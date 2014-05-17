Image 1 of 37 The early break was comprised of Egoitz Garcia (Cofidis), Brad White (UnitedHealthcare), Laurens De Vreese (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Cristiano Benenati (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 37 Le Tran Blu – keeps Luke Keogh nicely tucked in for the field sprint (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 3 of 37 Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) gets a little taste of the cobbles (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 4 of 37 John Minturn (The Weather Channel) makes a good effort to chase down the lead group (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 5 of 37 The Wilmington Grand Prix (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 6 of 37 Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com) shows a youngster a new move (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 7 of 37 An amazing effort from today’s winner Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 8 of 37 1. Men’s podium: Second Place, Andres Alzate (Champion System-Stan’s Notubes) First place, Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team) Third place, Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com) (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 9 of 37 Congratulations and Champagne wishes to all (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 10 of 37 The Women’s field takes off on their first lap through downtown Wilmington (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 11 of 37 The race started from the gun at a furious pace –with team Tibco To The Top on the attack (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 12 of 37 Team Colavita/Fine Cooking and team Mellow Mushroom p/b by Pink controlled the front of the race (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 13 of 37 1. Amy Cutler (Fcs/zngine p/b Mr Restore) takes a shot with a flyer- only to later suffer the bad luck of a flat (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 14 of 37 Favorites keep a close eye on sprinter Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace) (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 15 of 37 Pic (Tina-Fearless Femme) finds herself surrounded by a pack of Pepper Palace (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 16 of 37 A Fearless Femme teammate rides shoulder to shoulder with Tina Pic, who recently took a break from coaching to come back to the field (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 17 of 37 With a lap to go, Mello Mushroom p/b Pink sets up their favorite sprinter (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 18 of 37 Paris-Roubaix veteran, Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) shows Delaware his form (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 19 of 37 Olympian Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com) managed to keep the break ahead for over thirty five laps (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 20 of 37 The technical course takes a victim (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 21 of 37 Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) was not to be caught as she takes the win (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 22 of 37 Congratulations go to Tina Pic, one of the most well respected rider in the peloton (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 23 of 37 On the podium: Second place, Erica Allar (Colavita/Fine Cooking) First place, Tina Pic (Fearless Femme), Third place, Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink) Congratulations to all (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 24 of 37 The Men’s field lines up for the National Anthem (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 25 of 37 1. David Reyes (Stan’s Notubes p/b Proferrin) keeps pace with Joe Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 26 of 37 Matt Moosa (Stan’s NoTubes p/b Proferrin) bridges up to the lead break (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 27 of 37 Recently returned from his European Classic assault, Bradley White (Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team) made the lead brake (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 28 of 37 The field was strung out for most of the race and averaged 31 MPH (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 29 of 37 Andres Alzate (Champion System/Stan’s NoTube) held on for the entire race (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 30 of 37 One of the animators of the winning break- Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com) (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 31 of 37 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) did a lot of work for his team today (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 32 of 37 Matt Moosa (Stan’s NoTubes p/b Proferrin) descends the hill like a seasoned Pro (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 33 of 37 With his team in California, Joe Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk) does the East Coast prep work for ParxCasino (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 34 of 37 Bobby Lea (CustomVelo.com) gingerly takes a dangerous curve (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 35 of 37 Sacrificing for his team, Chase Goldstein (Stan’s NoTubes p/b Proferrin) (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 36 of 37 Even the strength of UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling can get caught up in the tight corners of this course (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 37 of 37 Bell lap-everybody sets up as Colavita sets the pace by sacrificing a fierce rider (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) and Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) won the elite criteriums at the Wilmington Grand Prix on Saturday in Delaware. The races were a part of the National Racing Calendar (NCC), a series that showcases the nation’s top criterium racers.

Going into the fifth round, Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) led the elite men’s series ahead of Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) and Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop), after Sunny King Criterium, Charlotte-Belmont Omnium, Winston-Salem Classic Criterium and the Dana Piont Grand Prix.

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) led the elite women’s series ahead of her teammate Alison Powers and Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) after the first three rounds, which did not include the Dana Point Grand Prix.

The peloton lined up on Market Street, the start of a 1.6km, figure-8 circuit. They headed north on Market Street then took a right onto 10th Street, left onto King Street, right onto 11th Street, right onto French Street, right onto 10th Street, left onto King Street, right onto 5th Street and a right turn back onto Market Street toward the start/finish line.

White won the bunch sprint in the men’s race ahead of Andres Alzate (Champion System-Stan’s NoTubes) and Bobby Lea (B.Lea Coaching).

The women’s peloton galloped to the finish line intact where Pic, a veteran sprinter, out-kicked Allar and Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren).

"The Wilmington Grand Prix continues to be one of the premier criterium races in the nation," said USA Cycling’s VP of National Events, Micah Rice. "Racers love the technical nature of the course and the enthusiastic crowds that greet them. We were thrilled to feature the Wilmington Grand Prix on our National Criterium Calendar for the second straight year."

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te) 1:18:01 2 Andres Alzate Escobar (Champion System - Stans's NoTub) 0:00:01 3 Bobby Lea (B.Lea Coaching) 0:00:01 4 Chris Uberti (Astellas Cycling) 0:00:02 5 Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg) 0:00:03 6 Tim Mitchell (CCB Racing) 0:00:04 7 Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:00:04 8 Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 0:00:04 9 Mike Stoop (Starlight Custom Apparel) 0:00:04 10 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTube) 0:00:10 11 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te) 0:00:19 12 Hector Fabian Aguilar (EDA Contractors) 0:00:20 13 Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation) 0:00:20 14 Greg Ratzell (UCI CT: Airgas Cycling) 0:00:21 15 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop) 0:00:21 16 Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTube) 0:00:21 17 Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes) 0:00:21 18 Zack Noonan (Airgas Pro Cycling) 19 DAVID Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 20 Jake Sitler (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:00:21 21 Thomas Brown (Astellas Cycling) 0:00:22 22 Tyler Coplea (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek) 0:00:22 23 Michael Pincus (Astellas Cycling) 0:00:23 24 Tom Soladay (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg) 0:00:23 25 Christopher Meacham (D3DEVO) 0:00:23 26 Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 27 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling) 0:00:24 28 diego Garavito (EDA Contractors) 0:00:24 29 John Harris (CT Cycling Advancement Program ) 0:00:25 30 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stan's NoTube) 0:00:26 31 Anthony Clark (Jam/ncc) 0:00:26 32 Sean Barrie (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D) 0:00:26 33 Timothy Rugg (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D) 0:00:27 34 Zac Felpel (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D) 0:00:27 35 Sean McCarthy (JAM Fund / NCC) 0:00:27 36 David Hoyle (CT Cycling Advancement Program ) 0:00:28 37 Thomas Gibbons 0:00:28 38 Kevin Gottlieb Airgas Cycling) 0:00:28 39 Jon D'Alba (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:00:30 40 Nathaniel Ward (Cycletherapy / VoMax) 0:00:31 41 Dennis Ramirez (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:00:31 42 Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:00:34 43 Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite) 0:00:36 44 Jeremy Shirock (QCW Cycling - Breakawaybikes.co) 0:00:38 45 Ryan Mele (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg) 0:00:39 46 Greg Capelle (SEAVS/Haymarket pb Soigneur) 0:00:40 47 Chad Young (CCB Racing) 0:00:43 48 Clarke Lind (BATTLEY DUCATI-SPOKES ETC p/b D) 0:00:44 49 Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:00:46 50 Jeremy Durrin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strateg) 0:00:53 51 Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling - Breakawaybikes.co) 0:01:04 52 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Te) 0:01:08 53 Ben Wolfe (Cal Giant/Specialized) 0:01:52 54 Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline 0:01:56