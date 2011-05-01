Image 1 of 35 Catherine Pendrel (Image credit: Keli Medcroft www.keliskolor.com) Image 2 of 35 Catharine Pendrel races toward victory (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 3 of 35 The men are off in the Fat Tire Crit. (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 4 of 35 The starter (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 5 of 35 It's not often drafting plays such a role in a mountain bike race (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 6 of 35 Clif racer Brady Kappius gets aero (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 7 of 35 A lone racer (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 8 of 35 The men whiz by (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 9 of 35 Tinker Juarez and others race together (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 10 of 35 There is an expo area at the Whiskey 50. (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 11 of 35 This weekend is all about the bike (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 12 of 35 Some of the favorites were introduced. (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 13 of 35 The theater where the pre-race presentation was held. (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 14 of 35 The Whiskey favorites are presented (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 15 of 35 The announcer introduces the Whiskey race favorites (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 16 of 35 The Fat Tire Crit starter used a shotgun (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 17 of 35 Rebecca Rusch can race long and short distances. (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 18 of 35 A No Tubes Elite Women's team rider rounds a bend. (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 19 of 35 The women all strung out on the climb. (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 20 of 35 There were lots of racers riding 29ers with slick tires. (Image credit: Keli Medcroft / www.keliskolor.com) Image 21 of 35 Chris Sheppard used Maxxis slicks at 70 psi (Image credit: Keli Medcroft / www.keliskolor.com) Image 22 of 35 Barry Wicks (Kona) drives the pace (Image credit: Keli Medcroft / www.keliskolor.com) Image 23 of 35 Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain-Maxxis) speaks to the media after his win (Image credit: Keli Medcroft / www.keliskolor.com) Image 24 of 35 Cory Wallace (Kona) tries to get away. (Image credit: Keli Medcroft / www.keliskolor.com) Image 25 of 35 Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain-Maxxis) wins the men's Whiskey fat tire crit (Image credit: Keli Medcroft / www.keliskolor.com) Image 26 of 35 The second hill was no easier than the first. (Image credit: Keli Medcroft / www.keliskolor.com) Image 27 of 35 Elite women's Fat Tire Crit podium (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 28 of 35 Elite men's Fat Tire Crit podium (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 29 of 35 The fat tire crit started on a climb. (Image credit: Keli Medcroft / www.keliskolor.com) Image 30 of 35 The lead group in the men's crit (Image credit: Keli Medcroft / www.keliskolor.com) Image 31 of 35 Tinker Juarez (Cannondale) was out their mixing it up with the racers half his age. (Image credit: Keli Medcroft / www.keliskolor.com) Image 32 of 35 Monique Mata (Image credit: Keli Medcroft www.keliskolor.com) Image 33 of 35 Pendrel attacks Emmett (Image credit: Keli Medcroft www.keliskolor.com) Image 34 of 35 Rebecca Rusch (Image credit: Keli Medcroft www.keliskolor.com) Image 35 of 35 Nina Baum (NoTubes Women's Elite) (Image credit: Keli Medcroft www.keliskolor.com)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna) won the first inaugural elite women's Whiskey Fat Tire Criterium in Prescott, Arizona, on Friday. She separated herself early in the 30 minute plus three laps criterium, held on a hilly short course near Yavapai County Courthouse in downtown Prescott and established a lead that none of her competitors was able to close.

Pendrel said the Fat Tire Criterium was distinctly different from a traditional cross country short track because of the hilly nature of the course and the fact that it was held on paved roads. "I had no clue what to expect," she said after the finish. "I thought it may actually be harder than a normal short track just because it's faster and if people ran an even faster tire, then it might get into some bunch racing but that climb was just so selective."

Pendrel said she gained her advantage almost by accident. "One of the girls made a move early on, and I was able to counter and I just got away," she said. "I didn't want to be by myself for that long but that's just the way it happened."

But whether the move was a gift or not, Pendrel made the most of it; she was clearly the dominant rider on the steep short climb dubbed "the Wall". "I was just reacting to the moment. But that style of climbing suits me pretty well."

The battle behind was fought between Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles), Nina Baum (NoTubes Women's Elite), Zephanie Blasi (NoTubes Women's Elite), and Monique Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized) with Emmett and Blasi finishing on the podium.

Pendrel said that the Friday night criterium was a great opener for Sunday's elite women's Whiskey 50 cross country race. The top 10 women who finish on Sunday have a US$10,000 purse to split and who might the dominant rider is not so sure. "I checked out the 25-mile loop (Thursday)," Pendrel said. "The course is full of these wide-open descents with loose rock, so people from the southern US should be favored. And the fire road - 24 miles of it - should be pretty decisive, too."

The Canadian knows she will have some serious competition for the $4000 first-place prize. "I think Kelli Emmett is a very strong rider and she's done some stage racing," she said of the favourites. "I think Pua (Monique Mata) favors the endurance style racing. I'm not sure if Gretchen Reeves is here, but she won it last year."

Meantime, Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) became the inaugural Whiskey elite men's Fat Tire criterium winner and the second Canadian winner of the night. Sheppard stuck with a powerful lead group containing Tinker Juarez (Canondale Racing/Kenda), Barry Wicks (Kona Bicycles), Peter Glassford (Trek Canada MTB Team), Jake Wells (Dogma Athletica), and Corey Wallace (Kona Bicycles) and saved enough of a kick to gap the break in the final climb of the final lap.

The criterium, held on short city center course which featured back to back nosebleed climbs, started fast and stayed fast. It took 15 minutes of the 30 minutes plus three laps race for the lead break of five riders to establish, with a half dozen chasers trying to reconnect with them.

Wicks was the early instigator. The elite group then splintered a number of times throughout the race but ultimately re-formed for the final laps. Sheppard then outmanoeuvred his break makes to take top honors for the evening.

Although he is an experienced veteran, Sheppard could be considered a surprise winner since he is more known for his ultra-endurance mountain biking (multiple BC Bike Race and Trans Rockies stage and overall wins) and hasn't been seen in a professional short track since 2005.

"I've been somewhat retired from short tracks for a number of years," Sheppard said after the race. "They're really hard. And young guys like Peter (Glassford) sit on the front and put the hurt on me. I only have so many bullets on the short track event like this - about four today - and I used them all."

Sheppard fired the last of those bullets on the final climb for his win. "I attacked on the back side of the course (on the second of two power climbs). Peter (Glassford) had been in the front for the previous three laps so I capitalized on his work."

Race note

23 elite women and 70 elite men lined up for the Fat Tire Crit, with crowds eight-deep at times lining the 8/10 of a mile hilly course, the pro athletes felt invigorated by the fan base. The top five finishers for men and women will receive a call up to the start line for Sunday’s race.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Catherine Pendrel (Luna) 2 Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycles) 3 Zephanie Blasi (Stan's No Tubes Elite) 4 Nina Baum (Stan's No Tubes Elite) 5 Monique Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized) 6 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized Bicycles) 7 Sonya Looney (Ergon Bike Ergonomics/Topeak) 8 Kelly Boniface (Moots Cycles) 9 Shannon Gibson (NoTubes.com) 10 Jennifer Smith (Alpine Orthopedics)