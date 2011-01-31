Fortin flies in Copiapo
Arriagada remains in leader's jersey
|1
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|3:01:27
|2
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|4
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|5
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|6
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|7
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|8
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|9
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|10
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|11
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|12
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|13
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|14
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|16
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|17
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|18
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|19
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|20
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|21
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|22
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|23
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|24
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|25
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|26
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|27
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|28
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|29
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|30
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|31
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|32
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|33
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|34
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|35
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|36
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|37
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|38
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|39
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|40
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|41
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|42
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|43
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|44
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|45
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|46
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|47
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|48
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|49
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|50
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|51
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|52
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|53
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|54
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|55
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|56
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|57
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|58
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|59
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|60
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|61
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|62
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|63
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|64
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|65
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|66
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|67
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|68
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|69
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|70
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|71
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|72
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|73
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|74
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|75
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|76
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|77
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|78
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|79
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|80
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|81
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|82
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|83
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|84
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|85
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|86
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|87
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|88
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|89
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|90
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|91
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|92
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|93
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|94
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|95
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|96
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|97
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:00:31
|98
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|0:01:59
|99
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|100
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|101
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:03:51
|102
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|103
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|104
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:39
|105
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:12:39
|106
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|107
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:19:57
|DNF
|Bruno Saraiva (Bra) Brasil
|1
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|25
|pts
|2
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|20
|3
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|16
|4
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|14
|5
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|12
|6
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|10
|7
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|9
|8
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|8
|9
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|7
|10
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|6
|11
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|5
|12
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|4
|13
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|3
|14
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|2
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|1
|1
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|5
|pts
|2
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|3
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|2
|4
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1
|1
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|5
|pts
|2
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|3
|3
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|2
|4
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1
|1
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|5
|pts
|2
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|3
|3
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2
|4
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|1
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|3:01:27
|2
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|3
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|4
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|5
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|6
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|7
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|8
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|9
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|10
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|11
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|12
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|13
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|14
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|15
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|16
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|17
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|18
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|19
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|20
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|21
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|22
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|23
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|24
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|25
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|26
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|27
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|28
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|29
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|30
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:03:51
|31
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:19:57
|1
|Cuba
|9:04:21
|2
|Italy
|3
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|4
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|5
|Providencia - OGM
|6
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|7
|Uruguay
|8
|Vendée U
|9
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|10
|T Banc - Skechers
|11
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|12
|Argentina
|13
|Adventure Cycling
|14
|New Leader - Clinical
|15
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|16
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|17
|Brasil
|18
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|7:52:17
|2
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:09
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:00:25
|4
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:35
|5
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:00:40
|6
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:42
|7
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:52
|8
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:00:53
|9
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:56
|10
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|11
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:01:01
|12
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:03
|13
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:11
|14
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:01:15
|15
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:01:16
|16
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:01:19
|17
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:30
|18
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:01:31
|19
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:36
|20
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|21
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:49
|22
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:02:11
|23
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:02:12
|24
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:02:26
|25
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:02:27
|26
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:02:28
|27
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:04:02
|28
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|0:04:28
|29
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:04:31
|30
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:05:11
|31
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:05:32
|32
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:05:51
|33
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|0:05:54
|34
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:05:55
|35
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:06:00
|36
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:06:02
|37
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:06
|38
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:06:15
|39
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|40
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:06:18
|41
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:06:33
|42
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|43
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:06:40
|44
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:48
|45
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:06:55
|46
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:02
|47
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|0:07:49
|48
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:08:39
|49
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:09:49
|50
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:10:54
|51
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|0:11:45
|52
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:12:03
|53
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:12:23
|54
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:12:49
|55
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|56
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:13:01
|57
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:13:04
|58
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|59
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:13:05
|60
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:13:09
|61
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:11
|62
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:16
|63
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:19
|64
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:31
|65
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:35
|66
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:37
|67
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:13:42
|68
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|69
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:45
|70
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:50
|71
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:53
|72
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:14:08
|73
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|0:14:12
|74
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:14:51
|75
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:15:47
|76
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:16:43
|77
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:18:23
|78
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:18:45
|79
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:18:47
|80
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:18:52
|81
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:19:09
|82
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:19:10
|83
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|0:19:54
|84
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|0:20:43
|85
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:22:28
|86
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:23:49
|87
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:24:15
|88
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:25:50
|89
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:26:17
|90
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|0:26:21
|91
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:26:34
|92
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|0:26:45
|93
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:27:03
|94
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:27:29
|95
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:30:07
|96
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:31:11
|97
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:33:55
|98
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|99
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:34:08
|100
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:34:09
|101
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:39:48
|102
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:41:21
|103
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:43:05
|104
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:44:45
|105
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:47:09
|106
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:56:36
|107
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:10:17
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|63
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|45
|3
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|39
|4
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|30
|5
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|28
|6
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|25
|7
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|24
|8
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|22
|9
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|21
|10
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|21
|11
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|21
|12
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|20
|13
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|14
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|20
|15
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|16
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|15
|17
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|14
|18
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|14
|19
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|12
|20
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|12
|21
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|10
|22
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|10
|23
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|9
|24
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|25
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|26
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|7
|27
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|7
|28
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|6
|29
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|5
|30
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|5
|31
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|4
|32
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|33
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2
|34
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|35
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|1
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|15
|pts
|2
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|13
|3
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|12
|4
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|10
|5
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|5
|6
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|5
|7
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|5
|8
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|4
|9
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|3
|10
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|3
|11
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|12
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|2
|13
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|2
|14
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|2
|15
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|1
|16
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|17
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1
|18
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|10
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|3
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|6
|4
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|4
|5
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|3
|6
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|2
|7
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|1
|1
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|7:53:10
|2
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:00:10
|3
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:01:18
|4
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:19
|5
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:01:35
|6
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:03:38
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:04:18
|8
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:05:02
|9
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:05:09
|10
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:13
|11
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:05:22
|12
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:40
|13
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:05:47
|14
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:06:02
|15
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:07:46
|16
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:10:01
|17
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:12:11
|18
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:12:16
|19
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:12:23
|20
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:13:00
|21
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:15:50
|22
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:17:30
|23
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|0:22:56
|24
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:23:22
|25
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:33:02
|26
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:33:15
|27
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:33:16
|28
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:43:52
|29
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:46:16
|30
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:55:43
|31
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:09:24
|1
|T Banc - Skechers
|23:37:55
|2
|Providencia - OGM
|0:02:02
|3
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:02:18
|4
|Adventure Cycling
|0:04:27
|5
|Argentina
|0:06:57
|6
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:08:17
|7
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:13:52
|8
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:15:16
|9
|Vendée U
|0:16:15
|10
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:16:37
|11
|New Leader - Clinical
|0:17:40
|12
|Italy
|0:20:20
|13
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:24:04
|14
|Cuba
|0:24:28
|15
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:31:28
|16
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:50:45
|17
|Uruguay
|0:50:50
|18
|Brasil
|0:52:02
