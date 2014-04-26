Woodruff and Zandstra win Whiskey Fat Tire Crit
First day of racing gets underway in Arizona
Elite men and women fat tire crit: -
On Friday evening, thousands lined the streets with cowbells, cheering on the pro men in the fat tire criterium as they watched the action unfold between some of North America's best talent, with Derek Zandstra from Scott 3Rox team coming out on top for the men.
The pro women's fat tire criterium saw several lead changes and came down to the last lap with Chloe Woodruff from team Backcountry.com setting an aggressive pace up the final climb and around the entire final lap to secure first place in front of her hometown crowd.
Saturday evening was capped off with an event honoring mountain bike legend Ned Overend.
Elite men
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Derek Zandstra (Scott, Kijiji, Shimano)
|2
|Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott-ROTORUSA)
|3
|Geoff Kabush (Scott, Kijiji, Shimano)
|4
|Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles)
|5
|Christoph Sauser (Specialized, Look, Spouser)
|6
|Brian Matter (Trek, Shimano, Rock Shox)
|7
|Howard Grotts (Specialized)
|8
|Jonathan McCarty (Scott Bikes. Durata Training.)
|9
|Todd Wells (Specialized, Oakley, Clifbar)
|10
|Cole Oberman (RareDiseaseCycling.org Specialized Penn Medicine)
|11
|Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's NoTubes, Kenda Tires, Cannondale)
|12
|Samuel Morrison (Red Ace Organics, CarboRocket, Kali Protectives)
|13
|Rotem Ishay (Jamis Bikes, Geax Tires, Stan's No Tubes)
|14
|Alex Grant (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|15
|Thomas Turner (Jamis, Geax, SRAM)
|16
|Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement, Shimano)
|17
|Bryson Perry (DNA Cycling, Carbo Rocket,)
|18
|Troy Wells (CLIF Bar, Niner, SRAM)
|19
|Tom Sampson (Adigga Racing, Geax, POC, Felt)
|20
|Nate Wilson
|21
|Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel's, Telluride Venture Accelerator, BMC Bicycles)
|22
|Bryan Alders (Marin Bikes, Stages Power, SRAM)
|23
|Chris Baddick (Red Ace Organics, Carborocket, Kali Protectives)
|24
|Joseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling, Orbea, Cap)
|25
|Bryan Dillon (Griggs Orthopedics, SRAM, Stans NoTubes)
|26
|Ryan Petry (Tribe Multisport, Tri-Scottsdale)
|27
|Tj Woodruff (Backcountry.com, CompetitiveCyclist.com, Niner Bikes)
|28
|Menso De Jong (CLIF Bar, SRAM)
|Pulled
|Rocky Gingg (Momentum Endurance/Cycle Progression/Thunderbird Energetica)
|Pulled
|Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop)
|Pulled
|Jason Hilimire (FasCat Coaching)
|Pulled
|Donny Warbritton (Boulder Running Company, Boulder Cycle Sport)
|Pulled
|Kacey Campbell (Marlboro, Life with Chlamydia, discountcondoms.com)
|Pulled
|Clint Mitchell (Penicillin, THC, My Mom)
|Pulled
|Michael Dickinson (SpecialEd, Trojan Condoms, 4Loko)
|Pulled
|Adam Looney (Borealis Fat Bikes // fatbike.com)
|Pulled
|Jon Pettit (SRAM, Lapierre Bikes, Pro Gold)
|Pulled
|Adam Gaubert (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|Pulled
|Chris Jackson (Castex Rentals, Felt Bicycles, Sierra Pacific Farms)
|Pulled
|Stephan Davoust (San Juan Cycles, Steamworks, Giant)
|Pulled
|Keith Omundson (Evol, Specialized, Upslope)
|Pulled
|Tristan Uhl (787 racing, Mavic, Austin Tri Cyclist)
|Pulled
|Jakub Valigura (92 Fifty\ Cyclery)
|Pulled
|Nick Gould (Trek Bicycles / Ska Brewing Company / Zia Taqueria)
|Pulled
|Yuki Ikeda (Topeak, Ergon, Canyon)
|Pulled
|Jeff Kerkove (Ergon, Topeak, Canyon)
|Pulled
|Matthew Fox (Mom, Dad, Shareholders of Tesla Motors)
|Pulled
|Anthony Smith (Team Santa Cruz X-Fusion)
|Pulled
|Colby Pastore (Santa Cruz Bicycles/X-Fusion Shox/Easton Cycling)
|Pulled
|Peter Kalmes (HoneyStinger, Bontrager, Trek)
|Pulled
|Levi Kurlander (Trek Bicycles / Ska Brewing Company / Zia Taqueria)
|Pulled
|Barry Wicks (Kona, Maxxis, SRAM)
|Pulled
|Chris Mackay
|Pulled
|Dana Weber (Stage 21, Cannondale, Cytomax)
|Pulled
|Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano)
|Pulled
|Cameron Chambers (Podium Cycles, Golden Belt Bicycle Company, Qarv Imports)
|Pulled
|Steven Beeler (Area 51, Oro Valley Bicyle)
|Pulled
|Ryan Standish (Lapierre Bikes, Ultimate Ride Bike Shop)
|Pulled
|Richie Trent (92Fifty Cyclery, Ergon, RaceFace)
|Pulled
|Carl Decker (Giant Bicycles, SRAM, Schwalbe tires)
|Pulled
|Jason Sager (Backcountry.com, CompetitiveCyclist.com, Niner Bikes)
|Pulled
|Kris Sneddon (Kona, SRAM, Maxxis)
|Pulled
|Ryan Cook (Parkside Cycle, Felt, Carbo Rocket,)
|Pulled
|Zach Spinhirne-Martin
|Pulled
|Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette, St. Onge Insurance, Meyer Family Vision)
|Pulled
|Markus Bauer (Shimano, Scott, FOX)
|Pulled
|Rick Ianniello (POC)
|Pulled
|Eliel Anttila (Marin Bikes)
|Pulled
|Jonathan Davis (92Fifty, Ergon, Smith)
|Pulled
|Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)
|Pulled
|Greg Lewis
|Pulled
|Matt Connors (DNA Cycling, Arroyo Racing, Bicycle Ranch)
|Pulled
|Jason Siegle (Sdg, Felt, and SPY Optics)
|Pulled
|Christhian Ravelo (Colorado Bike Service, Santa Cruz Bikes, Mom & Dad)
|Pulled
|Ben Bostrom (Specialized, Mechanix Wear,)
|Pulled
|Kyle Taylor (Ergon, Braaap Nutrition, 92Fifty)
|Pulled
|Sepp Kuss (BMC, KMC, SR Suntour)
|Pulled
|Cody Johler (My day job. Wyoming.)
|Pulled
|Michael Broderick (Kenda, Stan's NoTubes, Seven Cycles)
|Pulled
|Matthew Turner (DNA Cycling, Cannondale, Stan's NoTubes)
|Pulled
|Quinn Keogh (Harmony Systems, Trek, Rancho Feliz)
|Pulled
|Sam Gross (Harmony Systems, Trek, Rancho Feliz)
|Pulled
|Michael Hosey (Marin Bikes, SRAM, Continental)
|Pulled
|Kalan Beisel (Giant-Tuff Shed)
|Pulled
|John Salskov (SLM Coaching, Team Winded, Airpark Bikes)
|DNS
|Greg Krieger (Eriksen, Beer, Cigars)
|DNS
|Christopher Kelly (Evergreen Cycling)
|DNS
|Payson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater, Orange Seal Cycling, Specialized)
|DNS
|John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes, Specialized, Formula)
|DNS
|Daryll Mckensie (Nationwide Insurance, Trek/Bontrager, Flat Tire Bike Shop)
|DNS
|Noah Singer
|DNS
|David Sheek (SDG-Cytomax-Bellwether)
|DNS
|Ben Aufderheide (The Hub Cycling and Teton Training)
|DNS
|Cameron Jette (Scott, Kijiji, Shimano)
Elite women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chloe Woodruff (Backcountry.com, CompetitiveCyclist.com, Niner Bikes)
|2
|Katerina Nash (Luna, Orbea, Fox)
|3
|Erin Huck (Tokyo Joes, VCGraphix.com)
|4
|Crystal Anthony (Riverside Cycle, Sho-Air, Cannondale)
|5
|Rose Grant (Sportsman & Ski Haus; Hammer Nutrition)
|6
|Rebecca Dussault (MassStart.org, Global Shelters, Griggs Orthopedics)
|7
|Nina Baum (Stan's NoTubes, Cannondale, Kenda)
|8
|Danelle Kabush (Luna, Orbea, Fox)
|9
|Erica Tingey (Jamis Bicycles, Stan's NoTubes, Sunbelt Development & Realty)
|10
|Mary McConneloug (Kenda, Stan's NoTubes, Seven Cycles)
|11
|Evelyn Dong (Backcountry.com, CompetitiveCyclist.com, Niner Bikes)
|12
|Amy Beisel (Liv/Giant, Tuff Shed)
|13
|Erin Alders (Liv/Giant, Schwalbe Tires, OSMO Nutrition)
|14
|Jennifer Smith (Stan's NoTubes, Cannondale, Griggs Orthopedics)
|15
|Amanda Carey (Liv/Giant, Stan's NoTubes, Kenda)
|16
|Marlee Dixon (Epic Brewing, Pivot Bikes, Mtbracenews.com)
|17
|Sarah Kaufmann (Stan's NoTubes, Cannondale, Kenda)
|18
|April Morgan (Foundry Cycles / Bicycle Fit Guru)
|19
|Amanda Sin (Scott, Kijiji, Shimano)
|20
|Jamie Busch (Juliana Bicycles/Fox Racing/Giro)
|21
|Melissa Ross (My Husband Aaron Ross, FASTER Performance Center)
|22
|Beth Utley (Oro Valley Bicycle, Forest Canyon Endoscopy/Surgery Center, GU Energy)
|23
|Heidi Rentz (Ibis Cycles, The Cycling House, Vermont Bike Tours)
|24
|Liz Carrington (Hassle Free Sports (Durango), CRC Janitorial (Durango), Myself.)
|25
|Kata Skaggs (Adventure Bicycle Company)
|26
|Meghan Korol (The Hub/Pisgah Tavern, Oskar Blues, Industry Nine, Speed Cycling, Pro Gold)
|27
|Elizabeth Sampey (Heights Performance/Griggs Orthopedics/ALP Cycles)
|28
|Spring Clegg (Us Military Cycling, Scott Bikes, Rudy Project)
|29
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh / Clement, Shimano)
|30
|Shannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes, Cannondale, Kenda)
|31
|Lyndsay McKeever
|32
|Stephanie Jones (Liv/Giant, MC Endurance Coaching)
|33
|Deidre York (Red Ace Organics, Carborocket, Kali Protectives)
|34
|Karen Jarchow (Ptarmigan Group LLC, Scott Bikes, Castelli)
|DNS
|Sarka Ruzickova (Cannondale, No Tubes, Sram,Schwable, Gebhard Volkswagen)
|DNS
|Tamara Donelson (The Cycle Effect, Liv/ Giant, Primal)
|DNS
|Amanda Nauman (SDG Components, Felt Bicycles, Cytomax)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy