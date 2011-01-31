Trending

Fortin flies in Copiapo

Arriagada remains in leader's jersey

Full Results
1Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy3:01:27
2Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
3Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
4Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
5Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
6Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
7Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
8Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
9Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
10Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
11Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
12Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
13Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
14Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
16Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
17Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
18Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
19Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
20Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
21Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
22Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
23Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
24Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
25Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
26Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
27Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
28Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
29Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
30Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
31Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
32Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
33Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
34Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
35Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
36Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
37Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
38Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
39Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
40Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
41Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
42Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
43Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
44Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
45Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
46Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
47Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
48Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
49Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
50Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
51Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
52Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
53Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
54Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
55Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
56Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
57Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
58Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
59Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
60Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
61Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
62Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
63Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
64Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
65Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
66Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
67Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
68Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
69Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
70Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
71Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
72Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
73Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
74Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
75Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
76Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
77Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
78Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
79Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
80Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
81Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
82Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
83Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
84Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
85Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
86Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
87Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
88Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
89Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
90Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
91Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
92Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
93Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
94Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
95Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
96Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
97Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:00:31
98Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy0:01:59
99Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
100Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
101Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:03:51
102German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
103Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
104Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina0:07:39
105Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:12:39
106Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
107Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:19:57
DNFBruno Saraiva (Bra) Brasil

Points
1Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy25pts
2Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia20
3Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers16
4Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay14
5Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba12
6Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta10
7Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta9
8Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina8
9Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home7
10Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba6
11Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba5
12Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM4
13Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM3
14Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia2
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy1

Sprint 1
1Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM5pts
2Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
3Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy2
4Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1

Sprint 2
1Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM5pts
2Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling3
3Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina2
4Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1

Sprint 3
1Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia5pts
2Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM3
3Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2
4Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U1

U23 riders
1Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy3:01:27
2Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
3Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
4Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
5Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
7Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
8Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
9Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
10Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
11Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
12Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
13Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
14Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
15Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
16Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
17Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
18Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
19Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
20Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
21Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
22Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
23Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
24Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
25Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
26Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
27Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
28Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
29Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
30Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:03:51
31Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:19:57

Teams
1Cuba9:04:21
2Italy
3Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
4Shimano GW - Colombia
5Providencia - OGM
6Jamis - Sutter Home
7Uruguay
8Vendée U
9Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
10T Banc - Skechers
11C.C. Melipulli - ULA
12Argentina
13Adventure Cycling
14New Leader - Clinical
15Scanavini - Fullrunners
16Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
17Brasil
18Black Sheep - Reloncavi

General classification after stage 4
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers7:52:17
2Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:09
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:00:25
4Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:35
5Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:00:40
6Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:00:42
7Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina0:00:52
8Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:00:53
9Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:56
10Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
11Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:01:01
12Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:03
13Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:01:11
14Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:01:15
15Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:01:16
16Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:01:19
17Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:01:30
18Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:01:31
19Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:36
20Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
21Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:01:49
22Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:02:11
23Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:02:12
24Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:02:26
25Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:02:27
26Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:02:28
27Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:04:02
28Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers0:04:28
29Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:04:31
30Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:05:11
31Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:05:32
32Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U0:05:51
33Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U0:05:54
34Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:05:55
35Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:06:00
36Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:06:02
37Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:06:06
38Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:06:15
39Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
40Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U0:06:18
41Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:06:33
42Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
43Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:06:40
44Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina0:06:48
45Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:06:55
46Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina0:07:02
47Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil0:07:49
48Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:08:39
49Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:09:49
50Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:10:54
51Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay0:11:45
52Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:12:03
53Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:12:23
54Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:12:49
55Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
56Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:13:01
57Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:13:04
58Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
59Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:13:05
60Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:13:09
61Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:11
62Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:13:16
63Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba0:13:19
64Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba0:13:31
65Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:35
66Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:37
67Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:13:42
68Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
69Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:45
70Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:50
71Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:53
72Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:14:08
73Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina0:14:12
74Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:14:51
75Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:15:47
76Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:16:43
77Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:18:23
78Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:18:45
79Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:18:47
80Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:18:52
81Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:19:09
82Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:19:10
83Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil0:19:54
84Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy0:20:43
85Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:22:28
86Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:23:49
87Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:24:15
88Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:25:50
89Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:26:17
90Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina0:26:21
91Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:26:34
92Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay0:26:45
93Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:27:03
94Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:27:29
95Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:30:07
96Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:31:11
97Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:33:55
98Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
99Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:34:08
100Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:34:09
101Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:39:48
102Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:41:21
103German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:43:05
104Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:44:45
105Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:47:09
106Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:56:36
107Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:10:17

Points classification
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers63pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers45
3Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay39
4Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM30
5Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia28
6Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy25
7Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM24
8Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba22
9Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers21
10Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico21
11Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba21
12Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina20
13Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home20
14Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta20
15Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico16
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy15
17Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia14
18Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina14
19Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM12
20Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba12
21Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina10
22Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia10
23Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta9
24Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
25Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
26Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling7
27Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home7
28Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home6
29Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New5
30Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA5
31Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia4
32Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
33Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2
34Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1
35Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1

Sprint classification
1Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi15pts
2Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM13
3Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM12
4Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta10
5Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia5
6Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy5
7Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners5
8Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina4
9Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia3
10Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling3
11Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
12Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy2
13Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home2
14Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina2
15Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling1
16Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U1
17Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA1
18Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1

Mountains classification
1Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers10pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
3Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New6
4Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia4
5Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM3
6Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers2
7Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers1

U23 riders classification
1Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia7:53:10
2Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:00:10
3Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:01:18
4Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:19
5Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:01:35
6Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:03:38
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:04:18
8Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:05:02
9Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:05:09
10Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:05:13
11Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:05:22
12Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:05:40
13Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:05:47
14Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:06:02
15Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:07:46
16Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:10:01
17Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:12:11
18Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:12:16
19Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:12:23
20Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:13:00
21Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:15:50
22Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:17:30
23Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay0:22:56
24Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:23:22
25Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:33:02
26Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:33:15
27Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:33:16
28Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:43:52
29Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:46:16
30Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:55:43
31Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:09:24

Teams classification
1T Banc - Skechers23:37:55
2Providencia - OGM0:02:02
3Shimano GW - Colombia0:02:18
4Adventure Cycling0:04:27
5Argentina0:06:57
6Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:08:17
7Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:13:52
8Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:15:16
9Vendée U0:16:15
10Jamis - Sutter Home0:16:37
11New Leader - Clinical0:17:40
12Italy0:20:20
13C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:24:04
14Cuba0:24:28
15Scanavini - Fullrunners0:31:28
16Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:50:45
17Uruguay0:50:50
18Brasil0:52:02

