15
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop)
|0:00:21
|16
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)
|0:00:21
|17
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
|0:00:21
|18
|Zack Noonan (Airgas Pro Cycling)
|19
|DAVID Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|20
|Jake Sitler (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:00:21
|21
|Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling)
|0:00:22
|22
|Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek)
|0:00:22
|23
|Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling)
|0:00:23
|24
|Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)
|0:00:23
|25
|Christopher Meacham (D3DEVO)
|0:00:23
|26
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|27
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling)
|0:00:24
|28
|diego Garavito (EDA Contractors)
|0:00:24
|29
|John Harris (CT Cycling Advancement Program )
|0:00:25
|30
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stan's NoTube)
|0:00:26
|31
|Anthony Clark (Jam/ncc)
|0:00:26
|32
|Sean Barrie (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D)
|0:00:26
|33
|Timothy Rugg (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D)
|0:00:27
|34
|Zac Felpel (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D)
|0:00:27
|35
|Sean McCarthy (JAM Fund / NCC)
|0:00:27
|36
|David Hoyle (CT Cycling Advancement Program )
|0:00:28
|37
|Thomas Gibbons
|0:00:28
|38
|Kevin Gottlieb Airgas Cycling)
|0:00:28
|39
|Jon D'Alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:00:30
|40
|Nathaniel Ward (Cycletherapy / VoMax)
|0:00:31
|41
|Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:00:31
|42
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:00:34
|43
|Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:00:36
|44
|Jeremy Shirock (QCW Cycling - Breakawaybikes.co)
|0:00:38
|45
|Ryan Mele (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)
|0:00:39
|46
|Greg Capelle (SEAVS/Haymarket pb Soigneur)
|0:00:40
|47
|Chad Young (CCB Racing)
|0:00:43
|48
|Clarke Lind (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D)
|0:00:44
|49
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:00:46
|50
|Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg)
|0:00:53
|51
|Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling - Breakawaybikes.co)
|0:01:04
|52
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te)
|0:01:08
|53
|Ben Wolfe (Cal Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:52
|54
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline
|0:01:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme)
|1:04:28
|2
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:00
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren )
|0:00:00
|4
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace)
|0:00:01
|5
|Sam Schneider (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|6
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|0:00:01
|7
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:02
|8
|Tracey Cameron (Century Road Club Assoc)
|0:00:03
|9
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren )
|0:00:04
|10
|Jamie Gilgen (Real Deal Gears p/b WASPcam)
|0:00:09
|11
|Holly Mathews (Team TIBCO To the Top)
|0:00:10
|12
|Jacqueline Parker (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|0:00:10
|13
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:11
|14
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme)
|0:00:12
|15
|Elizabeth Bonilla (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|0:00:13
|16
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)
|0:00:14
|17
|Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace)
|0:00:16
|18
|Julie Kuliezca (Pepper Palace)
|0:00:17
|19
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell & Sheb)
|0:00:18
|20
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace)
|0:00:21
|21
|vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
|0:00:21
|DNF
|Patty Buerkle (Zimmer Capital p/b Foundation)
|DNF
|Amy Cutler (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Victoria Hanks (Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom)
|DNF
|Julie Hunter (Mermaid Winery p/b VA Asset Group)
|DNF
|Shannon Parrish (Team Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recovery)
