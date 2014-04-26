Image 1 of 66 Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) wins the Whisky Pro Crit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 66 Geoff Kabush enjoys some espresso before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 66 Team tents along Whiskey Row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 66 Cutest dog of the night (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 66 Most riders had ditched their knobbies in favor of faster, narrower tires (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 66 A costume race took place just before the pro events (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 66 A young spectator watches from her perch on a hay bale (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 66 Geoff Kabush and Jonathan McCarty on the front row for Scott (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 66 Riders make a sharp right hand turn on cobble to start the first climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 66 Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott) riding to a second place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 66 Young Sepp Kuss (BMC) riding well in the early going (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 66 Riders were cheered by a gorilla on the big climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 66 Todd Wells (Specialized) kept his nose out of the wind tonight possibly saving some energy for the main event (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 66 Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) cornering with Wells close behind (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 66 Amanda Carey (Liv/Giant) looking like a road racer (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 66 Jenny Smith (No Tubes Elite Women) cornering towards the start finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 66 Geoff Kabush finishes third as Scott claims the top three spots (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 66 Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) wheel to wheel with Cristoph Sauser (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 66 Melissa Hartwig watching the men’s race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 66 Kris Sneddon (Kona) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 66 Todd Wells (Specialized) has to be considered one of the pre-race favorites (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 66 Canadian Champion Derek Zandstra (Scott 3Rox Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 66 The neutral start was quite lively with “The Angry Singlespeeder) pacing the riders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 66 World Marathon Champion Christoph Sauser (Specialized) leading the race on the climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 66 The pro men tackle “Sierra Nevada Hill” (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 66 Carl Decker (Team Giant) entertaining the crowd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 66 Spenser Paxson (Kona) riding to a fourth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 66 Spenser Paxon (Kona) on the front of the race with four laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 66 The leaders group was large with four laps to go. On Friday evening, thousands lined the streets with cowbells, cheering on the pro men in the fat tire criterium as they watched the action unfold between some of North America's best talent, with Derek Zandstra from Scott 3Rox team coming out on top for the men.

The pro women's fat tire criterium saw several lead changes and came down to the last lap with Chloe Woodruff from team Backcountry.com setting an aggressive pace up the final climb and around the entire final lap to secure first place in front of her hometown crowd.

Saturday evening was capped off with an event honoring mountain bike legend Ned Overend.

Elite men

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Derek Zandstra (Scott, Kijiji, Shimano) 2 Fernando Riveros Paez (Scott-ROTORUSA) 3 Geoff Kabush (Scott, Kijiji, Shimano) 4 Spencer Paxson (Kona Bicycles) 5 Christoph Sauser (Specialized, Look, Spouser) 6 Brian Matter (Trek, Shimano, Rock Shox) 7 Howard Grotts (Specialized) 8 Jonathan McCarty (Scott Bikes. Durata Training.) 9 Todd Wells (Specialized, Oakley, Clifbar) 10 Cole Oberman (RareDiseaseCycling.org Specialized Penn Medicine) 11 Benjamin Sonntag (Stan's NoTubes, Kenda Tires, Cannondale) 12 Samuel Morrison (Red Ace Organics, CarboRocket, Kali Protectives) 13 Rotem Ishay (Jamis Bikes, Geax Tires, Stan's No Tubes) 14 Alex Grant (Team Sho-Air/Cannondale) 15 Thomas Turner (Jamis, Geax, SRAM) 16 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh / Clement, Shimano) 17 Bryson Perry (DNA Cycling, Carbo Rocket,) 18 Troy Wells (CLIF Bar, Niner, SRAM) 19 Tom Sampson (Adigga Racing, Geax, POC, Felt) 20 Nate Wilson 21 Ernie Watenpaugh (Jack Daniel's, Telluride Venture Accelerator, BMC Bicycles) 22 Bryan Alders (Marin Bikes, Stages Power, SRAM) 23 Chris Baddick (Red Ace Organics, Carborocket, Kali Protectives) 24 Joseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling, Orbea, Cap) 25 Bryan Dillon (Griggs Orthopedics, SRAM, Stans NoTubes) 26 Ryan Petry (Tribe Multisport, Tri-Scottsdale) 27 Tj Woodruff (Backcountry.com, CompetitiveCyclist.com, Niner Bikes) 28 Menso De Jong (CLIF Bar, SRAM) Pulled Rocky Gingg (Momentum Endurance/Cycle Progression/Thunderbird Energetica) Pulled Chris Heinrich (The Path Bike Shop) Pulled Jason Hilimire (FasCat Coaching) Pulled Donny Warbritton (Boulder Running Company, Boulder Cycle Sport) Pulled Kacey Campbell (Marlboro, Life with Chlamydia, discountcondoms.com) Pulled Clint Mitchell (Penicillin, THC, My Mom) Pulled Michael Dickinson (SpecialEd, Trojan Condoms, 4Loko) Pulled Adam Looney (Borealis Fat Bikes // fatbike.com) Pulled Jon Pettit (SRAM, Lapierre Bikes, Pro Gold) Pulled Adam Gaubert (Team Wooly Mammoth) Pulled Chris Jackson (Castex Rentals, Felt Bicycles, Sierra Pacific Farms) Pulled Stephan Davoust (San Juan Cycles, Steamworks, Giant) Pulled Keith Omundson (Evol, Specialized, Upslope) Pulled Tristan Uhl (787 racing, Mavic, Austin Tri Cyclist) Pulled Jakub Valigura (92 Fifty\ Cyclery) Pulled Nick Gould (Trek Bicycles / Ska Brewing Company / Zia Taqueria) Pulled Yuki Ikeda (Topeak, Ergon, Canyon) Pulled Jeff Kerkove (Ergon, Topeak, Canyon) Pulled Matthew Fox (Mom, Dad, Shareholders of Tesla Motors) Pulled Anthony Smith (Team Santa Cruz X-Fusion) Pulled Colby Pastore (Santa Cruz Bicycles/X-Fusion Shox/Easton Cycling) Pulled Peter Kalmes (HoneyStinger, Bontrager, Trek) Pulled Levi Kurlander (Trek Bicycles / Ska Brewing Company / Zia Taqueria) Pulled Barry Wicks (Kona, Maxxis, SRAM) Pulled Chris Mackay Pulled Dana Weber (Stage 21, Cannondale, Cytomax) Pulled Josh Tostado (Santa Cruz, Maxxis, Shimano) Pulled Cameron Chambers (Podium Cycles, Golden Belt Bicycle Company, Qarv Imports) Pulled Steven Beeler (Area 51, Oro Valley Bicyle) Pulled Ryan Standish (Lapierre Bikes, Ultimate Ride Bike Shop) Pulled Richie Trent (92Fifty Cyclery, Ergon, RaceFace) Pulled Carl Decker (Giant Bicycles, SRAM, Schwalbe tires) Pulled Jason Sager (Backcountry.com, CompetitiveCyclist.com, Niner Bikes) Pulled Kris Sneddon (Kona, SRAM, Maxxis) Pulled Ryan Cook (Parkside Cycle, Felt, Carbo Rocket,) Pulled Zach Spinhirne-Martin Pulled Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette, St. Onge Insurance, Meyer Family Vision) Pulled Markus Bauer (Shimano, Scott, FOX) Pulled Rick Ianniello (POC) Pulled Eliel Anttila (Marin Bikes) Pulled Jonathan Davis (92Fifty, Ergon, Smith) Pulled Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) Pulled Greg Lewis Pulled Matt Connors (DNA Cycling, Arroyo Racing, Bicycle Ranch) Pulled Jason Siegle (Sdg, Felt, and SPY Optics) Pulled Christhian Ravelo (Colorado Bike Service, Santa Cruz Bikes, Mom & Dad) Pulled Ben Bostrom (Specialized, Mechanix Wear,) Pulled Kyle Taylor (Ergon, Braaap Nutrition, 92Fifty) Pulled Sepp Kuss (BMC, KMC, SR Suntour) Pulled Cody Johler (My day job. Wyoming.) Pulled Michael Broderick (Kenda, Stan's NoTubes, Seven Cycles) Pulled Matthew Turner (DNA Cycling, Cannondale, Stan's NoTubes) Pulled Quinn Keogh (Harmony Systems, Trek, Rancho Feliz) Pulled Sam Gross (Harmony Systems, Trek, Rancho Feliz) Pulled Michael Hosey (Marin Bikes, SRAM, Continental) Pulled Kalan Beisel (Giant-Tuff Shed) Pulled John Salskov (SLM Coaching, Team Winded, Airpark Bikes) DNS Greg Krieger (Eriksen, Beer, Cigars) DNS Christopher Kelly (Evergreen Cycling) DNS Payson Mcelveen (Richard's Rainwater, Orange Seal Cycling, Specialized) DNS John Nobil (Bear Valley Bikes, Specialized, Formula) DNS Daryll Mckensie (Nationwide Insurance, Trek/Bontrager, Flat Tire Bike Shop) DNS Noah Singer DNS David Sheek (SDG-Cytomax-Bellwether) DNS Ben Aufderheide (The Hub Cycling and Teton Training) DNS Cameron Jette (Scott, Kijiji, Shimano)

Elite women