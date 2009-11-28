Trending

Holt solos to win in Lake Tuapo

Cheatley best from the field for second

Women
1Melissa Holt (Cambridge)1:28:58
2Cath Cheatley (Wanganui)0:01:21
3Serena Sheridan (Taradale Napier)0:01:22
4Joanne Hogan (Moorabbin)
5Rachel Mercer (Queenstown)
6Ginger Kidd (Port Melbourne)
7Naila Hassan (Point Chevalier)
8Jeannie Kuhajek (Wakefield)
9Emma Crum (Auckland)
10Gayle Brownlee (Grey Lynn)
11Tracy Best (lower hutt)0:01:23
12Kerri-anne Torckler (New Plymouth)
13Brei Gudsell (Rotorua)
14Marina Duvnjak (Royal Heights)0:01:24
15Rebecca Locke (Melbourne)0:01:47
16Nicole Whitburn (Frankston)0:02:31
17Philippa MacDonald (Auckland)
18Nicola Cox (New Plymouth)0:02:32
19Rachel Bartells (Taupo)
20Bridget Robertshawe (HB)
21Sally Fraser (tauranga)
22Sonia Foote (Rotorua)0:02:34
23Emily Collins (Auckland)0:05:32
24Mireille Sitters (North Shore)0:06:10
25Su Daniel (Napier)0:06:11

Latest on Cyclingnews