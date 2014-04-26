Trending

Image 1 of 66

Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) wins the Whisky Pro Crit

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 66

Geoff Kabush enjoys some espresso before the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 66

Team tents along Whiskey Row

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 66

Cutest dog of the night

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 66

Most riders had ditched their knobbies in favor of faster, narrower tires

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 66

A costume race took place just before the pro events

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 66

A young spectator watches from her perch on a hay bale

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 66

Geoff Kabush and Jonathan McCarty on the front row for Scott

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 66

Riders make a sharp right hand turn on cobble to start the first climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 66

Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott) riding to a second place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 66

Young Sepp Kuss (BMC) riding well in the early going

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 66

Riders were cheered by a gorilla on the big climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 66

Todd Wells (Specialized) kept his nose out of the wind tonight possibly saving some energy for the main event

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 66

Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) cornering with Wells close behind

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 66

Amanda Carey (Liv/Giant) looking like a road racer

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 66

Jenny Smith (No Tubes Elite Women) cornering towards the start finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 66

Geoff Kabush finishes third as Scott claims the top three spots

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 66

Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) wheel to wheel with Cristoph Sauser

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 66

Melissa Hartwig watching the men’s race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 66

Kris Sneddon (Kona)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 66

Todd Wells (Specialized) has to be considered one of the pre-race favorites

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 66

Canadian Champion Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 66

The neutral start was quite lively with “The Angry Singlespeeder) pacing the riders

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 66

World Marathon Champion Christoph Sauser (Specialized) leading the race on the climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 66

The pro men tackle “Sierra Nevada Hill”

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 66

Carl Decker (Team Giant) entertaining the crowd

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 66

Spenser Paxson (Kona) riding to a fourth place finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 66

Spenser Paxon (Kona) on the front of the race with four laps to go

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 66

The leaders group was large with four laps to go. Geoff Kabush uncharacteristically was on the back

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 66

Chris Baddick (Red Ace Organics) trying to hang with the leaders but had to settle for 23rd place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 66

TJ Woodruff (Backcountry.com) descending back to the town square

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 66

Riders crest the final climb on the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 66

Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) trying to put some distance on Katerina Nash

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 66

Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com) lost some skin on a crash in front of the start/finish area

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 39 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 40 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 41 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 42 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 43 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 44 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 45 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 46 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 47 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 48 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 49 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 50 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 51 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 52 of 66

Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com) is congratulated by one of her many home town supporters

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 53 of 66

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) was relaxed at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 54 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 55 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 56 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 57 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 58 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 59 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 60 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 61 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 62 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 63 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 64 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 65 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 66 of 66

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

On Friday evening, thousands lined the streets with cowbells, cheering on the pro men in the fat tire criterium as they watched the action unfold between some of North America's best talent, with Derek Zandstra from Scott 3Rox team coming out on top for the men.

The pro women's fat tire criterium saw several lead changes and came down to the last lap with Chloe Woodruff from team Backcountry.com setting an aggressive pace up the final climb and around the entire final lap to secure first place in front of her hometown crowd.

Saturday evening was capped off with an event honoring mountain bike legend Ned Overend.

Elite men

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Derek Zandstra (Scott, Kijiji, Shimano)
2Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott-ROTORUSA)
3Geoff Kabush (Scott, Kijiji, Shimano)
4Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles)
5Christoph Sauser (Specialized, Look, Spouser)
6Brian Matter (Trek, Shimano, Rock Shox)
7Howard Grotts (Specialized)
8Jonathan McCarty (Scott Bikes. Durata Training.)
9Todd Wells (Specialized, Oakley, Clifbar)
10Cole Oberman (RareDiseaseCycling.org Specialized Penn Medicine)
11Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's NoTubes, Kenda Tires, Cannondale)
12Samuel Morrison (Red Ace Organics, CarboRocket, Kali Protectives)
13Rotem Ishay (Jamis Bikes, Geax Tires, Stan's No Tubes)
14Alex Grant (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale)
15Thomas Turner (Jamis, Geax, SRAM)
16Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement, Shimano)
17Bryson Perry (DNA Cycling, Carbo Rocket,)
18Troy Wells (CLIF Bar, Niner, SRAM)
19Tom Sampson (Adigga Racing, Geax, POC, Felt)
20Nate Wilson
21Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel's, Telluride Venture Accelerator, BMC Bicycles)
22Bryan Alders (Marin Bikes, Stages Power, SRAM)
23Chris Baddick (Red Ace Organics, Carborocket, Kali Protectives)
24Joseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling, Orbea, Cap)
25Bryan Dillon (Griggs Orthopedics, SRAM, Stans NoTubes)
26Ryan Petry (Tribe Multisport, Tri-Scottsdale)
27Tj Woodruff (Backcountry.com, CompetitiveCyclist.com, Niner Bikes)
28Menso De Jong (CLIF Bar, SRAM)
PulledRocky Gingg (Momentum Endurance/Cycle Progression/Thunderbird Energetica)
PulledChris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop)
PulledJason Hilimire (FasCat Coaching)
PulledDonny Warbritton (Boulder Running Company, Boulder Cycle Sport)
PulledKacey Campbell (Marlboro, Life with Chlamydia, discountcondoms.com)
PulledClint Mitchell (Penicillin, THC, My Mom)
PulledMichael Dickinson (SpecialEd, Trojan Condoms, 4Loko)
PulledAdam Looney (Borealis Fat Bikes // fatbike.com)
PulledJon Pettit (SRAM, Lapierre Bikes, Pro Gold)
PulledAdam Gaubert (Team Wooly Mammoth)
PulledChris Jackson (Castex Rentals, Felt Bicycles, Sierra Pacific Farms)
PulledStephan Davoust (San Juan Cycles, Steamworks, Giant)
PulledKeith Omundson (Evol, Specialized, Upslope)
PulledTristan Uhl (787 racing, Mavic, Austin Tri Cyclist)
PulledJakub Valigura (92 Fifty\ Cyclery)
PulledNick Gould (Trek Bicycles / Ska Brewing Company / Zia Taqueria)
PulledYuki Ikeda (Topeak, Ergon, Canyon)
PulledJeff Kerkove (Ergon, Topeak, Canyon)
PulledMatthew Fox (Mom, Dad, Shareholders of Tesla Motors)
PulledAnthony Smith (Team Santa Cruz X-Fusion)
PulledColby Pastore (Santa Cruz Bicycles/X-Fusion Shox/Easton Cycling)
PulledPeter Kalmes (HoneyStinger, Bontrager, Trek)
PulledLevi Kurlander (Trek Bicycles / Ska Brewing Company / Zia Taqueria)
PulledBarry Wicks (Kona, Maxxis, SRAM)
PulledChris Mackay
PulledDana Weber (Stage 21, Cannondale, Cytomax)
PulledJosh Tostado (Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano)
PulledCameron Chambers (Podium Cycles, Golden Belt Bicycle Company, Qarv Imports)
PulledSteven Beeler (Area 51, Oro Valley Bicyle)
PulledRyan Standish (Lapierre Bikes, Ultimate Ride Bike Shop)
PulledRichie Trent (92Fifty Cyclery, Ergon, RaceFace)
PulledCarl Decker (Giant Bicycles, SRAM, Schwalbe tires)
PulledJason Sager (Backcountry.com, CompetitiveCyclist.com, Niner Bikes)
PulledKris Sneddon (Kona, SRAM, Maxxis)
PulledRyan Cook (Parkside Cycle, Felt, Carbo Rocket,)
PulledZach Spinhirne-Martin
PulledTyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette, St. Onge Insurance, Meyer Family Vision)
PulledMarkus Bauer (Shimano, Scott, FOX)
PulledRick Ianniello (POC)
PulledEliel Anttila (Marin Bikes)
PulledJonathan Davis (92Fifty, Ergon, Smith)
PulledGabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)
PulledGreg Lewis
PulledMatt Connors (DNA Cycling, Arroyo Racing, Bicycle Ranch)
PulledJason Siegle (Sdg, Felt, and SPY Optics)
PulledChristhian Ravelo (Colorado Bike Service, Santa Cruz Bikes, Mom & Dad)
PulledBen Bostrom (Specialized, Mechanix Wear,)
PulledKyle Taylor (Ergon, Braaap Nutrition, 92Fifty)
PulledSepp Kuss (BMC, KMC, SR Suntour)
PulledCody Johler (My day job. Wyoming.)
PulledMichael Broderick (Kenda, Stan's NoTubes, Seven Cycles)
PulledMatthew Turner (DNA Cycling, Cannondale, Stan's NoTubes)
PulledQuinn Keogh (Harmony Systems, Trek, Rancho Feliz)
PulledSam Gross (Harmony Systems, Trek, Rancho Feliz)
PulledMichael Hosey (Marin Bikes, SRAM, Continental)
PulledKalan Beisel (Giant-Tuff Shed)
PulledJohn Salskov (SLM Coaching, Team Winded, Airpark Bikes)
DNSGreg Krieger (Eriksen, Beer, Cigars)
DNSChristopher Kelly (Evergreen Cycling)
DNSPayson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater, Orange Seal Cycling, Specialized)
DNSJohn Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes, Specialized, Formula)
DNSDaryll Mckensie (Nationwide Insurance, Trek/Bontrager, Flat Tire Bike Shop)
DNSNoah Singer
DNSDavid Sheek (SDG-Cytomax-Bellwether)
DNSBen Aufderheide (The Hub Cycling and Teton Training)
DNSCameron Jette (Scott, Kijiji, Shimano)

Elite women

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com, CompetitiveCyclist.com, Niner Bikes)
2Katerina Nash (Luna, Orbea, Fox)
3Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes, VCGraphix.com)
4Crystal Anthony (Riverside Cycle, Sho-Air, Cannondale)
5Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus; Hammer Nutrition)
6Rebecca Dussault (MassStart.org, Global Shelters, Griggs Orthopedics)
7Nina Baum (Stan's NoTubes, Cannondale, Kenda)
8Danelle Kabush (Luna, Orbea, Fox)
9Erica Tingey (Jamis Bicycles, Stan's NoTubes, Sunbelt Development & Realty)
10Mary McConneloug (Kenda, Stan's NoTubes, Seven Cycles)
11Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com, CompetitiveCyclist.com, Niner Bikes)
12Amy Beisel (Liv/Giant, Tuff Shed)
13Erin Alders (Liv/Giant, Schwalbe Tires, OSMO Nutrition)
14Jennifer Smith (Stan's NoTubes, Cannondale, Griggs Orthopedics)
15Amanda Carey (Liv/Giant, Stan's NoTubes, Kenda)
16Marlee Dixon (Epic Brewing, Pivot Bikes, Mtbracenews.com)
17Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes, Cannondale, Kenda)
18April Morgan (Foundry Cycles / Bicycle Fit Guru)
19Amanda Sin (Scott, Kijiji, Shimano)
20Jamie Busch (Juliana Bicycles/Fox Racing/Giro)
21Melissa Ross (My Husband Aaron Ross, FASTER Performance Center)
22Beth Utley (Oro Valley Bicycle, Forest Canyon Endoscopy/Surgery Center, GU Energy)
23Heidi Rentz (Ibis Cycles, The Cycling House, Vermont Bike Tours)
24Liz Carrington (Hassle Free Sports (Durango), CRC Janitorial (Durango), Myself.)
25Kata Skaggs (Adventure Bicycle Company)
26Meghan Korol (The Hub/Pisgah Tavern, Oskar Blues, Industry Nine, Speed Cycling, Pro Gold)
27Elizabeth Sampey (Heights Performance/Griggs Orthopedics/ALP Cycles)
28Spring Clegg (Us Military Cycling, Scott Bikes, Rudy Project)
29Caroline Mani (Raleigh / Clement, Shimano)
30Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes, Cannondale, Kenda)
31Lyndsay McKeever
32Stephanie Jones (Liv/Giant, MC Endurance Coaching)
33Deidre York (Red Ace Organics, Carborocket, Kali Protectives)
34Karen Jarchow (Ptarmigan Group LLC, Scott Bikes, Castelli)
DNSSarka Ruzickova (Cannondale, No Tubes, Sram,Schwable, Gebhard Volkswagen)
DNSTamara Donelson (The Cycle Effect, Liv/ Giant, Primal)
DNSAmanda Nauman (SDG Components, Felt Bicycles, Cytomax)

 

