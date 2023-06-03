Vuelta a Andalucia Women: Sara Martin strikes for Movistar

By Stephen Farrand
published

Young Spaniard beats Liz Stannard on rising finish in Mijas

ARANDA DE DUERO SPAIN MAY 19 Sara Martin Martin of Spain and Movistar Team celebrates on the podium ceremony after the 7th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Stage 1 a 1219km stage from Pedrosa del Prncipe to Aranda de Duero VueltaBurgos BurgosFem on May 19 2022 in Aranda de Duero Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images
Sara Martin (Movistar) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Sara Martin (Movistar) won stage 4 of the  Vuelta a Andalucia Women, surging away from Liz Stannard (Israel Premier Tech Roland) on the rising finish in Mijas. 

Tamara Dronova-Balabolina (Israel Premier Tech Roland) finished third at six seconds and so retained the overall race lead before Sunday’s final stage to Castellar de la Frontera.

More to follow. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews